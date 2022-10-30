Saudi stock exchange Tadawul sees profit declining 23% as revenue falls

RIYADH: Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., the owner of the Kingdom’s bourse, has posted a 23 percent drop in profit to SR367 million ($98 million) in the first nine months of 2022.
This is down from SR477 million the company made during the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.
This was coupled with a 7 percent decline in revenue to SR849 million, mainly due to the decrease in trading services and post-trade services.
Higher salaries and employee-related benefits further weighed on profit during the nine-month period, leading to a 14.7 percent year-on-year increase in operating expenses to SR465 million.
Following the announcement, the group saw its share price decline 2.42 percent to reach SR217.60, as of 10:17 a.m Saudi time.
Last week, Tadawul Group witnessed the 39th listing since the beginning of the year, with 18 listing requests approved by the Capital Market Authority through 2022, according to CEO Mohammed al-Rumaih.
This number surpasses the 2021 figure, which saw 21 listings, as well as the number witnessed in 2020, when the market recorded only eight listings, the Saudi stock exchange’s CEO said.
Tadawul is also reported to be working on developing a market marker for the stock exchange.
Tadawul also launched single stock futures contracts earlier this year as its second derivatives product.
Chemical giant SABIC’s profits fall higher than analysts’ estimates to 67% in Q3
RIYADH: Saudi chemical giant SABIC saw its profits fall to SR1.84 billion ($490 million) in the third quarter of 2022, recording a bigger fall than analysts had estimated.
Its profits declined over 67 percent from SR5.6 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, despite a revenue jump of 7 percent to SR47 billion, according to a bourse filing.
Speaking to Arab News ahead of the result announcement, analysts said that the third-quarter performance was expected to be weak due to lower product prices and higher raw material costs but they didn’t estimate profit to fall as low as SR5.6 billion.
“I think SABIC will achieve almost SR6 billion in the third quarter of 2022, which is more than the third quarter of 2021 by 7.3 percent, due to a decrease in the selling prices of its products and an increase in the cost of raw material,” Saudi economist Ali Alhazmi told Arab News prior to the results.
He added: “The company has been in continuous growth, whether in distributions, grants or profitability, and now in investments, and I believe the quality of management plays a great role.”
Hesham AbouJamee, founder and CEO of Mekyal Financial Technologies, said the results were expected as the company's peers in the same industry also recorded a decline.
“Due to Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. and Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. results, it seems that Sabic will have very bad results this quarter,” he predicted.
The Riyadh-based company attributed the results to a decline in selling prices and sales volume, as well as lower results from joint ventures and associates.
SABIC also underperformed when it comes to nine-months performance, reporting a 10 percent profit decline to SR16 billion.
Oil Updates — Crude eases; Petroecuador agrees to spot sale with PetroChina
RIYADH: Oil prices eased about 1 percent on Friday after top crude importer China widened its COVID-19 curbs, though the crude benchmarks were poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns and surprisingly strong economic data.
Brent futures fell $1.19, or 1.2 percent, to settle at $95.77 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.18, or 1.3 percent, to $87.90.
For the week, Brent rose about 2 percent and WTI was up about 3 percent.
Nigeria planning auction for seven deep offshore oil blocks
Nigeria is planning to auction seven deep offshore oil blocks, 15 years since the last ones were auctioned, the upstream regulator said on Saturday.
Apart from marginal fields, Nigeria last conducted bidding for 45 oil blocks in 2007 even when the court had stopped the sale of two that were under litigation between Shell and the Nigerian government.
“We will announce by next month the intention to conduct transparent bidding rounds for seven oil blocks,” Gbenga Komolafe, CEO of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, told Reuters.
“All the blocks are in the Lagos waters, not in the Niger Delta with the added advantage of its proximity to the export-free zone in Lagos,” he said.
In 2005, then President Olusegun Obasanjo launched an open auction process and said Nigeria would no longer award lucrative drilling licenses on a discretionary basis.
However, the auctions drew criticism that they were neither as transparent as they should be nor as successful in terms of securing investment in Nigeria.
