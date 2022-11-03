Israel lifts weeks-long lockdown as Palestinian killed in clash

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army on Thursday lifted a weeks-long lockdown on the West Bank city of Nablus, as troops shot dead a Palestinian in clashes elsewhere in the occupied territory, officials said.
“In accordance to a routine situational assessment in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), it has been decided that the general closure that was imposed on the entrances and exits to Nablus will be lifted,” a statement from the army said.
A military spokesperson said the lockdown had been lifted at 4:00 a.m. (0200 GMT).
The army had sealed the city on October 11 after Palestinian gunmen of the Lions’ Den group, a loose coalition of fighters not aligned with established Palestinian factions, killed an Israeli soldier near the settlement of Shavei Shomron.
The group was behind approximately 20 attacks on Israeli troops and civilians over the past month, according to the army.
The army intensified raids inside the city as Israel pursued Lions’ Den members, with an October 25 operation killing five people, including what Israel said was the group’s leader.
Reports said other members handed themselves over to Palestinian security forces in recent days.
The sweeping closure of Nablus had restricted travel in and out of the city for around 200,000 Palestinians, disrupting daily life, the local economy and access to medical care and education.
Also Thursday, a man the Palestinian health ministry identified as Daoud Rayyan, 42, was shot dead during a clash with Israeli forces in Beit Duqqu, northwest of Jerusalem.
A spokesman for Israeli border police said that “a terrorist, who was throwing firebombs at our forces, was spotted with a firebomb in his hand and shot dead.”
At least 30 Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed in the territories since the start of October, according to an AFP tally.
Jordan’s Queen Rania highlights differing treatment of refugees in speech at Web Summit in Lisbon
Ukrainian refugee crisis reveals a marked “difference in generosity, tone and urgency” compared with attitudes to refugees from Syria, South Sudan, and Myanmar, she said
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan has warned of the dangers posed by humanity’s growing reliance on technology and called for greater emphasis on using it to improve the lives of the most vulnerable people around the world.
“The real progress we need is not better machines but for all of us to be better humans,” she said at the Web Summit in Lisbon on Wednesday, in her keynote speech during a session titled “Battling Built-In Biases,” the Jordan News Agency reported.
Jordan is participating for the first time at the annual summit, which was founded in 2009 and is described as Europe’s largest tech event.
Queen Rania argued that we have become “hooked” on our devices, citing the findings of the Digital 2022 Global Overview Report that the average daily amount of time spent online had increased in the past year by four minutes per day, which adds up to one additional day per person per year.
“If someone told us we’d have one extra day per year, would we conclude that the best thing we could do for our families, for our communities, for our world was to take those extra 24 hours and invest them back into our screens?” she asked.
“I am concerned that we’re undervaluing the most precious currency of all — our time. I am concerned that, even as virtual reality improves by the day, we’re neglecting the needs of our actual reality. And our mental health is suffering, too.”
The queen also noted that while the response of the international community to the Ukrainian refugee crisis has demonstrated how much can be accomplished through collective action, it also highlights a marked “difference in generosity, tone and urgency” compared with the help extended to refugees from Syria, South Sudan and Myanmar.
“It’s hard not to wonder if skin color and religion affect the global community’s humanitarian instincts and whether the impulse is to lend a helping hand or look away,” she said. “Addressing that prejudice isn’t an algorithm’s job — it’s up to us.”
Queen Rania also took part in a discussion with Frederik Pleitgen, senior international correspondent with CNN, during which they covered a variety of topics including the inequalities in the global response to refugee crises around the world.
“It is frighteningly simple for the human mind to tune out the suffering of others, particularly when they do not seem to be like us or when they have names that we find difficult to pronounce,” she said.
“That kind of ‘choosy’ compassion, that selective kind of empathy, has real, tragic geopolitical consequences. It’s a blind spot in our humanity; it determines where we look and what we see.”
The queen urged the technology community to work to help alleviate the suffering of refugees.
“The biggest selling point for technology is the fact that it transcends borders at a time when our world, unfortunately, keeps erecting them,” she said.
“Refugees, on a daily basis, face legal, cultural, linguistic, economic barriers and you all can develop solutions that can help overcome those barriers.”
