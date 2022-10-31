Saudi ports raise container volumes by 10.5% in Q3 compared to a year ago

RIYADH: Saudi ports have raised container throughput volumes by 10.5 percent in the third quarter of 2022 to handle a total of 1,981,271 TEUs, up from the 1,792,978 TEUs handled a year ago, according to a statement.

The increase in container throughput confirms the Saudi ports' growing competitiveness on a global level.

On the other hand, cargo throughput has surged 11.56 percent in Q3 to hit 82,570,478 tons this year, up from 74,016,761 tons a year earlier.

Food volumes have also jumped 31.84 percent in Q3 to reach 6,353,863 tons, up from 4,819,380 tons in the corresponding period a year ago.

Moreover, while vehicle volumes climbed 18.55 percent in Q3 compared to the same period in 2021, the number of vessels that dropped anchor at Saudi ports increased by 1.58 percent.

There have been several initiatives by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, to further develop the national maritime sector, optimize its operational efficiency, and create an effective regulatory and legislative environment that facilitates streamlined processes.

In an attempt to expand shipping services and develop top-notch logistics parks, there are a number of initiatives that aim to secure effective public-private partnerships that could help achieve this.

The Smart Ports strategy, with its cutting-edge technology, aims to automate operations and elevate customer experience. This falls in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy’s objective of transforming Saudi Arabia into an international logistics hub linking three major continents.

Mawani aims to elevate the Kingdom’s scores in the Logistics Performance index and boost container capacity at Saudi ports as much as possible.