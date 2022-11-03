Saudi leaders condole with the Philippines over victims of fatal tropical storm

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to the Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. over victims of Tropical Storm Nalgae that killed at least 100 people across the Southeast Asian country, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Thursday.
“We send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Filipino people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and the missing a safe return.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Filipino president.
Tropical Storm Nalgae, also known in the Philippines as Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, barreled across the country over the weekend and set off flash floods and landslides, leaving behind a trail of destruction and flooding in one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.
The worst storm impact was recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which had been swamped by unusually heavy rains. At least 53 people were killed in its Maguindanao province, according to data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
The region’s chief minister, however, said authorities are recovering more bodies from a huge mudslide in Maguindanao’s Datu Odin Sinsuat town.
RIYADH: Saudi authorities on Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle millions of highly addictive and illegal amphetamine pills into the country.
Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said that more than 1.9 million Captagon tablets were found hidden in a shipment of iron machines in a warehouse in Riyadh.
The operation was carried out in collaboration with the security authorities of Oman and in cooperation with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.
Three Saudi nationals, one GCC national, one Syrian resident, two Bangladeshi residents and two Pakistani residents were arrested in connection with the seizure.
Initial legal measures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.
The Ministry of Interior and Saudi security agencies, working with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, target individuals and groups trying to smuggle drugs into the country.
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]
Foreigners among 11 jailed for selling subsidized diesel overseas
Defendants given combined 65 years behind bars, fined $7.7m
Updated 03 November 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Eleven people have been sentenced to a combined 65 years in prison after being found guilty of embezzling public funds, the Public Prosecution said.
The defendants, some of whom were expatriates, were charged with buying large amounts of government-subsidized diesel through several gas stations they owned and selling it on to buyers outside the country.
They also committed a number of other crimes, including money laundering, counterfeiting and violating banking control rules, a Public Prosecution official said.
As well as the prison sentences, the suspects had the profits of their criminal activity seized and were fined in excess of SR29 million ($7.7 million).
The gas stations through which the crimes were committed were also stripped of their licenses and banned from dealing with public entities in the future.
The Public Prosecution did not say how many of the suspects were foreign nationals but said those that were would be deported after completing their sentences.
Future jobs demand future learning, Riyadh forum told
We have to equip our students with the skills required for the future, and we have developed a skills and values programs, says PNU president
Updated 03 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: The future of learning came under the spotlight as international and local education experts and leaders gathered at Princess Nourah Bint Abdurahman University in Riyadh on Wednesday.
The two-day Education 4.0 International Conference and Exhibition is themed “Teaching and Learning in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”
Einas Al-Eissa, president of the university, said: “Operationally we define education 4.0 here at the university as skill-based education, a competency-based education using the technology of the future.”
Al-Eissa, who also spoke about adaptive, hands-on and remote learning, said: “We are considering the jobs of the future, new demands; we have to equip our students with the skills required for the future, and we have developed a skills and values programs.”
She said that the university’s 2025 strategy is in line with Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to become a global leader in research development and innovation.
Dina Abdulaziz Al-Hammadi, scientific committee head at the university, said: “Education 4.0 transforms the future of education throughout advanced technology and automation. Smart technology, artificial intelligence, and mobiles are some of the main assets through which this innovative system seeks to empower the students and grant them the needed abilities to succeed in a global labor market.”
The conference will include eight lectures and eight workshops, as well as two panel discussions in which industry experts will share their insights, discoveries, challenges and opportunities on education practices, trends, digital technologies and the future of education.
“This is about transforming the entire education system to create major benefits in certain areas,” Al-Hammadi said.
“Technology is transforming everything around us and education is no exception.”
Through the conference, the university will also strengthen international relations and cooperation in the fields of teaching and learning.
Al-Hammadi said that the forum is part of the university’s commitment to keeping up to date with advancements in education and the adoption of best practices to prepare students for the future.
One of the keynote speakers, Nancy Gleason, director of Hilary Ballon Center for Teaching and Learning, New York University Abu Dhabi, discussed the fourth industrial revolution, and the importance of preparing for the changing and jobs of the future.
Another keynote speaker, Arumugam Raman, an associate professor at the Universiti Utara Malaysia, delivered his speech online.
Other speakers included Ilham Mansour Al-Dakheel, CEO of Dur Alkuttub Co.; Haifa Reda Jamal Al-Lail, president of Effat University; and Prof. Lilac Ahmed Al-Safadi, president of Saudi Electronic University.
Veteran Saudi educator teaches Kingdom’s kids the laws of robotics
Saud Almuhaidib founded the Robot Academy to help young people in Saudi Arabia get a head start in the emerging field of artificial intelligence
Updated 02 November 2022
Jasmine Bager
ALKHOBAR: On any given Saturday night in Khobar City, a steady stream of boys can be seen traveling up an escalator in an anonymous-looking building on their way to a workshop in which they are tasked with using their hands, minds and imaginations to build robots.
When the session at the Robot Academy gets underway the room soon begins to buzz with activity as the youngsters, some of them teenagers, some much younger, get busy. Some of them work in groups, some alone, but either way they are entirely focused on the tasks at hand, with not a single smartphone in sight.
Everyone is busy working building the machines, typing the commands that bring the robots to life into control programs on tablet computers, or trying to figure out exactly how to get their robots to move in exactly the way they want.
The Robot Academy is the brainchild of Saud Almuhaidib. As the author of a computer science textbook used in high schools in the Kingdom, and with more than 40 years of experience, he is a veteran in the field. The qualifications and accolades he has received over the year fill a wall. He studied for his bachelor’s degree at a university in Florida and graduated in 1980 with distinction in computer science. He earned a masters degree in graph heuristics from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 1991, and a PhD in artificial intelligence from Leeds University in the UK in 2002.
