Netflix and Middle East Media Initiative team up to award 4 grants of $30,000 to Arab writers

Netflix has a longstanding partnership with MEMI. (Supplied)
Updated 16 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • The creators will be given 6 months to use the funds to develop their projects, after which they can pitch them to Netflix executives
  • Netflix MENA’s Nuha El-Tayeb: We want to use our scale and influence to provide Arab talent and filmmakers with a platform to gain fans globally
DUBAI: Netflix and the Middle East Media Initiative have joined forces to offer four grants of $30,000 to writers that participated in the MEMI Summer Program, to help them develop their projects.

“We want to use our scale and influence to provide Arab talent and filmmakers with a platform to gain fans globally,” Nuha El-Tayeb, director of content acquisitions at Netflix MENA, told Arab News.

Each year, MEMI selects 12 or more mid-career or up-and-coming writers from the region and invites them to spend five weeks in Los Angeles workshopping their ideas for TV series in a writer’s room overseen by a professional American showrunner.

As part of its ongoing partnership with MEMI, Netflix chose Sultan Tamer and Summer Shesha from Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Essam Elsayed from Egypt, and writing partners Karim Ariqat and Mohammad Ali Al-Nablsea from Jordan to receive the grants.

They will have six months to use the funding either to assemble a writer’s room, extend their stay in the US so that they can continue to work with MEMI instructors, or hire a Netflix-approved consultant to advise them on the continued development of their series. At the end of that time they will have the opportunity to pitch their fully developed projects to Netflix.

“There’s an incredible caliber of talent and creativity in the Arab world and it’s only going to grow in the coming years,” El-Tayeb said.

“To serve as a meaningful part of the creative communities in the Arab world, we are working with industry partners to provide creators with the tools they need to tell the best version of their stories.”

Netflix has a longstanding partnership with MEMI. It has hosted masterclasses for MEMI alumni on creative writing and pitching and each year it also offers graduates of the Summer Program an annual opportunity to pitch projects to Netflix executives.

“What makes both MEMI and Netflix MENA unique is their access to top global resources, combined with the expertise of their Arab executives, many of who come from grassroots movements of the creative economy,” said Hisham Fageeh, head of MEMI.

Some of the region’s most successful writers and filmmakers, including Sarah Taibah from Saudi Arabia and Egyptians Amr Salama, Tamer Mohsen and Mariam Naoum, have participated in the MEMI program.

Topics: Netflix MENA Middle East Media Initiative (MEMI)

STC is the most valuable brand in KSA & UAE, finds Kantar’s new report

STC is the most valuable brand in KSA & UAE, finds Kantar’s new report
Updated 02 November 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

STC is the most valuable brand in KSA & UAE, finds Kantar’s new report

STC is the most valuable brand in KSA & UAE, finds Kantar’s new report
  • Saudi and Emirati brands have more than doubled their total value in the past two years, growing faster than any other global Kantar BrandZ ranking
Updated 02 November 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Kantar, an analytics and consulting company, has released its latest BrandZ ranking of the top 30 most valuable brands in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Saudi and Emirati brands have more than doubled their total value in the past two years, growing faster than any other global Kantar BrandZ ranking. Spurred by the consistent investment in infrastructure and economic diversification in the two countries, the value of the most valuable Saudi and Emirati brands ranking has grown by 110 percent.

The rate of growth is well ahead of the next-best performing market, India, which achieved 82 percent growth in brand value over the past two years.

“Two of the biggest economies in the Arab world, the UAE and KSA, have lost none of their ambition to diversify their economies,” Amol Ghate, managing director, Middle East, North Africa & Pakistan, Insights Division, Kantar, told Arab News.

He added: “Indeed, as they emerge from the uncertainties of the pandemic, both have stepped up the scale of those ambitions. We see this reflected in the stellar growth of the Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Emirati and Saudi Brands, whose growth has outpaced both their global and country counterparts in the BrandZ rankings by an astonishing 110 percent.” 

Telecom giant STC is the most valuable brand across the UAE and the Kingdom, as well as in Saudi Arabia, increasing its brand value to $16 billion (+66 percent). The brand has benefitted from both the rollout of 5G, as well as a major diversification in its offer to include digital payments and entertainment services, according to Kantar.

The company’s “DARE” strategy — Digitalize, Accelerate, Reinvent and Expand — is providing a strong sense of direction and rapid transformation.

