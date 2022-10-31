You are here

SAMI to implement first international training for aerostructure manufacturing 

SAMI to implement first international training for aerostructure manufacturing 
In August, SAMI made it to the list of the 100 largest defense companies for the year 2022 (File)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

SAMI to implement first international training for aerostructure manufacturing 

SAMI to implement first international training for aerostructure manufacturing 
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries has signed an agreement to implement the first international training for aerostructure manufacturing in the Kingdom, according to a statement. 

With the support of the Human Resources Development Fund, the agreement entails implementing 13 on-job-training programs for qualified Saudi capabilities in the field of aerostructure manufacturing. 

The training includes engineering and manufacturing, quality engineering, machine operating, configuration, maintenance and inspection, and machining and processing metals.

The latest move comes in a bid to create job opportunities, contributing to the localization of aerospace industries and developing Saudi capabilities in the field of aerostructure manufacturing.

In August, SAMI made it to the list of the 100 largest defense companies for the year 2022, according to Defense News rating.

SAMI, ranked 98, saw a massive 2,898 percent jump in revenue in 2021, compared to a year earlier. 

Topics: SAMI Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)

Saudi ports raise container volumes by 10.5% in Q3 compared to a year ago

Saudi ports raise container volumes by 10.5% in Q3 compared to a year ago
Updated 34 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ports raise container volumes by 10.5% in Q3 compared to a year ago

Saudi ports raise container volumes by 10.5% in Q3 compared to a year ago
Updated 34 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ports have raised container throughput volumes by 10.5 percent in the third quarter of 2022 to handle a total of 1,981,271 TEUs, up from the 1,792,978 TEUs handled a year ago, according to a statement. 

The increase in container throughput confirms the Saudi ports' growing competitiveness on a global level.

On the other hand, cargo throughput has surged 11.56 percent in Q3 to hit 82,570,478 tons this year, up from 74,016,761 tons a year earlier. 

Food volumes have also jumped 31.84 percent in Q3 to reach 6,353,863 tons, up from 4,819,380 tons in the corresponding period a year ago. 

Moreover, while vehicle volumes climbed 18.55 percent in Q3 compared to the same period in 2021, the number of vessels that dropped anchor at Saudi ports increased by 1.58 percent.

There have been several initiatives by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, to further develop the national maritime sector, optimize its operational efficiency, and create an effective regulatory and legislative environment that facilitates streamlined processes.

In an attempt to expand shipping services and develop top-notch logistics parks, there are a number of initiatives that aim to secure effective public-private partnerships that could help achieve this.

The Smart Ports strategy, with its cutting-edge technology, aims to automate operations and elevate customer experience. This falls in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy’s objective of transforming Saudi Arabia into an international logistics hub linking three major continents.

Mawani aims to elevate the Kingdom’s scores in the Logistics Performance index and boost container capacity at Saudi ports as much as possible. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia ports Saudi Ports Authority

Petro Rabigh sees 56% profit decline on poor market conditions

Petro Rabigh sees 56% profit decline on poor market conditions
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Petro Rabigh sees 56% profit decline on poor market conditions

Petro Rabigh sees 56% profit decline on poor market conditions
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi chemicals maker Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. saw its profits decline to SR696 million ($186 million) in the nine months half of 2022, as a result of weak market conditions.

The firm, better known as Petro Rabigh, said in a bourse filing that profits fell 56 percent from SR1.6 billion in the same period last year.

This was despite a 39 percent rise in revenue during the nine-month period to SR45 billion, compared to SR33 billion a year earlier.

The disappointing results were caused by unfavorable market conditions for both refined and petrochemical products, which adversely impacted product margins, the company said.

The quarter also saw a decrease in margins for all petrochemical products and steep negative margins for certain refined products, as well as higher financing costs due to higher interest rates.

During the third quarter of 2022, the chemicals maker suffered huge losses of SR1.4 billion, compared to SR221 million in profits in the same period in 2021.

Topics: Petro Rabigh

UAE In-Focus — Rare private-sector IPO for Dubai school operator

UAE In-Focus — Rare private-sector IPO for Dubai school operator
Updated 31 October 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — Rare private-sector IPO for Dubai school operator

UAE In-Focus — Rare private-sector IPO for Dubai school operator
Updated 31 October 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Dubai school operator Taaleem plans to raise 750 million dirhams ($204.21 million) in an initial public offering, according to Reuters. 

