Iran charges 1,000 over unrest in Tehran — report

Iran charges 1,000 over unrest in Tehran — report
Iranian leaders have described the protests as a plot by enemies of the Islamic Republic, including the United States and Israel. (File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Iran charges 1,000 over unrest in Tehran — report

Iran charges 1,000 over unrest in Tehran — report
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will hold public trials of about 1,000 people charged in Tehran over unrest, a semi-official news agency said on Monday, as authorities step up efforts to crush more than six weeks of protests ignited by Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody.
One of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical leaders since the 1979 revolution, the protests have continued despite increasingly severe warnings: the Revolutionary Guards on Saturday bluntly told protesters to stay off the streets.
Iranian leaders have described the protests as a plot by enemies of the Islamic Republic, including the United States and Israel. Protesters from all walks of life have taken part, with students and women playing a prominent part, waving and burning headscarves.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing the chief justice of Tehran province, said the trials of about 1,000 people “who have carried out acts of sabotage in recent events, including assaulting or martyring security guards, (and) setting fire to public property” would take place in a Revolutionary Court. The trials would take place in public this week, it said.
Iranian authorities have been waging a deadly crackdown to quell the unrest. The activist HRANA news agency said on Saturday 283 protesters had been killed in the unrest, including 44 minors. Some 34 members of the security forces were also killed.
Amini died in the custody of Iran’s morality police on Sept. 16 after being detained for “inappropriate attire.”

Topics: Iran Tehran Iran Protests 2022

Kuwait’s prime minister receives European Parliament’s vice-president

Kuwait’s prime minister receives European Parliament’s vice-president
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Kuwait's prime minister receives European Parliament's vice-president

Kuwait’s prime minister receives European Parliament’s vice-president
  • Kaili reviewed cooperative relations between Kuwaiti and European parliaments
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kaili on Sunday. 
Kaili was received by Sheikh Ahmad at Seif Palace during her official visit to the Gulf country, wrote state agency KUNA. 
A delegation accompanying the European Parliament’s vice-president also attended the meeting. 
Meanwhile, Kaili discussed matters of mutual interest with Kuwaiti lawmakers during a separate meeting on Sunday. 
She also reviewed cooperative relations between Kuwaiti and European parliaments, reported KUNA based on a statement released. 
Kaili and her delegation had also been welcomed by National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoon to attend the assembly as part of their official visit.

Topics: Kuwait European Parliament Europe

Iran’s Guards seize vessel carrying 11 million liters of smuggled fuel in Gulf

Iran’s Guards seize vessel carrying 11 million liters of smuggled fuel in Gulf
Updated 31 October 2022
AFP

Iran's Guards seize vessel carrying 11 million liters of smuggled fuel in Gulf

Iran’s Guards seize vessel carrying 11 million liters of smuggled fuel in Gulf
Updated 31 October 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian naval forces have seized a foreign-registered ship they said was smuggling fuel in the Gulf and arrested its crew, local media said Monday.
“The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has seized a foreign tanker carrying 11 million liters of smuggled fuel,” said Mojtaba Ghahremani, the judiciary chief for Hormozgan province, according to the Tasnim news agency.
It is not known when the vessel was seized, or what flag it sailed under.
In recent months Iran has announced several operations targeting fuel smuggling in the Gulf, where a large amount of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.
Iran has among the lowest petrol prices worldwide, which can make smuggling to other countries a lucrative business.
In September, Iran said it had seized another foreign vessel carrying 757,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the same area.

Topics: Iran

Lebanon’s outgoing president leaves behind power vacuum, slams judiciary, political opponents

Lebanon’s outgoing president leaves behind power vacuum, slams judiciary, political opponents
Updated 31 October 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon's outgoing president leaves behind power vacuum, slams judiciary, political opponents

Lebanon’s outgoing president leaves behind power vacuum, slams judiciary, political opponents
  • ‘Robbed country, worn-out state, institutions with no value’: Aoun’s parting assessment of Lebanon
  • Lebanese PM Najib Mikati vows to continue to carry out constitutional duties
Updated 31 October 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s outgoing head of state Michel Aoun on Sunday launched a blistering attack on his political opponents and the country’s judiciary as he bowed out of the presidential palace.

In a speech, the departing president said he was leaving behind, “a robbed country, a worn-out state, and institutions that no longer have any value.”

Exiting one day before his mandate expired without a designated successor — deepening the country’s political crisis — he blasted the judiciary for failing to do its job and accused judges of taking bribes.

