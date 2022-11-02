You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinians fear Israeli election result could mean more violence

Palestinians fear Israeli election result could mean more violence

Palestinians fear Israeli election result could mean more violence
A Palestinian vendor reads news about Israeli elections in a newspaper, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/69svn

Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters

Palestinians fear Israeli election result could mean more violence

Palestinians fear Israeli election result could mean more violence
  • Palestinian officials in the West Bank and Gaza Strip said the ultra-nationalist complexion of Netanyahu's likely alliance prompted concern over further tension
  • Hamas predicted the results meant more potential violence
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA/WEST BANK: The prospect of Benjamin Netanyahu returning to power at the head of one of the most right-wing coalitions in Israeli history has prompted concern among Palestinians who said they feared it was a prelude to further escalation of conflict with Israel.
Netanyahu’s comeback in Tuesday’s election is set against the backdrop of the deadliest spell of violence in years between Israel and the Palestinians, whose hopes of statehood appear as distant as ever with Middle East peacemaking in the doldrums.
More than 100 Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces this year while a string of fatal street attacks by Palestinians has killed 20 people in Israel and Israeli settlements.
Palestinian officials in the West Bank and Gaza Strip said the ultra-nationalist complexion of Netanyahu’s likely alliance, including the firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir, who once advocated expelling Palestinians, prompted concern over further tension.
“No doubt the result of such a coalition will increase the hostile attitude toward the Palestinian people and make occupation measures more extreme,” Bassam Salhe, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, told Reuters in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
The Palestinian group Hamas, which has fought several wars with Israel over the last decade, predicted the results meant more potential violence.
“It is clear that the Israelis are leaning toward more extremism, which also means aggression against our people would increase,” Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told Reuters.
“Netanyahu-led governments that launched several wars against our Palestinian people, and the presence of the most extreme figures in a coalition means that we are going to face more of the Zionist terrorism,” he said.
“NO PEACE“
Netanyahu has long opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has built his career around trying to negotiate peace with Israel, did not mention the election in a speech to an Arab summit on Wednesday.
But he aired his previously stated view that Israel was “systematically destroying the two-state solution,” a reference to settlement expansion on territory the Palestinians seek for their state.
Negotiations stalled in 2014.
While negotiations have been at a standstill, Abbas has met Defense Minister Benny Gantz to calm tensions and coordinate security measures, and welcomed Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s call in September for a two-state solution.
Reham Owda, a political analyst in Gaza, said the peace process and the Palestinian Authority, in particular, may be the prime loser of a Netanyahu comeback, given his “personal enmity with ... Abbas and his opposition to the two-state solution.”
“With Netanyahu, the slogan will be, no peace, no two-state solution, more settlement and the focus will be on Iran,” she told Reuters.
In the latest West Bank violence, Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian man on Wednesday after a suspected car-ramming attack at a checkpoint that left a soldier severely injured, Palestinian and Israeli officials said.
Many Palestinians, including refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, said they saw no difference between Netanyahu and other Israeli politicians when it comes to their policies toward the Palestinians.
“Certainly the situation is going to move from bad to worse. He will continue from where his predecessor left,” said Khaled Shriteh, 29, a Ramallah taxi driver. “For us, the right and left parties are the same, both are our enemies,” said Jamal Mansour, a Palestinian refugee in Bourj Al-Barajneh camp in Beirut.
Violence also flared in Gaza in August. At least 49 people including 17 children were killed in 56 hours of fighting that started with what Israel described as preemptive air strikes against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which fired hundreds of missiles into Israel during the flare-up.
“The Palestinian people will get nothing from this government except war, destruction, killing, bloodshed, house demolition, razing of land and the building of more settlements at the expense of the Palestinian people,” said Youssef Khattab, a TV director in Gaza.

Topics: Palestinians israeli elections violence

Related

Netanyahu bids for comeback in tight Israeli election
Middle-East
Netanyahu bids for comeback in tight Israeli election
Special Palestinian anger mounts amid Israeli election blockade
Middle-East
Palestinian anger mounts amid Israeli election blockade

Family of Iranian woman shot dead in protest threatened by authorities

Family of Iranian woman shot dead in protest threatened by authorities
Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

