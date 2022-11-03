You are here

  • Home
  • Appetite for esports in Saudi Arabia driving demand for purpose-built venues

Appetite for esports in Saudi Arabia driving demand for purpose-built venues

Appetite for esports in Saudi Arabia driving demand for purpose-built venues
The research findings have also demonstrated the massive crossover appeal between gaming and esports taking place in Saudi Arabia. (Facebook: SaudiEsports)
Short Url

https://arab.news/835dt

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Appetite for esports in Saudi Arabia driving demand for purpose-built venues

Appetite for esports in Saudi Arabia driving demand for purpose-built venues
  • Data provide insight into the rapid growth and increasing popularity of gaming and esports in Saudi Arabia
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

A survey conducted by YouGov has revealed that gamers in Saudi Arabia are increasingly interested in attending live esports events and want more opportunities to do so.

The survey found that 53 percent of gamers who had participated in a live esports event preferred the experience to tuning in from home, with just 5 percent saying they did not like the experience of going out of their house to attend live events.

Populous, a pioneer in the design of esports arenas and training facilities, partnered with YouGov to survey more than 1,000 male and female residents of Saudi Arabia, aged 18+, who spend at least seven hours a week gaming.

The resulting data has provided an up-to-date insight into the rapid growth and increasing popularity of gaming and esports in Saudi Arabia, as well as the role event experiences might play in the continued growth and development of dedicated gaming and esports venues.

The research findings have also demonstrated the massive crossover appeal between gaming and esports taking place in Saudi Arabia, with more than three quarters of gamers (78 percent) saying they were interested in esports, with 39 percent “very interested”.

Although a third said they had participated in an esports event as a spectator, a significant portion of esports’ fans remain unengaged or untapped as possible live event attendees. For 25 percent, this was simply because they do not live close to an esports arena, but 35 percent of respondents just didn’t know when or where esports events happen.

This indicates a clear need for increased marketing to raise awareness of events, particularly given that 81 percent of those surveyed felt esports events should happen in Saudi Arabia more often than they currently do.

No less than 86 percent of people surveyed, who have participated in an esports event, said the venue itself had a direct impact on how they experienced that event. The design elements identified as most important in an esports arena were a proper layout for gamers to play and for fans to watch, and providing gaming meet-up spaces where fans can game against one another.

Subsidiary events such as cosplay and conventions happening alongside the main competition play were also cited as desirable, along with high-quality hospitality and retail spaces for fans.

Significantly, the research found that more than a third (37 percent) of people surveyed had attended or participated in an esports event held in a venue that was not specifically designed to host such events, suggesting there is considerable room for the growth of bespoke esports venues in Saudi Arabia.

The survey’s findings come on the back of Gamers8, an eight-week gaming and esports festival held in Riyadh, which closed with The Next World Forum, which saw Saudi and international gamers taking part in the biggest event of its kind globally.

It also follows the unveiling of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, which aims to make the country ‘the global hub’ for both sectors by 2030.

Topics: eSports

Related

Saudi esports federation chief says Kingdom has huge potential in market
Sport
Saudi esports federation chief says Kingdom has huge potential in market
Saudi Crown Prince unveils National Gaming and Esports Strategy
Sport
Saudi Crown Prince unveils National Gaming and Esports Strategy

Jabeur rallies past Pegula to keep WTA Finals hopes alive

Jabeur rallies past Pegula to keep WTA Finals hopes alive
Updated 03 November 2022
AP

Jabeur rallies past Pegula to keep WTA Finals hopes alive

Jabeur rallies past Pegula to keep WTA Finals hopes alive
  • Pegula temporarily kept alive her hopes for the semifinals by winning a set, but is a long shot after falling to 0-2 in the tournament
Updated 03 November 2022
AP

