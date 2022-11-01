Netanyahu bids for comeback in tight Israeli election

You are here

People take photo with an election campaign poster depicting former Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu at Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem a day ahead of Israeli national elections, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP)
Updated 01 November 2022
Reuters

  Israel's longest-serving premier, Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges, which he denies, but his rightist Likud party is still expected to finish as the largest in parliament
JERUSALEM: Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a tight race on Tuesday as he bids for a return to power in an election that could turn on support from a far-right party whose leaders call for those deemed disloyal to Israel to be expelled.
With the country going through its fifth election in less than four years, voter exasperation may hurt turnout, but surging support for the ultranationalist Religious Zionism bloc and firebrand co-leader Itamar Ben-Gvir has galvanized the race.
Israel’s longest-serving premier, Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges, which he denies, but his rightist Likud party is still expected to finish as the largest in parliament.
Final opinion polls published last week however showed him still short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, opening the prospect of weeks of coalition wrangling and possibly new elections.
Security and surging prices have topped the list of voter concerns in a campaign triggered by outgoing centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s decision to seek an early election following defections from his ruling coalition.
The campaign has also taken place against a backdrop of months of violence in the occupied West Bank.
However, policy disputes have been overshadowed by the outsized personality of Netanyahu, whose legal battles have fed the stalemate blocking Israel’s political system since he was indicted on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in 2019.
As Netanyahu’s legal problems have continued, Ben-Gvir and fellow far-right leader Bezalel Smotrich have eaten into Likud’s traditional hawkish base and the once-marginal Religious Zionism is now set to be the third-largest party in parliament.
Ben-Gvir — a former member of Kach, a group on Israeli and US terrorist watchlists — has moderated some earlier positions, but the prospect of his joining a coalition government led by Netanyahu risks alarming Washington.
Lapid has campaigned on diplomatic advances well as the economic record of the unlikely coalition formed after the last election that mixed right-wing, centrist and, for the first time, an Arab party.

UN refugee agency launches architectural design competition for Kuwaiti students

UN refugee agency launches architectural design competition for Kuwaiti students
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News
Arab News

  Youngsters urged to use creative instincts in a humanitarian way
KUWAIT: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has launched the first architectural design competition for Kuwaiti students to help create a refugee shelter in Bangladesh.

The competition has been launched with the College of Architecture at Kuwait University, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, and the Arab Engineering Consultants Office, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

Nisreen Rebeyan, UNHCR’s representative in Kuwait, said that the initiative is an opportunity to raise awareness of humanitarian needs.

It will also encourage young people to use their creative architectural design skills in response to a crisis situation.

The launch of the competition comes at the same time as an announcement by the UNHCR that there are more than 100 million refugees and displaced persons worldwide.

 

Palestinian anger mounts amid Israeli election blockade

Palestinian anger mounts amid Israeli election blockade
Mohammed Najib

  • West Bank, Gaza crossings shut down on voting day over security fears
  • More than 130,000 Palestinian workers will be unable to enter Israel, and the import and export of goods will be halted
RAMALLAH: Israeli security authorities oversaw a complete closure of West Bank and Gaza Strip crossings on the eve of parliamentary elections, fearing Palestinian armed attacks against Israeli targets during voting day, either inside Israel or in the West Bank.

All of the West Bank and Gaza Strip crossings with Israel will remain shut between midnight on Oct. 31 until midnight on Nov. 1 in view of Tuesday’s election.

More than 130,000 Palestinian workers will be unable to enter Israel, and the import and export of goods will be halted.

The Palestinian economy will suffer hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses because of the closure, Palestinian economic experts told Arab News.

Israel claimed that its intelligence services had received dozens of security reports that Palestinians were planning to carry out armed attacks in the West Bank and inside Israel, before and after the elections.

A surge in warnings over the past two days has raised fears among the Israeli military establishment about the possibility of attacks during election day.

The Israel Kan public TV channel reported that the Israeli intelligence services had received about 100 security warnings over the past few days concerning possible military attacks against Israeli Defense Forces targets and settlers in the West Bank

In response, the state of alert in Jerusalem was raised to the maximum level and Israeli military forces in Hebron were reinforced.