Ecuador’s state oil company agrees to spot sale with PetroChina
Ecuador’s state-owned oil company said on Friday it has agreed to a new spot sale for 720,000 barrels of Oriente crude to Chinese oil company Petrochina International Co. Ltd.
The crude will be shipped in two cargos of 360,000 barrels each, Petroecuador said in a statement, adding it expects the shipments to be loaded in November.
The sale will generate an extra $55.8 million for the Ecuadorian state, the company said.
In September, Petroecuador said it reached an agreement with Petrochina International, a subsidiary of PetroChina Co. Ltd., as part of a renegotiation of long-term contracts between the two companies.
Petroecuador began negotiations with the Chinese oil firm last April in order to improve the price formula for Ecuadorian crude and the extension of the delivery schedule for shipments, which was set to expire in 2024.
Both state oil companies signed three complementary contracts on Sept. 9 to update crude delivery conditions, the same ones that are in force.
Industrial cities to be home for 4IR as Saudi Arabia diversifies away from oil
Economy Minister Faisal Al-Ibrahim: Our long-term economic challenge is to diversify our source of growth
Saudi Arabia will have an industrial base that will be compatible with all the requirements of the fourth industrial revolution as the Kingdom increases its efforts to move away from oil as a major source of income, according to the economy minister.
“I believe within two years, most of our industrial cities, if not all of them, will be 4IR (four industrial revolution) enabling,” Faisal Al-Ibrahim told Arab News on the sideline of the 6th edition of the FII in Riyadh.
“We established the center for the fourth industrial revolution because we acknowledge that this is a world or an area — industry 4.0 — that can help us leapfrog into that competitive export space.”
“Also, it can help us leverage the capacity of the youth and create high quality job opportunities for them,” he added.
Fourth industrial revolution, also referred to as 4IR or industry 4.0, is the new wave of industrialization worldwide where robotics, cloud computing, and sensors are used to enhance the productivity of manufacturing plants.
Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest growing economies in the G20 this year and Al-Ibrahim said that his ministry is focusing on enhancing the use of data to improve the position of the Kingdom within the group.
Saudi Arabia is racing with time to diversify its economy under the Vision 2030 plan.
“Our long-term economic challenge is to diversify our source of growth and Vision 2030 and everything you see here is for us to diversify our economy and to give it a stronger, more resilient structure.”
“We’re doing that through many initiatives, PIF’s activities, the policies that you’re seeing, the strategies that have been launched, the new sectors that have been launched, all drive at improving our diversification,” he added.
One good indication is non-oil activities in the last quarter of this year when non-oil activities grew at 8.2 percent, he said.
“And if you remove the net tax impact, it’s 6.1 percent. And that’s the fastest in 11 years, it’s still below our targets, and we still want to achieve more and do more,” he added.
“All the strategies you’re seeing, including the RDI priorities, research, development, innovation priorities, the industrial strategy, the recently announced Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative, all of these aim to help us have a wider, more diversified and more complex non-oil export base that help us decouple from one single commodity price, which is oil,” Al-Ibrahim said.
“Everything we’re doing under Vision 2030 is already advancing us in the G20. We’re talking about making sure that the data is competitive, the data environment, the data governance, and the data quality and availability is top tier in terms of G20, but also our institutional capabilities, our analytical rigor, the solutions we provide, and how we deliver these solutions, and how we measure the … and evaluate the outcomes, we want to be topnotch in G20 for sure,” he added.
Saudi Arabia will maintain its position as the fastest growing economy among the Group of 20 countries despite the turmoil caused by rising inflation and soaring interest rates, according to the International Monetary Fund.
In its latest report this month, the US-based organization fixed its forecast for the Saudi economy’s growth during 2022 at 7.6 percent — the same figure as in its April forecast.
Among Arab countries, the IMF expected that Iraq will be the fastest growing economy in 2022, with a 9.3 percent growth rate.
