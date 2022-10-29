You are here

Saudi delegation to boost mining investments and support innovation during visit to Australia
Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef will head a delegation to visit Australia next week. (SPA)
Arab News

  • The delegation will visit four cities, including Canberra, Brisbane, Perth and Sydney
  • It will also participate in the International Mining and Resources Conference in Sydney from Nov. 2 to 4
Arab News

RIYADH: An official Saudi delegation headed by the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, is set to visit Australia next week to introduce investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s mining sector, under the umbrella of “Invest in Saudi Arabia,” Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The delegation includes a number of ministry leaders, led by Deputy Minister for Mining Khalid Al-Mudaifer, and representatives of the Ministry of Investment, the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, the Saudi Geological Survey, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, and the Industrial Center.
The delegation will visit four cities, including Canberra, Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, and will also participate in the International Mining and Resources Conference in Sydney from Nov. 2 to 4.
Al-Khorayef is expected to speak during the opening ceremony of the conference, which is a platform for mining leaders from around the world to discuss the future of mining and issues related to technology and finance.
He is also scheduled to open the Saudi pavilion at the conference, which will highlight the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to advance the mining sector by facilitating access to geological data, and updates made to regulations and legislation to create an attractive climate for investments, build foundations for sustainability, and develop a mining sector based on integrated value chains, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The Saudi delegation will also hold a number of meetings with mining and exploration companies, universities, research institutions, industrial bodies, geological societies and business councils in Australia, and will hold sessions to review investment opportunities in the Kingdom to establish a strategic relationship with stakeholders in Australia’s mining sector, across four main areas related to the development of the mining sector, including politics and governance, innovation and geology, investment, and education.
“The Kingdom affirms its keenness, through its participation in IMARC, to cooperate with mining and exploration companies to support growth across the various value chain processes from exploration to manufacturing, and hopes to achieve an integrated value chain capable of supporting the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the transformation of the energy sector,” SPA said.
The Kingdom’s participation is of importance as “it occupies a strategic location linking the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe, in addition to its advanced infrastructure and high domestic demand,” it added. “The Kingdom also possesses all the ingredients necessary to be a regional center for mining, in order to achieve the Kingdom’s 2030 goals and attract qualitative investments to the mining sector.”
Australia is home to a global investment environment in the mining sector and shares Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision for a resilient global mining value chain capable of meeting the demands of a clean energy-based future, and the Kingdom is keen to establish and strengthen strategic relationships with Australian counterparts to push research, innovation and growth to make mining the third pillar of the national industry.
The ministry said that non-oil exports between the two countries last year reached over SR6.22 billion ($1.6 billion).

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bandar Al-Khorayef Australia Mining Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

  • Wasta is redefining its name to make it accessible and impactful for everyone
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Wasta, the Middle Eastern tech startup leading the path to purposeful connections, is getting ready to roll out its official launch in Saudi Arabia and the UAE within the next month.

“Wasta” in Arabic means influential or powerful social and professional connections to gain a career boost or proficiency.

Sometimes perceived as nepotism, the word is ubiquitous within Arab societies, and Shyam Visavadia, the co-founder of Wasta.ai, believes everyone should have the chance to utilize and build meaningful connections.

“Wasta wants to truly build a network designed to reflect the multifaceted nature of what people need to move forward in their entrepreneurial journey,” Visavadia told Arab News exclusively.

He further explained that the company is redefining its name to make it accessible and impactful for everyone.

Currently an invite-only platform, the company is planning to roll out its official mobile app to pre-registered users within the next month, where they will have access to a vast community of professionals.

Users can simply download the app, identify their interests and objectives and availability, and Wasta will curate a weekly 30-minute video call with professionals who share the same interests.

Stimulating conversations

The app uses client interests and objectives to automatically match users together, creating an easy way for professionals to connect with each other and expand their network.

“We aspire to build social capital by stimulating conversation, creating cross-border communities and promoting collaboration and problem-solving in high-growth markets. By breaking down the fear of networking, we facilitate casual conversations that lead to not-so-casual professional impact,” Visavadia explained. 

The app uses client interests and objectives to match users together. (Supplied)

The company will charge its users a monthly subscription fee of $10 to get access to one new match every week as it plans to launch other premium packages with more features in the future.