The No. 1 brand in the UAE is also a telecom company, Etisalat, which rebranded as e& earlier this year. The group’s repositioning as a global conglomerate has resulted in it witnessing a 129 percent increase in brand value from 2020 to $11.8 billion.

Online food-delivery platform Jahez is a new entrant at No. 18, with a brand value of $1.4 billion. The brand has expanded into new cities and new categories, creating new markets in partnership with grocery and non-food retailers. It has also established PIK, a direct commerce platform, which allows local merchants to reach more consumers.

Earlier this year, Jahez was listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange, becoming the first start-up publicly traded in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Other newcomers on the ranking include the newly merged Saudi National Bank, which was formed from the merger of National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba; real estate brand Aldar and banking brand ADIB.

The ranking highlights the broadening of both economies, with new entrants from lifestyle categories, banking and real estate plus a rise of travel brands following the end of the pandemic.

The banking sector is the most prominent in the ranking, responsible for nearly half (47 percent) of the top 30’s total brand value after rising by 187 percent in total category value.

Saudi Arabia’s banking sector saw the fastest risers in the 2022 ranking, with triple-digit growth for the likes of Al Rajhi Bank (No. 3), which was up by 234 percent; Alinma Bank (No. 14), which was up by 139 percent, and Al Bilad Bank (No. 16), which was up by 211 percent.

New entrant Saudi National Bank (SNB) further ups the tally for the category, coming in second overall with a brand value of $15.9 billion.

In the UAE, local banks lead the charge with FAB at No.5, ADCB at No.19, Emirates NBD at No. 20 and Dubai Islamic Bank at No. 26 witnessing impressive growths of 97 percent, 94 percent, 39 percent and 96 percent respectively since the 2020 ranking.

Impressive rises across a broad range of categories, including real estate, reflect the fact that governments have taken a long-term view on investments such as the Neom sustainable city in Saudi Arabia, and the UAE’s bid to become the region’s arts and cultural hub, according to the report.

This stability has boosted the attractiveness to foreign investors whose continued investment helps create a positive economic outlook, which bodes well for both businesses and brands, the report added.

Ghate said: “By investing in their equity and creating a meaningful difference for their brand, they (the UAE and Saudi Arabia) have amplified their salience to win more with consumers in today’s fast-paced and competitive brand world.”

Topics: STC Kantar Kantar BrandZ

War correspondent Tania Mehanna holds roundtable discussion at Arab News

War correspondent Tania Mehanna holds roundtable discussion at Arab News
Updated 02 November 2022
Nada Alturki

War correspondent Tania Mehanna holds roundtable discussion at Arab News

War correspondent Tania Mehanna holds roundtable discussion at Arab News
  • Tania Mehanna: If I can do something in my life, I want to become a journalist just to tell the story of the people who are suffering under wars
  • Born and raised during the Lebanese war, Mehanna was motivated by the tragedies and suffering surrounding her
Updated 02 November 2022
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Tania Mehanna, journalist, war correspondent, and wife of the Italian ambassador in Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday joined the Arab News team for a roundtable discussion, sharing some of her career experiences.

During 28 years of reporting, Mehanna has been a senior correspondent for the Lebanese Broadcasting Corp., and CNN’s “World Report.”

She has received multiple awards for her work and has covered conflicts in Iraq, south Lebanon, and Syria.

“If I can do something in my life, I want to become a journalist just to tell the story of the people who are suffering under wars. This is the only way we can stop what’s happening around us,” Mehanna said.

She is also an advocate for women’s rights, environmental and war crimes, and social political issues.

Born and raised during the Lebanese war, she was motivated by the tragedies and suffering surrounding her.

She noted that directly addressing the consequences of certain issues could potentially change the course of an event or yield a more favorable result.

In 1988, she began working at LBC in a male-dominated environment but volunteered to take on difficult stories and on-the-ground coverage opportunities in a bid to prove the capabilities of women journalists.

In south Lebanon, Mehanna and her film crew exposed the use of booby trap bombs and explosives and their devastating impacts on villagers, focusing on the stories of two injured locals.

After the report aired, the news team was contacted by the Lebanese government offering its help to tackle the situation.

“The army came, they did a whole survey and fenced the area, got some funding, and they started taking out the mines from this village. One story like this will make you happy for the rest of your life,” she added.

