You are here

  • Home
  • Iran shrine attack mourners chant against Mahsa Amini ‘riots’
Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Iran shrine attack mourners chant against Mahsa Amini ‘riots’

Iran shrine attack mourners chant against Mahsa Amini ‘riots’
Mourners gathered Saturday in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz to bury the victims of a deadly assault on a shrine. (INA/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4uakx

Updated 29 October 2022
AFP

Iran shrine attack mourners chant against Mahsa Amini ‘riots’

Iran shrine attack mourners chant against Mahsa Amini ‘riots’
  • At least 15 people were killed Wednesday in a key Shiite Muslim shrine in the city
Updated 29 October 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Mourners gathered Saturday in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz to bury the victims of a deadly assault on a shrine, while chanting slogans against nationwide “riots” over Mahsa Amini’s death.
At least 15 people were killed Wednesday in a key Shiite Muslim shrine in the city, according to official media, in an attack claimed by the Daesh group.
The shooting at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum came on the same day that thousands of people across Iran paid tribute to Amini, 40 days after her death in police custody.
Amini, 22, died on September 16, three days after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country’s Islamic dress code for women.
Remarks made Thursday by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi appeared to link the Shiraz attack, one of the country’s deadliest in years, with the protests and “riots” following Amini’s death.
“The intention of the enemy is to disrupt the country’s progress, and then these riots pave the ground for terrorist acts,” he said in televised remarks.
During Saturday’s funeral processions in Iran, the crowd also chanted slogans condemning the United States, Israel and Britain for allegedly being “behind the riots,” according to live footage broadcast on state television.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

Related

Activist Masih Alinejad speaks on Iran protests, and why women are behind the revolution
Middle-East
Activist Masih Alinejad speaks on Iran protests, and why women are behind the revolution
New protests in Iran as death toll passes 400
Middle-East
New protests in Iran as death toll passes 400

Aoun to leave Lebanon presidential palace in style as term ends

Aoun to leave Lebanon presidential palace in style as term ends
Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Aoun to leave Lebanon presidential palace in style as term ends

Aoun to leave Lebanon presidential palace in style as term ends
  • Aoun warned of constitutional chaos after his departure under a caretaker government with incomplete powers
Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Hundreds of supporters of Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Saturday set up tents around the presidential palace and settled in for an overnight stay as they prepared to give the controversial leader a colorful send-off.

A convoy is expected to accompany Aoun as he leaves for his home in Rabieh on Sunday, the penultimate day of his six-year term, which ends on Oct. 31.

The Free Patriotic Movement, the party founded by Aoun in 2005, set up dozens of tents in woods surrounding the presidential palace so supporters could camp out and farewell their leader in style.

The FPM decided to make Aoun’s departure a colorful affair despite controversies accompanying the end of his term and parliament’s failure to elect a successor during the two-month constitutional deadline.

Aoun took office six years ago after a presidential vacuum lasting more than two years, and will leave his post on Monday without handing over the position to a successor.

In both cases, the vacuum resulted from Aoun’s insistence, firstly, on becoming president and then leaving the position to a member of his entourage.

In one of his farewell interviews, Aoun told Reuters that US sanctions would not stop his son-in-law and FPM head Gebran Bassil from becoming a presidential candidate.

“Once he’s elected as president, the sanctions will go away,” Aoun said.

The US sanctioned Bassil, a Hezbollah ally, over corruption in November 2020.

Aoun warned of constitutional chaos after his departure under a caretaker government with incomplete powers, saying: “Hezbollah’s role was useful as a deterrent in the indirect negotiations to demarcate the maritime border with Israel.”

Presidential spokesman Rafic Chlala said: “The official ceremonies for Aoun’s departure from the presidential palace begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, while the popular celebrations will begin at 11:30.”

The FPM is organizing the celebrations under the slogan “We’ll stay with you,” as Bassil called on his supporters and friends to accompany Aoun “proudly.”

The decree accepting the resignation of the caretaker government has reportedly been completed and Aoun is expected to sign it on Monday, the final day of his term, to prevent any disturbances to celebrations on Sunday.

Aoun and his political team have refused to let the government of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati take over the administration on the grounds it has “lost legitimacy since it resigned after the parliamentary elections in May.”

Mikati was designated to form a new government, but has failed to do so and remains at the head of a caretaker government.

