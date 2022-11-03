You are here

Iran using national security as excuse to crack down on protests: HRW
A woman looks at a picture of Iranian reporters Niloufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi posted on twitter, in Nicosia on November 2, 2022. (AFP)
  • ‘Every new atrocity only reinforces why Iranians are demanding fundamental changes to a corrupt autocracy’
LONDON: Human Rights Watch has accused Iranian authorities of using trumped-up national security threats to crack down on protesters across the country.
HRW highlighted numerous cases of national security being used as a pretext to persecute activists, journalists and members of the public, including the cases of reporters Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohamadi.
They were detained for covering the protests that began in the wake of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police for improperly wearing her hijab.
Tara Sepehri Far, a senior researcher at HRW, said: “Iran’s vicious security apparatus is using every tactic in its book, including lethal force against protesters, arresting and slandering human rights defenders and journalists, and sham trials to crush widespread dissent.
“Every new atrocity only reinforces why Iranians are demanding fundamental changes to a corrupt autocracy.”
Hamedi and Mohamadi were accused by the Intelligence Ministry and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of having been trained by US intelligence organizations.
A further 613 people have been detained by authorities following protests — which have now spread to 133 cities — including lawyers, journalists, human rights activists, students and, most shockingly, at least 44 children, according to the Volunteer Committee to Follow-Up on the Situation of Detainees.
On Oct. 24, judicial spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said authorities had charged 315 people in Tehran with “assembly and collusion to act against national security, propaganda against the state, and disrupting public order.”
He added that four people had been charged with “corruption on earth,” including “use of weapons to scare the people, injuring security officers, destruction of public and government property to disrupt national security, and combating the Islamic Republic of Iran.” The charge, if resulting in conviction, can lead to the death penalty.
Amir Raeesian, the lawyer for one of the four — 22-year-old Mohammad Ghobadlou — said his client, who stands accused of killing a security officer and injuring five others in a car accident, had not been permitted to attend his own hearing where the charges were brought against him.
Sepehri Far said: “The international community should be particularly vigilant about the situation of those who are detained, and those at risk of being sentenced to death.
“Demanding the unconditional release and ending the sham trials of all those who have been arrested for peaceful dissent should be a key priority.”
On Oct. 31, Tehran’s judicial authorities updated its figures to say over 1,000 indictments had been issued against detainees.
Hundreds of other similar indictments against protesters and activists have been handed down across the rest of the country.
Protests have been particularly large at many universities — 129 have witnessed demonstrations — which has led to vicious crackdowns, including beatings and the use of teargas, and students being barred from their campuses. So far, 308 of those detained on national security charges are thought to be students.
Numerous public figures have also been arrested, questioned and had their passports confiscated, HRW said, including actors, musicians and footballers.
So far, human rights groups say they are investigating the deaths of at least 284 members of the public during the protests — including 45 children — at the hands of the authorities through the use of firearms and other lethal tactics.
In addition, multiple former detainees have told HRW that they were tortured in prison, including “beating with batons, electric shocks and sexual assault.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Human Rights Watch (HRW)

4 Palestinians killed in flare-up as Israel counts votes

4 Palestinians killed in flare-up as Israel counts votes
Updated 57 min 27 sec ago
AP

4 Palestinians killed in flare-up as Israel counts votes

4 Palestinians killed in flare-up as Israel counts votes
  • The violence flared as Israel tallied the final votes in national elections held this week
  • Israeli troops operating in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, a militant stronghold, killed at least two Palestinians
Updated 57 min 27 sec ago
AP

