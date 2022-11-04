Google announces sustainability commitments in Middle East ahead of COP27

DUBAI: In the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Egypt this month, Google has announced a number of commitments designed to boost sustainability efforts in the Middle East and North Africa region.
“Climate change is certainly one of the most urgent global challenges today,” said Anthony Nakache, the managing director of Google MENA. “The commitments we are making unify Google’s practices, partnerships and products to help foster greater sustainability.”
The company said it will introduce new features to some of its products, including the launch of enhanced eco-friendly routing options on Google Maps that allow users to specify a vehicle’s engine type — gasoline, diesel, electric or hybrid — so that they can get the best route based on accurate fuel- or energy-efficiency estimates.
Google expects to launch the feature in Egypt in the coming weeks and in other countries across the region next year.
Google will also give users the ability to search in the region for eco-certified hotels and flights with lower carbon emissions.
In addition it will launch “Calling in our Corals,” an online experiment by Google Arts & Culture designed to help researchers and scientists monitor the state of coral reefs, including those in Sharm El-Sheikh, the host city of COP27, track illegal mining, noise pollution and measure the success of restoration work.
Visitors to COP27 will be able to see an interactive installation of the experiment, participate in the research and learn about the ecological effects of damage to coral reefs worldwide.
In terms of funding, meanwhile, Google has announced a $1 million grant to Mercy Corps that will be used to provide mentoring services to 5,000 entrepreneurs in the region, 1,500 of whom will focus their efforts on sustainability solutions.
The company will also sponsor the Clima Tech Run 2022 competition, which is organized by Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation to support global startups in the field of climate change. Google will help to choose the winners, fund one of them and provide 10 selected startups with training to accelerate business growth.
“COP27 will help us continue to look into new policy measures and corporate commitments that will help Google and other companies reach higher emissions reductions in the next decade,” Nakache said.