Bassil on Saturday accused Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri of making plans for the post-Aoun era to auction off the remaining powers of the president.

“We are ready to resist this and prevent them from taking the president’s powers away. This is a warning,” he said.

A source close to Mikati said that issuing a decree accepting the government’s resignation is pointless, as it does not change anything in reality.

Mikati has repeatedly said that he will not be confrontational or provocative, and will follow the constitution, the source added.

The Lebanese Forces party, bitter rivals of the Free Patriotic Movement, will not joins Sunday’s celebrations.

Charles Jabbour, head of the party’s communication and media team, told Arab News: “The party leader, Samir Geagea, issued an internal memorandum asking partisans to avoid any celebration that might be organized in their villages or regions, on the occasion of Aoun’s departure from the presidential palace, because it is a day of deep sadness due to the situation in the country, and fear that the other party may take advantage of this occasion to engage in provocations.”

Jabbour added: “The threat to sign a decree accepting the resignation of the government does not change reality. Rather, it is a last-minute blackmail attempt to form a government of his liking, otherwise, the ministers of Aoun’s team will boycott the government. Certainly, such practices will introduce new unnecessary complications to the country. The most important thing is the security stability in the country because it is all we have left now.”

Sami Gemayel, leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, urged his supporters “to avoid offensive speech and provocations on Sunday, out of respect for the presidency and Aoun’s person.”

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Michel Aoun

Related

Lebanon’s president hits out as failing nation heads toward political vacuum
Middle-East
Lebanon’s president hits out as failing nation heads toward political vacuum
Special Lebanese MPs fail for a fourth time to elect president as Aoun’s departure looms video
Middle-East
Lebanese MPs fail for a fourth time to elect president as Aoun’s departure looms

Arab League condemns Israeli settlement plans

Arab League condemns Israeli settlement plans
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

Arab League condemns Israeli settlement plans

Arab League condemns Israeli settlement plans
  • UN Security Council urged to confront Israel over its annexation of Palestinian land
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

ALGIERS: The Arab League General Secretariat on Friday affirmed its rejection of all Israeli settlement plans, and condemned what it described as the annexation of Palestinian territory.
Marking the 66th anniversary of the Kafr Qassem massacre, the league in a statement expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people in “confronting and overthrowing colonial schemes in order to restore and exercise their inalienable national rights, and build an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”
The massacre was carried out by Israeli border police in 1956 against the people of Kafr Qassem and nearby Arab villages after an Israeli commander issued orders to shoot hundreds of residents while they were returning from work, claiming that they had violated the curfew.
The Arab League also called on the UN, especially the Security Council, to take a firm stance on Israeli killings and to confront Israel’s settlement policies, reported Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
The General Secretariat urged the international community to take deterrent measures in order to stop the violations and protect the Palestinian people in their homeland.
According to the statement, the league stressed the need to compel the Israeli occupation to implement the relevant international resolutions, and work toward a comprehensive and fair two-state solution in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab peace initiative.

Topics: Arab League Algeirs Palestine Israeli settlement

Related

Outrage as violent attacks by settlers increase in Palestine   video
Middle-East
Outrage as violent attacks by settlers increase in Palestine  
Japan recognizes ‘right of Palestine to establish an independent state’
World
Japan recognizes ‘right of Palestine to establish an independent state’

Activist Masih Alinejad speaks on Iran protests, and why women are behind the revolution

Activist Masih Alinejad speaks on Iran protests, and why women are behind the revolution
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

Activist Masih Alinejad speaks on Iran protests, and why women are behind the revolution