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Israeli forces killed at least four Palestinians in separate incidents on Thursday, including one who had stabbed a police officer in east Jerusalem and three others in Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank.
The violence flared as Israel tallied the final votes in national elections held this week, with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expected to lead a comfortable majority backed by far-right allies.
Israeli troops operating in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, a militant stronghold, killed at least two Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said one of those killed was a local commander. Residents said he was killed while at the butcher, where he was preparing meat ahead of his wedding this weekend. The Israeli military did not immediately provide details on the operation.
Earlier Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said a Palestinian man was killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank. Israeli police said it happened during a raid in the territory and alleged the man threw a firebomb at the forces.
In a separate incident Thursday, a Palestinian stabbed a police officer in Jerusalem’s Old City, police said, and officers opened fire on the attacker, killing him. The officer was lightly wounded.
The violence came as a political shift is underway in Israel after national elections, with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set to return to power in a coalition government made up of far-right allies, including the extremist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, who in response to the incidents said Israel would soon take a tougher approach to attackers.
“The time has come to restore security to the streets,” he tweeted. “The time has come for a terrorist who goes out to carry out an attack to be taken out!”
The violence was the latest in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that has killed more than 130 Palestinians this year, making 2022 the deadliest since the U.N. started tracking fatalities in 2005.
The violence intensified in the spring, after a wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people, prompting Israel to launch a months-long operation in the West Bank it says is meant to dismantle militant networks. The raids have been met in recent weeks by a rise in attacks against Israelis, killing at least three.
Israel says most of those killed have been militants. But youths protesting the incursions and people uninvolved in the fighting have also been killed.
Also on Thursday, Israel said it was removing checkpoints in and out of the city of Nablus. Israel had imposed the restrictions weeks ago, clamping down on the city in response to a new militant group known as the Lions' Den. The military has conducted repeated operations in the city in recent weeks, killing or arresting the group's top commanders.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and has since maintained a military occupation over the territory and settled more than 500,000 people there. The Palestinians want the territory, along with the West Bank and east Jerusalem, for their hoped-for independent state.

Topics: Israeli Palestinians stabbing elections

Yemen’s leader calls on Arab countries to declare Houthis terrorists

Yemen’s leader calls on Arab countries to declare Houthis terrorists
Updated 03 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen’s leader calls on Arab countries to declare Houthis terrorists

Yemen’s leader calls on Arab countries to declare Houthis terrorists
  • Houthis refused to extend the UN-brokered truce, carried out drone assaults on oil installations and continued to further Iran’s goals in Yemen
Updated 03 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The president of Yemen’s Leadership Council has called on Arab nations to identify the Iran-backed Houthis as terrorists responsible for initiating a conflict that has led to the deaths of more than 500,000 people and displaced 5 million.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Arab League summit in Algiers, Rashad Al-Alimi said that the Houthis refused to extend the UN-brokered truce, carried out drone assaults on oil installations that halted shipments from regions under government control, and continued to further Iran’s goals in Yemen.

“We have made the decision to revise our strategy to deal with this extremist group by designating it as a terrorist organization, and we call on you, our honorable brothers, to do the same, based on the facts,” the Yemeni leader said, promising to lessen the effects of the Houthis’ assault on the economy and to ease Yemen’s humanitarian crises.

“This terrorist group has killed about 500,000 Yemenis, including women and children, displaced about 5 million others across the country and countries and continents, planted millions of mines, explosives, and explosives that are prohibited by international law, and pushed thousands of children and youth soldiers to the crematoria of death.”

Al-Alimi restated Yemen’s long-standing accusations that the Iranian government is attempting to destabilize the country by backing and arming the Houthis, and using Yemen as a platform to launch cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“We did not have any problem with Iran and its people, who are now bearing all the troubles of its regime’s absurd adventures. Iran should instead work with its neighbors and the regional and international community and focus on serving and the welfare of its citizens.”

The Yemeni leader also called for Arab efforts to confront Iran’s expansionist ambitions in the region, including disrupting arms shipments and military know-how to the Houthis, shutting down Houthi media channels, and putting pressure on the militia to choose peace.

Yemen’s government branded the Houthi movement a terrorist group on Oct. 22, shortly after they fired drones at oil installations in the southern districts of Hadramout and Shabwa, and vowed to withdraw from the Stockholm Agreement, the UN-brokered truce, and other diplomatic measures to end the war if the Houthis continued their attacks on oil installations.

The Houthis had previously threatened to strike oil ships transporting oil from state-controlled ports if the government did not pay public employees in areas under their control.

“It is time for Arabs to stand together on Yemen to confront the subversive (Houthi) coup project based on superstition and racism, as well as attempts to separate our country from its Gulf and Arab fabric and turn it into an Iranian starting point for threatening Arab national security and global energy supplies,” the Yemeni leader said.

