Saudi Arabia reports 327 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Medical personnel holds a prepared syringe with the Nuvaxovid vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

  • The ministry also announced that 278 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 808,448
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 327 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 822,459.

The authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,407.

Of the new infections, 134 were recorded in Riyadh, 50 in Jeddah, 18 in Madinah, 13 in Taif, 12 in Makkah and 10 in Dammam. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 278 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 808,448.

It said that 4,604 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 14,230 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to more than 44.6 million.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 89 patients were in critical condition.

 

 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh agree to establish joint business council

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh agree to establish joint business council
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

  • Body to launch initiatives in trade, investment, services, industries, training, healthcare and information technology
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Federation of Saudi Chambers has agreed a memorandum of understanding with its counterpart in Bangladesh to create a business council.

The deal was signed by Vice President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Tariq bin Muhammad Al-Haidari and his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammed Habib Ullah Dawn, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreement, which was signed during the 14th session of the Saudi-Bangladesh Joint Committee, is designed to promote trade between the two countries. Bangladesh is currently ranked 39th in terms of trade volume with the Kingdom.

The business council aims to launch many commercial and promotional initiatives in the fields of trade, investment, services, industries, training, healthcare, and information technology. It will also serve as a platform for Saudi and Bangladeshi businessmen to promote their operations and form partnerships.

It will attempt to forge new areas for economic cooperation, while facilitating the exchange of information on available markets and investment opportunities.

 

Topics: Bangladesh

Ancient art of preserving dates lives on in AlUla

Ancient art of preserving dates lives on in AlUla
Updated 31 October 2022
Jasmine Bager

  • Al-Shannah involves dried animal skins being stuffed with washed and dried dates
Updated 31 October 2022
Jasmine Bager

ALULA: There is much more to historic AlUla than ancient rock formations and luxury resorts.

The ancient site is also home to 10,000 hectares of palm plantations, consisting of 2.3 million palm trees producing 90,000 tons of dates per year.

And it is not uncommon to see groups of tourists and locals watching farmers demonstrate the process of Al-Shannah — a traditional method of preserving dates unique to AlUla.

Al-Shannah involves dried animal skins being stuffed with washed and dried dates and stored for as little as four months or up to four years.

The process begins with the slaughtering of farm-raised sheep or goats. The farming family uses the meat and other parts for food and fuel, and the animal’s skin is cleaned and dried in the sun.

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

It is then used as a water dispenser for a year or more. When it no longer serves a purpose, it is once again dried in the sun and re-purposed for use in the Al-Shannah process.

Hamed Al-Showikan, an expert on Al-Shannah, told Arab News that if stored properly, dates could last up to four years.

HIGHLIGHT

Due to AlUla’s low humidity, the dates to be used in Al-Shannah are sprinkled with fresh water to add moisture and bulk them up and they are naturally heated in the afternoon sun. When ready, they are stuffed into the dried shell.

“Al-Shannah is from our heritage, it’s more than 300 years old. Our fathers and grandfathers used it before electricity. It was how they stored the dates — it can be used for many years.

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

“It’s full of carbohydrates, sugar — all the minerals. AlUla valley has more than 3 million palm trees,” Al-Showikan said.

Due to AlUla’s low humidity, the dates to be used in Al-Shannah are sprinkled with fresh water to add moisture and bulk them up and they are naturally heated in the afternoon sun.

When ready, they are stuffed into the dried shell. Sesame seeds, cinnamon, mint, or other herbs and spices can be added to provide more flavor to the mixture before the container is sewn shut.

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

A year or so later, the skins are ripped open using a sharp knife and the gooey, sweet, nutritious contents removed.

Families typically store the date parcels on a shelf in a small room. No refrigeration is necessary, and the skins can be folded and tucked down if the contents are not consumed in one go.

Historically, Al-Shannahs were often used to barter goods such as fabrics or materials with merchants arriving in AlUla from the Levant or other countries.

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Khalid Al-Harbi, another Al-Shannah expert, said: “Al-Shannah ritual is the finale of the dates season in AlUla. Dates are the main source of nourishment to us in AlUla, since we are blessed to have fresh, abundant water.