Queen Rania also met representatives from a number of Jordanian startups that are active in the local and global technology scenes, in sectors such as gaming, medical information systems, artificial intelligence, drone-based solutions, and cloud-based video editing.
Startups from the country are taking part in the Web Summit as part of Jordan Source, a program developed in line with the vision of Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah. It aims to promote the Kingdom as a leading destination for investment and innovation in the information and communications technology sector.
UN Security Council urged to refrain from making deals that help Iranian regime survive
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi also called on all countries to withdraw ambassadors from Tehran and reduce their diplomatic presence there
More than 300 people killed, 14,000 arrested in regime crackdown on ongoing peaceful protests, figures human rights watchdogs describe as conservative estimates
Updated 03 November 2022
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: The people of Iran are asking Western governments, and especially the US, to refrain from making any deals with the Iranian regime that might help to ensure its survival, the UN Security Council heard on Wednesday.
The government in Tehran will use any funds it receives from international agreements not to improve the welfare of its people but to buy more weapons and cause more destruction domestically and in the wider region, council members were warned.
Iranian lawyer Shirin Ebadi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, also urged “governments of the free world” to withdraw their ambassadors from Iran and reduce their level of diplomatic representation there to that of charges d’affaires.
She called on the UN to appoint a commission of inquiry, similar to the one set up by the organization in Myanmar, to investigate the Iranian regime’s most recent crimes and rights violations.
She was speaking at a Security Council meeting convened by Albania and the US, who said the objectives were to highlight the ongoing repression of women, girls and members of religious and ethnic minorities in Iran; the regime’s “unlawful use of force against protesters, (its) pursuit of human rights defenders abroad and its attempts to abduct or assassinate them;” and to identify ways to promote “credible, international, independent investigations into the Iranian government’s human rights violations and abuses.”
The wave of anti-government protests sweeping Iran was sparked by the death in police custody on Sept. 16 of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year old woman from Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, who was arrested three days previously for failing to follow strict rules on head coverings.
Since the latest demonstrations began, at least 300 protesters have been killed and more than 14,000 arrested during the regime’s brutal crackdown on the dissent. Human rights watchdogs describe the figures as conservative estimates.
Lawyers and journalists reportedly have been detained for supporting or reporting on the protests. Hundreds of those arrested are charged with offenses that potentially carry the death penalty. Meanwhile the government is blocking the internet in most of the country.
Independent experts at the UN have denounced the actions of the Iranian government as part of “a continuum of long-standing, pervasive, gender-based discrimination embedded in legislation, policies and societal structures” and expressed support for “the establishment of an international investigative mechanism to ensure accountability in Iran and to end the persistent impunity for grave human rights violations.”
Ebadi told the meeting on Wednesday that the efforts of the Iranian people to change the situation in the country and force reforms have constantly “hit a hard wall but now (Iranians) will not settle for anything but a democratic and secular government.”
Nazanin Boniadi, a Tehran-born British actress and activist, told council members that in 14 years of working with human rights campaigners she has never witnessed “such widespread and committed opposition to the Islamic Republic’s regime as there is in Iran today.”
She said: “While Iran has become accustomed to mass protests nearly once every decade, neither the student protests of 1999 nor the green movement of 2009, or even the most more recent November 2019 protests, compare in fervor or magnitude to the current protests, in which for the first time since the inception of the theocracy in 1979, people are not only openly opposing 83-year old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which they started to do in 2017, but are actively fighting back to defend themselves against the security forces, and tearing down billboards and burning pictures of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini.
“Iranians, and the world, have repeatedly been hoodwinked to think that presidential elections, which have never been free or fair, would make a difference for them. But elections in Iran are a theater.
“The rise of the presidency of Ebrahim Raisi, who has been a pillar of the oppressive state and implicated in crimes against humanity, and whose leadership harks back to 1980s Iran, is proof enough that a culture of impunity reigns supreme in Iran.”
Boniadi said the future of Iran will be “written by its own people, on its own streets” but added that no country can stand alone in pursuit of freedom and self-determination. She therefore called on the Security Council to assist the people of the nation in their time of crisis “because the Islamic Republic isn’t just a threat to its own people; its human rights abuses have become one of its primary exports.”
