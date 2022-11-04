You are here

NBA star Kyrie Irving suspended over ‘antisemitic’ tweet

NBA star Kyrie Irving suspended over ‘antisemitic’ tweet
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving speaks before the team's NBA basketball game on Oct. 19, 2022, in New York about a tweet he made of a link to a film containing antisemitic material. (AP file photo)
NEW YORK: The Brooklyn Nets are suspending Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”
Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in a statement.
“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
 

Coco Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals after losing to Daria Kasatkina of Russia

Coco Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals after losing to Daria Kasatkina of Russia
Coco Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals after losing to Daria Kasatkina of Russia

Coco Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals after losing to Daria Kasatkina of Russia
  • Gauff, who is ranked No. 4, fell to 0-4 in her debut at the season-ending tournament for the best in women’s tennis 
  • Top-ranked Swiatek beat Caroline Garcia to clinch a semifinal berth
FORT WORTH, Texas: Tears gathered in Coco Gauff’s eyes as she sat on the WTA Finals sideline during a changeover Thursday night after giving away a lead in what would become a 7-6 (6), 6-3 round-robin loss to Daria Kasatkina that ended the 18-year-old American’s hopes of reaching the semifinals.
Gauff, who is ranked No. 4, fell to 0-4 in her debut at the season-ending tournament for the best in women’s tennis — 0-2 in singles and 0-2 in doubles with Jessica Pegula. The Floridian was the youngest participant in both events at the WTA Finals since Anna Kournikova in 1999.
Earlier Thursday, top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2 by taking control with an eight-point run that launched a match-ending stretch in which she grabbed nine of 11 games.
“Pushed me out of my comfort zone,” Garcia said.
Swiatek has won all four sets she’s played so far while dropping a total of just 10 games.
“It’s the last tournament of the season, so I have kind of nothing to lose. I don’t have to worry what I’m going to do next,” Swiatek said. “So, yeah, for sure, I’m giving it 100 percent, physically and mentally.”
The results mean that Swiatek clinched a semifinal berth and that No. 6 Garcia will face No. 8 Kasatkina on Thursday for the other spot available in their group.

Iga Swiatek (R) shakes hands with Caroline Garcia after their Women's Singles Group Stage match during the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 3, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Kasatkina, whose best Grand Slam showing was a semifinal run at the French Open in June, started slowly Thursday, trailing 4-1 against Gauff, who was the runner-up in Paris. But Kasatkina began hitting more shots to Gauff’s forehand, her weaker side, and that paid dividends.
Kasatkina quickly accumulated five of six games to lead 6-5; that was the score when Gauff used a white towel to wipe away tears during a changeover. Gauff briefly righted things, breaking to force a tiebreaker that she led 3-0 and 4-2. But after saving Kasatkina’s initial pair of set points, Gauff relented on the third, putting a forehand into the net to close a 24-stroke exchange.
Gauff began the day 1-16 this season when ceding the first set, while Kasatkina came in 28-0 when claiming it, and those trends did not change.
Swiatek’s victory made her 14-1 against opponents ranked in the top 10 in 2022 — and those 14 wins were all in a row, the longest such single-season unbeaten streak on tour in 15 years.
Garcia is the only WTA Finals entrant who managed to defeat Swiatek this year — at the Poland Open in July, when Garcia was ranked just 45th — and the score was 3-all early Thursday
But Swiatek then raced through the end of that set and went up a break at 2-0 in the second.
Swiatek’s topspin-heavy forehand is probably her most dangerous shot, but her backhand was up to the task on this day — producing passing shots when Garcia went to the net or closing lengthier baseline exchanges with winners — and her serve grew stronger as the match wore on, including finishing with a 108 mph ace.
This was Swiatek’s tour-high 66th win of the year. The 21-year-old from Poland also leads with eight titles, including at the French Open and US Open.
“She was definitely the best this year,” Garcia said. “And she keeps proving it.”