Israeli security services say that the rise in attacks and their extension from the north of the West Bank to the south — as happened on Oct. 29 in Hebron — has raised deep concerns.

On Sunday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid ordered the reinforcement of Israeli operative security forces in the Hebron area and the rest of the West Bank, beginning Sunday evening, and the continuation of high alert measures in all arenas, according to a statement by the PM’s office.

“We will act vigorously against the perpetrators of the attacks and their senders,” he said.

A senior Palestinian official who requested anonymity warned Arab News that armed attacks by Palestinians during the election period could result in vote swings toward right-wing figures such as Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Some 650,000 settlers living in the occupied West Bank are expected to vote in Tuesday’s elections, making up a powerful voting bloc.

A senior Israeli army officer warned that the army might arrest wanted Palestinians who decide to surrender to Palestinian security services.

“We will not accept the killers of the soldier near Nablus two weeks ago surrendering themselves to the Palestinian security services ... even if they surrender, we will know how they can be caught.”

He added that the Israeli army and Shin Bet were engaged in a manhunt to find the assailants and prevent another shooting.

It is feared that the Israeli officer’s threat might hinder the efforts of the Palestinian Authority and its security services, who have tried to persuade members of the armed group the Lions’ Den to surrender.

Five senior members of the group surrendered to Palestinian security services last week, fearing that they would continue to be pursued by the Israeli army or killed.

“The Israelis do not want the Palestinian security to succeed in handling the security situation and practicing its authority inside the Palestinian cities,” a senior security official from the Palestinian Authority told Arab News.

“Therefore, every time the Palestinian security manages to take control over security, the Israelis foil us either by their multi-incursions or provocative declarations.”

Syrian regime forces 'burned corpses to hide victims' identities': Rights group

Syrian regime forces 'burned corpses to hide victims' identities': Rights group
Updated 31 October 2022
AFP
AFP

BEIRUT: A rights group accused Syrian regime forces on Monday of burning bodies inside pits in an effort to make the corpses unidentifiable — the latest in a slew of accusations of crimes by Damascus.

“This may reflect a broader practice of the Syrian regimes to destroy evidence of their crimes and deny the families of their victims their right to know the fates of their loved ones or receive their remains,” the Washington-based Syrian Center for Justice and Accountability said in a report.

Since the start of Syria’s civil in 2011 that began with the regime’s brutal repression of mostly peaceful protesters, Syrian authorities have been accused of torturing detainees to death, of rape, sexual assaults and extrajudicial executions.

The NGO analyzed videos dating back to 2012 and 2013 that showed bodies burnt and transferred into mass graves in the southern province of Daraa, and crosschecked them with satellite imagery monitoring the trucks transporting the bodies.

Four videos show armed men transporting at least 15 bodies. They documented their identities, dumped them in a pit, then poured gasoline and set them on fire.

In one of the video clips, an officer is seen photographing the faces of the dead before another one poured gasoline on the face and hands, before kicking a body into a pit and setting it on fire.

“This process is repeated for every single body in the exact same order, indicating the systematic nature of the practice and suggesting that this may not be the only time this group of officials has carried out such an operation,” the NGO said.

The NGO believes that the 15 bodies belong to civilians and army defectors shot dead by regime forces during a house raid in Daraa in December 2012.

The Center obtained the video clips from an activist who said that he received them from an opposition group who ambushed and killed the soldiers who burned the bodies.

Reports published in The Guardian and New Lines Magazine emerged in April, revealing that regime forces allegedly killed dozens of people in the Damascus suburb of Al-Tadamon in 2013.

The Guardian report included footage of a Syrian soldier appearing to order blindfolded civilians with their hands tied to run.

As soon as they bolted, soldiers appeared to riddle their bodies with bullets and they fell into a pit. Forty-one men were killed and their bodies later set on fire.

Vaccines will play essential role in limiting cholera's spread: Lebanese Minister

Vaccines will play essential role in limiting cholera's spread: Lebanese Minister
Updated 31 October 2022
Reuters
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon took delivery on Monday of its first vaccines to combat a worsening cholera outbreak — together with sharply worded criticism of the crisis-hit country’s crumbling public health infrastructure from donor nation France.