Family of Iranian woman shot dead in protest threatened by authorities

Family of Iranian woman shot dead in protest threatened by authorities
Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The family of an Iranian woman who was shot and killed during a protest have been threatened by security forces and told to remain silent over her death, The Guardian reported.
The parents of 33-year-old Ghazaleh Chalabi were warned that if they “made a noise” over the killing, authorities would withhold their daughter’s body and take action against other relatives.
Chalabi was shot in the head while filming during a protest in Amol in northern Iran on Sept. 27. She spent five days in a coma before dying.
Her last words, captured on her mobile phone as authorities opened fire on the crowds, were: “Do not be afraid, do not be afraid.”
The killing took place as university students staged strikes in support of nationwide protests, which have resulted in more than 250 deaths.
Chalabi’s aunt told the media that her niece had been reluctant to get involved in the movement until the high-profile death of Mahsa Amini.
On the night of Chalabi’s death, a fire broke out at a government building in Amol, drawing crowds and a violent reaction from authorities.
Chalabi’s aunt said: “Only a few minutes had passed since the fire began when the first aerial shots were fired. Then they (security forces) started to shoot directly at people.
“Some witnesses told us that she was shot from the roof of the governor’s building. A bullet hit Ghazaleh’s forehead and she immediately fell to the ground. Many people witnessed the moment when Ghazaleh was shot.”
On Thursday, Chalabi’s family will lead a 40-day commemoration — an important Islamic ritual — to celebrate her life.
Her brother said: “Even after 40 years have passed I won’t be able to believe that you’ve gone.”
A friend of the family said: “During the last week of her life, she kept sending photos from the protests on the streets to her friends and family. She was sending pictures of herself while no longer wearing a headscarf.
“She encouraged everyone not to be silent. She had become fearless, more than ever in her life.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

US concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
US concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia
Students on strike as Iranian protests spread
Middle-East
Students on strike as Iranian protests spread

Leaders meet in Algeria for final day of Arab League summit

Leaders meet in Algeria for final day of Arab League summit
Updated 02 November 2022
AP

Leaders meet in Algeria for final day of Arab League summit

Leaders meet in Algeria for final day of Arab League summit
Updated 02 November 2022
AP

ALGIERS: Arab leaders convened on Wednesday in Algeria for the second day of the 31st summit of the largest annual Arab conference, seeking common ground on several divisive issues in the region. The meeting comes against the backdrop of rising inflation, food and energy shortages, drought and soaring cost of living across the Middle East and Africa.
The kings, emirs, presidents and prime ministers are discussing thorny issues such as the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and four Arab countries as former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies appears to be heading to an election victory.
The summit’s discussions are also focused on the food and energy crises aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine that has had devastating consequences for Egypt, Lebanon and Tunisia, among other Arab countries, struggling to import enough wheat and fuel to satisfy their populations.
Deepening the crisis is the worst drought in several decades that has ravaged swaths of Somalia, one of the Arab League’s newer members, bringing some areas of the country to the brink of famine.
Reduced grain supplies have also deepened hunger that grips Yemen, the Arab world’s most impoverished country, after eight years of civil war. According to United Nations estimates, half a million Yemen children are severely malnourished and more than two-thirds of the population are in need of humanitarian assistance.
The war in Ukraine has also added to Yemen’s misery as the east European country supplied 40 percent of Yemen’s grain before Russia’s invasion.

Topics: Algeria

Netanyahu says he is on brink of ‘very big victory’ in Israel election

Netanyahu says he is on brink of ‘very big victory’ in Israel election
Updated 02 November 2022
Reuters

Netanyahu says he is on brink of ‘very big victory’ in Israel election

Netanyahu says he is on brink of ‘very big victory’ in Israel election
  • The former premier forged formal diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020
Updated 02 November 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s former premier Benjamin Netanyahu was poised for a dramatic return to power on Wednesday, claiming a “huge vote of confidence” from voters and declaring that his right-wing camp was on the cusp of a resounding election win.
With roughly 70 percent of votes counted, Netanyahu’s conservative Likud and its likely religious and far-right allies were on pace to control a majority in parliament after Israel’s fifth election in less than four years.
“We are on the brink of a very big victory,” a smiling Netanyahu told cheering supporters at his Likud party election headquarters, his voice hoarse from weeks of campaigning.
Netanyahu’s alliance with far-right firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose Religious Zionism bloc is on course to become the third-largest party, has alarmed Palestinians and drawn concern among some allies, including the United States.
But Netanyahu, whose position appeared to have strengthened after early exit polls showed him with only a razor-thin majority, vowed to form a “stable, national government,” as the crowd interrupted him singing “Bibi, king of Israel.”
The former premier, who in 2020 forged formal diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, said a government under his leadership would act responsibly, avoid “unnecessary adventures” and “expand the circle of peace.”
Though the landscape could shift as the ballot count trickles in, the partial tally showed Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges he denies, leading a bloc of four parties taking 67 of the Knesset’s 120 seats.
After a campaign dominated by worries over security and the cost of living, support for centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s ruling coalition appeared to have collapsed although Lapid stopped short of conceding victory and said he would wait until the final count.
Less than 18 months out of office, Netanyahu also said he would wait for official results.
A Different Way
The record 12-year consecutive reign of Israel’s longest serving prime minister ended in June 2021 when Lapid joined estranged Netanyahu ally Naftali Bennett to stitch together an unlikely coalition of liberals, rightists and Arab parties.
But the fragile alliance unraveled a year into its rule.
Netanyahu’s legal battles have fed the stalemate blocking Israel’s political system since 2019 and deepened the split between his supporters and opponents. But he said Israelis were thirsty for change.
“The people want a different way. They want security,” Netanyahu said. “They want power, not weakness ... they want diplomatic wisdom, but with firmness.”
It remains unclear what position Ben-Gvir and fellow far-right leader Bezalel Smotrich may have in a Netanyahu-led government. But the strength of their ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism group was one of the outstanding features of the campaign as they brought it surging in from the political margins.
Ben-Gvir, who advocates expelling anyone deemed disloyal to Israel, is a former member of Kach, a group on Israeli and US terrorist watchlists, and was once convicted for racist incitement although he has moderated some of his more extreme positions.
His rise alongside Netanyahu has deepened Palestinian skepticism over prospects for a political solution after a campaign which unrolled during increasing violence in the occupied West Bank, with near-daily raids and clashes.

