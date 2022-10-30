You are here

Saudi Arabia announces open call for Intermix Residency program
The Saudi Visual Arts Commission, in collaboration with the Saudi Fashion Commission, on Sunday announced the open call for the second Intermix Residency, set to run from Dec. 4 until Feb. 28. (Twitter/@MOCVisualArts)
SPA

Saudi Arabia announces open call for Intermix Residency program
RIYADH: The Saudi Visual Arts Commission, in collaboration with the Saudi Fashion Commission, on Sunday announced the open call for the second Intermix Residency, set to run from Dec. 4 until Feb. 28.

With the support of the Quality of Life Program, the residency will take place at Diriyah Biennale Foundation spaces in the thriving cultural hub of JAX District, located in the historical city of Diriyah on the outskirts of the capital, Riyadh, enabling close direct access to local artists.

The residency is a funded program that provides local, regional and international visual artists, fashion designers and creatives full access to their own private studios and accommodation and a platform to engage in discussions and exchange creative ideas.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore a range of themes, including innovation, transformation and sustainability, during their three-month residency that will conclude with open studios to a local audience.

Applicants will be evaluated and short-listed by a committee of visual arts and fashion experts before the final selection is made.

Members of the committee include: Dina Amin, CEO of the Visual Arts Commission; Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission; Dania Al-Saleh, visual artist; Emily Marant, functional art editor at French Cliché; Jean Pierre Blanc, founder of the Annual International Festival of Fashion and Photography in Hyères; and Jordan Nassar, visual artist.

Managed by ATHR and operated by Manifesto, the Intermix Residency is proud to have Saudi resident curator Tara Al-Dughaither on board to support residents as they navigate their practice.

Al-Dughaither’s curatorial practice centers around community-oriented modes of situated knowledge production, and her methods draw from a pedagogy she terms “folk futurism,” which is inspired by indigenous ways of knowing in relationship to a radically transforming culture for creatives across the globe.

“We look forward to welcoming the second cohort of artists and designers to the Intermix Residency program at JAX,” said Amin.

“The first cycle was comprised of an incredibly talented group of visual artists and fashion and textile designers whom we had the great pleasure of welcoming to Riyadh and to the program. We are thrilled to be able to support the residents with the opportunities provided through both the physical space and an environment of creative exchange amongst fellow artists. We are excited to explore their practice during their open studios.”

Applications are open until Nov. 10. Selected artists will be notified of their acceptance to the residency in late November. For more information on the residency and how to apply, please visit: https://engage.moc.gov.sa/moc-intermix-recidency/

New digital platform destigmatizing mental health in Arab world

New digital platform destigmatizing mental health in Arab world
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

New digital platform destigmatizing mental health in Arab world
  • Besides providing information, Houna can signpost people to relevant support groups offering help through live counseling sessions
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: A newly launched digital platform is aiming to break stigmas surrounding mental health in the Arab world.

Presented in Arabic, Houna will provide information, resources, and support groups to help tackle taboos around the issue.

Sheikha Majda Al-Sabah, founder of Houna, told Arab News: “We have a lack of Arabic mental health resources. If you want to research anything in Arabic, you cannot find something accurate enough.

“Houna is a non-profit initiative that cares for mental health and acts like an aggregator and takes all the people that need help in terms of mental health and connects them to people that provide it.”

Al-Sabah, a philanthropist and advocate for mental health, launched Houna with the goal of helping individuals suffering depression, anxiety, abuse, eating disorders, addictions, or with suicidal thoughts.

Besides providing information, Houna can signpost people to relevant support groups offering help through live counseling sessions, while also raising awareness about mental health and well-being.

“We truly believe that support groups are the best way to take care of mental health,” Al-Sabah said.

Sheikha Majda Al-Sabah, founder of Houna.  (Photo by Abulaziz Alnoman)

The platform works on the principles of inclusivity, respect, confidentiality, credibility, and integrity, and provides resources written in Arabic and English for people of all ages, socioeconomic backgrounds, and nationalities in the Middle East.