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball
Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, on Thursday honored the medallists of the taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball competitions.

Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, also honored the medallists of the beach volleyball and archery competitions.

TAEKWONDO
Following a two-day taekwondo event at the KSU Arena, a host of winners were revealed.

In the women’s -53 kg category, Donia Abutaleb was awarded a gold medal, followed by Fatema Alsalah with silver. It was a joint bronze for Taiba Alshreef and Rahaf Aljouhi.

In the women’s -67 kg category, Nancy Abubader secured first place and won the gold medal. Winning silver was Sara Ameen, followed by a joint bronze for Sara Abdulftah and Tartila Altaweel.

Turning to the men’s -63 kg category, Hamad Almabrook secured the gold medal, while Ali Asiri took silver. Winning bronze was Riyad Hamdi and Fahad Alsmeeh.

In the men’s -80 kg category, Ali Almabrook won the gold medal. Securing silver was Hesham Aldoukhi, followed by Abdallah Alzeagi and Saud Ibrahim with bronze.

In addition to being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were also congratulated by Heabdulelah Al-Dallak, assistant minister of sports, and Brig. Gen. Shaddad bin Talie’ Al-Omari, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

BADMINTON
The badminton event, which took place at the SAOC Complex, concluded after Kadeeja Kothoor secured first place and a gold medal at the women’s singles. Haya Almudarra received silver, while Fatimah Mousa took bronze.

In the men’s singles, Shaikh Mehad Shah won first place and gold, followed by Muath Alghamdi with silver and Nawaf Alghamdi with bronze.

In addition to being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were also congratulated by Muqrin Al-Muqrin, chairman of the Saudi Badminton Federation, and Mai Obaid Al-Rasheed, vice president of the Saudi Badminton Federation.

TENNIS
The competition, which featured a total of 32 players at the Saudi Tennis Federation HQ, concluded with both gold medals (and a silver) going to three siblings.

In the women’s singles, Yara Al-Hagbani took the gold medal, with silver going to Lara Bukhari. Sara Al-Obaidan received bronze.

In the men’s singles — in a final that featured two siblings — Saud Al-Hagbani beat brother Ammar Al-Hagbani to take gold. Bronze went to Rakan Al-Qoud.

The medallists were honored by Habib Al-Rubaan, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, as well as Abdulrahman Al-Suhaibani, assistant minister for Governmental Councils and Committees Affairs, and Areej Mutabagani, chairman of the Saudi Tennis Federation.

ARCHERY
Featuring the participation of 48 male and female players, the archery event at the Saudi Games 2022 concluded on Thursday evening.

In the women’s recurve Individual finals, Sara bint Saloum took first place and the gold medal. Dalal Almugairin received silver, while Haifa Alkhenizan took bronze.

In the men’s recurve individual finals, Mansour Alawi secured first place to win the gold medal, followed by Fares Alotaibi with silver. Abulrahman Almusa received bronze.

And finally, in the men’s compound individual finals, Muidh Albaqami won first place and secured a gold medal, followed by Alexander Ignatius with silver and Abdulaziz Airodhan with bronze. 

In addition to being honored by Princess Delayel, the medallists were congratulated by Mushal Al-Hokair, president of the Saudi Arabian Archery Federation, and Turki Mohammed Al-Darbi, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Archery Federation.

SHOOTING
Taking place in the City Public Security Training Shooting Range, the shooting competition, which featured 56 athletes, concluded on Thursday afternoon.

In the men’s trap category, Fahad Almutairi secured first place to win the gold medal. Winning silver was Delem Alqahtani, while Mohammed Alshriedh took bronze.

The winners were honored by Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Said bin Saud Al-Saud, and Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Shooting Federation.

SQUASH
Taking place in the KSU Arena Court 2, the men’s singles squash event concluded on Thursday, with the winners honored by Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Saud, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Dr. Adel Al-Aqili, president of the Saudi Squash Federation.