“The palm tree is the mother of AlUla, and we use her to build everything in our lives; it goes into our furniture, building our homes, we even have a version similar to Al-Shannah made from palms to preserve dates.

“Al-Shannah needs the air to be removed, so it’s important to push it all the way down tightly to not allow any air to pass through since oxygen might prevent it from preserving.

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

“Also, we don’t remove the pits because the pit has a role, it helps to keep the date intact and it’ll help fill out any space between the dates. If no air enters, it won’t spoil. If we keep it for over a year, it tastes even better,” Al-Harbi added.

The Royal Commission for AlUla has been helping to empower local farmers by offering them a platform to sell their goods and to form stronger bonds within the community.

Recently, the AlUla Dates Festival provided farmers with the opportunity to demonstrate their family rituals for stuffing the dates into Al-Shannah.

At the end of the festival, Al-Shannahs created at the site were sold off at an open-air auction.

 

Topics: AlUla saudi dates Saudi Arabia Al-Shannah

Saudi passports directorate announces readiness to serve travelers heading to Qatar World Cup

Saudi passports directorate announces readiness to serve travelers heading to Qatar World Cup
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

  • The directorate said that international ports have been equipped with personnel and modern technical devices in order to serve travelers
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports said on Monday that it is ready to serve travelers wishing to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

The directorate said that international ports have been equipped with personnel and modern technical devices in order to serve travelers from the moment they arrive until they depart, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The authority added that between Nov. 1 and Dec. 23, only Hayya Card holders will be able to travel from Saudi Arabia to Qatar by land or air using the passport they registered with on the Hayya portal.

Qatari citizens and residents who hold a Qatari ID card are exempt from the rule.

Citizens, residents, and tourists who have a Hayya card and wish to travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup can contact the Unified Security Operations Center (911) to find out more information.

They can also visit HereForYou.sa, a website which aims to provide the necessary information to ensure a smooth journey for those wishing to travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup from the Kingdom, and visitors traveling to the Kingdom during this period.

Topics: Qatar World Cup 2022 Saudi Arabia Hayya Card

How to get ahead in advertising: Riyadh workshops looks into the future

Participants at the first Saudi Advertising and Creativity Forum in Riyadh. (Photo/Lama Alhamawi)
Participants at the first Saudi Advertising and Creativity Forum in Riyadh. (Photo/Lama Alhamawi)
Updated 31 October 2022
Lama Alhamawi

  • Kolster, on his second visit to Saudi Arabia, said it was “really interesting to see the change and accelerated changes that have happened with the commitments shared in the Kingdom”
Updated 31 October 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Advertising experts and business owners have met in Riyadh to learn how to build sustainable brands that put people first.

Thomas Kolster, the founder of the Goodvertising movement, told attendees at the first Saudi Advertising and Creativity Forum that the future of marketing was getting people to buy more but lead better, climate-friendly lives.

He covered public speaking, creating effective brands in the Middle East and how to crack a creative brief at his workshop, “Learn how to fight purpose fatigue and create an authentic people-first brand.

“What I wanted to bring into the workshop was where brands are heading and the future of brands,” he told Arab News. “I think that the key lesson is really how to build meaningful brands that play an important role in people’s lives.”

Climate change, ethical products, health and consumer behavior were among the topics discussed in the workshop.

Kolster, on his second visit to Saudi Arabia, said it was “really interesting to see the change and accelerated changes that have happened with the commitments shared in the Kingdom.”

He said it was important to create emotional and simple marketing campaigns.

Kolster said that he would discuss on Tuesday “not only nudging people to buy more but also how to actually live better lives and climate-friendly lives.”

Nora Alolayan, a public health specialist who runs her own business, said she learned a lot from the workshop.

“My main interest in attending this workshop is to know how to market for a good advertisement,” she said. “This workshop is great to gain a wider understanding of the importance of sending a message for the brand to raise awareness in the community about important topics.”

Younes Elahdab, a senior brand specialist at Add Group, said that the session “worked my brain.