Turkey seeks Saudi partnership cooperation as it plans to be an energy hub to Europe, minister tells Arab News
Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati’s comments come a week after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to form a natural gas hub in the country
RIYADH: Turkey is seeking more cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other countries as it plans to be an energy hub to Europe, its finance minister said.
“Turkey from its geographical position is an energy corridor from Russia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. Any kind of natural gas or oil that is going to be transported or shipped, will cost less and will be more safely shipped,” Nureddin Nebati told Arab News in an interview.
Speaking on the sideline of the 6th edition of Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, the minister didn’t elaborate further on how the two countries might cooperate but said that peace in the region will bring energy costs down.
“Turkey and Saudi Arabia are also assisting each other, which will bring peace in the region. That peace will bring more affordable gas prices, the energy prices, and will allow both countries to look ahead,” he added.
Saudi Arabia is the largest exporter of oil in the world. Its gas reserves amounts to nearly 300 trillion cubic feet, making it the largest fifth gas reserve in the world. However, the Kingdom doesn’t export gas and it intends to expand production to meet local demand and eliminate the use of oil and other liquids in power generation.
Nebati’s comments come a week after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to form a natural gas hub in Turkey.
Speaking to members of his AK Party in parliament on October 19, Erdogan said Putin had said Europe can obtain its gas supply from the hub in Turkey.
“When we look at Europe, they are dependent on Russian gas, and they will be passing winter with huge stress. This is obvious, and new steps and new structuring need to be taken,” Nebati added.
“And this is why our President Erdogan said that Turkey, which will become a hub, should take the needed measures for the distribution of Iran gas or Russian gas to Europe. And that will contribute to the establishment of peace in the region and create an environment that is safe for this shipment,” he added.
Nebati, who held several meetings with Saudi officials during his visit including the finance and commerce ministers, said that the moves taken by Turkey will help reduce the cost of energy by lowering the cost of transportation.
“That will lead to the solution of the high prices, which is putting the world in front of recession. And in that sense, it is good to interpret that as Turkey being ready to take all the responsibilities as our president said to take a step in comforting the entire world especially Europe in this gas challenge,” he said.
Nebati, who held several meetings with Saudi officials during his visit including the finance and commerce ministers, said that the moves taken by Turkey will help reduce the cost of energy by lowering the cost of transportation.
Saudi Arabia is also increasing its oil exports to Europe, said the country’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, during the same event in Riyadh. He said shipments in September almost doubled from a month ago, reaching 950,000 barrels a day.
The Turkish finance minister said that his country has a production strategy for natural gas.
“As you know, in the Black Sea, we have found natural gas and we have an important reserve. In the incoming months, we will start using that natural gas,” he said.
Saudi-Turkish cooperation
Nebati said that his country is trying to expand economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia which will benefit the region.
“In the incoming period, the cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Turkey will trigger, of course, new cooperation areas and with the vision of Saudi Arabia and Turkey’s 2023 vision, we will step out to a new century and will contribute to bringing peace and prosperity in the region,” he added.
He added that Turkey is supporting the Kingdom’s bid to host 2030 Expo and the two countries are standing together against terrorism.
Speaking to TRT channel last week, Saudi Minister of Commerce Majed Al-Qasabi said that he estimated Saudi investments in Turkey to total $18 billion, and he expects to see around $3-5 billion in new investments over the coming period.
Nebati said that the recent exchange of visits by the Turkish President and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “will be beneficial for both parties” and as a result investments, business relations, and trade volume in both directions will increase.
Turkish economic growth
The Turkish economy grew by 7.6 percent on an annual basis in the second quarter of 2022, resulting in 7.5 percent GDP growth in the first half of the year. Last year the economy grew by 11.8 percent, according to official numbers.
“When you look at this growth, it happened thanks to domestic trade, foreign trade and balanced growth. It shows the internal potential of a younger population’s appetite and being a hub of production and manufacturing,”
Nebati explained. The Turkish economy model is based on investment, productivity, and employment, and in the incoming period with the decrease of the commodity prices, and energy prices, “that will contribute to establishing the balance in the current deficit, and that will allow Turkey to solve all the challenges that we lived through since last year,” he added.