He also blamed opponents for preventing him from bringing to justice Lebanon’s Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh — who is being investigated in several European countries, including Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein for alleged money laundering and embezzlement — who he described as “the perpetrator of all financial crimes.”

FASTFACT

Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the government would continue to carry out all of its constitutional duties, in caretaker mode, in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and regulations.

And he claimed influential people had blocked attempts to investigate the deadly Beirut port explosion saying the head of the Supreme Judicial Council had not wanted to appoint anyone to look into the disaster.

In addition, Aoun announced that he had signed a final decree formalizing the resignation of Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s caretaker government, exacerbating a months-long power struggle that has paralyzed the government.

In a letter to parliament, he called on it not to entrust the caretaker government with the powers of the president, since it had failed to elect a new president within the constitutional deadline.

“This government lacks popular legitimacy and thus, constitutional legitimacy,” Aoun said.

He also demanded that parliament swiftly select another prime minister-designate to form a government before the presidential term officially ended at midnight on Monday.

He was surrounded by thousands of supporters of the Free Patriotic Movement who had gathered since Saturday night to accompany him to his home in Rabieh after a crises-filled, six-year term.

Supporters of Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun cheer under a national flag as he prepares to leave the presidential palace in Babda at the end of his mandate. (AFP)

In his letter, Aoun, blamed by opposition parties for contributing to dragging the country into unprecedented political and economic crises, accused Mikati of intentionally failing to form a government in order to establish a presidential vacuum.

He said: “He seeks to carry on with a government operating in caretaker mode, amid a power vacuum, so he can take over the presidency.”

Mikati responded in a statement, saying that the government would continue to carry out all of its constitutional duties, in caretaker mode, in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and regulations, unless parliament advised otherwise.

He added that a decree accepting the resignation of a government that had already resigned in accordance with the provisions of the constitution, lacked any constitutional value.

Mikati pointed out that the “resigned government” had previously been represented before parliament and participated in discussing draft laws, and parliament approved most of them — most notably the general budget law for 2022.

The media office of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed he had received the letters from Aoun and Mikati.

In his speech, Aoun said he believed that the state was “based on security and the judiciary, but judgments are based on revenge, not justice, and revenge is a crime.”

He predicted that the next stage would “be more tiring, as we cannot rest before we pull the country out of the abyss they threw it in.”

He noted that he would follow up on forming a sovereign fund for future oil wealth. “The people’s money is protected by the people.”

FPM leader Gebran Bassil said the next stage would mark the beginning of a “confrontation with the corrupt regime and the usurpers of the constitution and power.”

In his Sunday sermon, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi warned against disrupting the harmony between the authorities and generating constitutional chaos.

He urged parliament to elect a new president, calling the presidential vacuum a conspiracy against Lebanon and adding that time for dialogue had run out.

Al-Rahi said: “Agreeing over a single candidate is impossible, a new president needs to be elected through successive voting sessions, accompanied by consultations and by permanently maintaining a quorum.”

He slammed the “influential political officials in our country who hold the keys to finding solutions, who have left the Lebanese people groaning under the burden of poverty, deprivation, injustice, and displacement, and proceeded to demolish the state’s institutions one by one, even the presidency, leading the country into a presidential vacuum, either deliberately, or stupidly, or selfishly.”

Escorting him to his home on Sunday, Aoun’s supporters raised olive branches, FPM banners, and Lebanese flags in addition to pictures of Aoun in his military uniform when he was army chief in the 1980s.

Aoun left his office by shaking hands with senior officials and advisers. He then saluted the Lebanese flag as the army played the national anthem, before addressing his supporters.

Topics: Lebanon Michel Aoun Riad Salameh Najib Mikati

Algeria summit: Arab League denies ‘media partners’ in covering work of conference

Algeria summit: Arab League denies ‘media partners’ in covering work of conference
Updated 30 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Algeria summit: Arab League denies 'media partners' in covering work of conference

Algeria summit: Arab League denies ‘media partners’ in covering work of conference
  • The General Secretariat called on all media outlets to exercise great care in attributing the information published on their websites to the Arab League or its institutions
Updated 30 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States has clarified in an official statement that it has no media partner in covering the work of the 31st Arab Summit to be held in Algeria on Nov. 1-2.

The league also confirmed that it has no connection with any media organization making such claims.

The General Secretariat called on all media outlets to exercise great care in attributing the information published on their websites to the Arab League or its institutions.