Founded in 2021, Wasta managed to tackle a large market with an innovative way to support the rise of entrepreneurship in the region.

With 1,500 vetted members, the company has users ranging from students to senior executives from international companies like LinkedIn, SWVL, Careem, MEVP and Venture Souq, as well as thousands of other members currently on their waitlist.

“We help users meet professionals in the same industry, plant seeds for future clients and referrals, and simply make new connections,” Visavadia added as he shared multiple success stories through their platform.

Enabling businesses

Wasta managed to support a recruiter to make over $90,000 by utilizing connections through the platform; in addition, a founder was able to raise an initial seed investment for his company by meeting an angel investor on the app.

Other users have also used the platform with business owners and entrepreneurs, initiating conversations to support their expansion plans.

According to Visavadia, 75 percent of users have made meaningful connections with Wasta, as 40 percent state that they network online more than in person.

“Networking alone is responsible for filling as many as 85 percent of all jobs. Furthermore, 80 percent of professionals believe they can elevate their career success through professional networking,” he added.

Seeing huge momentum since its inception, Wasta has been operating without raising any funding as the founders managed to bootstrap their way into building a user-focused product.

Wasta was built on a no-code solution that supports the company’s movement to respond quickly to user feedback. Visavadia also stated that the company plans to build a diverse remote team.

He added that the company’s mantra for success is to listen to the customer and solve everyday problems affecting people’s lifestyles.

“Our goal is to make meeting people more fun, relevant, and meaningful. It’s not about aggregating connections but building a strong personal and professional network,” Visavadia added.

Wasta is aiming to fortify its presence in Saudi Arabia, gaining as much as 50 percent of its user base from the Kingdom. “Our plans are to go to high-growth markets like Saudi Arabia and address the issues of the growing need for entrepreneurial talent and startup companies,” Visavadia added.

The company currently has a user presence in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon, with expansion plans to reach other markets in the Middle East and North African region.

“Wasta aspires to be the leading networking site in the Middle East, India and Africa for curating meaningful conversation, building professional connections, and forming new communities,” Visavadia stated.

Visavadia was a former senior manager at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and has worked across the UK, UAE, and USA.

Lalita Chopra is the co-founder of Wasta and a former software engineer at Cognizant, an American multinational information technology services and consulting company.

Topics: wasta SAUDI ARABIA AND UAE

Egypt president vows to solve obstacles facing industrialists, investors

Egypt president vows to solve obstacles facing industrialists, investors
Mohammad Shamaa

Egypt president vows to solve obstacles facing industrialists, investors

Egypt president vows to solve obstacles facing industrialists, investors
  • El-Sisi attends major industrial conference in New Cairo to launch projects
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed the inauguration of 64 projects on Saturday.

The projects are part of Ebdaa — the national initiative for the development of industry in Egypt.

The launch came on the sidelines of El-Sisi’s inauguration of the first international forum and exhibition for industry at Al-Manara Conference Center in New Cairo.

The Federation of Egyptian Industries organized the event to mark the 100th anniversary of its founding.

El-Sisi inaugurated the expansion of a pump and electric motor factory with the participation of young people from the Ebdaa initiative.

Hossam Farid, chairman of the board of directors of Allweiler-Farid Hassanein Pumps, said that the company was set up in 1982 as a joint venture between German Allweiler GmbH and Egyptian Farid Pumps Co.

El-Sisi affirmed the Egyptian state’s readiness to partner with investors in Ebdaa projects.

He stressed that the state’s goal is to encourage and support industrialists.

“We are ready to enter into partnership with the Ebdaa initiative with rates ranging between 30 percent or 50 percent or more, with the aim of encouraging industrialists in Egypt and for the state to bear part of the risk and reassure them,” El-Sisi said.

“The Ebdaa initiative is about projects for production requirements or products that the Egyptian market needs,” he added.

El-Sisi said that there is a large list of products and equipment that Egypt has imported for several years, adding that the figures and data for those products is available from the Ministries of Industry and Finance and the Central Bank.

He added that as part of the initiative, the state will provide investors with energy — gas or electricity — at reduced prices.

The Egyptian leader said that challenges and crises “generate opportunities,” adding that the state will intervene to solve any obstacles facing industrialists and investors.