He founded the Robot Academy in 2017 because he saw that the Kingdom was beginning to embrace the use of artificial intelligence and he wanted to be a part of it. He said he wanted to help young people to get a head start in this emerging field, and decided to start with his hometown.
“Robots is the new world,” he told Arab News. “Robots and artificial intelligence is the science that will be in every science.
“I’ll give you an example. Forty years ago, when I had just graduated from university, there were very few computers in the world. People used handwriting for things like ticketing for airplanes. When computers came along, gradually they substituted these things and tasks became automated. Now, computers are in everything: They’re in medicine, they’re in engineering, they’re in education — everything.
“I started (the Robot Academy) in Khobar because I was born in Khobar and raised in Khobar. We want to participate in Vision 2030 by making Saudi Arabia a hub for artificial intelligence in the coming 10 years.”
The academy has colorful bins filled with Lego bricks, a room with cars that students control by inputting commands and then testing them. And of course there is also plenty of space for the youngsters to build robots and let them roam, trundle or walk around.
The students are introduced to the science of robotics through age-appropriate modules for children as young as five and into their late teens. They learn how to control the motors that power the machines through computer programs that instruct them to move left or right, forward or back, accelerate or decelerate. If they can master such concepts, Almuhaidib said, “they can do almost anything.”
He often starts a conversation with a student by saying, “Tell me how this works — I forgot,” to give them the chance to show what they have learned. The youngsters seem to revel in dissecting and analyzing every component of the robots they bring to life, and explaining how it functions to their ever-patient and calm mentor and teacher.
Though this class at the academy is for boys, girls are not excluded from the chance to learn about robots. Almuhaidib realized that he had to involve girls; his daughter was into robotics and most of his seven children are involved in the field in some way.
However, he wanted to keep the genders separate so each could learn and develop at its own pace. Girls tend to be more organized and pay closer attention, he said, while boys can be a bit more chaotic.
For the girls’ classes, Almuhaidib tried to find the most qualified person he could to lead them. After carefully considering a list of candidates, he realized the perfect choice was under his nose — and his roof: his wife, Nuhad. She initially took the job on a temporary basis but discovered that she enjoyed it immensely and made it permanent.
“The world has entered the fourth industrial revolution and artificial intelligence is an essential part of it,” she said. “We must strive to build the capabilities of our girls and prepare a promising generation for the future by helping them absorb the science of artificial intelligence in the best and most enjoyable way,” Nuhad told Arab News.
“Here at Robot Academy, girls acquire the skills of creative thinking, analysis, and logic. One learns the art of design, mechanics and programming, and integrates learning into practical life. We developed an educational system capable of creativity and innovation.”
The girl’s classes include four modules, each of which runs for a month and has six levels. The first is for grades 1 to 6 and. Like the other modules, it has six levels, at each of which students learn new skills and concepts for building and programming robots. The second module, for grades 7 to 12, focuses on more advanced programming skills. The third module covers machine learning, while the fourth module teaches students about robot electronics and ends with them building their own large robot.
One of the male students, Rakan Ghassal, who is in the sixth grade, demonstrated the way in which a simple robot waiter works.
“This is the line-follower robot,” he said. “How does this work? It measures the intensity between the white and the black. This is a black line and this is a white floor, so it measures the intensity. If it’s high, it’ll turn; if it’s low it’ll turn.
“If you stand in front of it, it wants you to move. So, how this works is that there’s a proximity censor here. It measures the difference between something in front of it. So it will stop because there is something in front of it, it won’t move.”
The Robot Academy encourages students to be ambitious and experiment with technology, even if they fail. Statistically, many experiments fail initially but Almuhaidib likes to use this as a learning tool and a teachable moment.
In fact, there is a bin full of “failed” robot casualties prominently displayed by the main door to the academy. Almuhaidib gently reminds his students that failing is part of the scientific process: “In order to succeed, a few rough drafts — or broken robots — need to live and die first."
He also ensures that the academy fosters a culture of change by allowing boys to be boys — and girls to be girls — while learning to creating robots that could help build the future.
In addition to the original Robot Academy in Khobar City there is also one in Riyadh, and it is coming soon to Jeddah. To find out more about the academy, including how to enroll and how much it costs, contact @RobotAca for boys and @G.RobotAcademy for girls.
Who’s Who: Noor Taher, managing editor at Amazon Alexa
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News
Noor Taher, managing editor at Amazon Alexa, has a strong background in communications, experience design and digital strategy, and leads an all-female, all-Saudi content team in shaping and hyper-localizing the computer program’s day-to-day interactions with customers.
Alexa’s offerings to Saudi and Khaleeji customers include information on English Premier League side Newcastle United FC, as well as local rituals and traditions, all delivered in a Najdi accent.
The program also caters to the Kingdom’s growing number of gamers, has a how-to guide on formal Eid greetings, and can recite poems by Ghazi Algosaibi, for example.
Before joining Amazon Alexa, Taher held leadership roles in several organizations, and was previously head of digital and content at WKC, a New York-based public relations firm.
She was also a content strategist at TBWA and digital strategist at JWT. Taher has also been a communications manager at Giorgio Armani in the US.
Taher’s philanthropic initiatives include participation in Cash & Rocket, an international all-female car rally, celebrating the lifting of the ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia, in 2018. She raised over $1 million for charity.
Taher has a BBA in strategic design and management from Parsons School of Design in New York.