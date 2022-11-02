You are here

'Permacrisis' chosen as dictionary word of the year

Last year’s Collins word of the year was “NFT” — non-fungible token. In 2020, it was “lockdown.” (Shutterstock/File)
Last year’s Collins word of the year was “NFT” — non-fungible token. In 2020, it was “lockdown.” (Shutterstock/File)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

'Permacrisis' chosen as dictionary word of the year

'Permacrisis' chosen as dictionary word of the year
  The word sums up quite succinctly how this year has been for many people, Collins director said
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Beating off competition from the likes of “Kyiv,” “sportswashing” and “partygate,” the term “permacrisis” was named Tuesday as Britain’s word of the year in recognition of a dismal 2022.
The annual list compiled by Collins Dictionary defined the word as “an extended period of instability and insecurity.”
Its entry into common usage reflected upheaval caused by Brexit, the Covid pandemic, severe weather, the war in Ukraine, political turmoil and a cost-of-living crisis.
“Permacrisis sums up quite succinctly just how truly awful 2022 has been for many people,” said Collins Learning managing director Alex Beecroft.
The arrival of Kyiv as the preferred variant to the Russian spelling of “Kiev” pointed to Britain’s support for Ukraine against Moscow’s invasion.
“Sportswashing” refers to the staging of high-profile sports events, or the takeover of well-known teams, by unsavoury regimes.
Meanwhile “partygate” was one of the many scandals that brought down prime minister Boris Johnson this year.
Britain is now on its third prime minister of 2022 — and also has a new monarch in King Charles III.
Derived from the Latin for Charles, the term “Carolean” entered the Collins list after his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death last month.
Among other phrases on the list was “warm bank” — a place such as a library or place of worship where cash-strapped Britons struggling to pay soaring energy bills can go to find heating.
Another was “quiet quitting” — defined as doing the bare minimum at work, either as a protest against your employer or to improve your work-life balance.
“Our list this year reflects the state of the world right now... although, with the determination of the Ukrainian people reflected by the inclusion of ‘Kyiv’, and the dawn of the new ‘Carolean’ age in the UK, there are rays of hope,” Beecroft said.
Last year’s Collins word of the year was “NFT” — non-fungible token. In 2020, it was “lockdown.”

New EU Digital Markets Act to change the internet

New EU Digital Markets Act to change the internet
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

New EU Digital Markets Act to change the internet

New EU Digital Markets Act to change the internet
  • Law comes into effect today and could force big tech to open up messaging and app buying
  • Tech firms are expected to apply changes beyond the EU
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The EU’s new Digital Markets Act, a set of major regulations designed to curb the dominance of big tech companies that could dramatically change the European tech landscape, comes into force on Tuesday.

The DMA aims to ensure that gatekeeper firms such as Google, Apple, Meta and Amazon engage in fair practices online and do not abuse their position.

Under the new law, tech companies of large size and influence could be forced to open up their services to other companies and developers.

The European Consumer Organisation, BEUC, an umbrella organization that brings together 45 European consumer organizations from 32 countries, called the act “a landmark law for the EU’s digital transformation.”

Ursula Pachl, deputy director general at BEUC, said: “This legislation will rebalance digital markets, increase consumer choice and put an end to many of the worst practices that big tech has engaged in over the years.” 

Experts predict that one of the service areas that is likely to be most impacted by the new act is going to be internet messaging.

The DMA allows new messaging services to demand interoperability which is the ability to exchange messages, from the internet's largest messaging services.

That means that smaller messaging apps will be able to request that tech gatekeepers allow their users to send and receive messages via the bigger firm’s platforms.

In order to promote competition and prevent monopolists from shutting down user-empowering innovation, gatekeepers may also be required to allow their users to choose different app stores.

“If you have an iPhone, you should be able to download apps not just from the App Store but from other app stores or from the internet,” said the director of a new regulatory EU office in San Francisco, Gerard de Graaf.

The DMA, which is now moving into a six-month implementation phase and will start being applied from May 2, 2023, was met with a lot of skepticism by big techs and industry experts.

Some analysts have argued that requiring interoperability for end-to-end encrypted messaging services raises particularly difficult security and privacy concerns, which must be addressed before interoperability requirements are imposed on those services.

“While we believe that the DMA’s purposes are laudable, and while there are provisions we support, we are very concerned that the DMA’s rigid, one-size-fits-all approach to a diverse set of products, markets and companies will undermine important protections for consumers and lead to less opportunity and less choice across Europe,” said Apple in a statement.

The DMA imposes a number of obligations on firms identified as gatekeepers, such as allowing users to install third-party apps or app stores and prohibiting firms from ranking their own products or services higher than competitors.

The new law will also prohibit firms from forcing apps and developers to use the gatekeeper’s services (such as payment systems) in order to appear in the gatekeeper’s app stores, as well as firms from tracking what users do away from their platform for the purpose of targeted advertising without the user’s permission.

Although the act does not name specific gatekeepers, the commission has already established the criteria by which companies will be designated as such, aiming to decide which firms will fall under its remit by the Sept. 6, 2023 at the latest.