Turkish economic growth was supported by huge investments in infrastructure in the last two decades, he said.
Turkey and Saudi Arabia are also assisting each other, which will bring peace in the region.
That peace will bring more affordable gas prices,the energy prices, and will allow both countries to look ahead.
“We have completed huge infrastructures such as railways, highways, airports, and maritime ports. We have completed all of our infrastructures, including investments in hospitals, and education — starting from the primary schools to the universities.”
Localization level in the Turkish economy is high, reaching 80 percent in the defense industry, where it was in the past around 20 percent, he added.
Turkish inflation
Nebati expects this growth to continue but admits that rising inflation and foreign exchange fluctuations remain a challenge.
He said that inflation in Turkey rose because the commodity prices starting from last year increased along with the shipping costs, transport costs, and energy prices.
“But in combating the inflation, we focused on human beings. We wanted to grow. We don’t want people to lose their jobs as we are continuing our manufacturing and productivity.”
“We are not pushing hard on the brake and we want to solve this issue slowly, and we’re lucky because the pressure on energy prices is decreasing,” he added.
“We do not perceive inflation like worldwide. We see it in a human-based approach. We don’t want people to lose their jobs. And we will deploy our efforts so that they don’t lose their jobs.”
Nebati expects inflation to slow down starting from December, and for next year, “we’ll be having the targeted level of 25 percent of inflation. And as I’ve said, we are acting decisively in order to solve that.”
Agricultural products prices went down, and the effect of inflation “due to the foreign exchange attacks of last year also slowed down,” he added.
Saudi delegation to boost mining investments and support innovation during visit to Australia
The delegation will visit four cities, including Canberra, Brisbane, Perth and Sydney
It will also participate in the International Mining and Resources Conference in Sydney from Nov. 2 to 4
RIYADH: An official Saudi delegation headed by the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, is set to visit Australia next week to introduce investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s mining sector, under the umbrella of “Invest in Saudi Arabia,” Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The delegation includes a number of ministry leaders, led by Deputy Minister for Mining Khalid Al-Mudaifer, and representatives of the Ministry of Investment, the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, the Saudi Geological Survey, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, and the Industrial Center.
The delegation will visit four cities, including Canberra, Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, and will also participate in the International Mining and Resources Conference in Sydney from Nov. 2 to 4.
Al-Khorayef is expected to speak during the opening ceremony of the conference, which is a platform for mining leaders from around the world to discuss the future of mining and issues related to technology and finance.
He is also scheduled to open the Saudi pavilion at the conference, which will highlight the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to advance the mining sector by facilitating access to geological data, and updates made to regulations and legislation to create an attractive climate for investments, build foundations for sustainability, and develop a mining sector based on integrated value chains, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The Saudi delegation will also hold a number of meetings with mining and exploration companies, universities, research institutions, industrial bodies, geological societies and business councils in Australia, and will hold sessions to review investment opportunities in the Kingdom to establish a strategic relationship with stakeholders in Australia’s mining sector, across four main areas related to the development of the mining sector, including politics and governance, innovation and geology, investment, and education.
“The Kingdom affirms its keenness, through its participation in IMARC, to cooperate with mining and exploration companies to support growth across the various value chain processes from exploration to manufacturing, and hopes to achieve an integrated value chain capable of supporting the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the transformation of the energy sector,” SPA said.
The Kingdom’s participation is of importance as “it occupies a strategic location linking the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe, in addition to its advanced infrastructure and high domestic demand,” it added. “The Kingdom also possesses all the ingredients necessary to be a regional center for mining, in order to achieve the Kingdom’s 2030 goals and attract qualitative investments to the mining sector.”
Australia is home to a global investment environment in the mining sector and shares Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision for a resilient global mining value chain capable of meeting the demands of a clean energy-based future, and the Kingdom is keen to establish and strengthen strategic relationships with Australian counterparts to push research, innovation and growth to make mining the third pillar of the national industry.
The ministry said that non-oil exports between the two countries last year reached over SR6.22 billion ($1.6 billion).