TASI returns to positive territory in October as earning seasons kicked off: Monthly Recap

TASI returns to positive territory in October as earning seasons kicked off: Monthly Recap
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI returns to positive territory in October as earning seasons kicked off: Monthly Recap

TASI returns to positive territory in October as earning seasons kicked off: Monthly Recap
Updated 33 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index ended October on a positive note after losing ground in the previous two months, as investors’ sentiment improved with the start of the earnings season.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended the month gaining 2.3 percent from September’s level, to reach 11,667 at the closing bell of Monday's session.  

The index also ended in the green in the last session of the month, with a 0.3 percent increase. 

The monthly rise was led by a 4.12 percent leap in the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, as it posted a 19 percent profit surge in the first nine months.

National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, known as Bahri, gained 7.71 percent since the beginning of October, posting a 361 percent growth in profits during the first nine months.

Saudi British Bank surged 3.99 percent during the month, as it reported a 26 percent increase in profits in the first nine months of 2022.

Among the fallers, the index saw a 2.80 percent drop in oil giant Saudi Aramco, and a 1.87 percent decline in Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.

Sabic declined 1.9 percent, as the chemical giant saw its profit decline by 10 percent during the first nine months of 2022.

In the prior months, TASI suffered huge losses on concerns over inflationary trends, unstable gas prices, and aggressive Fed hikes.

Speaking to Arab News, investors believe that the market is going to remain unstable.

“The markets are likely to continue to be volatile and in jittery mode until inflation is under control,” Saudi-based independent economist Fawaz Al-Fawaz said.

“The decline stems from uncertainty about the global economy, the decline of growth, and the existence of recession in major economies, especially the US and the EU,” Saudi economist Ali Alhazmi said.

He added: “We cannot avoid the continued closure in China, which affects supply chains. We also have the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.”

He concluded that the direction of the market is unpredictable as a result of these changes in the economy.

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment
  • OPEC raises 2030, 2045 oil demand forecasts
  • Maintains view that oil demand will plateau after 2035
  • Sees $12.1 trillion of oil investment needed to 2045
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

ABU DHABI: OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium- and longer-term in an annual outlook released on Monday and said $12.1 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand despite the energy transition.

The view from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in its 2022 World Oil Outlook, contrasts with that of other forecasters which see oil demand reaching a plateau before 2030 due to the rise of renewable energy and electric cars.

Another decade of oil demand growth would be a boost for OPEC, whose 13 members depend on oil income. The group has been arguing that oil should be part of the energy transition and that focus by investors on economic, social and governance issues has worsened an investment shortfall.

“The overall investment number for the oil sector is $12.1 trillion out to 2045,” OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais wrote in the foreword to the report, which said the figure was up from last year’s estimate.

“However, chronic underinvestment into the global oil industry in recent years, due to industry downturns, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as policies centered on ending financing in fossil fuel projects, is a major cause of concern.”

OPEC made a shift in 2020 when the pandemic hit demand, saying it would eventually slow after years of predicting ever-increasing consumption. In the report, OPEC maintained its view that world demand will plateau after 2035.

Other predictions from companies and banks see oil demand peaking earlier.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday for the first time in its history of modelling said demand for all fossil fuels was set to peak, with oil demand levelling off in the middle of the next decade.

ENERGY SECURITY DEMAND BOOST

The report said world oil demand will reach 103 million barrels per day in 2023, up 2.7 million bpd from 2022. The 2023 total demand is up 1.4 million bpd from last year’s prediction.

OPEC also raised its demand forecasts for the medium term to 2027, saying the figure is up by almost 2 million bpd by the end of the period from last year.

It said the upward revision reflects a more robust recovery now seen in 2022 and 2023 and a “strong focus on energy security issues” leading to a slower substitution of oil by other fuels such as natural gas, whose price has soared due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By 2030, OPEC sees world demand averaging 108.3 million bpd, up from 2021, and lifted its 2045 figure to 109.8 million bpd from 108.2 million bpd in 2021. The group had lowered the 2045 projection over the last few years.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, are again cutting supply to support the market. The report sees supply restraint continuing in the medium term, with OPEC output in 2027 lower than in 2022 as non-OPEC supply grows.

Still, OPEC is upbeat about its later prospects, seeing its market share rising. US tight crude supply is seen peaking after the late 2020s, rather than around 2030 last year.

“Oil is expected to remain the number one fuel in the global primary energy mix,” the report said.

Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022

Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022
(Shutterstock)
Updated 12 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022

Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022
Updated 12 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reported a budget surplus of SR149.6 billion ($40 billion) in the first nine months of 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Finance. 

The data showed revenues amounting to SR950.2 billion, compared to expenditures of SR800.7 billion. 

Oil revenues fell by 8.5 percent in the third quarter, on a quarterly basis, to reach SR 229.02 billion, but they record a 55 percent jump on an annual basis.

With regards to the Kingdom’s non-oil revenues, they fell by 39 percent in the third quarter, on a quarterly basis, to SR72.8 billion, and 24 percent on an annual basis. 

Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022

Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022
Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022

Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022
Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Bahrain Economic Development Board has announced it attracted as much as 27.5 million Bahraini dinars ($72.7 million) worth of direct investments in financial services during the first three quarters of 2022.

Through a total of nine financial services institutions, the investments came in the form of establishments in or expansions of businesses.

Financial services firms participating in the investments include leading full-service provider Spier Technologies, global cryptocurrency exchange provider Binance, and a new local headquarters for Gulf Insurance Group.

Over the next three years, the investments are projected to generate up to 840 jobs in Bahrain.

“We are delighted to see more and more investors entering Bahrain’s financial services sector, benefiting from a strong and agile ecosystem led by a forward-thinking regulatory body,” Bahrain EDB's executive director of business development for financial services Dalal Buhejji said.

Moreover, the financial sector poses a tool to boost investments and generate jobs in line with the country’s economic recovery plan, the executive director added.

While the financial sector currently contributes to 17 percent of Bahrain’s gross domestic product, the country is aiming to raise that figure to 20 percent by 2026 through the plan.

From January to September of this year, Bahrain EDB has been able to attract up to 348 million Bahraini dinars of direct investments from a total of 66 firms across diverse sectors including financial services, manufacturing, ICT logistics and tourism. 

Over the next three years, those investments are expected to create more than 4,700 jobs across these crucial sectors.

Saudi Arabia's economy to grow 8.3% in 2022 as GCC nations continue momentum: World Bank

Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 8.3% in 2022 as GCC nations continue momentum: World Bank
Updated 38 min 33 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 8.3% in 2022 as GCC nations continue momentum: World Bank

Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 8.3% in 2022 as GCC nations continue momentum: World Bank
Updated 38 min 33 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy is expected to grow 8.3 percent in 2022, before moderating to 3.7 percent and 2.3 percent in 2023 and 2024 respectively, according to the latest report released by the World Bank.

In its ‘Gulf Economic Update’ report, the World Bank noted the growth in the oil sector is driving the Kingdom’s economy forward. 

According to the report, countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council are expected to grow 6.9 percent in 2022 before moderating to 3.7 percent and 2.4 percent in 2023 and 2024 respectively, primarily driven by stronger hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon industries. 

The report further pointed out that an increase in oil and gas prices, along with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, is expected to provide a windfall for the GCC. 

“Booming hydrocarbon prices have eased pressure on fiscal balances and public sector debt and has increased current account surpluses in the GCC,” said the World Bank in the report. 

The World Bank also noted that GCC countries are still struggling to diversify their economies which have been dependent on oil for several decades. 

“Despite efforts by GCC countries, diversification is still below potential. There is progress in the non-oil economy but limited success in non-oil exports,” said the report.

Sovereign Fund of Egypt adds $621m assets: CEO

Sovereign Fund of Egypt adds $621m assets: CEO
Updated 55 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Sovereign Fund of Egypt adds $621m assets: CEO

Sovereign Fund of Egypt adds $621m assets: CEO
Updated 55 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt has added assets of 15-16 billion Egyptian pounds ($621-660 million) as it aims to double it by the same size next year, the CEO told Alarabiya. 

Ayman Soliman added that the issued capital of the fund has been fully covered at $5 billion. 

He pointed out that the fund's financing sources include a cash increase, in addition to an in-kind increase, which are assets that are transferred to the fund and are calculated under the capital increase.

The fund had agreed with the Saudi and Emirati sovereign funds on a number of investments in the areas of infrastructure, health care, and financial services, Soliman explained. 

Soliman also signaled that army-owned companies Safi and Wataniya would not be seeking stock exchange listings this year.

Under current circumstances, the exchange was not the appropriate environment for the two companies, he said. 

Egypt approved pre-listing procedures for Wataniya, which operates petrol stations, and for water utility Safi in July. The wealth fund is coordinating that process.