She said: “The catalog of abuses by the regime in Iran and around the world is well documented.
“The Islamic Republic regime has taken foreign hostages to use as political bargaining chips and has intimidated, abducted and assassinated dozens of dissidents beyond its borders, including recent attempts on the lives of prominent writers and activists just miles away from where we’re currently gathered.”
She called for global unity as she expressed the belief that “the potential for the current protests to transform Iran from theocracy to representative government could be a geopolitical game changer” and “the single most important key to bringing about stability in the Middle East.”
A deadly cholera outbreak compounds the misery of war-weary Syrians
WHO believes the current outbreak was caused by the public consumption of polluted water from the Euphrates
Syria’s health infrastructure has crumbled as a result of aid embargoes, sanctions and war damage
Updated 03 November 2022
Nadia Al-Faour Lucas Chapman
DUBAI/QAMISHLI, Syria: After more than 11 years of war, destruction, displacement and hunger, Syrians now face a new horror: Cholera. The disease, caused by contaminated food and water, has spread across several parts of the country in recent months and has already claimed lives.
Cholera, which has been largely eliminated in the developed world, causes diarrhea and vomiting, leading to rapid dehydration, which can kill within hours without prompt treatment. The number of cases in Syria has been steadily on the rise since the summer.
The World Health Organization recorded 24,614 infections and 81 deaths between August to the end of October, with Deir Ezzor, Raqqa, Aleppo and Hasakah witnessing the highest concentrations, while camps for the internally displaced have reported 65 cases.
Parts of Syria, especially the far-flung governorates, have been facing a water crisis since most water and sewerage infrastructure was destroyed as a result of the civil war that erupted in 2011.
WHO believes the current outbreak was likely caused by the consumption of polluted water from the Euphrates River. Drought, the overpumping of groundwater, and new dams built upstream in Turkey have reduced the once mighty river to a trickle.
Falling water levels have created swamps and stagnant pools along the riverbanks, where raw sewage and other contaminants have collected and festered — the ideal conditions for water- and mosquito-borne diseases to develop.
Jwan Mustafa, co-chair of the Health Board of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), said the first case of cholera was recorded in the region in September, spreading from Deir Ezzor to Raqqa and later to Hasakah further to the north.
“Our recent statistics based on rapid testing confirm 15,000 cases and 30 deaths,” Mustafa told Arab News. “The pollution in the Euphrates River has been the main cause of plenty of prior viruses and diseases. And now cholera.
“People in the area rely on the river to drink, water their plants and for agriculture. The area by the river is considered the breadbasket of northeast Syria. When Hasakah faces a drought, it relies on the Euphrates’ water, which spells disaster for the governorate.
“We’ve started taking measures to attempt to contain the spread of the disease. Groups have been tasked with adding chlorine to water tanks in attempt to purify them.”
Authorities are encouraging the public in cholera hotspots to first boil their water before drinking, cooking or watering their crops, to treat water tanks, pipes and other vessels with chlorine, and to regularly wash their hands and sanitize surfaces.
However, given Syria’s crumbling infrastructure, the flight of skilled workers abroad and shortages of basic chemicals and equipment, even these simple preventative measures are difficult to implement.
“The deterioration of the infrastructure has greatly impacted the health sector,” said Mustafa. “We struggle to contain diseases because we lack the resources and expertise. A simple virus can very easily become an epidemic in the region. We are short on laboratories and medications.”
Syria’s health infrastructure has suffered under a devastating mix of aid embargoes, sanctions and war damage. Throughout the civil war, the regime of Bashar Assad has systematically destroyed hospitals in rebel-held areas in defiance of international humanitarian law.
FASTFACTS
• Some 29 countries have reported cholera outbreaks since January of this year.
• Afghanistan, Pakistan and Haiti are among those affected besides Syria and Lebanon.
• UNICEF urgently needs $40.5 million to expand its emergency cholera response in Syria and Lebanon alone.
• The money will support health, water, hygiene and sanitation, risk communication and community engagement.
Meanwhile, deliveries of foreign aid to areas beyond the regime’s control have been deliberately blocked or diverted.
