Saudi miner Ma'aden's profits nearly triple to $2.2bn 

Saudi miner Ma’aden’s profits nearly triple to $2.2bn 
During the third quarter of 2022, Ma’aden’s profits jumped 65 percent (File)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi miner Ma’aden’s profits nearly triple to $2.2bn 

Saudi miner Ma’aden’s profits nearly triple to $2.2bn 
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co.’s, or Ma’aden, profit nearly tripled to SR8.3 billion ($2.2 billion) during the first nine months of 2022. 

The Saudi-listed miner’s profit rose 165 percent from SR3.1 billion in the same period a year ago, according to a bourse filing. 

This was coupled with a 69 percent revenue jump to SR31 billion, compared to SR18 billion last year. 

Ma’aden said the robust performance was due to higher average sales prices of all products in addition to a rise in sales of ammonia, ammonia phosphate fertilizer, aluminum, and industrial mineral products. 

A higher share in profit from joint ventures, and higher income from time deposits also contributed to the results, it added. 

During the third quarter of 2022, Ma’aden’s profits jumped 65 percent to reach SR2.1 billion, from SR1.3 billion in the same period last year. 

Topics: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma'aden)

Saudi Aramco partners with IBM to establish Innovation Hub in Kingdom

Saudi Aramco partners with IBM to establish Innovation Hub in Kingdom
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco partners with IBM to establish Innovation Hub in Kingdom

Saudi Aramco partners with IBM to establish Innovation Hub in Kingdom
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco and tech-giant IBM have announced preliminary plans for a strategic collaboration to establish an innovation hub in Riyadh.

According to a press release, the collaboration aims to support tech-driven economic growth in the Kingdom, by promoting emerging advanced technologies which include hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing, in the areas of circular economy, materials science, supply chain, sustainability, security, and digitization. 

“The strategic collaboration of Aramco’s leadership with IBM’s enhanced technologies, R&D, and deep expertise, aspires to achieve potential breakthroughs in the energy sector that will have an industry-wide impact,” said Aramco's senior vice president of Technical Services Ahmad Al Sa’adi. 

He added: “Through this collaboration, we are seeking to leverage the next frontiers in computing to drive economic growth and enable decarbonization through digital technologies.” 

Saad Toma, IBM's general manager for the Middle East and Africa said that the collaboration will help materialize the goal to create a digital-led economy, as outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

“This collaboration aims to help develop local skills and talent with the knowledge and expertise needed to build this vision for the future using IBM technologies and expertise.”

The press release further added that Aramco and IBM will identify potential opportunities for the application of technologies to address sustainability challenges. 

Both companies will work together to accelerate the exploration of climate mitigation and adaption solutions using hybrid cloud, AI, and other emerging technologies, to help improve carbon emission performance and prepare enterprises for the impact of climate change, the release added. 

The press release further noted that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Aramco and IMB is subject to the parties reaching the final agreement.

 IBM, headquartered in New York, has a long history working with the energy industry, and the firm has been operating in Saudi Arabia since 1947, when the first computer was installed in Aramco. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco IBM

Apple first major investor in Riyadh's new integrated logistics airport zone 

Apple first major investor in Riyadh’s new integrated logistics airport zone 
Updated 13 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Apple first major investor in Riyadh’s new integrated logistics airport zone 

Apple first major investor in Riyadh’s new integrated logistics airport zone 
Updated 13 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The new integrated logistics zone at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport which will serve Asia, Africa and Europe, has welcomed Apple as its first major investor.

The integrated logistics zone was launched on Oct. 31 by Saleh Al-Jasser, Saudi Arabia’s transport minister and chairman of the General Authority for Civil Aviation. 

“We are pleased to inaugurate the Kingdom’s first integrated logistics zone, a step that will be followed by the inauguration of logistics zones across the homeland, turning it into a logistics hub connecting three continents. This step goes in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy,” said Al-Jasser during the event.  

The minister said that the agreement with Apple was concluded when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited California in 2018 and met Apple’s CEO Tim Cook.  

Al-Jasser pointed out that the opening of this facility comes as a part of the investment ministry’s previously announced plan to launch multiple economic zones.  

According to a press release, the new integrated logistics zone will contribute to raising Saudi Arabia’s cargo volume from 0.5 million tons today to 4.5 million tons by 2030, in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.  

“This zone itself is unique. It encompasses best-in-class elements, enabling an optimal logistics and supply chain and environment. The integrated element of the zone means that all stakeholders, their systems, and transactions speak to each other in a seamless and transparent way,” Apple’s vice president of operations for Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa Cathy Kearny said.

