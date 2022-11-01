You are here

Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO

Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO
Elon Musk. (AFP)
Updated 01 November 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO

Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO
Updated 01 November 2022
Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday in a filing that he will be the chief executive officer of Twitter, the social media company he recently acquired for $44 billion.
The move comes after Musk, who also runs Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week.
Musk previously changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit” in a sign alluding to this move.
Last week, Musk’s takeover of the social media company for $44 billion concluded a months-long saga.
Since then, Musk has moved quickly to begin making changes at the company, which he had ridiculed for months for being slow to introduce product changes or take down spam accounts.
Musk’s teams began meeting with some employees to investigate Twitter’s software code and understand how aspects of the platform worked, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Some staff who spoke with Reuters said they had received little communication from Musk or other leaders and were using news reports to piece together what was happening at the company.

Judge rules that giant US book merger may not go forward

Judge rules that giant US book merger may not go forward
Updated 01 November 2022
AP

Judge rules that giant US book merger may not go forward

Judge rules that giant US book merger may not go forward
Updated 01 November 2022
AP

NEW YORK: A federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House’s proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the Justice Department that the joining of two of the world’s biggest publishers could “lessen competition” for “top-selling books.” The ruling was a victory for the Biden administration’s tougher approach to proposed mergers, a break from decades of precedent under Democratic and Republican leadership.
US District Court Judge Florence Y. Pan announced the decision in a brief statement Monday, adding that much of her ruling remained under seal at the moment because of “confidential information” and “highly confidential information.” She asked the two sides to meet with her Friday and suggest redactions.
Penguin Random House quickly condemned the ruling, which it called “an unfortunate setback for readers and authors.” In its statement Monday, the publisher said it would seek an expedited appeal.
Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division praised the decision, saying in a statement that the decision “protects vital competition for books and is a victory for authors, readers, and the free exchange of ideas.”
He added: “The proposed merger would have reduced competition, decreased author compensation, diminished the breadth, depth, and diversity of our stories and ideas, and ultimately impoverished our democracy.”
Pan’s finding was not surprising — through much of the 3-week trial in August she had indicated agreement with the Justice Department’s contention that Penguin Random House’s plan to buy Simon & Schuster, for $2.2 billion, might damage a vital cultural industry.
But it was still a dramatic departure from recent history in the book world and beyond. The publishing industry has been consolidating for years with little interference from the government, even when Random House and Penguin merged in 2013 and formed what was then the biggest publishing house in memory. The joining of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would have created a company far exceeding any rival and those opposing the merger included one of Simon & Schuster’s signature writers, Stephen King, who testified last summer on behalf of the government.
King tweeted Monday that he was “delighted” by the ruling, adding: “The proposed merger was never about readers and writers; it was about preserving (and growing) PRH’s market share. In other words: $$$.”
The Biden Justice Department has been pushing forward with aggressive enforcement of federal antitrust laws that officials say aim to ensure a fair and competitive market.
Monday’s news follows recent losses for the department in two significant antitrust cases in separate federal courts. The DOJ lost its bid to block a major US sugar manufacturer, US sugar, from acquiring its rival Imperial Sugar Co., one of the largest sugar refiners in the nation. The prosecutors signaled that they intended to appeal the decision. They also were stymied in their effort to block the roughly $8 billion acquisition by UnitedHealth Group, which runs the largest US health insurer, of Change Healthcare, a health care technology company.
The DOJ also has been battling American Airlines and JetBlue in an antitrust trial in federal court in Boston, challenging their regional partnership in the Northeast, which the government calls a de facto merger.
The Justice Department’s case against Penguin Random House did not focus on market share overall or on potential price hikes for customer. The DOJ instead argued that the new company would so dominate the market for commercial books, those with author advances of $250,000 and higher, that the size of advances would go down and the number of releases would decrease.
For Penguin Random House and the New York-based publishing world, the trial in August proved an often uncomfortable airing of business practices, internal disagreements and missed opportunities. Executives on the stand spoke of bestselling works they failed to acquire and acknowledged that most books don’t make money. Emails and private text messages revealed tension among top Penguin Random House officials.
“I apologize for the passionate language,” Penguin Random House’s global, CEO Markus Dohle, testified after some text messages were displayed.
Dohle had promised that imprints of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would still be permitted to bid against each other for books. But he acknowledged under oath during the trial that his guarantee was not legally binding. Pan otherwise persistently challenged Penguin Random House’s assurances that the merger would not reduce competition.
Simon & Schuster will likely end up under new ownership, no matter the outcome of any legal appeals. The publisher had been up for sale well before the Penguin Random House deal was announced late in 2020 and the publisher’s corporate parent, Paramount Global, has said it did not see Simon & Schuster as part of its future. Under bidders against Penguin Random House included Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, which owns HarperCollins Publishers.
Penguin Random House and corporate owner Bertelsmann would have to pay a termination fee of around $200 million to Paramount should the merger fall through, according to the terms of the proposed sale.
Simon & Schuster is one of the country’s oldest and most successful publishers, with authors ranging from King and and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Colleen Hoover and Doris Kearns Goodwin. Authors at Penguin Random House include Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, “Where the Crawdads Sing” novelist Delia Owens and historian Robert A. Caro.
In a company memo Monday shared with The Associated Press, Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp sought to reassure employees that “despite this news, our company continues to thrive. We are more successful and valuable today than we have ever been, thanks to the efforts of all of you on behalf of our many magnificent authors.”
Pan, meanwhile, has since been appointed to the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, replacing Ketanji Brown Jackson after she was nominated by Biden and approved by the Senate for the Supreme Court.