Data includes the latest information on mental health disorders, symptoms, and treatments along with related podcasts, articles, webinars, and online events.

Users can also connect directly with therapists and medical professionals included on a list of 150 licensed specialists and Houna hosts regular mental health support groups.

Al-Sabah first came up with the idea for the platform in 2020 and officially launched it on Oct. 10 in Kuwait to mark World Mental Health Day.

She and her team toured some of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, holding a ceremony at the Sidra art gallery in Riyadh’s Jax district to inaugurate the platform in the Kingdom.

During the event, Al-Sabah opened the floor to anyone wishing to discuss their battles with mental health, and medical professionals and attendees took to the stage to share their experiences.

She said: “I suffered from depression for a very long period, and it hit me because I tried to seek help, tried to search for doctors and psychiatrists that could help me, but I couldn’t find accurate information.

“I’m a talkative person. Whenever I ask people and tell them I have a problem they say do not talk about it, you need to keep it in and silent. I realized this was my calling.

“When we started in the first three years it was only to destigmatize mental health so that was our objective, that was our goal that we were passionate about, that we will do anything to break the stigma.

“We have to go beyond raising awareness, we need to help as much as we can,” she added.

Houna aims to make information on mental health accessible to all.

Al-Sabah said: “It’s not tangible and people can’t get it, and the perception of people around the world, they perceive people to their behaviors and that’s what makes it a bit harder to make them understand mental health.

“There is still a stigma, but we are trying since we started three years ago. It was much harsher, now people are more aware due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is a crisis, but it helps us raise awareness,” she added.

In the future, Al-Sabah has plans to establish a Houna wellness center.

She said: “We have those psychiatric hospitals and mild wellness centers, but I want a place that when you feel a bit down you can go and spend the weekend there and get recharged and go back to your normal life.”

Saudi capital shines in global cities rankings

Saudi capital shines in global cities rankings
Updated 7 min 53 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Saudi capital shines in global cities rankings
Updated 7 min 53 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Riyadh has recorded a world-beating 46-point leap in a global rankings index for city cultural experiences.

According to management consultant Kearney’s Global Cities Report, that looks at the impact of socio-economic and political developments on cities and their futures, the Saudi capital achieved the highest points tally jump in the category.

Since the launch of Saudi Arabia’s National Culture Strategy in 2019, the Kingdom has witnessed an unprecedented expansion in its cultural offerings.

Last year, the Ministry of Culture recorded 304 museums, 85 public, ministry-affiliated libraries, 262 theaters, 75 galleries and exhibition halls, 54 cinemas, and 20 literary coffee shops in the country.

Rudolph Lohmeyer, a Kearney partner with its National Transformations Institute, said: “Saudi Arabia’s progressive policy decisions have not only been steering the country toward sustainable growth but are also safeguarding the long-term wellbeing of its citizens and residents.

“The significant jump in the rankings in Riyadh in cultural experience can be attributed to the dedicated effort toward bringing a vibrant society pillar under Vision 2030 to life.”

He noted that the key to a thriving economy was when the people living in it were rooted in, aware, and proud of their cultural heritage, making them more likely to be committed to contributing to economic success.

Riyadh led the region in the capital markets section and remained top for foreign-born population. It also moved four points up the rankings for business activity and human capital despite higher-than-expected global inflation, the ongoing economic and political fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the escalating effects of climate change.

Jeddah also strengthened its position in the business activity and human capital listings, Madinah moved up a notch, and Makkah and Abha were recognized for their information exchange. Meanwhile, Dammam gained 11 points in the global index on the back of its human capital, information exchange, improved cultural experience, and increased political engagement.

“It will be important to sustain the momentum created. Longstanding and even existential imperatives – such as those related to climate change – will need to remain in focus.

“This is going to be a period where the resilience of the economy is going to be tested. Reinvestment within the local socio-economic system, and a focus on growth, anchored to prudent decision-making, is what will set countries apart,” Lohmeyer added.