FORT WORTH, Texas: Ons Jabeur wasn’t used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut.
Took her a bit to adjust as well.
The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the US Open finalist’s hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
Jabeur won the last three games in each of the second and third sets in her 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory after dropping seven consecutive games early in the match.
A loss would have put Jabeur at risk of elimination in round-robin play after the No. 2-ranked player dropped her opening match when Aryna Sabalenka rallied after losing the first set on the indoor hard court at Dickies Arena.
“It was tough because I’m used to just be depressed for the next two days when I lose,” said Jabeur, the first Tunisian to win a WTA Finals match. “I didn’t have much time here, and it was very tough to sleep the first day to be honest with you.”
It was just the second win in the past nine matches against a top-10 opponent for Jabeur, who also beat Pegula in the Madrid final on clay in May.
No. 3 Pegula, another first-time WTA Finals participant who was set to play doubles with fellow American Coco Gauff in the final match of the day, has lost nine in a row against top five foes.
Pegula temporarily kept alive her hopes for the semifinals by winning a set, but is a long shot after falling to 0-2 in the tournament.
No. 7 Sabalenka faced fifth-ranked Maria Sakkari in the late match of the tournament that was moved to Texas from China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault.
Coronavirus restrictions also played a part, and WTA Tour Chairman and CEO Steve Simon hopes the event can return to China.
Jabeur, the first African woman to reach the WTA Finals since Amanda Coetzer in 2001, rallied from love-40 to hold in a five-deuce first game of third set, then Pegula saved two break points to get even at 3-3.
Pegula couldn’t do it again, losing at love on her serve to give Jabeur the chance to close out the match.
After dropping the first game of the match, Pegula won seven in a row for a 1-0 lead in the second set before Jabeur, who had 11 unforced errors in the first set, held serve.
“She was playing really well, and she was playing very fast,” Jabeur said. “I just had to find that click to change up the rhythm and impose my game more than her game.”
Defending doubles champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat China’s Yifan Xu and Zhaoxuan Yang 6-3, 6-3, putting the Czech duo in the semifinals.
The opponent for Pegula and Gauff in the late doubles match was Desirae Krawczyk of the US and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands.

Topics: Ons Jabeur 2022 WTA Finals WTA Finals Jessica Pegula

Related

Swiatek cruises to win over Kasatkina
Sport
Swiatek cruises to win over Kasatkina
Special 4 big talking points ahead of 2022 WTA Finals in Texas
Sport
4 big talking points ahead of 2022 WTA Finals in Texas

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi presents medals to Saudi Games 2022 para powerlifting champions

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi presents medals to Saudi Games 2022 para powerlifting champions
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi presents medals to Saudi Games 2022 para powerlifting champions

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi presents medals to Saudi Games 2022 para powerlifting champions
  • In the women’s basketball, Jeddah United took the gold medal thanks to a 50-42 win over Al-Wehda in the final
  • The billiards competition also concluded on Wednesday, with Hamza Sayed and Lara Mubarak winning gold in the mean’s and women’s competitions respectively
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

As the action continued on Wednesday at the Saudi Games 2022, which continue in Riyadh until Nov. 7, Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, vice-president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, presented the medals to the winners of the para powerlifting competition.

Para powerlifting

The para powerlifting competition concluded at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Wednesday.

In the men’s 72 kg category, Ibrahim Mustafa Al-Brahim took the gold medal, with Aseel Yousef Hawsawi winning silver and Tariq Mohammed Balghaith claiming bronze.

In men’s 88 kg category, the gold medal went to Saeed Abdul Aziz Hawsawi, Yehia Zakaria Bawab took silver, and Mutaib Shua’ee Abu Ardeen bronze.

Basketball

In the women’s basketball finals at Al-Hilal Main Court, Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, handed out the medals.

After a tense match against Al-Wehda, Jeddah United took gold medal with a 50-42 win, with their opponents winning silver. In the battle for bronze, Al-Nassr emerged victorious with a 55-37 victory over Al-Ittihad.

The medalists were congratulated for their efforts by Adwaa Al-Arifi, a member of the board of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and undersecretary of planning and development at the Saudi Ministry of Sports, and Ghassan Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Basketball Federation.

Billiards

The billiards competition at the Black Diamond Center, which featured 32 male and female players, also concluded on Wednesday.

In the men’s category, Hamza Sayed won gold, Khaled Al-Ghamdi took silver and Marlon Kaneda claimed bronze.

In the women’s event, Lara Mubarak secured the gold medal, with Nada Al-Zahrani taking silver and Najla Al-Naimi bronze.

Abdul Aziz Alenezi, CEO of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee honored the winners.

Futsal

Both the men’s and women’s semi-finals took place at KSU Arena. In the latter, Al-Hilal beat Al-Nassr 5-4, while Al-Yamamah defeating Al-Shabab 6-2.

In the men’s competition, Al-Nassr recorded a 4-3 victory over Musadaa. In the final they will face Al-Eitifaq, who defeated Al-Ardh 5-3.

Tennis

The semi-finals also took place in the men’s and women’s tennis singles at the Saudi Tennis Federation HQ.

The men’s final is set to be particularly exciting as it will be a showdown between two brothers. Saud Al-Hagbani beat Solaiman Al-Qassim, while Ammar Al-Hagbani defeated Rakan Al-Qoud.

In the women’s competition, another Al-Hagbani sibling, Yara, reached the final thanks to a victory over Sara Al-Obaidan. She will face Lara Bukhari, who defeated Zainab Al-Obaidan.

The finals and third-place matches will take place on Thursday.