Topics: Houthi Yemen

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu set for comeback

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu set for comeback
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu set for comeback

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu set for comeback
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu held a nearly unassailable lead Thursday with vote counting almost complete following this week’s election, setting him up to form what may be the most right-wing government in Israeli history.
With more than 90 percent of ballots counted, according to the Central Elections Committee, the results so far put former premier Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc ahead in the country’s fifth election in four years.
His Likud party, its ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies and a surging far-right alliance called Religious Zionism were on track for a clear majority in Israel’s 120-seat parliament, spelling the end of an unprecedented period of political deadlock.
Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, a bitter Netanyahu rival, has not yet conceded defeat, telling supporters of his centrist Yesh Atid party that the country needed to wait until all votes were counted.
As the remaining ballots were being tallied, the bloc that supports Netanyahu still held 65 seats. The small left-wing Meretz party was hovering around the 3.25 percent threshold needed to secure a minimum four parliament seats.
If Meretz crosses the line, it could alter Netanyahu’s margin of victory, but would not necessarily threaten his majority.
The 73-year-old Netanyahu was poised to clinch his comeback after roughly 14 months in opposition. He remains on trial over corruption allegations, which he denies, with the case returning to court on Monday.
Netanyahu has already begun talks with coalition partners on the make-up of a new government, Israeli media reported, but there was no immediate confirmation from his Likud party.
If the final results confirm Netanyahu’s victory, President Isaac Herzog will next week give him 42 days to form a government.
The veteran hawk, who has served as premier for longer than anyone in Israel’s history, will then be tasked with sharing out cabinet posts with his coalition partners.
That will likely mean prominent roles for the co-leaders of far-right Religious Zionism, which is projected to win 14 seats, doubling its representation in the last parliament.
Itamar Ben-Gvir, a firebrand known for anti-Arab rhetoric and incendiary calls for Israel to annex the entire West Bank, has said he wants to be public security minister, a post that would put him in charge of the police.
In recent days, Ben-Gvir has called repeatedly for the security services to use more force in countering Palestinian unrest.
“It’s time we go back to being masters of our country,” Ben-Gvir said on election night.
Whatever the final result, Ben-Gvir was described as “the big winner of this election” by politics lecturer Julia Elad-Strenger of Israel’s Bar-Ilan University.
“He took from the haredim (ultra-Orthodox), from the Likud, of course new young voters and people who had no one to vote for,” Elad-Strenger said.
The US State Department expressed veiled concern over the prospect of far-right ministers in a future coalition government.
Religious Zionism co-leader Bezalel Smotrich has indicated he wants the defense ministry, likely an uncomfortable request for Netanyahu who has branded himself as the guardian of Israel’s security during decades in public life.
The vote was held Tuesday against a backdrop of soaring violence across Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.
At least 30 Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed in the territories since early October, according to an AFP tally.
In the latest bloodshed Thursday, an unidentified assailant stabbed an Israeli officer in Jerusalem’s Old City before being shot dead, police said.
While many candidates cited security as a concern, none pledged to revive moribund peace talks with the Palestinians.
Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the projected results highlighted “growing extremism and racism in Israeli society.”
The remaining votes to be counted were those of special groups, including soldiers, diplomats and prisoners.
A key factor seen as boosting Netanyahu was the split among Arab parties, who ran as three separate factions instead of the joint list that saw them win a record number of seats in March 2020.
Separately, not all the factions reached the threshold for representation in parliament, meaning their votes were wasted.
Sami Abou Shahadeh, the head of the Balad party that rejects any cooperation with Israeli governments, defended his party’s decision to run independently, even though it was set to be shut out of parliament.
“We may be losing our representation in the Knesset but we won the love of our people,” he said.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel lifts weeks-long lockdown as Palestinian killed in clash

Israel lifts weeks-long lockdown as Palestinian killed in clash
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