Activist Masih Alinejad speaks on Iran protests, and why women are behind the revolution
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad denounced in a recent interview the credibility of investigations said to be carried by the Iranian president into the death of a young woman that sparked protests. 
Alinejad said it was “unacceptable” for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to order a special investigation into the death of Mahsa Amini when he was the one responsible. 
“To be honest, when you say that Ebrahim Raisi wants to do an investigation it hurts, because he is the butcher,” Alinejad said during an interview with Al Arabiya TV presenter Talal Al-Haj at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
“He is the one who ordered the massacre, the mass executions of more than 5,000 prisoners, so how come he wants to investigate? I mean this is not acceptable from Iranians.”
“Iranian people know that killing and torturing is in the DNA of the Islamic Republic, and this is why people want an end to it,” she added.
A wave of nationwide protests, led mostly by women, was triggered in September following Amini’s death in police custody for revealing some of her hair while donning the Islamic headscarf. 
As the protests took over, many women have been taking off their headcovers and burning them in a show of defiance to the state. 
However, this was just a symbol of the freedom the Iranian people are demanding and it was not surprising that Iranians were fighting for this now, Alinejad said. 
“Let me be very clear with you, I knew the anger and I knew that compulsory hijab is not just a small piece of cloth. I knew that finally women will take to streets and say no to a bunch of mullahs telling them what to wear in the 21st century.”
Alinejad said the brutal death of Amini touched many Iranians because they were able to relate to her story. 
“She was an innocent girl, she was not part of any demonstration, she was not even unveiled, that created a huge anger because a lot of people relate to her story.”
In the interview, Alinejad also responded to accusations that she incited women of Iran to protest while she lives abroad in the west. 
She said that it was her role to give a voice to the women who were “the leaders of change within the society.” She added it would be “a betrayal” if she did not voice her support to them.

 

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Masih Alinejad

Related

New protests in Iran as death toll passes 400
Middle-East
New protests in Iran as death toll passes 400

UN urges Libya rivals to agree in road map to elections soon

UN urges Libya rivals to agree in road map to elections soon
Updated 29 October 2022
AP

UN urges Libya rivals to agree in road map to elections soon

UN urges Libya rivals to agree in road map to elections soon
  • The resolution reaffirmd the Security Council’s “strong commitment to an inclusive Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process"
  • The oil-rich nation has been split between rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments
Updated 29 October 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The Security Council voted unanimously Friday to extend the UN political mission in Libya for a year and urged key institutions and parties in the divided north African country to agree on a road map to deliver presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible.
The resolution adopted by the UN’s most powerful body urged “dialogue, compromise and constructive engagement” aimed at forming “a unified Libyan government able to govern across the country and representing the whole people of Libya.”
Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The oil-rich nation has been split between rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments.
The country’s current political crisis stems from the failure to hold elections in December 2021 and the refusal of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who led a transitional government in the capital, Tripoli, in the country’s west, to step down. In response, the country’s east-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, Fathy Bashagha, who has for months sought to install his government in Tripoli.
The resolution reaffirmed the Security Council’s “strong commitment to an inclusive Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process, facilitated by the United Nations and supported by the international community,” that leads to elections as soon as possible. It backs the resumption of efforts to resume intra-Libya talks to create conditions for elections.
Gabon’s UN ambassador, Michel Xavier Biang, the current council president, said the three African nations on the council — Gabon, Kenya and Ghana — “have the sense of having contributed to an important milestone toward the stabilization of a major African state.”
“Through this vote, we are sending a message to the Libyan people and that message is clear that the UN is standing by their side,” Biang said. “This is also a message to the Libyan authorities and all political stakeholders who have an opportunity to create a momentum that would lead to restoring hope in Libya.”
The council welcomed the appointment of a new UN special envoy, Abdoulaye Bathily, after a nine-month search amid increasing chaos in Libya.
Russia had refused to extend the mandate of the UN mission in Libya, known as UNSMIL, for more than three months until a new special representative was chosen. So UNSMIL’s 12-month extension until Oct. 31, 2023, was a vote of confidence for the former Senegalese minister and diplomat.
Bathily told the council Monday he plans to follow up on commitments by Libya’s political rivals at the end of a meeting last week that reportedly include the need to hold elections and ensure that the country has a single executive power as soon as possible.
He said he plans to talk to leaders of the east-based parliament, the House of Representatives, and west-based High Council of State in the coming weeks “to understand” the agreements announced at the end of their Oct. 21 meeting in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.
According to the Moroccan Press Agency and the North African Post, the speaker of the east-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, and the head of the Supreme Council, Khaled Al-Meshri, agreed to implement a mechanism on criteria for leadership positions agreed to at talks in Morocco in October 2020.
Saleh was quoted as saying the rivals also agreed “to ensure that there is a single executive power in Libya as soon as possible” and to relaunch dialogue to achieve an agreement about the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections. The elections need to respect “a clear roadmap and legislation, on the basis of which the polls will be held,” he was quoted as saying at a press briefing after the meeting.
The Security Council’s resolution underlined “the importance of an inclusive, comprehensive national dialogue and reconciliation process.”
Council members expressed concern at the security situation in Libya, particularly recurring clashes between armed groups in the Tripoli region that have caused civilian casualties and damaged civilian infrastructure.
They emphasized “that there can be no military solution in Libya” and called on all parties to refrain from violence.