By Sunday, cases of cholera — a disease typically spread through contaminated water, food or sewage — stood at 1,447, with 17 deaths, since the first were recorded in the country a month ago, the Health Ministry said.

Lebanon had been cholera-free since 1993, but its public services are suffering under a brutal economic crisis now in its fourth year, while infighting among the country’s faction-riven elite has paralyzed its political institutions.

The outbreak has reached Beirut, but authorities say most cases remain concentrated where it started in the northern town of Bebnine, where health authorities have set up an emergency field hospital.

The vaccines would play “an essential role” in limiting the disease’s spread, Health Minister Firass Abiad said in the capital as he announced the first batch.

He did not specify how many more were on the way.

Standing next to Abiad, the ambassador from former colonial power France said the delivery comprised more than 13,000 doses donated by her government, while urging Lebanese authorities to address the outbreak’s causes.

“The origins of this epidemic, in which public health is at stake, must also be treated,” said Anne Grillo.  The outbreak was “a new and worrying illustration of the critical decline in public provision of access to water and sanitary services in Lebanon.”

In the Bebnine field hospital, two young boys sat next to each other on one hospital bed, while a mother waited anxiously to confirm if her son, lying limp on another bed and being treated by a doctor and a nurse, had also caught the disease.

Mikati's makeshift Lebanese government to assume presidential powers

Mikati’s makeshift Lebanese government to assume presidential powers
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Caretaker PM says power vacuum will end soon after departure of Aoun
  • Only national interest will unite us, Najib Mikati says as he leaves for Arab Summit in Algeria
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister has said he hopes to end the presidential vacuum but that his cabinet has the right to assume the office’s powers following the departure of Michel Aoun without a replacement.

Najib Mikati said that the country’s constitution allows for his administration’s use of presidential powers, and that he does not seek conflict in the crisis gripping Lebanese politics.

The comments followed a last-gasp attempt to dissolve Mikati’s caretaker government by Aoun, 89, shortly before his term ended on Sunday. However, both Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri effectively ignored the decree.

Mikati said he was confident that ministers from across Lebanon’s political spectrum would attend cabinet sessions and that there would be no boycott in the wake of Aoun’s attempt. He added that working in the national interest “will unite us.”

Berri announced a parliamentary session next Thursday to read through Aoun’s decree, eliminating the possibility of dissolving the caretaker government and forming a replacement within Aoun’s constitutional term.

MP Melhem Khalaf told Arab News: “Electing a new president is the priority now. We, the deputies, are now an electing body and we do not have the right to do anything else.

“What is the purpose behind the letter sent by Aoun to the parliament? Is it to discuss an outgoing president? What is the aim of the letter? If it is to withdraw Mikati’s designation, then what is the mechanism for that? There’s no mechanism.”

MP Kassem Hachem, a member of Berri’s parliamentary bloc, said the speaker had met all of his obligations.

“However, if some people think that the institutions should be at Aoun’s disposal, then this does not sit right with Berri,” he added.

Aoun’s six-year term was marred by mass protests, an economic meltdown and the August 2020 port explosion that killed hundreds of people and destroyed large areas of Beirut.

He was cheered by supporters of his Free Patriotic Movement, but few others, as he left office. Families of the Beirut port explosion victims, including mothers carrying pictures of their dead children, expressed their anger in the Sassine Square in Ashrafieh by tearing up pictures of Aoun.

One mother said that Aoun “has the power to cripple the country, kill our children, form an alliance with the biggest militia and paralyze the government and the republic, while we receive the bodies of our dead children.”

She also said Aoun knew that ammonium nitrate, which caused the blast, was stored at the port but did nothing about it under the pretext of not having any powers.

Meanwhile the Iranian regime, the key backer of Hezbollah, said that it wanted to see “stability, security and tranquility” in Lebanon.

Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called for the formation of a strong government that ensures “the interests of the Lebanese people, consolidates stability and helps strengthen its regional and international role.”

Mikati left for Algeria on Monday to attend the Arab Summit. He is expected to meet the presidents of other countries and officials from the EU who are attending as guests. He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and Energy Minister Walid Fayad.