She also pointed out the risks associated with being a war correspondent. However, at times, being a female journalist worked in her favor.

While covering 9/11 protests in Pakistan in support of the late terror group leader Osama bin Laden, she was able to speak to civilians directly and get exclusive perspectives on the issue.

Mehanna said: “I could get into the houses, I could go and see the families, they would let me in, and the cameraman would stay outside. That is very important, because sometimes it opens doors for you. And men have difficulties to get that kind of trust.”

She highlighted the importance of blending in as a journalist, no matter what the location.

“You should melt in, because people that you are going to see, interview, talk about their stories, they need to feel that you are like them. When you really live what they’re living, you can write better, because you will write from the heart and soul,” she added.

During the session, she defined the role of the journalist.

“We are an intermediate to take the story from where it’s happening to those who are going to read it or watch it. The minute you become the actor of this story, you have lost your credibility,” she added.

The Arab News team shared some of their own motivators for joining the profession and discussed reporting issues.

“If you want to write a good story, you have to put some of your heart in it,” Mehanna said.

Topics: Tania Mehanna Lebanon CNN

Media watchdog renews call for release of journalists detained during Iranian protests

Media watchdog renews call for release of journalists detained during Iranian protests
Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

Media watchdog renews call for release of journalists detained during Iranian protests

Media watchdog renews call for release of journalists detained during Iranian protests
  • Group urges the UN Security Council to investigate all alleged human rights violations by the Iranian government
Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Media watchdog the Committee to Protect Journalists on Tuesday renewed its call for authorities in Iran to release all journalists detained in the country.

The CPJ, an independent American non-profit organization, demanded the release of 37 reporters and urged the UN Security Council to initiate a fair and independent investigation of all alleged human rights violations committed by the Iranian government.

“Iranian authorities should free all detained journalists immediately and unconditionally,” said CPJ President Jodie Ginsberg.

“Iranian authorities are trying to silence a critical moment in the country’s history, and in the process have made Iran among the world’s top jailers of journalists in an astonishingly short time.”

According to the advocacy group, since the current unrest began to sweep the country in September, police have arrested 51 journalists. The CPJ has documented the release on bail of only 14 of them.

Iran is experiencing the largest anti-government protests in the country for decades. They were sparked by the death in police custody on Sept. 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested three days previously for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress laws.

The uprising has persisted despite a government crackdown on the dissent that has resulted in the deaths of more than 250 people and the arrest and detention of thousands.

In its attempt to crush the protests, the regime has also tried to silence the media. According to the New York-based Coalition for Women in Journalism, about half of the media workers detained because of their coverage of the demonstrations are women.

Last week, Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, the female journalists who broke the news of Amini’s death at the hands of Iran’s “morality police,” were accused by the Iranian government of being CIA agents and acting as the “primary sources of news for foreign media.” If convicted, they could face the death penalty.

The Association of Iranian Journalists issued a response in which it said that “what they (the Iranian authorities) referred to as evidence for their charges is the exact definition of journalists’ professional duty.”

The forgotten Arabs of Iran
A century ago, the autonomous sheikhdom of Arabistan was absorbed by force into the Persian state. Today the Arabs of Ahwaz are Iran's most persecuted minority
Enter
keywords
Topics: Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Iran protest Journalists

'Permacrisis' chosen as dictionary word of the year

'Permacrisis' chosen as dictionary word of the year
Updated 02 November 2022
AFP

'Permacrisis' chosen as dictionary word of the year

'Permacrisis' chosen as dictionary word of the year
  • The word sums up quite succinctly how this year has been for many people, Collins director said
Updated 02 November 2022
AFP

