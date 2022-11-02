You are here

UK's Sunak U-turns and says he will go to COP27 in Egypt
Britain's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. (AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced he will attend the UN climate change conference, reversing an initial decision not to go because of “pressing domestic commitments.”
“There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy without investing in renewables,” he wrote on Twitter.
“That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future.”
Sunak’s original decision not to attend the gathering in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh drew the ire of environmental campaigners.
But a U-turn was hinted at on Tuesday when his spokesman said the decision was “under review” and after reports that Boris Johnson would attend.
Johnson, who hosted last year’s COP26 meeting in Glasgow, on Tuesday night confirmed he would be in Egypt after receiving an invitation from the hosts.
That led many political commentators to conclude Sunak would be forced into going, to avoid being upstaged by his controversial predecessor.
There has been bad blood between the pair since Sunak triggered Johnson’s downfall by quitting as his finance minister in July.
Johnson blamed Sunak for causing the resignation of dozens of others in government and pointedly supported Liz Truss in the race to replace him.
Truss’s short-lived tenancy in Downing Street ended last month after just 49 days in which her unfunded tax cuts triggered turmoil in the financial markets.
Sunak, appointed on October 25, has to clear up the fiscal mess, but campaigners said the environment should not be sacrificed as a result.
During his tenure, Johnson championed renewable energy as the key to a greener UK economy and its quest for net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The Green Party’s only MP in the UK parliament, Caroline Lucas, called Sunak’s announcement a “screeching U-turn.”
“But what an embarrassing mis-step on the world stage,” she tweeted. “Let this be a lesson to him — climate leadership matters.
“Now he urgently needs to increase UK ambition on emission reduction targets & pay what we owe to global climate funds,” she tweeted.

DUBAI: An Iranian delegation will visit Vienna in the coming days to try to narrow differences with the UN nuclear watchdog, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.
“We will send a delegation from Iran to Vienna in the coming days to start talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and we hope to resolve remaining issues based on what we have agreed in the past days,” he told a news conference.
Amirabdollahian also said he would speak to the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, to discuss efforts to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on reviving the largely hollowed-out 2015 nuclear deal are stalled, with officials saying one important sticking point has been Iran’s demand that the IAEA end an investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

Updated 02 November 2022
AFP

  • Russia has claimed UK "specialists" helped Kyiv launch a drone attack on the fleet in Moscow-annexed Crimea
  • "The UK ambassador will be summoned and will be given the appropriate materials," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
MOSCOW: Moscow will “in the near future” summon the British ambassador to hand over “evidence” of its claim that the UK helped orchestrate an attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Russia has claimed UK “specialists” helped Kyiv launch a drone attack on the fleet in Moscow-annexed Crimea at the weekend.
Russia has also accused London of being behind September explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
Russian authorities have so far provided no proof to back up their claims.
“The UK ambassador will be summoned and will be given the appropriate materials,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, adding the meeting would take place “in the near future.”
“The basic materials will be handed over as evidence to the British side and will also be shown to the general public,” she added.
The British ambassador to Russia is Deborah Bronnert.
Zakharova said Moscow will publish the “materials” after its meeting with the ambassador.
On Saturday, the Russian army said Ukraine had launched the drones on its fleet “under the leadership of British specialists in the city of Ochakiv” in southern Ukraine.
Moscow added that “according to our information” the same British unit had “taken part in the planning” of September explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.
The UK says these are “false claims on an epic scale.”
Relations between London and Moscow have been deteriorating for years, and Russia considers Britain — a staunch Ukraine backer — one of the most hostile Western countries.

Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

  • Albanians accounted for 60% of all Channel crossings this summer
LONDON: British government ministers believe that the UK’s 2015 Modern Slavery Act is undermining the ability of authorities to tackle a surge in migrant crossings of the English Channel, The Times reported.

New figures have revealed that 60 percent of people who crossed the Channel over the summer hailed from Albania, and newly appointed Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said that Albanians were “abusing” the terms of the 2015 act to prevent being deported after arrival.

This year, more than 12,000 Albanians arrived in Britain by boat.

The government is preparing a fresh set of policies to permit the fast-track deportation of Albanian migrants before they can engage in spurious asylum appeals via the British legal system.

Jenrick plans to visit Tirana, the Albanian capital, to draft a joint agreement with the country’s government over the deportation proposals.

Albanian migrants now account for 26 percent of those claiming to be victims of modern slavery under the 2015 act, with ministers warning that many of the claims are made on false grounds in order to evade deportation.

Jenrick said: “We will now need to look at some more radical options to ensure that our laws are appropriate, that economic migrants are returned swiftly, and that we deter people from coming to the UK because the UK cannot continue to be a magnet for economic migrants.”