Saudi company Captain Fili Marine Adventures offers unique, sustainable marine tourism 

Saudi company Captain Fili Marine Adventures offers unique, sustainable marine tourism 
Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
Nada Alturki

Saudi company Captain Fili Marine Adventures offers unique, sustainable marine tourism 
  • The company helps customers plan sustainable and customizable trips across the Kingdom’s Red Sea coastline
Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
Nada Alturki

JEDDAH: A new Saudi company is aiming to become a top destination for luxury marine adventures and cruising activities, offering getaways for both leisure and sport fishing.

Captain Fili Marine Adventures helps customers plan sustainable and customizable trips across the Kingdom’s Red Sea coastline.

“We’re trying to focus on luxury, so we’re going above and beyond to give that experience of hospitality … you’re going to have a unique experience where you know the area, the history, the feeling that there’s no stone left unturned,” Abdullah Kurashi, co-founder of CFMA, told Arab News. 

The company was founded by Abdulrahman Al-Felali, known as Captain Fili, and co-founded by Kurashi after the duo discovered their passion for life on the water. 

They hope to make something unique out of the venture by elevating the customer experience on deck. 

Al-Felali has loved the sea and fishing from a young age. His interest grew into an extensive 15 years of experience in sport fishing and marine tourism.

The company’s 42-foot-long vessels, fully equipped with two Mercury 400 engines, seats 12 people on the teak wood-accented deck, allowing an intimate experience onboard.

Captain Fili Marine Adventures’ main offerings include a sport fishing package, a modern way of fishing using the latest top-of-the-line technologies and techniques, across an eight-10 hour trip. 

“Captain Fili Adventures brings a new dimension to sport fishing in Jeddah, a comfortable boat run by guys that know the fish and the waters and do whatever they can to ensure that you have a great day on the water,” said Mohammad Sahhaf, who joined the crew on a sport fishing trip. 

Captain Fili uses local fishing knowledge to scout unique locations and champion sustainable methods. 

“The old ways of fishing, people used to use the hand line and the bait, that’s it. What we do in sport fishing is we use modern equipment like the reel and rods, and we use special lines. There are a lot of technical details related to sport fishing and a lot of factors that you need to take into consideration to achieve a successful strike (or a fish),” the captain told Arab News. 

The company promotes the three Rs: Reduce, reuse and recycle, through incorporating biodegradable and reusable materials throughout their trips, minimizing plastic use, targeting specific fish species and practicing catch and release.

With sustainability at the heart of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, from policy development to infrastructure, CFMA takes the initiative from a grassroots level. 

One of the most threatening factors to marine environments are commercial fishing techniques, which quite often involve trawling, where a large net is dragged on the ocean floor, disturbing the seabed underneath.

This also threatens specific species of fish through bycatch, the discarded catch unwanted, unneeded, or not fit to sell.

A report by Greenpeace found that 640,000 tons of ghost gear — fishing equipment waste — litters the ocean every year. 

“We are very aware of the species that we are targeting (when fishing) and we are very aware of the health of marine ecosystems,” the captain said.

“At the end of the day, there’s a lot of tools mariners have to use and we’re no exception, but we reuse anything that’s harmful to the environment or not use it at all,” Kurashi added.

CFMA also creates opportunities for people to learn how to fish for themselves, educating them on  proper equipment and teaching hands-on techniques in an attempt to discourage commercial fishing. 

“If you have a lot of people getting their own source of food the sustainable (way), they start to appreciate nature even more. That becomes a love and respect for nature,” Kurashi said. 

The company also offers customizable half-day leisure trips and 24-hour island-hopping adventures across the Red Sea coast, exposing both locals and tourists to the hidden gems that Saudi Arabia has to offer. 

“We consider this program the ultimate Saudi beach experience. The guests will depart on our boat and go and visit virgin islands in the middle of the sea. 