He highlighted the need to grow Egyptian export revenues to $100 billion in five years’ time to achieve development and prosperity for Egypt and its people.

The state aims not only to increase exports, but also to achieve self-sufficiency and cover demands in the Egyptian market, he said, adding that such support will lead to stability and high economic growth rates in Egypt.

The president said that he was considering establishing an office to manage new industrial projects and provide facilities for investors in the commerce and industrial sectors.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Ebdaa Cairo

IMF believes Egypt’s economy is ‘on the right track,’ top politician claims

IMF believes Egypt’s economy is ‘on the right track,’ top politician claims
Mohammad Shamaa

IMF believes Egypt’s economy is ‘on the right track,’ top politician claims

IMF believes Egypt’s economy is ‘on the right track,’ top politician claims
  • The agreement must make the government more committed to strengthening social-protection measures for low-income people
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: The International Monetary Fund’s move to grant a new loan to Egypt will have positive repercussions for the country’s economy, according to government officials and economic experts.

The IMF and the Egyptian government recently reached an initial agreement for Cairo to obtain a $3 billion loan from the fund, in addition to another package that includes $1 billion from the Fund’s Sustainability and Resilience Fund, and $5 billion from partner countries for development, amounting to a total of $9 billion in aid.

The head of the IMF’s mission in Egypt, Ivanna Vladkova Hollar, said that the fund had approved the financing program, which extends over a period of 46 months, on the condition that the Egyptian financial authorities initiate certain economic reforms.

Egypt’s central bank said it was intent on intensifying economic reforms and had “moved to a durably flexible exchange rate regime, leaving the forces of supply and demand to determine the value of the Egyptian pound against other foreign currencies.”

Fakhry El-Feky, head of the parliamentary committee for planning and budget, said that the agreement is “a certificate of reassurance.”

He told Arab News: “The agreement will not reduce citizens’ income, but will lead to a reduction in the inflation rate with the application of the monetary policy of the central bank which will control inflation while leaving the dollar exchange rate (up) to the forces of supply and demand.

“The agreement is (necessary in order) to address the repercussions of the global economic crisis resulting from the Russian-Ukrainian war and the pandemic,” he added.

Gihan Madig, head of the Egypt October Party, said in a statement: “The IMF believes that the Egyptian economy is on the right track because Egypt is one of the countries in which growth rates are positive. This reflects the solidity of the Egyptian economy and its ability to withstand global challenges.”

Madig added: “The IMF’s approval to grant a new loan to Egypt will have positive repercussions on the economy during the coming period ... I expect that the new loan and the package of measures will ease economic pressures during the coming year.” 

Raouf Elsayed-Ali, head of the Egyptian National Movement Party, told Arab News: “The agreement comes in light of the economic reform programs and major national projects, all of which will make Egypt stand on solid foundations.”

He added: “The IMF does not grant funding (without conducting) careful reviews and careful studies on the economic conditions, which gives a strong message to all those inside or outside that the Egyptian economy is stable and secure.”  

Nagy El-Shehaby, head of the Generation Party and general coordinator of the National Coalition of Egyptian Political Parties, said: “The agreement must make the government more committed to strengthening social-protection measures for low-income people, and offering more support for employees and the middle class, who are currently suffering from the cruelty of the increasing burdens of life, from the rise in inflation and … from increasing prices.”

Topics: Egypt economy IMF Cairo

Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. rolls over ownership of $1.89bn Twitter shares to Musk’s Twitter

Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. rolls over ownership of $1.89bn Twitter shares to Musk’s Twitter
Arab News

Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. rolls over ownership of $1.89bn Twitter shares to Musk’s Twitter

Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. rolls over ownership of $1.89bn Twitter shares to Musk’s Twitter
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. and the private office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal announced the roll over of their ownership of the existing 34,948,975 shares in Twitter valued  to the New Twitter, led by Elon Musk.

KHC and PO are jointly the second largest investor after Elon Musk, the Prince shared on his Twitter account, with the shares valued at $1.89 billion.

 

 

The deal is in line with KHC's long-term investment strategy.

Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives late Thursday in a deal that puts one of the leading platforms for global discourse in the hands of the world’s richest man.