Companies that fail to comply with the DMA may face fines of up to 10 percent of their annual global turnover for the first infringement, and up to 20 percent for subsequent violations.

In recent years, EU policymakers have sought to curb the dominance of big tech through a series of legislative proposals.

The DMA is the most sweeping legislation to regulate tech since a European privacy law was passed in 2018, and many experts expect it will lead to significant changes in how tech firms operate not just inside the European block, but across the world.

Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts

Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts
Updated 01 November 2022
AFP

Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts

Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts
  The social network is planning more changes to its Blue subscription plan
Updated 01 November 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: New Twitter head Elon Musk said Tuesday the site will charge $8 per month to verify users’ accounts, arguing the plan would upend the platform’s “current lords & peasants system” and create a new revenue stream for the company.
The announcement comes days after the world’s wealthiest man took sole control of the social media giant in a contentious $44 billion deal.
“Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” he tweeted, in reference to the platform’s famous blue checkmark that signals a verified, authentic account.
The new plan’s pricing would be adjusted by country “proportionate to purchasing power parity,” Musk added in the replies to his original tweet, and would also include “priority” in replying to and searching posts, which he called “essential to defeat spam/scam.”
There would also be expanded video abilities, fewer ads, and the possibility for users to get a “paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us,” he said.
“This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators,” Musk tweeted.
In addition to offering verification privileges, the new program would take over the existing functions of Twitter Blue — currently available for $5 per month — which, for example, allows users to edit their tweets.
The SpaceX and Tesla chief floated the $8 subscription fee idea earlier Tuesday in a tweet reply to author Stephen King, who was complaining about reports that the verification service could cost $20 per month.
“We need to pay the bills somehow!” Musk responded.
“Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?“
The proposal is only one part of a series of sweeping changes the 51-year-old entrepreneur has implemented at Twitter, with the entire board, including CEO Parag Agrawal, let go last week.
The Washington Post has reported that Musk, whose account bio currently reads “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator,” plans to fire some 75 percent of his new company’s 7,500 employees.
Musk’s previous comments condemning Twitter’s content moderation policies as heavy-handed — as well as his frequent posts of boundary-testing memes — has given pause to some advertisers, the company’s main source of revenue.
He tried to calm the nerves by reassuring that the site would not become a “free-for-all hellscape,” and announced the formation of a content moderation council.

Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO

Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO
Updated 01 November 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO

Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO
Updated 01 November 2022
Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday in a filing that he will be the chief executive officer of Twitter, the social media company he recently acquired for $44 billion.
The move comes after Musk, who also runs Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week.
Musk previously changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit” in a sign alluding to this move.
Last week, Musk’s takeover of the social media company for $44 billion concluded a months-long saga.
Since then, Musk has moved quickly to begin making changes at the company, which he had ridiculed for months for being slow to introduce product changes or take down spam accounts.
Musk’s teams began meeting with some employees to investigate Twitter’s software code and understand how aspects of the platform worked, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Some staff who spoke with Reuters said they had received little communication from Musk or other leaders and were using news reports to piece together what was happening at the company.

Judge rules that giant US book merger may not go forward

Judge rules that giant US book merger may not go forward
Updated 01 November 2022
AP

Judge rules that giant US book merger may not go forward

Judge rules that giant US book merger may not go forward
Updated 01 November 2022
AP