Nike takes over Riyadh Boulevard as part of ‘Sport is Never Done’ campaign

Nike takes over Riyadh Boulevard as part of ‘Sport is Never Done’ campaign
Updated 01 November 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Nike takes over Riyadh Boulevard as part of 'Sport is Never Done' campaign

Nike takes over Riyadh Boulevard as part of ‘Sport is Never Done’ campaign
  The ongoing campaign to promote the lifelong benefits of physical play for kids includes workshops, a retail experience and a storybook
Updated 01 November 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Nike has launched in the Middle East its “Sport is Never Done” campaign, which highlights the lifelong benefits of physical play for kids.

As part of the campaign, the brand recently took over Riyadh Boulevard to screen a 90-second promotional film “Rise of the Kids,” which challenges parental misconceptions about children becoming actively engaged in sports.

“Saudi Arabia is a key market for us in this region, and we hope to ignite among its valued community a new perception of playful movements,” Mohammed Bodiat, senior vice president of brands and sports with Gulf Marketing Group, Nike’s official distributor in the Middle East, told Arab News.

The promotional film, produced for the region by creative agency Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, features children taking part in a variety of sports and repeating some of the comments their parents or other adults might make about them taking part in such activities, before displaying their amazing abilities.

For example, a girl playing soccer says, “I’m just wasting my time,” before showing off her incredible skills on the pitch. A boy playing golf says, “This better not affect my grades,” before making a complex series of mental calculations required to make the perfect shot.

 

 

Since its launch on YouTube a month ago, the film has been viewed more than 21 million times, setting a record for the brand.

The film “puts the kids of the Middle East at the forefront” and its success “underscores the region’s receptiveness to our message,” said Bodiat.

In addition to the film, the holistic campaign includes activities across the region, including workshops in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh where families can get active together and parents can learn to better understand their own role in children’s relationships with sports.

Nike has also created an immersive retail experience in its Dubai Mall store to help kids discover what kind of sports they might like to try.

The brand also published a book on Oct. 25 titled “5 Minutes More,” which is designed to help parents and kids discover the benefits of sports. The free book is available in English and Arabic as a hardback in print and an e-book on www.nikeneverdone.com.

Red Sea International Film Festival partners with MBC Group for its second edition

Red Sea International Film Festival partners with MBC Group for its second edition
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Red Sea International Film Festival partners with MBC Group for its second edition

Red Sea International Film Festival partners with MBC Group for its second edition
  MBC will support mentorship and training sessions during the festival to support the Kingdom's rapidly developing film industry
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea International Film Festival has announced that MBC Group will return as a partner organization for the second edition of the festival, which begins on Dec. 1.

The organizers of RSIFF said they will work with the group, described as the largest and leading media company in the Middle East and North Africa region, to promote film culture and help audiences throughout the Arab world, and beyond, to discover the acclaimed films due to be screened during the 10-day festival.

They added that MBC will play an important role in the organization of a number of mentoring and training sessions as part of the Talent Days section of the festival program on Dec. 7 and 8, in keeping with the event’s mission to contribute to the development of the film industry in the Kingdom.

Talent Days, which includes workshops, speeches, panel discussions and more, is intended to develop and equip aspiring and emerging producers, scriptwriters and filmmakers in the region with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in the film industry. The program will feature renowned local, regional and international industry experts who will cover a wide range of industry issues.

“Cinema mirrors society and impacts it, and can be leveraged to drive forward positive change,” said RSIFF CEO Mohammed Al-Turki.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with MBC Group — the leading media group in the region — as our Festival partner, as it bolsters our efforts to facilitate the growth of the film industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world, allowing ideas to transcend geographical boundaries.”