“The experience was really good. It was fun and it taught me the key messages,” he said. “I want to learn more about brands, to learn from Thomas, and at the same time, what I can do to make our brand more well-known in the industry. I loved the experience.”

The three-day Advertising and Creativity Forum began on Sunday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

It features 46 speakers, 16 panel discussions, 24 exhibition stands, and seven workshops led by industry experts.

It is hosted in partnership with the Riyadh Chambers Advertising Committee, Balaconah Creative Platform and the Creative Industry Summit.

 

Topics: Saudi advertisements Goodvertising movement Thomas Kolster Saudi Arabia

Creative minds assemble for summit in Riyadh

Creative minds assemble for summit in Riyadh
Updated 31 October 2022
Rahaf Jambi

  • The three-day summit features around 46 local and international speakers, in addition to seminars, workshops and exhibitions
  • Event gives people the chance to meet and talk with leaders in the creative industries, and influential people in Saudi and Egyptian markets
Updated 31 October 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Creative minds from throughout the Kingdom have been brought together in Riyadh for panel discussions, seminars and exhibitions.

The Advertising and Creativity Forum is taking place as the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center hosts the 15th edition of the Creative Industry Summit, organized by the Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Balaconah, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. 

The three-day summit features around 46 local and international speakers, in addition to seminars, workshops and exhibitions.

The event gives people the chance to meet and talk with leaders in the creative industries, and influential people in Saudi and Egyptian markets.

It also provides creative and advertising experts from both countries the opportunity to share ideas and upgrade skills through events.

Riyadh Al-Zamil, a member of the board of directors of Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, said: “This event is in line with the changes the advertising industry is going through due to Saudi Vision 2030.”

Al-Zamil added that the Saudi market is one of the biggest and most diverse in the world and its buying power can help the growth of the advertising industry.

Mai Salama, the founding partner of the Creative Industry Summit, said that she found creativity everywhere in Saudi Arabia.

She added: “The local talent here make amazing things, and there is a synergy between Egyptian and Saudi minds.”

She said she was proud of partnering with Balaconah, the advertising committee at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, to present the summit’s first regional edition in the Kingdom.

Saudi and Egyptian companies participating in the event include The Bold Group, NU Digital Awards, Lavad, Matter Brand Consultancy, ANB, Al-Sefer Group, and the General Commission for Audiovisual Media.

For those interested in marketing, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media’s booth offered visitors the opportunity to register for a Mawthooq license. Recently launched, they allow users to obtain licenses to independently advertise on social media platforms.

Shouq Al-Harbi, marketing specialist for the Saudi marketing company Lavad, told Arab News that the summit was important in helping forge links with other creative companies in the country, and clients.

“Lavad is marketing by influencers. We present the influencer to the company and have a plan for the client that identifies the influencers who are best suited to the company based on analysis of the ads.

“We’re taking part in this event right here, at the interactive booth, where we play a game and give out gifts to guests,” Al-Harbi said.

Saudi marketing company the Bold Group hosted a creative booth giving visitors the chance to listen to the thoughts of its creative team.

The group’s creative conceptualizer, Ahmed Al-Dosari, said: “Our idea in the booth is that everyone here is competing to show their ideas, but we want to show you what we believe in the group, which is ideas.

“Ideas, big or small, can be polished in Bold Group, and we believe in empowering our employees, which is why it’s important to listen to their ideas,” he added.

To The Point is a firm that works on strategies and marketing campaigns with clients such as Mrsool and government procurement authorities.

Mohammed bin Khamis, TTP’s business development manager, said: “Our goal in participating in this event is to demonstrate to attendees what we can do for their brand as a 100 percent Saudi employee company.

“Our philosophy is to approach each client with a communication strategy and fully grasp their brand before moving on to the creative brief.”

Eslam Shaker, the chief operating officer of REP animation studio, said: “We are a Saudi company that produces animated television series, and we can deliver high-quality work using animation.

“Being Egyptian, I believe Saudis and Egyptians share the same sense of humor and understanding, so it’s the right place to be.

“We participated in this summit because you could say it’s one of the biggest places that connect people of creative interest, and that doesn’t happen often,” he added.

Topics: Riyadh