Since June 2021, when regime ally Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution allowing eastern Syria to continue receiving cross-border support via Iraq, all UN aid to the region must first pass through Damascus.
This has resulted in severe shortages of medical supplies, poor coordination between health authorities, and limited testing capacity in eastern Syria.
For the people of Raqqa, the outbreak of cholera is only the latest in a litany of crises they are forced to face alone.
“The Syrian regime is not helping. People are already feeling haggard and depressed from the daily struggles brought on by the war,” Ahmad, a community activist in Raqqa who declined to give his full name, told Arab News.
“We know we are in trouble, but we also know help will not come from the Syrian regime. We know aid will not come locally or internationally. People do not care anymore. The cholera doesn’t faze us. We’ve been dying from war, chemical weapons and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We often muse how our lives have become Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s book: ‘Love in the time of cholera,’” he added.
In response to the cholera outbreak, Doctors Without Borders, in cooperation with local health officials in Raqqa, has established a local treatment center and two outpatient clinics in the AANES.
However, maintaining adequate food hygiene and access to clean drinking water has become increasingly difficult for most Syrians since the onset of the economic crisis and the currency collapse of 2019, which were compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the spiraling price of food and fuel since the outbreak of war in Ukraine earlier this year.
According to the World Food Programme, the average price of food items in Syria has risen 532 percent since 2020. As a result, some 12 million people still living in Syria are now considered food insecure.
“Goods have become unattainable,” said Ahmad. “Talk on the street is that death is the best escape. And it will come, if not from cholera or COVID-19, then from hunger.”
Conditions in neighboring Lebanon, where millions of Syrians have sought refuge in crowded camps since the outbreak of civil war, are not much better.
Already grappling with its own unprecedented economic crisis, which has thrown 80 percent of its citizens into poverty and left its infrastructure in tatters, Lebanon has also recorded cases of cholera.
Firass Abiad, Lebanon’s health minister, confirmed on Tuesday that the country had recorded 17 cholera deaths and 93 hospitalizations nationwide, including cases in the capital Beirut.
The government is trying to secure 600,000 vaccine doses for the most vulnerable, including prisoners, frontline workers and refugees residing in cramped and often squalid camps.
For most Syrians and Lebanese, who must foot their own medical bills amid rising prices and shattered health infrastructure, the omens are not good.
“I don’t even know where to start. If I get infected I don’t know if I can afford or even have a hospital bed ready for me,” Lina, a Lebanese citizen living in Akkar, a poverty-stricken area of northern Lebanon, told Arab News.
“Life has become unbearably difficult. But, at the end of the day, it’s just another way to die.”
Egypt calls for pledge fulfillments at climate conference
Sameh Shoukry said participants should aim to take “meaningful and tangible steps" to implement the 2015 Paris climate accord
“We aim to restore the ‘grand bargain’ at the center of the Paris Agreement and our collective multilateral climate process,” Shoukry said
Updated 02 November 2022
AP
CAIRO: Egypt’s foreign minister Wednesday urged world leaders and negotiators to deliver on previously made pledges to battle climate change ahead of this month’s UN summit.
Sameh Shoukry, the president of the COP27 climate change conference to be held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on Nov. 6-18, said participants should aim to take “meaningful and tangible steps” to implement the 2015 Paris climate accord.
The Paris Agreement aims to keep global temperatures from rising another degree Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit) between now and 2100, a key demand of poor countries ravaged by rising sea levels and other effects of climate change. Last year’s summit in Glasgow produced a compromise deal aimed at keeping that key global warming target alive.
“We aim to restore the ‘grand bargain’ at the center of the Paris Agreement and our collective multilateral climate process,” Shoukry said in a four-page letter to world leaders and delegates taking part in the COP27.
“This year the picture is less encouraging,” he said, warning of backsliding on the delivery of finance pledges to developing countries to increase their efforts to address climate change.
Shoukry said the summit comes amid uphill challenges including the failure of the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging-market nations earlier this year to produce an agreement on environment. He also pointed to a lack of “concrete agreements” to allow financial support to address the impacts of climate change during the fall meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
The annual conference convenes 197 nations for deliberations on how to address climate change. The COP27 comes as the world faces an energy crisis and a war in Europe that have rattled the global economy.
