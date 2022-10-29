Models Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell grace the runway in Qatar 

DUBAI: From an awards night to a fashion show, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell had an eventful week in Qatar.

On Friday, Hadid and Campbell walked a fashion show to support education and investment in young creative and business talent from emerging regions, specifically in Africa, the diaspora and developing communities around the world.

The show, held under the patronage of Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, was part of Campbell’s new global charitable initiative, EMERGE, which she launched this week in partnership with Qatar Creates.







Naomi Campbell wore a feathered ombre gown in white and blue hues. (Getty Images)



EMERGE is dedicated to uniting the fashion and creative industries.

Hadid, Campbell and the other models wore a selection of award-winning fashion designers from Africa, the diaspora and the Middle East, such as Thebe Magugu, Bianca Saunders and Abdel El-Tayeb.

On the runway, Hadid wore a black coat dress with a beaded chain around her neck. Her makeup was bold with a black graphic eyeliner and bleached eyebrows.







Bella Hadid wore a black coat dress with a beaded chain around her neck. (Getty Images)



Campbell, 52, wore two outfits for the fashion show. The first was a floor-length dress with a hood covering her head and cut-out triangular designs around the chest area.

Her second dress was a feathered ombre gown in white and blue hues.

The fashion show was followed by a gala dinner.

Hadid, 26, had a red-riding hood moment wearing a form-fitting hot-red dress with a hood that also covered her head.

Meanwhile, Campbell wore a velvet purple dress with voluminous sleeves and a glitzy diamond necklace.

Earlier this week, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell brought plenty of sparkle and style to a dazzling night of fashion and glamor at the Middle East’s much-anticipated fashion event, the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards.







(L-R) Thayna Soares Sineiro, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell attend the EMERGE gala dinner hosted by Campbell. (Getty Images)



The star-studded event, now in its fourth outing, took place at the National Museum of Qatar and awarded renowned and aspiring creatives in fashion in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Hadid wore a sleek navy-blue silk gown by luxury fashion house Alaia, while Campbell opted for a long-sleeved golden gown with a circular neckline and diamond-studded stones.