Israel lifts weeks-long lockdown as Palestinian killed in clash

Israel lifts weeks-long lockdown as Palestinian killed in clash
  • The sweeping closure of Nablus had restricted travel in and out of the city for around 200,000 Palestinians
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army on Thursday lifted a weeks-long lockdown on the West Bank city of Nablus, as troops shot dead a Palestinian in clashes elsewhere in the occupied territory, officials said.
“In accordance to a routine situational assessment in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), it has been decided that the general closure that was imposed on the entrances and exits to Nablus will be lifted,” a statement from the army said.
A military spokesperson said the lockdown had been lifted at 4:00 a.m. (0200 GMT).
The army had sealed the city on October 11 after Palestinian gunmen of the Lions’ Den group, a loose coalition of fighters not aligned with established Palestinian factions, killed an Israeli soldier near the settlement of Shavei Shomron.
The group was behind approximately 20 attacks on Israeli troops and civilians over the past month, according to the army.
The army intensified raids inside the city as Israel pursued Lions’ Den members, with an October 25 operation killing five people, including what Israel said was the group’s leader.
Reports said other members handed themselves over to Palestinian security forces in recent days.
The sweeping closure of Nablus had restricted travel in and out of the city for around 200,000 Palestinians, disrupting daily life, the local economy and access to medical care and education.
Also Thursday, a man the Palestinian health ministry identified as Daoud Rayyan, 42, was shot dead during a clash with Israeli forces in Beit Duqqu, northwest of Jerusalem.
A spokesman for Israeli border police said that “a terrorist, who was throwing firebombs at our forces, was spotted with a firebomb in his hand and shot dead.”
At least 30 Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed in the territories since the start of October, according to an AFP tally.

Topics: Israel West Bank Palestine

Jordan’s Queen Rania highlights differing treatment of refugees in speech at Web Summit in Lisbon

Jordan’s Queen Rania highlights differing treatment of refugees in speech at Web Summit in Lisbon
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

Jordan’s Queen Rania highlights differing treatment of refugees in speech at Web Summit in Lisbon

Jordan’s Queen Rania highlights differing treatment of refugees in speech at Web Summit in Lisbon
  • Ukrainian refugee crisis reveals a marked “difference in generosity, tone and urgency” compared with attitudes to refugees from Syria, South Sudan, and Myanmar, she said
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan has warned of the dangers posed by humanity’s growing reliance on technology and called for greater emphasis on using it to improve the lives of the most vulnerable people around the world.

“The real progress we need is not better machines but for all of us to be better humans,” she said at the Web Summit in Lisbon on Wednesday, in her keynote speech during a session titled “Battling Built-In Biases,” the Jordan News Agency reported.

Jordan is participating for the first time at the annual summit, which was founded in 2009 and is described as Europe’s largest tech event.

Queen Rania argued that we have become “hooked” on our devices, citing the findings of the Digital 2022 Global Overview Report that the average daily amount of time spent online had increased in the past year by four minutes per day, which adds up to one additional day per person per year.

“If someone told us we’d have one extra day per year, would we conclude that the best thing we could do for our families, for our communities, for our world was to take those extra 24 hours and invest them back into our screens?” she asked.

“I am concerned that we’re undervaluing the most precious currency of all — our time. I am concerned that, even as virtual reality improves by the day, we’re neglecting the needs of our actual reality. And our mental health is suffering, too.”

The queen also noted that while the response of the international community to the Ukrainian refugee crisis has demonstrated how much can be accomplished through collective action, it also highlights a marked “difference in generosity, tone and urgency” compared with the help extended to refugees from Syria, South Sudan and Myanmar.

“It’s hard not to wonder if skin color and religion affect the global community’s humanitarian instincts and whether the impulse is to lend a helping hand or look away,” she said. “Addressing that prejudice isn’t an algorithm’s job — it’s up to us.”

Queen Rania also took part in a discussion with Frederik Pleitgen, senior international correspondent with CNN, during which they covered a variety of topics including the inequalities in the global response to refugee crises around the world.

“It is frighteningly simple for the human mind to tune out the suffering of others, particularly when they do not seem to be like us or when they have names that we find difficult to pronounce,” she said.

“That kind of ‘choosy’ compassion, that selective kind of empathy, has real, tragic geopolitical consequences. It’s a blind spot in our humanity; it determines where we look and what we see.”

The queen urged the technology community to work to help alleviate the suffering of refugees.

“The biggest selling point for technology is the fact that it transcends borders at a time when our world, unfortunately, keeps erecting them,” she said.

“Refugees, on a daily basis, face legal, cultural, linguistic, economic barriers and you all can develop solutions that can help overcome those barriers.”

Queen Rania also met representatives from a number of Jordanian startups that are active in the local and global technology scenes, in sectors such as gaming, medical information systems, artificial intelligence, drone-based solutions, and cloud-based video editing.

Startups from the country are taking part in the Web Summit as part of Jordan Source, a program developed in line with the vision of Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah. It aims to promote the Kingdom as a leading destination for investment and innovation in the information and communications technology sector.

Topics: Queen Rania Jordan Web summit Battling Built-In Biases refugees