MBC CEO Sam Barnett, said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is home to fantastic entertainment and film talent, and with the recent developments that have helped encourage and inspire the future stars of the industry, we at MBC Group are fully invested in amplifying this vision.

“We’re delighted to be, once again, partnering with the Red Sea International Film Festival as we look forward to welcoming a sensational second edition.”

The strategic partnership will also award prizes to selected projects by Saudi and Arab directors as part of the Red Sea Souk and Red Sea Lodge platforms. The former aims to discover Arab and African filmmakers and connect them with the international film community, while the latter features a number of projects developed throughout the year during intensive workshops in partnership with the Torino Film Lab.

The project awarded first place will receive $120,000, the second $70,000 and the third $40,000 to help develop and produce their projects.

 

Iran protests are hot topic for Coldplay, Golshifteh Farahani at concert in Buenos Aires

Iran protests are hot topic for Coldplay, Golshifteh Farahani at concert in Buenos Aires
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Iran protests are hot topic for Coldplay, Golshifteh Farahani at concert in Buenos Aires

Iran protests are hot topic for Coldplay, Golshifteh Farahani at concert in Buenos Aires
  'We support all women and everybody fighting for freedom in Iran,' says band frontman Chris Martin
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Coldplay showed their support for Iran’s cause during their concert in Buenos Aires on Sunday by playing “Baraye,” the anthem of the protest movement, alongside Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani.

The British rock band performed the song in what was described by fans as an “emotional act” at their sold-out gig, which was broadcast live to more than 80 countries.

Farahani, who has been forced into exile since 2009 after her appearance in an American film sparked controversy in her home country, joined the band to sing the song in Farsi, the official language of Iran.

“We would like to do something to show that we support all the women and everybody fighting for freedom in Iran,” Martin said addressing the 72,000 crowd.

“Maybe you see on the news right now that there are so many places where people are not able to gather like this and be free to be themselves.

“Whether that is to listen to what they want to listen to, to wear what they want to wear, to think what they want to think, to love who they want to love, and particularly at the moment this is very clear in Iran.”

The song was written by Shervin Hajipour based on tweets from Iranians expressing their outrage at their government’s actions following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police in September.

Hajipour uploaded the song on Sept. 27 and it amassed 40 million views before his arrest. Demonstrators picked up the chant and it quickly became a symbol of Iranian protest.

Martin added: “We decided that there’s a very beautiful and famous song now in Iran by a sweet guy called Shervin Hajipour. He has a song called ‘Baraye’ and we asked our friend Gol (Farahani) if she would come and sing this with us.

“Now, this song is in Farsi so I can’t really sing it, but we’re going to sing it together and we send this with love from Buenos Aires.”

Iran has endured more than 40 days of anti-government protests with demonstrations taking place in more than 80 cities across the country.

The uprising has taken place in the face of a government crackdown which has resulted in the deaths of more than 250 people.

Iranian expatriate communities and celebrities have shown their support through a number of gestures, including women cutting their hair and burning hijabs.

Snap rolls out Director Mode to all users

Snap rolls out Director Mode to all users
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Snap rolls out Director Mode to all users

Snap rolls out Director Mode to all users
  Fresh suite of features allows quick edits, new tools within Snapchat app
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Snapchat is rolling out a new feature, Director Mode, to all users around the world on both iOS and Android devices.

First announced at the Snap Partner Summit in April, the new feature includes a set of camera and editing tools within the app, including Dual Camera mode, which allows users to use the front and back camera at the same time.

Other tools like the Green Screen mode will make it easier for users to change backgrounds, while Quick Edit lets users capture and edit multiple Snaps together quickly. A Camera Speed option will let users slow down or speed up their videos.

Snap already has a separate video editing app, Story Studio, which includes a suite of advanced editing tools aimed at professional creators. Director Mode, however, sits within the Snapchat app and is aimed at everyday users.

Many of the features, such as Green Screen and Camera Speed, are similar to those that already exist on TikTok and Instagram Reels.

However, Snap believes that it still has a place in the social media landscape — and on users’ phones — even in the face of TikTok’s growing popularity.

“The reasons that people come to Snapchat are really different,” said Sam Corrao Clanon, Snap director of content and ex-head of content strategy and insights at TikTok, according to TechCrunch.

He added: “Snapchat is a platform where people come because their friends are here — because their closest, most authentic, social and familiar relationships live on the platform. And we see even our broadcast content really is an extension of that.”

