MBC Group plans to go public, taps HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase

The logo of the Pan-Arab media company MBC Group. (Wikimedia Commons)
  • Sources said the listing could come as early as next year but specific details, such as the size of the IPO, the valuation and the timing, are not yet clear
  • The company’s move to Saudi Arabia, its “homeland,” was described as a long-held dream by its chairman, Waleed Al-Ibrahim
DUBAI: MBC Group is reportedly working with HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on an initial public offering in Riyadh.

Bloomberg reported that the listing of MBC Group could come as soon as next year, citing sources familiar with the plans who asked not to be identified because the information had not yet been made public.

They said additional banks could be added to the plans but specific details, such as the size of the IPO, the valuation and the timing, are not yet clear.

Representatives of MBC Group, which describes itself as the biggest broadcaster in the Middle East, declined to comment on the report.

MBC was founded in London in 1991. It moved its headquarters to Dubai in 2002 and then to Riyadh in September this year. The company’s move to Saudi Arabia, its “homeland,” was described as a long-held dream by its chairman, Waleed Al-Ibrahim.

“We have carried this dream with us since the first launch in 1991, even though we thought it was a dream far away from coming true,” he said.

Meta adds new tools to help content creators make money on Instagram

Meta adds new tools to help content creators make money on Instagram
  • Users can now support creators by buying their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) directly within the platform
LONDON: Meta Platforms on Wednesday said it was adding a host of new features to Instagram, including a tool to trade digital collectibles, in a move that will help content creators monetize their presence on the social media platform.
Users can soon support creators by buying their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) directly within Instagram, the company said.
The new features will be tested with a small group of creators in the United States, the company said, and added that it plans to expand to more countries soon.
Meta has been rolling out more features for users to make money on its social media apps as it competes for talent with TikTok and others at a time when influencers are pulling in advertising dollars to these platforms.
In tandem with this push, Meta said it was expanding access to subscriptions on Instagram to all eligible creators in the United States to help them earn a more predictable income on the photo-sharing app.
It is also introducing gifts on Instagram, starting with Reels, so creators have a new way to earn money from their fan base.
The company is also launching a professional mode for Facebook profiles, which will allow creators to build a public presence while maintaining their personal Facebook profile.

Saudi version of Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling’ pending approval after UAE show huge success

Saudi version of Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling’ pending approval after UAE show huge success
  • ‘If you think the actors in the UAE version are rich, wait till you see who we might have lined up for ‘Saudi Bling’,’ said source
LONDON: A concept for a Saudi version of the hit Netflix series Dubai Bling is ready and awaiting approval from the relevant bodies in the Kingdom, a source involved with the production of the UAE produced show told Arab News.

“Contrary to what people might think, there is actually a lot of excitement in the Kingdom to produce it and showcase the success stories of locals and expats alike in a similar manner,” the Saudi source said.

“If you think the actors in the UAE version are rich, wait till you see who we might have lined up for ‘Saudi Bling’. We are just waiting for approvals now and of course, like with the Dubai show, we will ensure it does not cross any lines and accurately reflects the lives of the rich and famous in Riyadh.”

Arab News tried to get an official confirmation and an update on the status of the approval from Netflix, but no comment was received at the time of publishing.

The Arabic reality TV show “Dubai Bling” follows the glamorous lives of ten Dubai-based millionaires.

According to the source, the Saudi version is expected to be largely a replica of the UAE counterpart, with the rich and famous ready to open their luxury houses and delve into their glamorous lives.

“Dubai Bling” debuted on Netflix last October, becoming immediately one of the most talked about shows across the internet thanks to its ability to depict Dubai’s melting pot of cultures.

One Twitter user said it “is the best trash show I have watched in a long time.”

@Africanbeau blessed the show as “a real gem” and demanded Netflix for a second season.

The program has received a lot of international attention and has been praised for its ability to attract a multicultural audience thanks to its diverse cast and merging of English and Arabic dialogue, often in the same sentence.

The reality TV show stars 10 cast-members from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait and Iraq as well as expatriates from India, Australia and the UK.

Some of the biggest celebrities include Saudi influencer and TV presenter Lojain Omran, Kuwaiti-American entrepreneur Ebraheem Al-Samad, Dubai-nightlife tsar Marwan Parham A- Awadhi —better known as DJ Bliss — and Lebanese real estate entrepreneur and self-proclaimed “Queen of Versace” Zeina Khoury.

The Dubai extravaganza also features Iraqi UK-born designer Safa Siddiqui — who wants to buy a new house because her walk-in closet is too small — as well as Lebanese model Loujain Adadah, who made headlines a few years ago for marrying a Saudi billionaire when she was just 21 in a much-talked-about $10 million ceremony.

A few weeks after its debut, the show that takes viewers from one ostentatious display of wealth to another has already found its star characters and divided fans.

From Danya and DJ Bliss’ relationship to Farhana’s social media career, Loujain’s dating life and Safa and Fahad’s arguments over having a second child, the series is filled with drama, fallout, and even more iconic fashion moments.

“The best part about ‘Dubai Bling’ is you think X is the craziest person in the group, but Y will top them in the next five minutes, then Z will outdo both of them by the end of the show,” one person on twitter said.

“It’s beautiful to watch, like total football or the triangle offense.”

