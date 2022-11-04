You are here

Google announces sustainability commitments in Middle East ahead of COP27

Google announces sustainability commitments in Middle East ahead of COP27
Google expects to launch the feature in Egypt in the coming weeks and in other countries across the region next year. (Shutterstock)
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Google announces sustainability commitments in Middle East ahead of COP27

Google announces sustainability commitments in Middle East ahead of COP27
  • The new features and initiatives for the region span a range of Google products, funding programs and local partnerships
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: In the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Egypt this month, Google has announced a number of commitments designed to boost sustainability efforts in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“Climate change is certainly one of the most urgent global challenges today,” said Anthony Nakache, the managing director of Google MENA. “The commitments we are making unify Google’s practices, partnerships and products to help foster greater sustainability.”

The company said it will introduce new features to some of its products, including the launch of enhanced eco-friendly routing options on Google Maps that allow users to specify a vehicle’s engine type — gasoline, diesel, electric or hybrid — so that they can get the best route based on accurate fuel- or energy-efficiency estimates.

Google expects to launch the feature in Egypt in the coming weeks and in other countries across the region next year.

Google will also give users the ability to search in the region for eco-certified hotels and flights with lower carbon emissions.

In addition it will launch “Calling in our Corals,” an online experiment by Google Arts & Culture designed to help researchers and scientists monitor the state of coral reefs, including those in Sharm El-Sheikh, the host city of COP27, track illegal mining, noise pollution and measure the success of restoration work.

Visitors to COP27 will be able to see an interactive installation of the experiment, participate in the research and learn about the ecological effects of damage to coral reefs worldwide.

In terms of funding, meanwhile, Google has announced a $1 million grant to Mercy Corps that will be used to provide mentoring services to 5,000 entrepreneurs in the region, 1,500 of whom will focus their efforts on sustainability solutions.

The company will also sponsor the Clima Tech Run 2022 competition, which is organized by Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation to support global startups in the field of climate change. Google will help to choose the winners, fund one of them and provide 10 selected startups with training to accelerate business growth.

“COP27 will help us continue to look into new policy measures and corporate commitments that will help Google and other companies reach higher emissions reductions in the next decade,” Nakache said.
 

Topics: Google COP27

Twitter internal email says staff to be notified of layoffs on Friday

Twitter internal email says staff to be notified of layoffs on Friday
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

Twitter internal email says staff to be notified of layoffs on Friday

Twitter internal email says staff to be notified of layoffs on Friday
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

Twitter will tell employees by email on Friday about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company’s future under new owner Elon Musk.
The social media company said in an email to staff that it will alert employees by 9 a.m. Pacific time on Friday (12 p.m. EDT/1600 GMT) about staff cuts.
“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” said the email, seen by Reuters.
Twitter said its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order “to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data.”
The social media platform said Twitter employees who are not affected by the layoffs will be notified via their work email addresses.
Staff who have been laid off will be notified with next steps to their personal email addresses, the memo said.
The notification of layoffs caps off a week of purges by Musk as he demanded deep cost cuts and imposed an aggressive new work ethic across the social media company.
He had already cleared out the company’s senior ranks, firing its chief executive and top finance and legal executives. Others, including those sitting atop the company’s advertising, marketing and human resources divisions, departed throughout the past week.
The layoffs, which were long expected, have chilled Twitter’s famously open corporate culture that has been revered by its employees.
Shortly after the email landed in Twitter employee inboxes, hundreds of people flooded the company’s Slack channels to say goodbye, two employees told Reuters. Someone invited Musk to join the channel, the sources said.
“If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home,” Twitter said in the email on Thursday.
Musk has also directed Twitter Inc’s teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message reviewed by Reuters. 

Topics: Twitter

Elon Musk plans paywall for video content on Twitter

Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Elon Musk plans paywall for video content on Twitter

Elon Musk plans paywall for video content on Twitter
  • Internal email noted there are “risks related to copyrighted content, creator/user trust issues, and legal compliance” and said the feature will undergo a brief internal review
  • Users would have the option of enabling a paywall when they add a video to a tweet and choosing from a set list of prices for the content, for example $1, $2, $5 or $10
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Since completing his takeover of Twitter last week, Elon Musk has been looking for possible ways to diversify the company’s revenue streams and his latest plan seems to be a paywall for access to some video content.

According to an internal company email obtained by The Washington Post, Twitter is working on a new feature called “paywalled video” that would allow users to charge others to view the videos they post, with the company taking a cut of the proceeds. Twitter is reportedly trying to rush through the launch of the feature but has acknowledged it is not without risks.

The email, sent by a member of Twitter’s Product Trust Team, notes there are “risks related to copyrighted content, creator/user trust issues, and legal compliance” and states that the feature will undergo a brief internal review of these issues before the project moves forward.

If implemented, the feature will give users the option of enabling a paywall when they add a video to a tweet. They would choose from a set list of prices for the content, for example $1, $2, $5 or $10, according to the email.

Musk is looking for ways in which the platform can generate income and become less reliant on advertising to keep the business running. Another option he recently announced he is considering is a monthly fee of $8 for users who have verified accounts. Currently free, these provide a way for celebrities and other high-profile users to reassure their followers that they are really in control of an account bearing their name.

