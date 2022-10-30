Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna jets to Dubai after fashion frenzy in Doha

DUBAI: Palestinian Chilean singer and songwriter Elyanna touched down in Dubai on Sunday after a fashion-filled few days in Qatar.

She took to Instagram Stories to document her stay in the UAE’s tourist hotspot by way of a mirror selfie.

Prior to her sojourn in Dubai, Elyanna was in Qatar to celebrate the Fashion Trust Arabia awards alongside the who’s who of the international fashion industry.

Former model Karolina Kourkova, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Picciolini, British models Jourdan Dunn and Poppy Delevingne, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, US model Jasmine Tookes and US Somali model Halima Aden all made appearances, along with Jordanian Romanian designer-of-the-moment Amina Muaddi, British supermodel Naomi Campbell and US Palestinian Dutch catwalk star Bella Hadid.

The star-studded event, now in its fourth outing, took place at the National Museum of Qatar and spotlighted renowned and aspiring creatives in fashion in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Fashion Trust Arabia honored six designers from the Arab world.

Saudi sisters Siham and Sarah Albinali won the ready-to-wear award, Artsi Ifrach, from Morocco, won the eveningwear award, Eilaf Osman, from Sudan, received the accessories (shoes and handbags) award, Fatma Mostafa, from Egypt, won the jewelry (fine and fashion jewelry) award, and the Franca Sozzani debut talent award went to Kazna Asker from Yemen.

While in Doha, Elyanna was also spotted at a fashion show to support education and investment in young creative and business talents from emerging regions, specifically in Africa, the diaspora and developing communities around the world.

The show, held on Oct. 28 under the patronage of Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, was part of Campbell’s global charitable initiative, EMERGE.

Hadid, Campbell and the other models showed off looks by award-winning fashion designers from Africa, the diaspora and the Middle East, such as Thebe Magugu, Bianca Saunders and Abdel El-Tayeb.

For her part, Elyanna attended the show in a white halter neck dress emblazoned with Arabic calligraphy by Syrian artist Safe from Harm.

No stranger to the spotlight, earlier this year the musician featured in Spotify’s fourth Radar installment in the Middle East — an emerging-artist program spotlighting rising talent from around the globe.