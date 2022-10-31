SAMI to implement first international training for aerostructure manufacturing 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries has signed an agreement to implement the first international training for aerostructure manufacturing in the Kingdom, according to a statement.

With the support of the Human Resources Development Fund, the agreement entails implementing 13 on-job-training programs for qualified Saudi capabilities in the field of aerostructure manufacturing.

The training includes engineering and manufacturing, quality engineering, machine operating, configuration, maintenance and inspection, and machining and processing metals.

The first of its kind in Saudi Arabia and with the support of @HRDFKSA, the implementation of global training programs in the field of aerostructure manufacturing for national competencies at #SAMIFigeac Aero Manufacturing. pic.twitter.com/6OUKXfNmZq — SAMI (@SAMIDefense) October 31, 2022

The latest move comes in a bid to create job opportunities, contributing to the localization of aerospace industries and developing Saudi capabilities in the field of aerostructure manufacturing.

In August, SAMI made it to the list of the 100 largest defense companies for the year 2022, according to Defense News rating.

SAMI, ranked 98, saw a massive 2,898 percent jump in revenue in 2021, compared to a year earlier.