Squash

In the men’s singles semi-finals at the KSU Arena, Mohammed Alnasfan beat Abdulaziz Aburegah 3-0, and Abdulrahman Mustafa defeated Hussain Alsadiq, also 3-0.

The men’s singles final and third-place match will take place on Thursday.

Taekwondo

A number of preliminart bouts, followed by quarter-finals, took place at the KSU Arena, with 64 male and female athletes competing.

Volleyball

The volleyball competition continued with four group matches at the SAOC Complex.

In the women’s groups, Al-Eitifaq beat Al-Nahda 3-0, while Al-Faisali defeated Al-Nasser, also by 3-0.

In the men’s matches, Al-Nasser won 3-0 against Al-Taraje. Al-Ahli also recorded a 3-0 win, over Al-Faisali.

Badminton

Featuring 32 male and female players from 13 clubs, the badminton competition continued with a series of group matches and quarter-final events at the SAOC Complex.

Darts

The darts competition got underway at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, with 48 male and female players taking part.

Chess

The chess competition, in which 64 players are competing, continues at Arkan Sport Center until Nov. 6.

 

Coming up on Thursday:

The Saudi Games 2022 continues with action in the archery, badminton, boxing, chess, handball, shooting, squash, tennis, taekwondo, beach volleyball, volleyball events.
 

Topics: Saudi Games 2022

Related

Winners crowned in Gymnastics and Muay Thai competitions at Saudi Games 2022
Saudi Sport
Winners crowned in Gymnastics and Muay Thai competitions at Saudi Games 2022
Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games
Sport
Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games

Nadal stunned by Paul in opening match at Paris Masters

Nadal stunned by Paul in opening match at Paris Masters
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

Nadal stunned by Paul in opening match at Paris Masters

Nadal stunned by Paul in opening match at Paris Masters
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: Rafael Nadal crashed out of the Paris Masters in the second round on Wednesday after losing in three sets to American Tommy Paul, boosting Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of finishing the year as world number one.
Nadal, who received a bye as second seed, was playing his first singles match in two months after spending time at home in Mallorca with his wife and newborn son.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion shook off an early break in the opening set by winning five of the next six games.
But Paul recovered from dropping serve in the third game of the second set to win a tie-break, having failed to convert a set point with Nadal serving at 4-5.
The Spaniard’s lack of match practice told as Paul dominated the final set, breaking three times to seal the biggest win of his career.
“I had the match (in my hands) in that second set with a set and break. I played a terrible game there. I didn’t deserve the victory playing that bad in that key moment,” said Nadal.
Nadal is a 14-time French Open champion but has never won the title at Bercy.
“A lot of things have been going on the last couple of months, without a doubt. But we are always ready to find excuses. At the end, it’s always the same. You play well, you win; you don’t, you lose,” he added.
Nadal said he expected to compete at the Tour finals in Turin from November 13-20.
“If nothing happens, I hope to be there. I’m excited about playing, even if it hasn’t been the perfect couple of months for me.”
Paul goes on to play Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the quarter-finals.
Alcaraz, the reigning US Open champion, will play Grigor Dimitrov in the last 16 after defeating Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-4.
The 19-year-old smacked 30 winners including nine aces despite a heavily-taped left knee, an issue he had downplayed on Monday.
“I tried to find my best level. I think I played really well. I don’t think about the pressure of being world number one,” said Alcaraz.
The Spaniard was presented with the world number one trophy earlier in the week, having become the youngest player to top the ATP rankings in September.
“I felt number one before getting the trophy, but of course with the trophy, is amazing. It was amazing feeling when I had the trophy in my hands.”
Alcaraz admitted there is a target on his back now as the world’s top-ranked player.
“Probably the difference, the way the players play against me, probably I felt that difference, but not too much,” he said.
“I would say the players play better or more aggressive with me.”
Nadal’s loss means Alcaraz will end the season as the top-ranked player if he takes home the trophy on Sunday.
Nadal’s early exit was preceded by that of Daniil Medvedev, the 2020 Paris champion and 2021 runner-up who was knocked out by Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.
De Minaur, who had not previously beaten a top-five player, will now face US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe, who eased past Jack Draper 6-3, 7-5.
Felix Auger-Aliassime qualified for the season-ending Tour finals for the first time, with Andrey Rublev completing the tournament’s eight-man field after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz both lost.
Auger-Aliassime began his bid for a fourth title in four weeks by battling back from the brink to beat Mikael Ymer in three hours and 30 minutes.
The Canadian eighth seed scraped through 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) to extend his winning streak to 14 matches.
Auger-Aliassime saved two break points at 1-4 in the second set just as Ymer looked poised to end his unbeaten run.
“Somehow I found a second wind after saving those break points at 4-1,” said Auger-Aliassime.
“It was pretty epic. Definitely a win to remember.”
Fritz was upset 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 by the 37-year-old Gilles Simon, who is retiring after the tournament.
Hurkacz’s qualification hopes ended with his 7-5, 6-1 loss to Danish teenager Holger Rune.
Fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas had no problem in seeing off Britain’s Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4 to book his place in the last 16.
Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti beat Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-4, 6-2 to set up a meeting with third seed Casper Ruud.