The league’s statement comes against the background of reservations from the Moroccan delegation over Algerian international channel AL24 News publishing a map of the Arab world on its website that contradicts the map used by the league.

The General Secretariat confirmed that the Arab League does not have an official map on which the borders of the Arab countries are shown, adopting instead a map of the Arab world without showing the borders between countries in order to reinforce the concept of Arab unity, according to the statement.

The league attached a picture of the map it adopted to its statement and this map appears without borders between its member states.

A high-ranking Moroccan diplomatic source, cited by the Moroccan News Agency, confirmed that Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita never left the premises of the preparatory meeting of Arab foreign ministers for the Arab Summit in Algeria, following a dispute with his Algerian counterpart.

The source rejected as baseles claims about the departure of the Moroccan delegation from the meeting room.

The MAP news agency quoted the same source as saying that the delegation remained inside the hall and protested the lack of respect for the map of Morocco, which forced the league to issue a clarification statement, prompting the session’s presidency to offer an apology.

The same source emphasized that it was not within the rules and customs of Moroccan diplomatic work, according to royal directives, for the delegation to leave the meeting room but to defend Morocco’s legitimate rights and its vital interests within these meetings.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamr presided over the preparatory meeting of foreign ministers in a prelude to next month’s summit.

Topics: Algeria Arab League Arab Summit

Algeria summit will be milestone on road to revitalizing joint Arab action: Aboul Gheit

Algeria summit will be milestone on road to revitalizing joint Arab action: Aboul Gheit
Updated 30 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Algeria summit will be milestone on road to revitalizing joint Arab action: Aboul Gheit

Algeria summit will be milestone on road to revitalizing joint Arab action: Aboul Gheit
  • Arab League secretary-general calls for serious efforts to end bloodshed, political and security crises in countries such as Syria and Libya
Updated 30 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Global developments should not affect the pursuit of solving Arab issues, said Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit at the opening session of the foreign ministers’ preparatory meeting for the 31st Arab Summit, to be held in Algeria on Nov. 1-2.

“We all aspire that this summit will be a milestone on the road to revitalizing joint Arab action, renewing its blood and enhancing its effectiveness,” he said, adding the summit was taking place after nearly three years of interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic and amid major developments on the international and regional stage.

He stressed that the summit is the most important mechanism of joint Arab action as it sets its regulatory framework, formulates the vision within which it acts, and determines strategic objectives.

He also said the Arab League “remains in need of all of your support in order to continue to fulfill its mission — whether by fulfilling contributions according to the quotas established for countries, or by actively engaging in its work, in all fields and aspects of activity that are organized under its umbrella.”

Aboul Gheit stressed the need to work to end political and security crises in countries such as Syria and Libya.

He added that these crises not only burden the region with an unimaginable humanitarian and economic cost, but also provide loopholes through which non-Arab regional powers implement subversive plans.

Addressing these crises and reaching political settlements remains the most important key to ending harmful and destabilizing interventions, he added.

Aboul Gheit said that there was no doubt that the food crisis and the threat to food security were important priorities, and expressed hope that the summit would witness the launch of the Arab food security strategy.

He referred to the emergencies in some countries, including Somalia, where about half of the population are on the brink of famine.

He voiced concern that the world was heading toward more polarization and hardening of positions and alliances, and that the ongoing war in Ukraine reflected what major power struggles could lead to in terms of negative consequences for all countries.

The next stage, according to Aboul Gheit, requires continuous Arab diplomatic coordination in order to formulate strong collective positions that reflect consensus, and promote Arab interests in a global environment marked by extreme fluidity on the one hand, and blocs and polarization on the other.

Aboul Gheit praised Algeria’s efforts in gathering the Palestinian factions to sign a reconciliation agreement on Oct. 13.

He said the Palestinian issue was going through a difficult stage, adding that the recent signing of the Palestinian Reconciliation Agreement in Algeria represented a step on the right path.

“We all look forward to a practical translation of this agreement and a commitment on the part of the Palestinian factions to implement its terms,” he said, adding that the Israeli occupation was erasing all traces of the Oslo Accords and undermining the basis of a future two-state solution.

“On the other hand, we see international parties that do not defend this solution except with words and rhetoric, without any practical plan to launch a serious peace process, or any actual work to preserve the two-state solution or give the Palestinians a light at the end of the long tunnel of occupation.”

He emphasized that the current stage requires “serious work from us in order to strengthen Palestinian steadfastness at all political and economic levels.”

Topics: Algeria arab league summit Ahmed Aboul Gheit Algiers

