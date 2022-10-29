Luda Jewelry one of Saudi 100 Brands to be showcased at Milan Fashion Week

Luda Fine Jewelry is all about excellence, quality and finesse. Designs are based on flowers that combine sensual feelings with opulence. Each piece is made of 18-karat gold and precious and semiprecious stones.
The Luda Collection’s “Bouquet of Flowers” draws inspiration from the beauty of nature to evoke a unique experience, feeling and occasion in every piece.
Khlood Arab, Luda’s designer, found her passion in fashion jewelry, taking courses at schools including the Gemological Institute of America.
She has worked with 55fifty7 Diamond Studio in Dubai to realize her passion to design her own jewelry line. Arab wanted her creations to be self-explanatory.
Luda was chosen to be one of Saudi 100 Brands to be showcased in the Milan Whites showroom at next year’s Milan Fashion Week.
The world of fashion jewelry is continuously evolving and challenging, as is Luda, as it strives to be unique.
Arab is also a cosmetic dentist, who returned from the US and settled in Saudi Arabia after obtaining her master’s degree and American board certification in the field of dental artistry.
She was obsessed with the emerging world of fashion, captivated with the latest trends, and mesmerized by the memorable power of uniquely designed jewelry.
What We Are Reading Today: On Every Tide by Sean Connolly
In On Every Tide, Sean Connolly tells the epic story of Irish migration, showing how emigrants became a force in world politics and religion.
Starting in the 18th century, the Irish fled limited opportunity at home and fanned out across America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
These emigrants helped settle new frontiers, industrialize the West, and spread Catholicism globally.
As the Irish built vibrant communities abroad, they leveraged their newfound power — sometimes becoming oppressors themselves.
Deeply researched and vividly told, On Every Tide is essential reading for understanding how the people of Ireland shaped the world.
Connolly’s writing is lively and light enough on its feet not to get bogged down in the statistics he deploys so effectively, Fiintan O’Toole said in a review for the New York Times.
Connolly has a healthy allergy to sentimental and heroic myth-making, remaining clear-eyed about the capacity of the Irish to inflict on others the oppression and belittlement they themselves suffered at home and abroad.
Def Leppard, Dave to headline Abu Dhabi F1 concert
Updated 28 October 2022
DUBAI: Rock legends Def Leppard and acclaimed British rapper Dave have been announced as the latest headlining act at the Yasalam After-Race Concert at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022.
Def Leppard will perform on Nov. 20, while Dave will hit the stage on Nov. 17.
The music sensations will join a stellar lineup of performers that includes Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar, performing on Nov. 19, and house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia, who will meet their fans on Nov. 18.
With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the US, Def Leppard are one of the most important forces in rock music.
Def Leppard’s influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums — including two of the best-selling albums of all time, “Pyromania” and “Hysteria.”
Dave’s 2019 debut album “Psychodrama” was met with widespread critical acclaim, winning the prestigious Mercury Prize and named “Album of the Year” at the BRIT Awards. The British producer, musician and songwriter has also collaborated with Drake and AJ Tracey.
Recipes for Success: Chef Kelvin Cheung offers advice, recipe for an Indian rice and lentil dish
Updated 28 October 2022
TORONTO: Chinese-Canadian chef Kelvin Cheung’s culinary journey started at the age of 12, working at his father’s restaurant in Chicago. He’s come a long way since then, with stints in Toronto, Vancouver, Delhi, Mumbai, and now, Dubai.
During his time in India, Cheung was a favorite of several Bollywood celebrities, and he’s becoming something of a celeb himself, thanks to social-media. His latest venture — Jun’s — is already making waves in Dubai’s culinary scene with its “elevated North American-Asian dining experience.”
If you’re not exactly sure what means, think tempura za’atar chaat — a surprising mélange of za’atar, tempura, tamarind, yogurt, and chaat masala or a lamb koobideh, which includes the traditional koobideh fixings, plus nikiri and egg yolk sauce, with kimchi jam.
Cheung says Jun’s is rooted in his Chinese heritage, North American upbringing, and French culinary training. And he stresses that he tries to source the freshest ingredients from local farms.
Here, Cheung talks discipline, noodles, and learning to lead, and reveals his “perfect Sunday brunch recipe.”
Q. What is your top tip for amateur cooks?
A. Cooking is a difficult skill that you never truly master, but discipline is the key. Expect to be a lifelong student.
Q. What is one ingredient that can instantly improve any dish?
A. Salt. You need to add salt to enhance and taste the rest of the ingredients, as well as balance the dish — particularly, desserts. A lot of inexperienced chefs find it difficult to (get the right amount of salt). It takes experience, muscle memory, and confidence.
Q. What is your favorite cuisine to eat?
A. Japanese. Especially sushi.
Q. When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
A. Never critiquing, always observing… I love to hear the story of what inspired a dish or how it came about. Being let into the mind of a chef is always so interesting to me.