Topics: Libya UN Security Council Muammar Qaddafi Abdul Hamid Dbeibah Abdoulaye Bathily

Related

UN condemns ‘heinous killing’ of migrants in Libya
Middle-East
UN condemns ‘heinous killing’ of migrants in Libya
New UN Libya envoy is Senegal’s Bathily
Middle-East
New UN Libya envoy is Senegal’s Bathily

In Iraq’s Babylon, age-old building techniques heal climate scars

In Iraq’s Babylon, age-old building techniques heal climate scars
Updated 29 October 2022
Reuters

In Iraq’s Babylon, age-old building techniques heal climate scars

In Iraq’s Babylon, age-old building techniques heal climate scars
  • Salinity corrodes ruins of humanity’s oldest monuments
  • Archaeologist laments lack of government funding
Updated 29 October 2022
Reuters

RUINS OF BABYLON: At the temple of Ninmakh, the Sumerian mother goddess, Iraqi archaeologists are using 7,000-year-old techniques to protect the monument, and the rest of the ancient city of Babylon, from salt seeping into its heart and destroying it from within.

With carefully made desalinated mudbricks, they are repairing the ruins of the UNESCO World Heritage site, which are being corroded by the intrusion of increasingly salty groundwater — a problem linked to prolonged droughts and soil erosion in climate-vulnerable Iraq.

“Salty groundwater is our greatest enemy,” said Ammar Al-Taee, an archaeologist with the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities who oversees the project and calls himself wryly “the guardian of Babylon.”

The ancient Mesopotamian city on the Euphrates River was once the center of a sprawling empire, renowned for its towers and mudbrick temples. Its hanging gardens, built about 2,600 years ago, were one of the seven ancient wonders of the world.

Problems such as salt intrusion, extreme temperatures, flooding and soil erosion linked in part to climate change are threatening heritage sites in Iraq and around the world, from indigenous rock art in Australia to Bangladesh’s 15th century “Mosque City.”

Al-Taee and his team learned the painstaking, months-long process of making special low-salt mudbricks from a local artisan who had inherited the age-old technique from his father, and they produced their first batch for repairs this year.

First, the experts scoured the ground for more than a week before finding soil with tolerable salt levels. Even then, the soil had to be “washed” to make it even less salty, Al-Taee said. Next, the mud was mixed with sand, grit, straw and water, shaped into a large circle and left to ferment for a month, a process that drives the remaining salt to the edge of the mix, producing a white, crystalline fringe.

After scraping away the unwanted salty crust, the remaining sludge was then shaped into bricks, which were laid out on plaited reed mats woven by local women’s cooperatives, giving the blocks a distinctive pattern.

The whole process reduces the amount of salt in new mudbricks by almost three quarters, Al-Taee said.

Once they had been stacked in the shade of a tree for a couple of days to air, the bricks were spread out in the sun to bake for a month before being ready for use.

Al-Taee’s worst enemy, salt, is evident everywhere.

Despite the magnitude of the problem, Al-Taee said he receives no support from the Iraqi government. His current projects depend entirely on foreign funding.

“The lack of support and investment from the government is our biggest challenge,” he said, pointing to the high cost of basic supplies — even clean water, which has become more expensive in drought-plagued Iraq.

Topics: Iraq Babylon

Related

Berlin opening new addition to its museum home to Babylon’s Ishtar Gate , Egyptian Nefertiti
Lifestyle
Berlin opening new addition to its museum home to Babylon’s Ishtar Gate , Egyptian Nefertiti
UNESCO lists Iraq's Babylon as World Heritage Site
Middle-East
UNESCO lists Iraq's Babylon as World Heritage Site

Latest updates

Aoun to leave Lebanon presidential palace in style as term ends
Aoun to leave Lebanon presidential palace in style as term ends
6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz
6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz
FIFA warn World Cup-bound Tunisia over state interference
FIFA warn World Cup-bound Tunisia over state interference
Swiss claim record for world’s longest passenger train
Swiss claim record for world’s longest passenger train
Western-made parts found in Iranian drones supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine
Western-made parts found in Iranian drones supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.