“Guests can enjoy fun in the sun, stargazing at night, nature, wildlife and lots more activities — campfires at night. This program is something we’re proud of. It’s what makes us unique from other companies,” the captain said. 

Other on and off board activities include tanning, waterbeds, snorkeling, swimming, water games, scuba diving, in collaboration with an authorized diving center, and music.

CFMA also collaborates with local talent to bring lively and lavish experiences from land to sea. One of their trips featured a Jeddah-based DJ, VoidKid, who sets the scene with melodic house music. 

The true appeal of these trips is the exhilarating full experience for the body and soul.

“When our clients come on a trip with us, we would make sure that we indulge all their five senses; they would see beautiful places, smell the fresh air of the sea, feel the water when they’re swimming, taste the freshest catch ever, hear the sounds of the waves and the birds — that’s what we focus on,” Captain Fili said. 

Saudi actor Aziz Garbawi told Arab News of his experience: “The boat trip was incredibly beautiful, especially when we went to that small island, it was insane. Abdullah did a great job managing, organizing, cooking, fishing, swimming … everything was uniquely organized. I recommend this trip to everyone because it’s worth it.”

Ultimately, the two founders hope to grow the industry within the region and pursue their goal of discovering the hidden treasures of the region and presenting them to international visitors. 

The company is also scheduled to operate activities during the 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar. 

“We want the market to grow because we want more people around the world coming. The better the market does, the better we do. We’re very proud that we’re spearheading a lot of progress in marine tourism, but we’re more than happy to see it grow all around,” Kurashi said.

Saudi Arabia reports 195 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 195 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 195 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 822,132.

The authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,406.

Of the new infections, 79 were recorded in Riyadh, 42 in Jeddah and 15 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 200 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 808,170.

It said that 4,556 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 9,754 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to more than 44.5 million.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 87 patients were in critical condition.

Almost 69 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25.4 million people fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the Kingdom have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Turki Al-Sheikh opens Merwas, largest art and entertainment factory in the Arab world

Turki Al-Sheikh opens Merwas, largest art and entertainment factory in the Arab world
Updated 30 October 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Turki Al-Sheikh opens Merwas, largest art and entertainment factory in the Arab world
  • Merwas is located in Boulevard Riyadh City and is one of the 15 entertainment zones in Riyadh Season
  • Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Sheikh inaugurated the development
Updated 30 October 2022
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: The largest entertainment factory in the Arab world has opened in Riyadh to help and support Saudi talent and put it on the global stage.

Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Sheikh inaugurated the development on Saturday in the presence of Nada Al-Tuwaijri, co-founder and CEO of Merwas, Rumian Al-Rumayyan, co-founder and chief content officer, and a number of guests including artists, composers and music distributors.

Merwas is located in Boulevard Riyadh City and is one of the 15 entertainment zones in Riyadh Season. It boasts international studios to give visitors the chance to explore the worlds of film and cinematography.

Al-Tuwaijri told Arab News that Merwas is a cultural factory with 22 studios, along with an academy.

She added: “The first goal within five years is to resolve all of the issues that we notice in the market; the second is to incubate the largest number of Saudi talents; the third is to introduce IPs, royalties, copyrights and raise awareness within the community and within artists.

“The last goal is to expand, and not only within the Kingdom: We do want to see Merwas present regionally and globally.”

The factory, which covers 5,000 sq. meters, contributes to helping to change the concept of art and entertainment, along with assisting artists and researchers in a supportive environment.

Al-Tuwaijri said: “I think this is a revolution in the industry, and that whatever you are seeing right now is just the first step.

“We do want to change the game, change the rules, not reinvent the wheel but invent the wheel, in fact.

“We do want to see our talents going from local to global. Our talents are very mature, very well-educated.”

The studios provide the ideal environment for improving creative output, developing talents and protecting artistic property rights through the academy, production network, a radio that broadcasts two Arabic-English channels, an artistic production company and a creative council.

Al-Tuwaijri added: “When it comes to listening to all types of genres, we want the world to listen to us, and it is about time.”