After bestselling author Stephen King ridiculed the idea of paying for a verified account, and suggested that Twitter should pay him for being on the platform, Musk replied: “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers.”

Musk also suggested that the move is designed, at least in part, to create a new revenue stream, some of which could be used to reward content creators, in a similar way to options already available on some other social media platforms.

However, some observers note that it also seems to point to the encouragement of adult content on the platform. Twitter itself has estimated that adult content constitutes 13 percent of all content on the platform, according to an internal presentation seen by Reuters.

It said internal research found that tweets about cryptocurrency, and posts containing NSFW (not safe for work) content, which includes nudity and pornography, were the highest-growing topics of interest among English-speaking heavy users of the platform.

Twitter’s plans to introduce adult content emerged this year when The Verge reported that the company had tested a new feature that would give creators of such content the ability to sell paid-for subscriptions, with Twitter keeping a share of the profits.

Before the launch, Twitter assembled a team to “pressure-test the decision” by looking at how Twitter could implement the feature “safely and responsibly,” according to documents obtained by The Verge and its interviews with Twitter employees.

The team concluded that it could not be safely implemented because Twitter could not accurately detect content that includes child sexual exploitation or non-consensual nudity at the scale required and so the project was shelved.

It is unclear whether the video paywall feature was already in development before Musk’s takeover.

Topics: media social media Twitter Elon Musk

Insider to move away from paywall in strategic shift for business

Insider to move away from paywall in strategic shift for business
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Insider to move away from paywall in strategic shift for business

Insider to move away from paywall in strategic shift for business
  • Before its switch to a subscription model in 2017, Insider relied heavily on Facebook for traffic
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Insider, formerly Business Insider, is making major changes to its newsroom and subscription model, moving away from much of its paywall in a strategic shift for the company.

Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Carlson told staff in a memo on Tuesday that Insider has “made the business decision to move about half of the journalists on our subscription team in front of the paywall,” according to news website Semafor.

The reason for the shift, Carlson said, is that the website is not getting “enough new subscriptions per journalist behind the paywall.”

Insider began rolling out some changes this week, which included informing some mid-level editors and reporters that they are being reassigned to different teams.

The company began experimenting with the new model a few months ago, moving some of its content in front of the paywall.

Before its switch to a subscription model in 2017, Insider relied heavily on Facebook for traffic. Carlson said in a 2016 podcast that the company racked up 1.5 billion video views in a single month, 90 percent of those from Facebook.

The new strategy signals a shift back to the old model in some ways, but Carlson told Semafor that the news company was not completely abandoning its subscription business.

He said Insider is now focused on “juicy, detailed, reported stories about big names across business,” as well as stories that help “investors, entrepreneurs and people seeking alternative career paths.”

The company does not plan to lose any employees as part of the new strategy.

Topics: media Insider Magazine Business Insider

MBC Group plans to go public, taps HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase

MBC Group plans to go public, taps HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

MBC Group plans to go public, taps HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase

MBC Group plans to go public, taps HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase
  • Sources said the listing could come as early as next year but specific details, such as the size of the IPO, the valuation and the timing, are not yet clear
  • The company’s move to Saudi Arabia, its “homeland,” was described as a long-held dream by its chairman, Waleed Al-Ibrahim
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group is reportedly working with HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on an initial public offering in Riyadh.

Bloomberg reported that the listing of MBC Group could come as soon as next year, citing sources familiar with the plans who asked not to be identified because the information had not yet been made public.

They said additional banks could be added to the plans but specific details, such as the size of the IPO, the valuation and the timing, are not yet clear.

Representatives of MBC Group, which describes itself as the biggest broadcaster in the Middle East, declined to comment on the report.

MBC was founded in London in 1991. It moved its headquarters to Dubai in 2002 and then to Riyadh in September this year. The company’s move to Saudi Arabia, its “homeland,” was described as a long-held dream by its chairman, Waleed Al-Ibrahim.

“We have carried this dream with us since the first launch in 1991, even though we thought it was a dream far away from coming true,” he said.

Topics: MBC Group HSBC Holdings JPMorgan Chase & Co. Waleed Al-Ibrahim

Meta adds new tools to help content creators make money on Instagram

Meta adds new tools to help content creators make money on Instagram
Updated 03 November 2022
Reuters

Meta adds new tools to help content creators make money on Instagram

Meta adds new tools to help content creators make money on Instagram
  • Users can now support creators by buying their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) directly within the platform
Updated 03 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Meta Platforms on Wednesday said it was adding a host of new features to Instagram, including a tool to trade digital collectibles, in a move that will help content creators monetize their presence on the social media platform.
Users can soon support creators by buying their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) directly within Instagram, the company said.
The new features will be tested with a small group of creators in the United States, the company said, and added that it plans to expand to more countries soon.
Meta has been rolling out more features for users to make money on its social media apps as it competes for talent with TikTok and others at a time when influencers are pulling in advertising dollars to these platforms.
In tandem with this push, Meta said it was expanding access to subscriptions on Instagram to all eligible creators in the United States to help them earn a more predictable income on the photo-sharing app.
It is also introducing gifts on Instagram, starting with Reels, so creators have a new way to earn money from their fan base.
The company is also launching a professional mode for Facebook profiles, which will allow creators to build a public presence while maintaining their personal Facebook profile.

Topics: Meta Instagram content creators