Topics: Nadal Paris Masters

Saka eases World Cup fears by returning to training

Saka eases World Cup fears by returning to training
Updated 02 November 2022
AP

Saka eases World Cup fears by returning to training

Saka eases World Cup fears by returning to training
  • The 21-year-old winger was forced off midway through the first half of the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest
  • Saka practiced at Arsenal's training base ahead of Thursday’s home match against Zurich in the Europa League
Updated 02 November 2022
AP

LONDON: Bukayo Saka allayed fears he could be a fitness doubt for England ahead of the World Cup by returning to training with Arsenal on Wednesday, three days after going off injured early in a Premier League match.
The 21-year-old winger was forced off midway through the first half of the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday after taking a kick to the ankle. The injury came just over three weeks before the World Cup begins in Qatar.
Saka practiced at Arsenal’s training base ahead of Thursday’s home match against Zurich in the Europa League. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Saka could be in contention to play in the game.
“Bukayo just missed one or two (training sessions) and he was fine today,” Arteta said. “We’re using our brains and our common sense, but obviously he had a kick. He was uncomfortable with it. We made the decision to get him off and now he’s feeling fine.”
Arteta was involved in a heated touchline debate with both Saka and club doctor Gary O’Driscoll, and explained Saka was trying to play through the pain before the decision was made to take him off.
“The conversation was easy — ‘He’s in, or he’s out’ — but in between we can’t have a player (injured) for five, six, seven minutes,” Arteta said.
With the World Cup imminent, Arteta is keen to keep focus among his players on Arsenal duty as they battle to top their Europa League group and stay in first place in the Premier League.
“Every day I feel responsibility to protect them, to guide them, to get the best out of them,” he said. “But we are playing for Arsenal at the moment and that’s what they have to focus on. When they played for England or their national teams they have to focus on the national team and on England and this is what we have to.”

Topics: Arsenal Bukayo Saka 2022 Qatar World Cup England

Related

Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League
Sport
Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League
Germany goalkeeper Neuer says he had skin cancer surgery
Sport
Germany goalkeeper Neuer says he had skin cancer surgery

Jeddah ready for West Asian football tournament

Jeddah ready for West Asian football tournament
Updated 03 November 2022
Khaled Al-Arafah

Jeddah ready for West Asian football tournament

Jeddah ready for West Asian football tournament
  • The Saudi national team, the host and runner-up in the second tournament held in 2021, are among the favorites as they seek to make up for their loss against Jordan in last year’s final
Updated 03 November 2022
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is ready to host the third West Asian Football Federation U-23 Championship from Nov. 3-15 at Jeddah’s Al-Sala Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City.

The six teams participating in the tournament — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, Syria, Bahrain and Oman— have been divided into two groups: Group B made up of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Syria, while Group A comprises Oman, Qatar and Lebanon. 

Teams in each group will play a single round-robin as part of the tournament system, with the top teams from each side qualifying for the semifinals. The winners from this round will move to the final.

Second-placed teams from the semifinals will then play for the third and fourth places, while the two third-placed teams from the group stage will play for the fifth and sixth places.

The Saudi national team, the host and runner-up in the second tournament held in 2021, are among the favorites as they seek to make up for their loss against Jordan in last year’s final.

The Qatari team was absent from the 2021 tournament and will be hoping to make a strong comeback at this year’s competition.

The Syrian team have similar ambitions after losing to Jordan in the 2021 semifinals.

The Lebanon, Bahrain and Oman teams failed to survive the group stage last year, and will be looking for improved performances.

Topics: #football U23 West Asian Championship

Latest updates

Appetite for esports in Saudi Arabia driving demand for purpose-built venues
Appetite for esports in Saudi Arabia driving demand for purpose-built venues
SingleView participates in Seamless KSA exhibition
SingleView participates in Seamless KSA exhibition
Israel lifts weeks-long lockdown as Palestinian killed in clash
Israel lifts weeks-long lockdown as Palestinian killed in clash
Contemporary art festival Jaou Tunis draws attention to world’s major issues
Contemporary art festival Jaou Tunis draws attention to world’s major issues
Lindsay Lohan reveals the Arabic food she enjoys cooking the most
Lindsay Lohan reveals the Arabic food she enjoys cooking the most

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.