The new deportation strategy will see Albanian migrants “assessed swiftly … dismissed if that’s the right answer and then removed from the country,” he added.

Policing Minister Chris Philp wrote in The Telegraph in August that the UK was being “incredibly naive” in its application of the Modern Slavery Act. He warned that “absurdly low levels” of proof of slavery meant that migrants often needed to provide “no supporting evidence” for their claims.

Former Conservative shadow home secretary, David Davis, said: “It must be a perverse use of the law.

“By allowing people to stay it is doing the very thing it was supposed to prevent.”

The latest attempt by the government to clamp down on Channel crossings came as the number of migrants set to enter the UK this year was expected to reach 50,000, almost double that of 2021. 

Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

  • Andrew Leak, 66, was later found dead at nearby petrol station
  • On Facebook he said all Muslims were ‘guilty of grooming’
LONDON: The man police say petrol bombed an immigration facility in the UK on Sunday appears to have been motivated by far-right causes based on his social media posts, Metro reported.

Andrew Leak threw homemade explosives over the wall of the Western Jet Foil center in Dover. He was later found dead at a nearby petrol station.

Leak’s Facebook posts may reveal his motives, though North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale described the 66-year-old as suffering from “severe mental health difficulties.”

An investigation by counterterrorism police into the attack and Leak’s death has been launched, but authorities have refused to comment on possible motives.

A series of posts shared by Leak show a pattern of Islamophobia, racism and invective against migrants in the UK.

On Aug. 9, he posted: “The next time the job center sanctions your money for not looking for enough work ask them about the thousands of people getting benefits who cannot speak English and cannot write English. How are they looking for work?

“Unemployment benefits clearly state you cannot claim benefits if not looking for work. All of these people should be excluded from benefits.

“You can clearly not look for work if you cannot read English or speak English. They are breaking the law, time to stand up.”

Another post by Leak on July 24 said: “All Muslims are guilty of grooming, they never spoke out because it wasn’t their daughters.

“They only rape non-Muslims. That’s a religious hate crime.”

Leak also appeared to dislike the royal family, with one post at the beginning of the year criticizing the then Prince of Wales.

He said: “Prince Charles says he’s going to house Ukrainian refugees in one of his properties that belongs to the British people. What about soldiers and members of the public sleeping in doorways?

“Disgrace. End the royal family now.”

Updated 02 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • R20 forum part of series of events staged by Indonesia ahead of G20 Summit
  • Indonesian president urges dialogue to help solve global challenges, end wars
JAKARTA: Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, kicked off on Wednesday the Group of 20’s first-ever Religion Forum ahead of the upcoming G20 summit in Bali.

The forum, R20, organized by Indonesia’s biggest Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama and the Muslim World League, is part of a series of events initiated under Indonesia’s presidency of the group of the world’s 20 leading economies.

More than 300 religious leaders and scholars from around the globe attended the opening of the two-day meeting.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who inaugurated the forum, called on participants to work together to help resolve global challenges and put an end to wars for the future generation to inherit a peaceful, united world.

“I hope you succeed in building understanding and agreement and will concur on concrete steps so that religion will have a bigger contribution for civilization and humanity, and for a happier world for everyone,” he said, addressing on a large screen the audience in Nusa Dua, Bali — the venue of the G20 Summit, which Indonesia will host on Nov. 15 to 16.

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa announced in his opening speech the launching of the Building Bridges Between the East and West initiative under the R20 forum’s platform.

“I am pleased to launch the initiative of Building Bridges Between the East and West for a better world understanding, peace, and mutually accepting societies,” the league’s chief said.

“We discussed in this platform many initiatives comprising human diversity, religious diversity, and civilizational diversity on the platform of human brotherhood. This diversity is important. God has wanted it from us in his wisdom.”

Yahya Cholil Staquf, head of Nahdlatul Ulama, said the R20 initiative came from a “sincere concern of all believers” about the future of humanity.

“On behalf of the Nahdlatul Ulama, I want to express our utmost gratitude to the MWL and especially to Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa for the willingness to have a collaboration with NU to co-host this forum for all of you.

“May God’s blessings, guidance, and help always be with us during this event and afterwards, and our joint endeavor contribute in a positive and constructive way for all humanity,” he added.

Ulil Abshar-Abdalla, head of NU think tank Lakpesdam, told Arab News from the summit’s venue that the very fact the forum had been initiated by the organization — which with a membership of 90 million was also the largest Muslim body in the world — highlighted its importance.

“The purpose of this forum is, among others, to promote an honest conversation among religious leaders from diverse faith traditions through rethinking religious doctrines and traditions that hamper dialogue and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

“This is the first time that the meeting of government leaders is preceded by a forum of religious leaders. The goal is to encourage the leaders of G20 to give religion a voice in any decision they make that touches the interest of people, given the importance of religion in the lives of many.”