WhatsApp launches Communities group organizer feature

WhatsApp launches Communities group organizer feature
  • The app will now also allow chat groups to have up to 1,024 users
BENGALURU: WhatsApp is globally rolling out a feature called Communities to organize various chat groups in larger structures, as well as other features such as bigger group video calls and in-chat polls, the messaging service owned by Meta Platforms said on Thursday.
The Communities feature will bring together various chat groups under bigger umbrellas where administrators could send alerts to a community of thousands – a feature that could be used by workplaces or schools.
The app will now also allow chat groups to have up to 1,024 users, much higher than the 256 participants restriction it had until recently, according to a company statement.
WhatsApp rivals, including Telegram and Discord, allow thousands of members in group chats.
Other feature releases include 32-person video calling as well as in-chat polls, a common fixture on social media apps, including Meta’s Facebook and Twitter.

MIT Technology Review Arabia unveils judging panel for 5th Innovators Under 35 MENA awards

MIT Technology Review Arabia unveils judging panel for 5th Innovators Under 35 MENA awards
  • The awards honor leading innovators in the region who demonstrate superb technical expertise and whose work has the potential to change the way people live for the better
  • The judges include distinguished, independent experts, entrepreneurs and academics affiliated with research centers, leading tech companies and universities
DUBAI: MIT Technology Review Arabia has announced the members of the committee of judges who will select the winners of its Innovators Under 35 MENA awards for 2022.

Introduced to the region in 2018, the contest is the regional version of a global awards scheme launched by MIT Technology Review in 1999. It aims to honor leading innovators in the Middle East and North Africa region who have demonstrated superb technical expertise and whose inventions or studies have the potential to change the way people live for the better and result in quantum leaps worldwide.

The chosen judges include distinguished, independent technical experts, entrepreneurs and academics affiliated with research centers, leading tech companies and prestigious universities around the world.

They include: Ashraf Khalil, a professor of computer science in the College of Technological Innovation at Zayed University in the UAE; Malak Abed Al-Thagafi, a professor at Emory School of Medicine and the founder and chief strategy officer of prenatal genetic testing company Shomool; Maha Albalushi, managing director of Oman Tech Fund; Fares Ghandour, a partner at Wamda Capital and CEO of mental-wellness company Tuhoon; Nidhal Guessoum, a professor of astrophysics at the University of California at San Diego; and Bashar Kilani, managing director of IT company Accenture.

“Innovations are the backbone of advanced economies,” Khalil said. “Society as a whole should encourage innovators to achieve a knowledge-based economy. Celebrating young innovators is a noble step toward achieving this goal.”

Al-Thagafi, who has been a member of the judges’ committee since 2019, said: “We need to recognize and reward successful new ideas — an objective that stimulates me to be a part of Innovators Under 35.”

Since the launch of the scheme in 2018, awards have been presented to 55 innovators from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Egypt, Kuwait, Tunisia, Algeria, Oman, Turkey and the US. MIT Technology Review Arabia is part of the Majarra group of websites.

Facebook’s News tab to be run by AI, not humans

Facebook’s News tab to be run by AI, not humans
  • Decision marks Meta’s move away from news, toward short-form video
  • Company likely to end News tab in UK in 2024
DUBAI: Meta plans to fully automate its UK Facebook News tab, ending all human curation, according to the Press Gazette.

The tab was launched in the US in 2019 and in Britain in 2021 as part of a $1 billion global program to support publishers. The company said at the time it marked “the beginning of a series of international investments in news.”

At launch, it announced partners such as Channel 4 News, Daily Mail Group, Financial Times and Sky News, as well as existing partners like The Economist, The Guardian, GQ, Cosmopolitan, Glamour and Vogue.

Meta is likely to end the Facebook News tab in the UK in 2024 when its three-year contracts with publishers expire, according to the Press Gazette.

The company told publishers of its decision to end its curation contract with Upday, which is owned by German publishing giant Axel Springer, last month.

An Axel Springer spokesperson said: “The curation of the Facebook News tab by Upday was a fixed-term collaboration that will expire in 2023. However, this collaboration represents only a small part of Axel Springer’s global partnership with Facebook. We cannot comment on what future plans Facebook has for curating its Facebook News tab in the UK.”

The decision is indicative of Meta’s shift away from news and toward short-form video.

The company is shelving several other news-related projects and features, such as ending support for its Instant Articles feature, which was launched in 2015 to make news load faster on the Facebook mobile app.

Instant Articles will be discontinued in April, giving news publishers time to adjust. Traffic from links will instead be directed to the publishers’ mobile websites.

Last month, Meta said it would end Bulletin, its newsletter subscription service for journalists and writers, by early next year.

In July, the company said it was reducing the appearance of political content in people’s news feeds globally.

“Our tests have concluded and demonstrated that placing less emphasis on shares and comments for political content is an effective way to reduce the amount of political content people experience in their feeds,” it said in a statement.

Earlier in the year, Campbell Brown, who leads Meta’s media partnerships, told employees that Facebook was reallocating resources to focus more on the creator economy, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Meta has previously reported that Reels are the fastest-growing content format across its platforms, and video viewing makes up for 50 percent of all viewing on Facebook

On Tuesday, the company released a report that found the creator economy was estimated to be worth more than $100 billion in 2020, an indication of where the company is headed.