The subscription period for the IPO will begin on Nov. 10 and shares will begin trading in Dubai on or around Nov. 29, the company said. 

Emirates NBD Capital and EFG-Hermes are the lead managers. Taaleem will set aside 2 percent of the offer shares for eligible employees and parents.

Yellow Door Energy undergoing $1bn expansion

Yellow Door Energy, a Dubai-based distributed solar company, recently closed a $400 million equity transaction to fund over $1 billion worth of projects in the Middle East and Africa, according to MEED. 

Actis, the London-based private equity house that controls YDE, has contributed substantially to YDE's funding.

YDE’s founder and CEO Jeremy Crane expects revenues to exceed $20 million in 2022, more than doubling their 2021 numbers.

YDE builds, finances, and operates distributed solar plants throughout the region. Their projects typically have 10 to 20-year power-purchase agreements.

Operating across seven countries, Jordan, UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and South Africa, Yellow Door Energy has 106 megawatts in operation and 104 MW awarded and under construction.

The company is planning to expand into two more countries within the next five years.

Dubai real estate market pulls in $19bn for Q3 sales

During the third quarter of 2022, the value of real estate sales in Dubai reached 70 billion dirhams, a report by DXBinteract.com revealed.

There have been 68,500 real estate deals worth 184 billion dirhams since January 2022, marking a 77 percent increase from last year.

The report stated that rents increased by an average of 22 percent across the city, along with an increase in all property categories except ready-made villas, which dropped by 7 percent.

Mortgage transactions decreased by 5 percent to 5,650 deals, according to the report. In spite of this decline, the value reached 31.5 billion dirhams, an increase of 12.4 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Topics: UAE in-focus

Saudi Najran Cement's profit slumped 50% owing to lower sales

Saudi Najran Cement’s profit slumped 50% owing to lower sales
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Najran Cement’s profit slumped 50% owing to lower sales

Saudi Najran Cement’s profit slumped 50% owing to lower sales
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Najran Cement Co. posted a 50 percent decrease in profit for the first nine months of 2022, primarily due to lower sales.

The cement producer saw its profits fall to SR64 million ($17 million), down from SR130 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decline in profit was caused by a fall in sales and an increase in production costs, the company said.

For the same period, sales and revenue totaled SR376 million, down 15 percent from the same quarter of last year.

For the third quarter of 2022, Najran Cement earned SR28 million in profit, down 23 percent from the same quarter last year.

Topics: cement Najran Cement Co.

TASI returns to positive territory in October as earning seasons kicked off: Monthly Recap

TASI returns to positive territory in October as earning seasons kicked off: Monthly Recap
(Shutterstock)
Updated 31 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI returns to positive territory in October as earning seasons kicked off: Monthly Recap

TASI returns to positive territory in October as earning seasons kicked off: Monthly Recap
Updated 31 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index ended October on a positive note after losing ground in the previous two months, as investors’ sentiment improved with the start of the earnings season.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended the month gaining 2.3 percent from September’s level, to reach 11,667 at the closing bell of Monday's session.  

The index also ended in the green in the last session of the month, with a 0.3 percent increase. 

The monthly rise was led by a 4.12 percent leap in the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, as it posted a 19 percent profit surge in the first nine months.

National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, known as Bahri, gained 7.71 percent since the beginning of October, posting a 361 percent growth in profits during the first nine months.

Saudi British Bank surged 3.99 percent during the month, as it reported a 26 percent increase in profits in the first nine months of 2022.

Among the fallers, the index saw a 2.80 percent drop in oil giant Saudi Aramco, and a 1.87 percent decline in Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.

Sabic declined 1.9 percent, as the chemical giant saw its profit decline by 10 percent during the first nine months of 2022.

In the prior months, TASI suffered huge losses on concerns over inflationary trends, unstable gas prices, and aggressive Fed hikes.

Speaking to Arab News, investors believe that the market is going to remain unstable.

“The markets are likely to continue to be volatile and in jittery mode until inflation is under control,” Saudi-based independent economist Fawaz Al-Fawaz said.

“The decline stems from uncertainty about the global economy, the decline of growth, and the existence of recession in major economies, especially the US and the EU,” Saudi economist Ali Alhazmi said.

He added: “We cannot avoid the continued closure in China, which affects supply chains. We also have the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.”

He concluded that the direction of the market is unpredictable as a result of these changes in the economy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) #Saudi stock exchange Tadawul

