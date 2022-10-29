You are here

Sri Lanka's healthcare in distress as doctors leave for Middle East, other countries

Sri Lanka’s healthcare in distress as doctors leave for Middle East, other countries
The working conditions and little hope for improvement have lately forced hundreds of medical professionals to leave Sri Lanka. (AFP file photo)
MOHAMMED RASOLDEEN

  • At least 500 doctors from state medical institutions have migrated abroad in the first eight months of 2022
  • Medical professionals have been sounding alarm, saying they are struggling to provide treatment to patients
COLOMBO: After they lost access to most medicine and medical supplies when their country spiraled into a financial crisis earlier this year, Sri Lankans are now also losing doctors as many migrate to the Middle East and Western countries with more opportunities.

People have been struggling with daily power cuts and shortages of basic commodities amid the worst economic crisis since Sri Lanka gain independence from the British in 1948. The island nation of 22 million officially defaulted in April, and without foreign currency reserves was left unable to pay for imports.

Medical professionals in the country that relies on imported drugs for about 85 percent of its pharmaceutical needs have been sounding the alarm for months, saying they are struggling to provide timely and adequate treatment to patients.

The working conditions and little hope for improvement have lately forced hundreds of them to leave, and according to Sri Lanka’s Foreign Employment Bureau the exodus is an increasing trend.

“There is a rising trend in professionals moving out of the island in search of greener pastures because of the current situation in the country,” the bureau’s general manager Priyantha Senanayake told Arab News earlier this week. “A good number of doctors too have left.”

Data from the Government Medical Officers’ Association shows that at least 500 doctors from state medical institutions have migrated abroad in the first eight months of 2022.

But the real number may be much higher. Dr. Ruvaiz Haniffa, former president of the Sri Lanka Medical Association, said at least 100 more doctors working in the private sectors have left too, while those who traveled for training and have not returned have yet to be counted.

“We do not have an accurate estimate of doctors sent by the state for overseas training on state expense who have decided not to return at least for the foreseeable future,” he told Arab News.

“For postgraduate studies they mainly go for Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. For employment to Australia, UK and New Zealand. Middle grade doctors mainly go for employment to countries in the Middle East especially Oman and UAE.”

And there was no way to prevent them from leaving, Dr. Haniffa added.

“The government, while being aware of this massive brain drain, is not proactively or even reactively trying to stem this not because it does not want to, but simply because it can’t.”

While official estimates are not yet exact, the magnitude of the situation can be illustrated by the fact that Sri Lanka has already lost 25 percent of specialists treating kidney diseases.

“Out of the 40 nephrologists in Sri Lanka, 10 have left the country,” said Omar Sheriff, general manager for Western Hospital in Colombo, the main kidney transplantation center in Sri Lanka.

“Most of them are going to the UK because they can not only get more lucrative income but also continue their higher studies.”

The possibility to progress in their career is for specialists one of the main forces motivating them to migrate as they do not see this chance coming to their crisis-hit country anytime soon.

A doctor from a leading government hospital in Colombo, who requested not be named, said that the medical profession has lately been “downgraded to a lower level in the society.”

With no supplies to perform their duties, medics have been under increasing pressure and facing increasing stress in a situation where their hands are tied.

“There is a dearth of important medicines to treat people,” the doctor said. “It’s a sorry state of affairs.”

Pakistan arrests Iranian nationals traveling to UAE on fake passports

Pakistan arrests Iranian nationals traveling to UAE on fake passports
Pakistan arrests Iranian nationals traveling to UAE on fake passports

Pakistan arrests Iranian nationals traveling to UAE on fake passports
  • Immigration officials stopped 2 suspects from flying to Sharjah from Karachi
  • In 2021, Pakistan nabbed 10 Iranians headed for Qatar on forged travel documents
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Two Iranian nationals were arrested at Karachi airport with fake Pakistani travel documents after they tried to board a flight to the UAE, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency told Arab News on Saturday.

The suspects, Amir Ali and Abdul Samad, were traveling to Sharjah from the southern Pakistani megapolis.

They were stopped at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

“Two Iranian nationals using fake Pakistani travel documents have been arrested from Karachi airport,” a FIA spokesperson said.

“Both have been shifted to the Anti-Human Traffic Circle in Karachi.”

The documents used by the suspects, seen by Arab News, showed that the pair had single-entry tourist visas to the UAE in their fake Pakistani passports.

In September last year, the FIA arrested 10 Iranians in Karachi, in what the agency said was a “comprehensive crackdown” in different parts of the southern port city. The FIA said at the time that the foreign nationals obtained Pakistan identity cards and travel documents with the help of Pakistani and Iranian agents, and intended to travel to Qatar.

In 2018, 11 Iranian nationals were arrested at Turbat International Airport in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province with fake Pakistani identity cards and passports, which they had used to repeatedly travel to the Middle East since 2014.