Abdulrahman Mustafa won gold, followed by Mohammed Alnasfan with the silver. Abdulaziz Aburegah, meanwhile, earned bronze.

HANDBALL
The handball quarterfinals kicked off on Thursday at the KSU Arena Central Court.

After a tense match against Al-Safa, Al-Noor was able to win the match with a close call of 34-31.

Al-Khaleej beat Al-Zulfi with a score of 32-26, while Al-Huda won the match against Mudhar with a score of 32-31.

Finally, Al-Trraji beat Al-Wehda 30-29.

In Friday’s semifinals, Al-Noor meets Al-Khaleej, while Al-Huda takes on Al-Trraji.

VOLLEYBALL
The men’s volleyball group matches concluded on Thursday, with Al-Etihad beating Abha 3-0, while Al-Hilal won against Al-Taraje 3-0.

The men’s volleyball semifinals take place on Friday. The first match will be between Al-Ahli and Al-Ibtsam, while the second match will be between Al-Etihad and Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, the SAOC Complex will on Friday host the Women’s volleyball finals, where Al-Eitifaq and Al-Hilal will battle it out for gold.

In Thursday’s semifinals, Al-Hilal beat Al-Faisali 3-0, while Al-Eitifaq defeated Alanka 3-1.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, as well as Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, also honored the medallists of the beach volleyball competition.

Featuring a total of 28 athletes, the beach volleyball concluded with two finals.

In the women’s finals, the pair Raha Moharrak and Raja Chatah won the gold medal. Silver went to Victoria Tattum and Dareen Mubayyidh, while bronze went to Christine Garcia and Ghirlie Flores.

In the men’s finals, gold went to Alalyani and Basohib.

Also congratulating the winners was Khalid bin Mansour Al-Zughaibi, president of the Saudi Volleyball Federation.

COMING UP:
The Saudi Games 2022 continue on Nov. 4 with boxing, chess, equestrian, fencing, handball, sailing, volleyball, and wheelchair basketball.
 

Messi to lock horns with Lewandowski in World Cup swansong

Messi to lock horns with Lewandowski in World Cup swansong
Messi to lock horns with Lewandowski in World Cup swansong

Messi to lock horns with Lewandowski in World Cup swansong
  • Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is set to grace his fifth and final World Cup
  • Lewandowski eagerly awaits the chance to face the Argentine, and perhaps end his World Cup dreams once and for all
PARIS: Lionel Messi knows he has one last shot at winning the World Cup with Argentina, who will arrive in Qatar unbeaten in 35 matches after an impressive qualifying campaign and last year’s Copa America triumph in Brazil.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is set to grace his fifth and final World Cup, four years on from Argentina’s turbulent campaign in Russia which ended in the last 16.
Lionel Scaloni, an assistant to Jorge Sampaoli in 2018, has since taken over the top job and fostered genuine belief Argentina can win a third World Cup that narrowly eluded them after an extra-time defeat by Germany in the final eight years ago.
“We are eager, we are going to fight, we are not afraid of anyone because we are ready to play against anyone,” Messi told Directv Sports last month.
“I think the first game is very important because starting with a win gives you peace of mind.”
Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by debutants Iceland as Messi missed a penalty in their opening match in Russia, setting the tone for a disastrous tournament.
They will be heavily favored to top Group C ahead of Mexico and Poland. Their first game is against Saudi Arabia — led by two-time Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach Herve Renard — who are determined not to simply make up the numbers.
Reaching the knockout phase has not been an issue for Mexico, who stunned then holders Germany in the first round in Russia only to run into Brazil and suffer their seventh successive last-16 exit.
Veteran midfielder Andres Guardado is set to join Messi by appearing at a fifth World Cup. His finals debut came in a last-16 loss to Argentina in the 2006 edition and he shares the record for most Mexico caps with 177 alongside the legendary Claudio Suarez.
Mexico were again knocked out at the same stage by the same opponents four years later, but El Tri will hope with the insight of Gerardo Martino, the former Argentina and Barcelona coach, they can overcome what has become an all too familiar obstacle.