NEW YORK: A federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House’s proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the Justice Department that the joining of two of the world’s biggest publishers could “lessen competition” for “top-selling books.” The ruling was a victory for the Biden administration’s tougher approach to proposed mergers, a break from decades of precedent under Democratic and Republican leadership.
US District Court Judge Florence Y. Pan announced the decision in a brief statement Monday, adding that much of her ruling remained under seal at the moment because of “confidential information” and “highly confidential information.” She asked the two sides to meet with her Friday and suggest redactions.
Penguin Random House quickly condemned the ruling, which it called “an unfortunate setback for readers and authors.” In its statement Monday, the publisher said it would seek an expedited appeal.
Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division praised the decision, saying in a statement that the decision “protects vital competition for books and is a victory for authors, readers, and the free exchange of ideas.”
He added: “The proposed merger would have reduced competition, decreased author compensation, diminished the breadth, depth, and diversity of our stories and ideas, and ultimately impoverished our democracy.”
Pan’s finding was not surprising — through much of the 3-week trial in August she had indicated agreement with the Justice Department’s contention that Penguin Random House’s plan to buy Simon & Schuster, for $2.2 billion, might damage a vital cultural industry.
But it was still a dramatic departure from recent history in the book world and beyond. The publishing industry has been consolidating for years with little interference from the government, even when Random House and Penguin merged in 2013 and formed what was then the biggest publishing house in memory. The joining of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would have created a company far exceeding any rival and those opposing the merger included one of Simon & Schuster’s signature writers, Stephen King, who testified last summer on behalf of the government.
King tweeted Monday that he was “delighted” by the ruling, adding: “The proposed merger was never about readers and writers; it was about preserving (and growing) PRH’s market share. In other words: $$$.”
The Biden Justice Department has been pushing forward with aggressive enforcement of federal antitrust laws that officials say aim to ensure a fair and competitive market.
Monday’s news follows recent losses for the department in two significant antitrust cases in separate federal courts. The DOJ lost its bid to block a major US sugar manufacturer, US sugar, from acquiring its rival Imperial Sugar Co., one of the largest sugar refiners in the nation. The prosecutors signaled that they intended to appeal the decision. They also were stymied in their effort to block the roughly $8 billion acquisition by UnitedHealth Group, which runs the largest US health insurer, of Change Healthcare, a health care technology company.
The DOJ also has been battling American Airlines and JetBlue in an antitrust trial in federal court in Boston, challenging their regional partnership in the Northeast, which the government calls a de facto merger.
The Justice Department’s case against Penguin Random House did not focus on market share overall or on potential price hikes for customer. The DOJ instead argued that the new company would so dominate the market for commercial books, those with author advances of $250,000 and higher, that the size of advances would go down and the number of releases would decrease.
For Penguin Random House and the New York-based publishing world, the trial in August proved an often uncomfortable airing of business practices, internal disagreements and missed opportunities. Executives on the stand spoke of bestselling works they failed to acquire and acknowledged that most books don’t make money. Emails and private text messages revealed tension among top Penguin Random House officials.
“I apologize for the passionate language,” Penguin Random House’s global, CEO Markus Dohle, testified after some text messages were displayed.
Dohle had promised that imprints of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would still be permitted to bid against each other for books. But he acknowledged under oath during the trial that his guarantee was not legally binding. Pan otherwise persistently challenged Penguin Random House’s assurances that the merger would not reduce competition.
Simon & Schuster will likely end up under new ownership, no matter the outcome of any legal appeals. The publisher had been up for sale well before the Penguin Random House deal was announced late in 2020 and the publisher’s corporate parent, Paramount Global, has said it did not see Simon & Schuster as part of its future. Under bidders against Penguin Random House included Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, which owns HarperCollins Publishers.
Penguin Random House and corporate owner Bertelsmann would have to pay a termination fee of around $200 million to Paramount should the merger fall through, according to the terms of the proposed sale.
Simon & Schuster is one of the country’s oldest and most successful publishers, with authors ranging from King and and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Colleen Hoover and Doris Kearns Goodwin. Authors at Penguin Random House include Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, “Where the Crawdads Sing” novelist Delia Owens and historian Robert A. Caro.
In a company memo Monday shared with The Associated Press, Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp sought to reassure employees that “despite this news, our company continues to thrive. We are more successful and valuable today than we have ever been, thanks to the efforts of all of you on behalf of our many magnificent authors.”
Pan, meanwhile, has since been appointed to the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, replacing Ketanji Brown Jackson after she was nominated by Biden and approved by the Senate for the Supreme Court.

Nike takes over Riyadh Boulevard as part of ‘Sport is Never Done’ campaign

Nike takes over Riyadh Boulevard as part of ‘Sport is Never Done’ campaign
Updated 01 November 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Nike takes over Riyadh Boulevard as part of 'Sport is Never Done' campaign

Nike takes over Riyadh Boulevard as part of ‘Sport is Never Done’ campaign
  The ongoing campaign to promote the lifelong benefits of physical play for kids includes workshops, a retail experience and a storybook
Updated 01 November 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Nike has launched in the Middle East its “Sport is Never Done” campaign, which highlights the lifelong benefits of physical play for kids.

As part of the campaign, the brand recently took over Riyadh Boulevard to screen a 90-second promotional film “Rise of the Kids,” which challenges parental misconceptions about children becoming actively engaged in sports.

“Saudi Arabia is a key market for us in this region, and we hope to ignite among its valued community a new perception of playful movements,” Mohammed Bodiat, senior vice president of brands and sports at GMG, Nike’s official distributor in the Middle East, told Arab News.

The promotional film, produced for the region by creative agency Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, features children taking part in a variety of sports and repeating some of the comments their parents or other adults might make about them taking part in such activities, before displaying their amazing abilities.

For example, a girl playing soccer says, “I’m just wasting my time,” before showing off her incredible skills on the pitch. A boy playing golf says, “This better not affect my grades,” before making a complex series of mental calculations required to make the perfect shot.

 

 

Since its launch on YouTube a month ago, the film has been viewed more than 21 million times, setting a record for the brand.

The film “puts the kids of the Middle East at the forefront” and its success “underscores the region’s receptiveness to our message,” said Bodiat.

In addition to the film, the holistic campaign includes activities across the region, including workshops in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh where families can get active together and parents can learn to better understand their own role in children’s relationships with sports.

Nike has also created an immersive retail experience in its Dubai Mall store to help kids discover what kind of sports they might like to try.

The brand also published a book on Oct. 25 titled “5 Minutes More,” which is designed to help parents and kids discover the benefits of sports. The free book is available in English and Arabic as a hardback in print and an e-book on www.nikeneverdone.com.