Topics: Israel Election Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Netanyahu bids for comeback in tight Israeli election
Middle-East
Netanyahu bids for comeback in tight Israeli election

Palestinian killed in West Bank after wounding soldier with car

Palestinian killed in West Bank after wounding soldier with car
Updated 02 November 2022
AFP

Palestinian killed in West Bank after wounding soldier with car

Palestinian killed in West Bank after wounding soldier with car
  • The Palestinian health ministry identified the dead man as 54-year-old Habas Rayan
Updated 02 November 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli troops killed a Palestinian on Wednesday after he seriously injured a soldier with a van, authorities said, as votes were counted in an Israeli general election.
The army said the man was “neutralized” in the shooting at the Maccabim checkpoint, near the Israeli town of Modiin. The Palestinian health ministry later confirmed he had been killed.
“The assailant got out of his vehicle with an axe to attack the officer, who fired at the attacker and neutralized him,” the army said. “The officer was seriously injured and taken to hospital.”
The Palestinian health ministry identified the dead man as Habas Rayan, 54.
The attack came as early results from a Tuesday general election in Israel gave a narrow lead to veteran right-winger Benjamin Netanyahu at head of an alliance with religious parties and the far right.

Topics: Palestine Israel West Bank

Related

Palestinians in West Bank on course for deadliest year on record, UN says
Middle-East
Palestinians in West Bank on course for deadliest year on record, UN says
Israelis kill Palestinian after alleged car ramming
Middle-East
Israelis kill Palestinian after alleged car ramming

Israel’s Netanyahu ahead, nears majority: initial vote projections

Israel’s Netanyahu ahead, nears majority: initial vote projections
Updated 01 November 2022
AFP

Israel’s Netanyahu ahead, nears majority: initial vote projections

Israel’s Netanyahu ahead, nears majority: initial vote projections
  • Projections from three Israeli networks put Netanyahu’s Likud on track for a first place finish, within 30 or 31 seats in the 120-member parliament
  • That number, combined with projected tallies for the extreme-right Religious Zionism alliance and the two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties gave the bloc backing Netanyahu between 61 or 62 seats
Updated 01 November 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu was within reach of a governing majority and of making a political comeback, initial projections showed after Tuesday’s election, but the tally could shift as official results come in.
The margins appeared razor thin, as expected in the bitterly divided nation holding its fifth election in less than four years, but the early signs were positive for the veteran right-wing leader.
Projections from three Israeli networks put Netanyahu’s Likud on track for a first place finish, within 30 or 31 seats in the 120-member parliament, the Knesset.
That number, combined with projected tallies for the extreme-right Religious Zionism alliance and the two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties gave the bloc backing Netanyahu between 61 or 62 seats, the first projections showed.
But those can change, and previous Israeli elections have shown that slight variations as the votes are officially counted can dramatically alter the outlook.
Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid was on track for its expected second place finish, with projections giving it between 22 and 24 seats.
But the anti-Netanyahu bloc as a whole was short of a win, according to the early forecasts from networks.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Yair Lapid Yesh Atid

Related

Netanyahu bids for comeback in tight Israeli election
Middle-East
Netanyahu bids for comeback in tight Israeli election
Netanyahu hopes rise as Arab bloc splits ahead of Israeli poll
Middle-East
Netanyahu hopes rise as Arab bloc splits ahead of Israeli poll

Latest updates

Palestinians fear Israeli election result could mean more violence
Palestinians fear Israeli election result could mean more violence
Germany goalkeeper Neuer says he had skin cancer surgery
Germany goalkeeper Neuer says he had skin cancer surgery
Russia to hand ‘evidence’ of UK role in Crimea strike to envoy
Russia to hand ‘evidence’ of UK role in Crimea strike to envoy
Saudi Arabia, South Korea agree to boost renewable energy cooperation  
Saudi Arabia, South Korea agree to boost renewable energy cooperation  
Family of Iranian woman shot dead in protest threatened by authorities
Family of Iranian woman shot dead in protest threatened by authorities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.