For a player who has sent goalscoring records tumbling, Robert Lewandowski has yet to make his mark at a World Cup, and remains undoubtedly the key to Poland’s destiny.
The 34-year-old scored nine times in as many outings as Poland punched their ticket to Qatar, taking his haul to 25 goals in 19 games across the last two World Cup qualifying campaigns.
Poland bowed out meekly in the group stage in 2018 and it remains a sore point for Lewandowski. “That was one of the biggest disappointments of my career,” he told the FIFA website. “I didn’t have any chances, I didn’t score a single goal and that still hurts.”
The Barcelona forward, Poland’s captain and all-time top scorer, will have to lead from the front if his country is to make the knockout phase for the first time since 1986.
Lewandowski, who was controversially beaten to last year’s Ballon d’Or by Messi, eagerly awaits the chance to face the Argentine, and perhaps end his World Cup dreams once and for all.
“With an absolute legend like Leo Messi as their figurehead, there’s no doubt that’ll be our toughest match. It’ll be great to take on such a great side with such talented players,” he said.
 

 

 

Arsenal tops Zurich, Man United beats Real Sociedad in Europa League

Arsenal tops Zurich, Man United beats Real Sociedad in Europa League
Arsenal tops Zurich, Man United beats Real Sociedad in Europa League

Arsenal tops Zurich, Man United beats Real Sociedad in Europa League
Kieran Tierney blasted home a winner for Arsenal to seal the top spot in its group and advance to the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 1-0 victory over Zurich on Thursday.
The Premier League leader needed a win in London to guarantee first place ahead of PSV Eindhoven.
Tierney unleashed a fierce half-volley from the edge of the area in the 17th minute that left Zurich goalkeeper Yanick Brecher no chance.
Arsenal won Group A with 15 points, PSV trailed by two in second following a 2-1 win at Norway’s Bodø/Glimt.
Teenage winger Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for Manchester United in a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad in the Europa League but the visitors had to settle for second place in their group.
United needed to win by at least two goals to top Group E and avoid a knockout-round playoff tie that it must now play in February against a team dropping out of the Champions League — with Ajax, Barcelona and Juventus being among the potential opponents.
Both teams were certain of a top-two finish but United needed the two-goal margin after losing to Sociedad 1-0 at Old Trafford at the start of group play. Both teams finished the group with 15 points. Moldova’s Sheriff placed third with six after a 1-0 win over Omonoia.
The beginning looked promising for the Premier League team.
The 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo released the 18-year-old Garnacho on the left before the Argentine forward burst into the box to score high into the net past goalkeeper Alejandro Remiro 17 minutes into the game as United looked in control.
But the second goal didn’t come despite in-form striker Marcus Rashford coming on as a substitute.
Only the group winners advance directly to the last 16. Those in third place drop into the third-tier Europa Conference League.
Real Betis, Union Saint-Gilloise, Freiburg and Ferencváros had already qualified to the round of 16.
Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini directed a 3-1 comeback victory for José Mourinho‘s Roma by converting twice from the penalty spot nine minutes apart in the second half at Stadio Olimpico.
Brazilian forward Rick put Ludogorets ahead 1-0 in the first half. Nicolò Zaniolo finished it off after winning the two penalties.
Roma finished second in Group C with 10 points, three points behind Real Betis. Ludogorets was third.
In Group F, Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez scored the decisive goal in the 64th, a minute after coming on as a substitute, a 1-0 victory over Lazio that sealed a place in the last 16 for the Dutch club.
Anders Dreyer had a goal in each half for Denmark’s Midtjylland to beat Sturm Graz 2-0 and reach the next round from the second spot.
All four teams completed the group stage with eight points.
Sven Michel’s early goal lifted Union Berlin to a 1-0 victory at Union SG to make sure the Bundesliga’s leaders won’t miss the next round by claiming the second position in Group D.
Fenerbahçe took first in Group B with 14 points by beating Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 at a game played in Krakow, Poland. Rennes was two points back after drawing AEK Larnaca 1-1 at home.
Late goals from Mostafa Mohamed and substitute Ludovic Blas lifted Nantes into the second place in Group G after a 2-0 away win at Olympiacos.
Leader Freiburg drew 1-1 at 10-man Qarabağ, which finished third.
Monaco had to win to advance from second place in Group H after winner Ferencváros, and forward Kevin Volland took care of it with a hat trick en route to a 4-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade.