In recent years, many developing nations and activists have increased long-standing calls to establish a fund to compensate poor countries for devastation brought about by climate change, disproportionately caused by rich countries because of past emissions.
The call was rejected during last year’s summit. Many supporters of the idea, often called “loss and damage,” hope to make progress on it this month. Their arguments could get a boost by the symbolic significance of this conference being held in Egypt, a developing nation in North Africa.
The Egyptian minister said “significant progress” was achieved over the past year, including a $40 billion resilience fund created by the IMF, and the Green Climate Fund which provides some $2.5 billion a year to support developing countries addressing impacts of climate change.
“This progress proves that when there is political will, a sense of urgency and a functional structure, we can collectively make strides in our joint effort to combat climate change,” he said.
He called for countries to launch “implementation frameworks” stemming from the negotiating process of the UN climate change convention.
“COP27 creates a unique opportunity for the world to come together, mend multilateralism, rebuild trust and unite at the highest political levels to address climate change,” he said.
The conference, dubbed “Africa COP,” centers around financial aid to poor countries struggling to cope with the impacts of climate change. It is expected to draw more than 45,000 delegates, including President Joe Biden, and over 100 head of states and governments.
Security forces discovered a “terrorist” operation that had planted several roadside bombs and other explosive devices in the province’s capital
Also uncovered, was a plot to assassinate Shabwa’s governor, officers of the Coalition for the Restoration of Legitimacy in Yemen, and other security and military officers
Updated 02 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s security forces in the southern province of Shabwa have busted an Iran-backed Houthi cell responsible for deadly attacks on security and military personnel in the area.
The country’s official news agency SABA reported that the security forces discovered a “terrorist” operation that had planted several roadside bombs and other explosive devices in the province’s capital.
Also uncovered, was a plot to assassinate Shabwa’s governor, officers of the Coalition for the Restoration of Legitimacy in Yemen, and other security and military officers.
In October, members of the cell detonated an improvised explosive device that ripped through a military vehicle staffed by Giants Brigades personnel, as well as a roadside bomb that exploded by a car belonging to a former Shabwa security commander, killing his son, and injuring three others.
Yemini authorities have so far not disclosed the number of members of the cell or how it was discovered.
The energy-rich province of Shabwa, which is controlled by the Yemeni government, has seen a series of drive-by shootings and explosions that have killed numerous government personnel and generated fear in the province’s capital, Attaq.
Shabwa Gov. Awadh Al-Wazer has escaped several murder attempts since taking over the province in December last year.
The Houthis suffered a huge blow earlier this year when the Giants Bridges evicted them from the Bayhan, Ouselan, and Ain areas of Shabwa, which led to the province becoming Houthi-free.
Security officials said that the Houthis had surreptitiously dispatched agents to Shabwa and other freed areas to destabilize security and assassinate government leaders.
Meanwhile, Yemeni army officials in the southern city of Taiz said the Houthis had continued their shelling and attacks on government-controlled areas of the heavily populated city on Tuesday night, sparking combat that lasted until Wednesday morning.
Government troops exchanged heavy machine-gun and artillery fire with the Houthis stationed on the city’s eastern, western, and northern edges.
A UN-brokered truce, which went into force on April 2, resulted in a dramatic reduction in hostilities throughout the country, as well as the departure of commercial aircraft from Sanaa airport and the docking of fuel ships at Hodeidah port.
However, people in Taiz, Yemen’s third-largest city, which has been under a Houthi siege since early 2015, say that the militias have neither ceased their deadly and arbitrary shelling of civilian areas nor reduced their blockade.
Also, in Taiz, the international organization Save the Children said on Tuesday that a three-year-old boy and his father had died, and four other people were injured on Sunday after a shell burst in a residential neighborhood, bringing the number of child deaths in October to 11.
“I am appalled by yet another reckless act of armed violence impacting children in Taiz. In October, our team in Taiz responded to 12 cases of child injuries, and almost half of them lost limbs from landmines and other explosive weapons,” Save the Children Yemen director, Rama Hansraj, said, adding that child-related mortality had fallen significantly since the truce.