Philippines president orders urgent aid amid storm Nalgae

Philippines president orders urgent aid amid storm Nalgae
Reuters

Philippines president orders urgent aid amid storm Nalgae

Philippines president orders urgent aid amid storm Nalgae
  • Heavy rains and strong winds pound the capital and surrounding areas for most of Saturday
  • Nalgae is the second deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year
MANILA: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Saturday ordered urgent aid distribution in a southern province where landslides have been triggered by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which has killed 72 people across the country so far.
Heavy rains and strong winds pounded the capital, Manila, and surrounding areas for most of Saturday as Nalgae forced tens of thousands of people to leave their homes and disrupted peak holiday travel in much of the nation.
Nalgae is the second deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, with the disasters agency reporting 45 deaths, mostly in hard-hit Maguindanao province. Another 33 people have been injured and 17 are registered missing.
“We could have done better in Maguindanao in terms of preparing. The 40 deaths, with 10 people missing there is a little too high,” Marcos said in a briefing with disaster officials.
He ordered the immediate distribution of drinking water and purifying systems to the province and other parts of the badly affected southern Philippines.
In the country’s capital region, which includes Manila and other cities, flooding prompted authorities to suspend classes and sports events.
Airlines have canceled 116 domestic and international flights to and from the Philippines’ main gateway, which stopped operations from 0800 to 1400 GMT because of strong winds, the transport ministry said.
Nearly 7,500 passengers and workers, and 107 vessels, were stranded in the country’s ports, the coast guard said.
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan on Saturday ordered the closure of the city’s cemeteries, where millions had been expected to visit during the extended All Saints’ Day weekend.
Nalgae has maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 95 kilometers (60 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 115 kph (71 mph) as it cut through the main Luzon island and headed to the South China Sea, the state weather agency said.
Another tropical depression gaining strength in the Pacific Ocean could enter Philippine territory on Tuesday, it added.
Almost 170,000 people have been forced from their homes by the storm, nearly a third of whom were sheltering in evacuation centers, government data showed.
In the central Leyte province, coast guard personnel led residents through chest-deep floodwaters, with rescuers using a plastic chair and an old refrigerator to float children and elderly people to safety, photos shared by the weather agency showed.
Marcos said the aid response should be stepped up once Nalgae exits land areas — on Sunday morning, according to the latest forecasts.
“Let us not wait for the helicopters and air assets to fly. If the weather is not good, look for more ways to deliver relief goods, water and medicines,” he said.
The Philippines sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually. In December, category 5 Typhoon Rai ravaged central provinces, leaving 407 dead and more than 1,100 injured.

Huge blast heard in Somalia's capital Mogadishu

Huge blast heard in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu
Huge blast heard in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu

Huge blast heard in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu
MOGADISHU: A huge blast was heard in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday, a Reuters journalist said, but it was unclear what had exploded and what caused it.

Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home

Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home
Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home

Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home
  • Saifullah Paracha reunited with his family after more than 17 years in custody in the US base in Cuba
ISLAMABAD: A 74-year-old from Pakistan who was the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was released and returned to Pakistan on Saturday, the foreign ministry in Islamabad said.
Saifullah Paracha was reunited with his family after more than 17 years in custody in the US base in Cuba, the ministry added.
Paracha had been held on suspicion of ties to Al-Qaeda since 2003, but was never charged with a crime. Last year in May, he was notified that he had been approved for release. He was cleared by the prisoner review board, along with two other men in November 2020.
As is customary, the notification did not provide detailed reasoning for the decision and concluded only that Paracha is “not a continuing threat” to the United States, according to Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at his hearing at the time.
In Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said it had completed an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate Paracha’s repatriation.
“We are glad that a Pakistani citizen detained abroad is finally reunited with his family,” the ministry said.
Paracha, who lived in the United States and owned property in New York City, was a wealthy businessman in Pakistan. Authorities alleged he was an Al-Qaeda “facilitator” who helped two of the conspirators in the Sept. 11 plot with a financial transaction.
He has maintained that he didn’t know they were Al-Qaeda and denied any involvement in terrorism.
The US captured Paracha in Thailand in 2003 and held him at Guantanamo since September 2004. Washington has long asserted that it can hold detainees indefinitely without charge under the international laws of war.
In November 2020, Paracha, who suffers from a number of ailments, including diabetes and a heart condition, made his eighth appearance before the review board, which was established under President Barack Obama to try to prevent the release of prisoners who authorities believed might engage in anti-US hostilities upon their release from Guantanamo.
At the time, his attorney, Sullivan-Bennis, said she was more optimistic about his prospects because of President Joe Biden’s election, Paracha’s ill health and developments in a legal case involving his son, Uzair Paracha.
The son was convicted in 2005 in federal court in New York of providing support to terrorism, based in part on testimony from the same witnesses held at Guantanamo whom the US relied on to justify holding the father.
In March 2020, after a judge threw out those witness accounts and the US government decided not to seek a new trial, the younger Paracha was released and sent back to Pakistan.

Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet

Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet

Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
  • Sevastopol is the largest city in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014
MOSCOW: The Russian army on Saturday accused the UK of helping Ukraine plan a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, and said that one of its ships suffered “minor” damage.

“The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of the military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Maritime Operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists located in the city of Ochakiv in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region,” Moscow’s defense ministry said in a statement.