Europa Conference League

Pablo Fornals scored twice and Joyskim Dawa added an own goal as West Ham completed a 3-0 victory at Romanian club FCSB in Group B to become the first team to win all six group stage games since the Europa Conference League was launched last season.
Anderlecht booked the qualification after a 2-0 win at Silkeborg in the same group.
West Ham, Villarreal and Djurgården already qualified for the last 16 by winning their groups before the last round of matches.
Istanbul Başakşehir completed the group stage of the Europa Conference League with a 3-1 win over Hearts to advance to the round of 16.
Başakşehir topped Group A with 13 points ahead of Fiorentina that won 3-0 at Latvian team RFS to finish second, also with 13 points.
Group winners in Europe’s third-tier club competition go directly to the last 16, while second-place teams face a playoff against the clubs placing third in Europa League groups.
AZ Alkmaar advanced from first place in Group E after beating second place Ukrainian Dnipro-1 2-1.
Nice qualified from the top of Group D by holding Cologne 2-2 in Germany with Partizan second.
Poland’s Lech made it next from Group C by defeating Villarreal 3-0.
In Group F, Gent routed Molde 4-0 to advance from second.
In Group G, Sivasspor held Slavia in Prague 1-1 to make the round of 16, with Cluj joining the Turkish team from second following a 1-0 home win over Kosovo’s Ballkani.
Slovakia’s Slovan Bratislava took first place in Group H, followed by Basel.

Tunisian police officers jailed over football fan death

Tunisian police officers jailed over football fan death
Tunisian police officers jailed over football fan death

Tunisian police officers jailed over football fan death
  • The death of Omar Laabidi in March 2018 has been seen as a case representative of the excessive use of force by the police
  • Officers were accused of chasing a group of fans following fights between rival supporters of Club Africain and CO Medenine
TUNIS: Twelve Tunisian policemen were jailed for two years Thursday for manslaughter in the case of a 19-year-old football fan who drowned in a stream while trying to escape them.
The death of Omar Laabidi in March 2018 has been seen as a case representative of the excessive use of force by the police, and lawyer Ghazi Mrabet denounced the verdict as a “charade of justice” and said the victim’s family would appeal.
Two other officers were acquitted.
Officers were accused of chasing a group of fans following fights between rival supporters of Club Africain and CO Medenine.
According to Mrabet, witnesses said police chased fans to a stream on the outskirts of the capital Tunis, where Laabidi screamed that he could not swim — before jumping into the water to escape them.
Witnesses claimed officers then told him “you just have to learn to swim,” a phrase that has since been taken up on social media and in football stadiums to criticize police abuses.
Other witnesses said Laabidi was beaten by police before being pushed toward the stream, and a coroner’s report noted significant bruising on the youth’s thigh and chest.
According to a 2019 statement by 16 Tunisian and international rights groups, including Amnesty International, the “bruises were clearly the result of baton blows.”
Laabidi’s body was found the next day.
The Tunisian League for Human Rights reports that 14 young people have been killed in recent years during clashes with police, charging them of acting with “impunity.”
Rights groups and opposition parties accuse security forces under President Kais Saied of using methods reminiscent of those used by Tunisia’s former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

