MBC Group plans to go public, taps HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase

LONDON: A concept for a Saudi version of the hit Netflix series Dubai Bling is ready and awaiting approval from the relevant bodies in the Kingdom, a source involved with the production of the UAE produced show told Arab News.

“Contrary to what people might think, there is actually a lot of excitement in the Kingdom to produce it and showcase the success stories of locals and expats alike in a similar manner,” the Saudi source said.

“If you think the actors in the UAE version are rich, wait till you see who we might have lined up for ‘Saudi Bling’. We are just waiting for approvals now and of course, like with the Dubai show, we will ensure it does not cross any lines and accurately reflects the lives of the rich and famous in Riyadh.”

Arab News tried to get an official confirmation and an update on the status of the approval from Netflix, but no comment was received at the time of publishing.

The Arabic reality TV show “Dubai Bling” follows the glamorous lives of ten Dubai-based millionaires.

According to the source, the Saudi version is expected to be largely a replica of the UAE counterpart, with the rich and famous ready to open their luxury houses and delve into their glamorous lives.

“Dubai Bling” debuted on Netflix last October, becoming immediately one of the most talked about shows across the internet thanks to its ability to depict Dubai’s melting pot of cultures.

One Twitter user said it “is the best trash show I have watched in a long time.”

Dubai bling is the best trash reality I’ve watched in a long time — m (@_maleehaaa) November 1, 2022

@Africanbeau blessed the show as “a real gem” and demanded Netflix for a second season.

The whole season was CONSISTENT, episode after episode. A rare gem from Netflix. Yess we do want a season 2#DubaiBling pic.twitter.com/Gbdoglaw9W — africanbeau (@beau_afr) October 28, 2022

The program has received a lot of international attention and has been praised for its ability to attract a multicultural audience thanks to its diverse cast and merging of English and Arabic dialogue, often in the same sentence.

The reality TV show stars 10 cast-members from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait and Iraq as well as expatriates from India, Australia and the UK.

Some of the biggest celebrities include Saudi influencer and TV presenter Lojain Omran, Kuwaiti-American entrepreneur Ebraheem Al-Samad, Dubai-nightlife tsar Marwan Parham A- Awadhi —better known as DJ Bliss — and Lebanese real estate entrepreneur and self-proclaimed “Queen of Versace” Zeina Khoury.

The Dubai extravaganza also features Iraqi UK-born designer Safa Siddiqui — who wants to buy a new house because her walk-in closet is too small — as well as Lebanese model Loujain Adadah, who made headlines a few years ago for marrying a Saudi billionaire when she was just 21 in a much-talked-about $10 million ceremony.

Dubai Bling is now streaming worldwide on @netflix! Huge congratulations from the entire Rise Studios team to everyone at Different Productions - it's great to see all their hard work represented on a global streaming platform. pic.twitter.com/DbOuaag8pU — Rise Studios (@_RISE_Studios) October 27, 2022

A few weeks after its debut, the show that takes viewers from one ostentatious display of wealth to another has already found its star characters and divided fans.

From Danya and DJ Bliss’ relationship to Farhana’s social media career, Loujain’s dating life and Safa and Fahad’s arguments over having a second child, the series is filled with drama, fallout, and even more iconic fashion moments.

“The best part about ‘Dubai Bling’ is you think X is the craziest person in the group, but Y will top them in the next five minutes, then Z will outdo both of them by the end of the show,” one person on twitter said.

“It’s beautiful to watch, like total football or the triangle offense.”