Musk sacked chief executive Parag Agrawal, as well as the company’s chief financial officer and its head of safety, the Washington Post and CNBC reported citing unnamed sources.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk Saudi Kingdom Holding

Global Markets — Tech wipeout woes offset central bank pivot hopes

Global Markets — Tech wipeout woes offset central bank pivot hopes
Reuters

Global Markets — Tech wipeout woes offset central bank pivot hopes

Global Markets — Tech wipeout woes offset central bank pivot hopes
Reuters

LONDON: World share markets slipped for a second day running on Friday as a near $1 trillion weekly wipeout in top tech stocks outweighed hopes of a slowdown in Fed and ECB rate rises and news that the US economy is not in recession.

European shares and Wall Street futures were both 0.5 percent lower as Thursday’s weak forecasts from Amazon and Apple sent Europe’s tech sector down more than 2 percent and the prospect of renewed COVID-19 curbs in China hit mining and oil firms.

In the bond markets, borrowing costs were also starting to creep up again, although what analysts had described as a dovish ECB meeting on Thursday meant Germany’s 10-year Bund yields were set for their biggest weekly fall since October 1987.

The yen was weakening again too after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said it did not “plan to raise interest rates or head for an exit (from ultra low interest rates) any time soon” despite raising inflation forecasts.

Heavy falls in China meant Asia-Pacific shares closed 1.65 percent lower at 135 points, which was just above a 2-1/2-year low touched on Monday.

MSCI’s main world index, which tracks 47 countries, was down 0.5 percent on the day although it, like both European and US markets, was heading for its third weekly rise in the last four.

It has been disappointing earnings forecasts that have hit markets in recent days.

Amazon.com and Apple were the latest tech behemoths to face heavy punishment from investors for their numbers on Thursday and nearly $1 trillion could be wiped off the big US tech giants this week alone.

Facebook parent company Meta has plunged 25 percent, bringing its year-to-date slump to 70 percent or more than $670 billion in value terms, while Amazon’s disappointing forecasts for the traditionally lucrative holiday season saw it shares crater more than 13 percent in premarket trading.

“If sustained today that would drop it to a market cap of below $1 trillion. In November last year we were as high as $1.9 trillion, so quite a fall to say the least,” Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

Doves and bluebirds

The tech damage also raised questions about the $44 billion that Tesla billionaire Elon Musk eventually agreed to pay for Twitter.

Musk took ownership of Twitter late on Thursday, firing top executives immediately and tweeting the “bird is freed.”

But he has provided little clarity over how to achieve the lofty ambitions he has outlined for the social media platform, including making it a bastion of free speech and a “super app” offering everything from money transfers to shopping and taxis.

The BOJ’s widely expected decision in Asian trading to keep its policy loose came less than 24 hours after the European Central Bank raised interest rates 75 bps but said “substantial” progress had already been made on fighting inflation.

Investors are now turning their attention to the Federal Reserve meeting next week. While a 75-basis-point rate hike at the conclusion of its Nov. 1-2 policy meeting is all but assured, the likelihood of a smaller, 50-basis-point hike in December was 55 percent, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

“I don’t think there will be any surprise here (in terms of rate hike), but it will be more on the message that the Fed will deliver,” said Societe Generale’s Benzimra.

The less hawkish comments from the ECB added to expectations that central banks are likely to slow the pace of monetary tightening, especially after the Bank of Canada delivered a smaller-than-anticipated rate hike on Wednesday.

Markets have started to trade a Fed pivot again, but this is defined as hiking in smaller increments, not as a “proper” pivot from hikes to cuts, according to Citi strategists, noting that an actual pause is still some time away.

“No Powell Pivot, No Santa?” Citi’s emerging economy analysts asked, referring to the so-called “Santa rally” that markets often see toward the end of the year.

Over in China, the stock market fell 2.25 percent, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index down 3.6 percent, rounding up a rough week. Bleak industrial profit figures and widening COVID-19 outbreaks have all weighed on sentiment.

The dollar index was up 0.3 percent on the day but down for a second week in a row. The euro was down below parity again at $0.9944, while the BOJ’s stance pushed the yen down 0.8 percent to 147.43 to the dollar.

Oil prices also fell 1.3 percent to $95.7 a barrel for Brent crude. But they were also poised for fourth weekly rise in the last five and many market veterans see prices staying around $100 barrel in the coming months.
 

Topics: global markets