Q. What’s your favorite dish to cook?
A. I love making noodles. My wife and son are obsessed with noodles, and I make them a bowl from scratch. I take a whole chicken and some beef bones to make a super-rich, power-packed bone broth. It’s nutritionally-dense, hearty, and delicious. Cook the noodles, prepare garnishes and sauces, and serve my loved ones a steaming, hot bowl of delicious noodle soup. It fills my heart.
Q. If you have to cook something quickly, what’s your go-to dish?
A. Eggs. They’re a staple in our house. They’re healthy, convenient, accessible, affordable, and something that we all love.
Q. What’s the most difficult dish on your menu?
A. The Jun’s burger. It’s simple and no-frills, but it has to be precise every single time. We weigh out the exact patty-to-bun ratio. We use four cuts of wagyu beef, which are then hand-diced to make the patty. The execution must be perfect. We cook the patties until the edges are crispy, while making sure the burger remains juicy.
Q. Are you a strict boss?
A. My leadership style has changed dramatically over the years. I was trained in Chinese and French kitchens where there were great expectations and no room for errors. So it took me quite a while to train myself to be a less reactive leader. Becoming a father and reading about parenting styles was a big catalyst for deep change.
While I run a very tight ship in terms of organization and output, I believe in teaching and modeling, rather than barking orders. I’m very proud to say some of my team members have been with me for almost a decade now, moving cities and countries to continue on my team.
Chef Kelvin’s Pumpkin Congee
Serves: 2-4
INGREDIENTS:
1 kg fresh pumpkin — seeded, peeled, and diced
8 cups of water or vegetable stock
1 knob ginger, peeled and sliced
¾ cup jasmine sweet rice, rinsed well
Salt, white pepper, and light soy sauce for seasoning
1 cup pumpkin seeds, roasted
½ cup chili oil (for garnish)
½ cup scallions, chopped
¼ cup fresh coriander, chopped
INSTRUCTIONS:
In a pot, bring the water or vegetable stock to boil. Add the pumpkin and ginger; simmer until the pumpkin is tender.
Remove half of the pumpkin. Mash or purée, and set aside.
In the same pot, add the rice and simmer until fully cooked. Now stir in the pumpkin purée.
Season with salt, white pepper, and light soya sauce. Mix well.
Garnish with roasted pumpkin seeds, chili oil, scallions, and green coriander. Serve.
Art D’Egypte launches second edition of ‘Forever is Now’
12 artists celebrate nation’s ancient history
Focus on global communities needing energy
Updated 28 October 2022
DUBAI: The multidisciplinary arts entity Art D’Egypte opened its door on Thursday for its second edition of “Forever is Now,” an international exhibition that reflects the profound global influence of ancient Egypt and draws on the ongoing inclusiveness of contemporary cultural practices.
Following the success of the first edition, the world’s eyes will once again be on Cairo as the exhibition brings together 11 artworks by 12 international and regional artists to the monumental pyramids of Giza.
The artists exhibiting their works include Mohammed Al-Faraj from Saudi Arabia, Therèse Antoine and Ahmed Karaly from Egypt, Natalie Clark from the US and Spain, Emilio Ferro from Italy, Zeinab Al-Hashemi from the UAE, JR from France, eL Seed from Tunisia, SpY from Spain, Pascale Marthine Tayou from Cameroon and Jwan Yosef from Syria and Sweden.
Liter of Light, a global movement dedicated to providing sustainable solar light to energy-poor communities, will also be taking part in the exhibition.
K-pop’s BLACKPINK to perform in UAE for the first time
Celebration of latest album ‘Born Pink’
Most popular Korean female band on world tour
Updated 28 October 2022
DUBAI: K-pop girl group BLACKPINK are set to make their UAE debut in January.
The music sensations will light up the stage at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park on Jan. 28.
This concert will be part of the group’s world tour that celebrates their most recent album “Born Pink.” Concertgoers will experience the group’s array of new songs touching on themes including self-confidence, love, self-encouragement, and dealing with fame and detractors.
The concert tickets will be available for pre-sale on Nov. 2 and for general sale starting Nov. 4.
BLACKPINK, comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, is the first music group and Korean female act to have five music videos accumulate 1 billion views each on YouTube, and has the most subscribers on the platform at over 80 million.
The iconic group’s music style is an eclectic mix of pop, hip-hop and trap.
President of Live Nation Middle East James Craven said in a released statement: “K-pop has seen a huge rise in popularity in recent years and BLACKPINK have been at the forefront of this movement, being one of the most famous groups globally.”
“Live Nation are delighted to be able to bring this iconic group to the UAE for the very first time and fans will witness an incredible live show on Jan. 28. Boasting a huge collection of smash hit songs, it promises to be one of the best nights of the year for the Abu Dhabi live music scene,” he added.