Saudi miner Amak sees 22% profit drop amid $333m IPO

Saudi miner Amak sees 22% profit drop amid $333m IPO
Updated 38 min 28 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi miner Amak sees 22% profit drop amid $333m IPO

Saudi miner Amak sees 22% profit drop amid $333m IPO
Updated 38 min 28 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. has recorded a 22 percent profit drop for the first nine months of 2022, after making a strong debut on the Kingdom’s stock market earlier this year.

Amak posted SR105 million ($28 million) in profit, down from SR135 million in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.

The lower profits were attributed to IPO-related costs and a rise in marketing and Zakat expenses, despite a 3 percent rise in revenues.

The TASI-listed company’s profits were also impacted by a fall in copper prices, a decrease in zinc sales, and an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Amak has also underperformed during the third quarter by posting a 46 percent decline in profits to SR23 million.

Topics: Saudi mining

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Ecuador gets new energy minister; US sets timeline for Russian oil  

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Ecuador gets new energy minister; US sets timeline for Russian oil  
Updated 54 min 2 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Ecuador gets new energy minister; US sets timeline for Russian oil  

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Ecuador gets new energy minister; US sets timeline for Russian oil  
Updated 54 min 2 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, paring losses from the previous session, as a weaker US dollar offset widening COVID-19 curbs in China that have stoked fears of slowing fuel demand in the world’s second-largest oil consumer.

Brent crude for January delivery rose 73 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $93.54 a barrel at 0406 GMT. The December contract expired on Monday at $94.83 a barrel, down 1 percent.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 58 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $87.11 a barrel, after falling 1.6 percent in the previous session.

Ecuador’s Lasso names lawyer Santos as new energy minister

The president of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso has named lawyer Fernando Santos as the country’s new energy minister, the third person to hold the post since Lasso took office in May 2021.

Santos, an experienced oil industry lawyer, takes over from Xavier Vera, who resigned amid an investigation into accusations he arranged jobs at state oil company Petroecuador in exchange for bribes.

US sets timeline for Russian oil cargoes subject to price cap

The US Treasury Department said vessels of Russian petroleum that are loaded before Dec. 5 and unloaded at their destination before Jan. 19 will not be subject to the price cap planned by Western governments, providing some breathing room for traders and shippers.

The US government, the Group of Seven and the EU plan to impose the price cap which begins on Dec. 5 as part of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The exact price levels of the caps, which will be placed on shipments of Russian crude oil and oil products, are still being worked out. A senior Treasury Department official told reporters in a call that discussions on the price level among G7 countries and Australia are centering on Russian oil production costs and historic prices for Russian Urals oil.

One person familiar with the process said last week the cap will be determined in line with the historical average of $63-$64 a barrel, a level that could form a natural upper limit, Reuters reported. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Aramco beats expectations with record quarterly profit of $42bn

Aramco beats expectations with record quarterly profit of $42bn
Updated 14 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco beats expectations with record quarterly profit of $42bn

Aramco beats expectations with record quarterly profit of $42bn
Updated 14 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco’s profit has surged 39 percent in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts.

The oil giant was expected to post SR152 billion in net income, according to Bloomberg data, versus Al Rajhi Capital's projection of 154 billion.

Profits of the most profitable oil company in the world hit SR159 billion ($42 billion) after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion, according to a bourse filing.

The crude producer said the results were primarily driven by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold.

Also, it was partly offset by a higher average effective royalty rate, due to stronger crude oil prices and increased sales volume, which resulted in an increase in production royalties.

“Aramco’s strong earnings and record free cash flow in the third quarter reinforce our proven ability to generate significant value through our low cost, lower-carbon intensity Upstream production and strategically integrated Upstream and Downstream businesses” said CEO, Amin Nasser, commenting on the results.

“While global crude oil prices during this period were affected by continued economic uncertainty, our long term view is that oil demand will continue to grow for the rest of the decade given the world’s need for more affordable and reliable energy,” he added.

Further to the solid results, Aramco maintained stable quarterly dividends at SR70.3 billion, representing a per-share payout of SR0.3198 to be paid on Nov. 28.

Capital expenditure during the quarter grew from $7.6 billion to $9 billion as Aramco continued to invest and capture growth opportunities.

In terms of half-year performance, Aramco outperformed with an 68 percent profit surge to SR489 billion from SR291 billion a year earlier.

The Saudi-listed company increased its revenue to SR1.57 trillion, compared to SR944 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

Topics: Aramco Oil Saudi Arabia

