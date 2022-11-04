NBA star Kyrie Irving suspended over ‘antisemitic’ tweet

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, on Thursday honored the medallists of the taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball competitions.

Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, also honored the medallists of the beach volleyball and archery competitions.

TAEKWONDO

Following a two-day taekwondo event at the KSU Arena, a host of winners were revealed.

In the women’s -53 kg category, Donia Abutaleb was awarded a gold medal, followed by Fatema Alsalah with silver. It was a joint bronze for Taiba Alshreef and Rahaf Aljouhi.

In the women’s -67 kg category, Nancy Abubader secured first place and won the gold medal. Winning silver was Sara Ameen, followed by a joint bronze for Sara Abdulftah and Tartila Altaweel.

Turning to the men’s -63 kg category, Hamad Almabrook secured the gold medal, while Ali Asiri took silver. Winning bronze was Riyad Hamdi and Fahad Alsmeeh.

In the men’s -80 kg category, Ali Almabrook won the gold medal. Securing silver was Hesham Aldoukhi, followed by Abdallah Alzeagi and Saud Ibrahim with bronze.

In addition to being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were also congratulated by Heabdulelah Al-Dallak, assistant minister of sports, and Brig. Gen. Shaddad bin Talie’ Al-Omari, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

BADMINTON

The badminton event, which took place at the SAOC Complex, concluded after Kadeeja Kothoor secured first place and a gold medal at the women’s singles. Haya Almudarra received silver, while Fatimah Mousa took bronze.

In the men’s singles, Shaikh Mehad Shah won first place and gold, followed by Muath Alghamdi with silver and Nawaf Alghamdi with bronze.

In addition to being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were also congratulated by Muqrin Al-Muqrin, chairman of the Saudi Badminton Federation, and Mai Obaid Al-Rasheed, vice president of the Saudi Badminton Federation.

TENNIS

The competition, which featured a total of 32 players at the Saudi Tennis Federation HQ, concluded with both gold medals (and a silver) going to three siblings.

In the women’s singles, Yara Al-Hagbani took the gold medal, with silver going to Lara Bukhari. Sara Al-Obaidan received bronze.

In the men’s singles — in a final that featured two siblings — Saud Al-Hagbani beat brother Ammar Al-Hagbani to take gold. Bronze went to Rakan Al-Qoud.

The medallists were honored by Habib Al-Rubaan, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, as well as Abdulrahman Al-Suhaibani, assistant minister for Governmental Councils and Committees Affairs, and Areej Mutabagani, chairman of the Saudi Tennis Federation.

ARCHERY

Featuring the participation of 48 male and female players, the archery event at the Saudi Games 2022 concluded on Thursday evening.

In the women’s recurve Individual finals, Sara bint Saloum took first place and the gold medal. Dalal Almugairin received silver, while Haifa Alkhenizan took bronze.

In the men’s recurve individual finals, Mansour Alawi secured first place to win the gold medal, followed by Fares Alotaibi with silver. Abulrahman Almusa received bronze.

And finally, in the men’s compound individual finals, Muidh Albaqami won first place and secured a gold medal, followed by Alexander Ignatius with silver and Abdulaziz Airodhan with bronze.

In addition to being honored by Princess Delayel, the medallists were congratulated by Mushal Al-Hokair, president of the Saudi Arabian Archery Federation, and Turki Mohammed Al-Darbi, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Archery Federation.

SHOOTING

Taking place in the City Public Security Training Shooting Range, the shooting competition, which featured 56 athletes, concluded on Thursday afternoon.

In the men’s trap category, Fahad Almutairi secured first place to win the gold medal. Winning silver was Delem Alqahtani, while Mohammed Alshriedh took bronze.

The winners were honored by Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Said bin Saud Al-Saud, and Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Shooting Federation.

SQUASH

Taking place in the KSU Arena Court 2, the men’s singles squash event concluded on Thursday, with the winners honored by Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Saud, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Dr. Adel Al-Aqili, president of the Saudi Squash Federation.

Abdulrahman Mustafa won gold, followed by Mohammed Alnasfan with the silver. Abdulaziz Aburegah, meanwhile, earned bronze.

HANDBALL

The handball quarterfinals kicked off on Thursday at the KSU Arena Central Court.

After a tense match against Al-Safa, Al-Noor was able to win the match with a close call of 34-31.

Al-Khaleej beat Al-Zulfi with a score of 32-26, while Al-Huda won the match against Mudhar with a score of 32-31.

Finally, Al-Trraji beat Al-Wehda 30-29.

In Friday’s semifinals, Al-Noor meets Al-Khaleej, while Al-Huda takes on Al-Trraji.

VOLLEYBALL

The men’s volleyball group matches concluded on Thursday, with Al-Etihad beating Abha 3-0, while Al-Hilal won against Al-Taraje 3-0.

The men’s volleyball semifinals take place on Friday. The first match will be between Al-Ahli and Al-Ibtsam, while the second match will be between Al-Etihad and Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, the SAOC Complex will on Friday host the Women’s volleyball finals, where Al-Eitifaq and Al-Hilal will battle it out for gold.

In Thursday’s semifinals, Al-Hilal beat Al-Faisali 3-0, while Al-Eitifaq defeated Alanka 3-1.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, as well as Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, also honored the medallists of the beach volleyball competition.

Featuring a total of 28 athletes, the beach volleyball concluded with two finals.

In the women’s finals, the pair Raha Moharrak and Raja Chatah won the gold medal. Silver went to Victoria Tattum and Dareen Mubayyidh, while bronze went to Christine Garcia and Ghirlie Flores.

In the men’s finals, gold went to Alalyani and Basohib.

Also congratulating the winners was Khalid bin Mansour Al-Zughaibi, president of the Saudi Volleyball Federation.

---

COMING UP:

The Saudi Games 2022 continue on Nov. 4 with boxing, chess, equestrian, fencing, handball, sailing, volleyball, and wheelchair basketball.