LONDON: Beating off competition from the likes of “Kyiv,” “sportswashing” and “partygate,” the term “permacrisis” was named Tuesday as Britain’s word of the year in recognition of a dismal 2022.
The annual list compiled by Collins Dictionary defined the word as “an extended period of instability and insecurity.”
Its entry into common usage reflected upheaval caused by Brexit, the Covid pandemic, severe weather, the war in Ukraine, political turmoil and a cost-of-living crisis.
“Permacrisis sums up quite succinctly just how truly awful 2022 has been for many people,” said Collins Learning managing director Alex Beecroft.
The arrival of Kyiv as the preferred variant to the Russian spelling of “Kiev” pointed to Britain’s support for Ukraine against Moscow’s invasion.
“Sportswashing” refers to the staging of high-profile sports events, or the takeover of well-known teams, by unsavoury regimes.
Meanwhile “partygate” was one of the many scandals that brought down prime minister Boris Johnson this year.
Britain is now on its third prime minister of 2022 — and also has a new monarch in King Charles III.
Derived from the Latin for Charles, the term “Carolean” entered the Collins list after his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death last month.
Among other phrases on the list was “warm bank” — a place such as a library or place of worship where cash-strapped Britons struggling to pay soaring energy bills can go to find heating.
Another was “quiet quitting” — defined as doing the bare minimum at work, either as a protest against your employer or to improve your work-life balance.
“Our list this year reflects the state of the world right now... although, with the determination of the Ukrainian people reflected by the inclusion of ‘Kyiv’, and the dawn of the new ‘Carolean’ age in the UK, there are rays of hope,” Beecroft said.
Last year’s Collins word of the year was “NFT” — non-fungible token. In 2020, it was “lockdown.”

Topics: word of the year collins dictionary English

New EU Digital Markets Act to change the internet

New EU Digital Markets Act to change the internet
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

New EU Digital Markets Act to change the internet

New EU Digital Markets Act to change the internet
  • Law comes into effect today and could force big tech to open up messaging and app buying
  • Tech firms are expected to apply changes beyond the EU
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The EU’s new Digital Markets Act, a set of major regulations designed to curb the dominance of big tech companies that could dramatically change the European tech landscape, comes into force on Tuesday.

The DMA aims to ensure that gatekeeper firms such as Google, Apple, Meta and Amazon engage in fair practices online and do not abuse their position.

Under the new law, tech companies of large size and influence could be forced to open up their services to other companies and developers.

The European Consumer Organisation, BEUC, an umbrella organization that brings together 45 European consumer organizations from 32 countries, called the act “a landmark law for the EU’s digital transformation.”

Ursula Pachl, deputy director general at BEUC, said: “This legislation will rebalance digital markets, increase consumer choice and put an end to many of the worst practices that big tech has engaged in over the years.” 

Experts predict that one of the service areas that is likely to be most impacted by the new act is going to be internet messaging.

The DMA allows new messaging services to demand interoperability which is the ability to exchange messages, from the internet's largest messaging services.

That means that smaller messaging apps will be able to request that tech gatekeepers allow their users to send and receive messages via the bigger firm’s platforms.

In order to promote competition and prevent monopolists from shutting down user-empowering innovation, gatekeepers may also be required to allow their users to choose different app stores.

“If you have an iPhone, you should be able to download apps not just from the App Store but from other app stores or from the internet,” said the director of a new regulatory EU office in San Francisco, Gerard de Graaf.

The DMA, which is now moving into a six-month implementation phase and will start being applied from May 2, 2023, was met with a lot of skepticism by big techs and industry experts.

Some analysts have argued that requiring interoperability for end-to-end encrypted messaging services raises particularly difficult security and privacy concerns, which must be addressed before interoperability requirements are imposed on those services.

“While we believe that the DMA’s purposes are laudable, and while there are provisions we support, we are very concerned that the DMA’s rigid, one-size-fits-all approach to a diverse set of products, markets and companies will undermine important protections for consumers and lead to less opportunity and less choice across Europe,” said Apple in a statement.

The DMA imposes a number of obligations on firms identified as gatekeepers, such as allowing users to install third-party apps or app stores and prohibiting firms from ranking their own products or services higher than competitors.

The new law will also prohibit firms from forcing apps and developers to use the gatekeeper’s services (such as payment systems) in order to appear in the gatekeeper’s app stores, as well as firms from tracking what users do away from their platform for the purpose of targeted advertising without the user’s permission.

Although the act does not name specific gatekeepers, the commission has already established the criteria by which companies will be designated as such, aiming to decide which firms will fall under its remit by the Sept. 6, 2023 at the latest.

Companies that fail to comply with the DMA may face fines of up to 10 percent of their annual global turnover for the first infringement, and up to 20 percent for subsequent violations.

In recent years, EU policymakers have sought to curb the dominance of big tech through a series of legislative proposals.

The DMA is the most sweeping legislation to regulate tech since a European privacy law was passed in 2018, and many experts expect it will lead to significant changes in how tech firms operate not just inside the European block, but across the world.

Topics: EU Digital Markets Act Big Tech

