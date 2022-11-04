You are here

  • Home
  • New Delhi to shut schools as toxic smog chokes India’s capital

New Delhi to shut schools as toxic smog chokes India’s capital

New Delhi to shut schools as toxic smog chokes India’s capital
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said primary schools would be closed from Saturday until ‘the pollution situation improves.’ (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/grspz

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

New Delhi to shut schools as toxic smog chokes India’s capital

New Delhi to shut schools as toxic smog chokes India’s capital
  • On Friday, levels of the most dangerous PM2.5 particles were almost 25 times the daily maximum recommended by the WHO
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: Primary schools in India’s capital New Delhi will shut to protect children from the toxic smog choking the megacity of 20 million people, authorities said Friday.
Smoke from farmers burning crop stubble, vehicle exhaust and factory emissions combine every winter to blanket the capital in a deadly grey haze.
On Friday, levels of the most dangerous PM2.5 particles — so tiny they can enter the bloodstream — were almost 25 times the daily maximum recommended by the World Health Organization, according to monitoring firm IQAir.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, under fire from residents and political opponents for failing to address the crisis, said primary schools would be closed from Saturday until “the pollution situation improves.”
“No child should suffer in any way,” Kejriwal told reporters.
Delhi is frequently ranked as one of the world’s most polluted cities. On Friday it again topped IQAir’s list of major cities with the worst air quality.
A Lancet study in 2020 attributed 1.67 million deaths to air pollution in India during the previous year, including almost 17,500 in the capital.
Authorities regularly announce different plans to reduce the pollution, for example by halting construction work, but to little effect.
Tens of thousands of farmers across north India set fire to their fields at the start of every winter to clear crop stubble from recently harvested rice paddies.
The practice is one of the key drivers of Delhi’s annual smog problem and persists despite efforts to persuade farmers to use different clearing methods.
Farm fire smoke accounted for a third of Delhi’s air pollution on Thursday, according to India’s air quality monitoring agency.
The problem is also a political flashpoint — with Delhi and the northern state of Punjab governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a rival to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.
But Kejriwal called for an end to “blame games and finger-pointing” over responsibility for tackling the smog, after India’s environment minister lambasted the AAP for presiding over an increase in farm fires.
“It won’t help in finding solutions. We can blame them, and they can blame us, but that would lead to nothing,” he said.
“Farmers need solutions,” he added. “The day they get a solution, they will stop burning the stubble.”

Topics: New delhi India Air pollution Pollution

Related

A breath of fresh air: First smog tower installed in Delhi to fight pollution
World
A breath of fresh air: First smog tower installed in Delhi to fight pollution
Delhi schools shut indefinitely as smog worsens
World
Delhi schools shut indefinitely as smog worsens

North Korea fires artillery into sea as South Korea and US pledge cooperation

North Korea fires artillery into sea as South Korea and US pledge cooperation
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

North Korea fires artillery into sea as South Korea and US pledge cooperation

North Korea fires artillery into sea as South Korea and US pledge cooperation
  • South Korea’s military said it had detected more than 80 artillery rounds fired into the sea by North Korea overnight
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea fired around 80 artillery rounds into a maritime border zone overnight, South Korea said on Friday, as defense ministers from Seoul and Washington vowed to demonstrate determination in the face of a missile tests by the North.
North Korea fired multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), prompting the United States and South Korea to extend air drills that have angered Pyongyang.
Beginning shortly before midnight on Thursday, South Korea’s military said it had detected more than 80 artillery rounds fired into the sea by North Korea, in what it says is a violation of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement.
The South issued a warning communication to the North over the firing, the South Korean Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
Meeting in Washington, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup pledged to seek new measures to demonstrate the alliance’s “determination and capabilities” following repeated North Korean provocations, according to a joint statement between the two countries.
Tensions have been rising as North Korea has conducted a record number of missile launches this year, including at least 23 on Wednesday alone and the ICBM launch on Thursday.
A senior US administration official said on Thursday that although the United States had said since May that North Korea was preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, it was not clear when it might conduct such a test.
The United States believes China and Russia have leverage to persuade North Korea not to resume nuclear bomb testing, the official said.
Diplomats said Washington had asked the UN Security Council to convene publicly on North Korea on Friday, a request backed by other council members Britain, France, Albania, Ireland and Norway.
In recent years the 15-member council has been split on how to deal with North Korea and in May, China and Russia vetoed a US-led push to impose more UN sanctions in response to North Korean missile launches.
Pyongyang, meanwhile, has condemned allied military drills.
On Thursday, Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, said Washington and Seoul had made a very dangerous decision by extending the exercises, and were “shoving” the situation out of control.
“The United States and South Korea will find that they have made a terrible mistake that cannot be reversed,” said Pak.

Topics: North Korea South Korea US

Related

Seoul military: North Korea fires ICBM, but launch likely failed
World
Seoul military: North Korea fires ICBM, but launch likely failed
North Korea fires missiles, forcing South to issue air raid alert
World
North Korea fires missiles, forcing South to issue air raid alert

Donald Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections

Donald Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

Donald Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections

Donald Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections
  • Highly likely Republicans will win a majority in the US House of Representatives and also have a shot at taking control of the Senate
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month, three Trump advisers said on Thursday, while Trump himself teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa later in the day.
“And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” the former president said during the rally on Thursday night, teasing a 2024 bid.
“Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you, very soon. Get ready,” he added.
Trump was speed-dialing confidantes to hash out possible scenarios as he looks to benefit from expected Republican wins in Tuesday’s midterms, his advisers said.
“I think like a moth to a flame, Trump will run in 2024,” one senior adviser said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “I think that he wants to run and announcing before Thanksgiving gives him a great advantage over his opponents and he understands that.”
An announcement in the coming weeks could box out potential rivals for the party’s nomination, the advisers said, though they added it was possible the former president could still delay a decision or change his mind.
A representative for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.
One source familiar with Trump’s plans said he intends to announce his re-election campaign shortly after Tuesday’s elections and has been sounding out potential staff. The source was approached by the campaign to gauge interest.
Nonpartisan election forecasters and polls say it is highly likely Republicans will win a majority in the US House of Representatives and also have a shot at taking control of the Senate, which would give them the power to block President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda for the next two years.
Democrats’ electoral hopes have been hammered by voter concerns about high inflation, and Biden’s public approval rating has remained below 50 percent for more than a year, coming in at 40 percent in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.
But Trump also remains unpopular after his divisive four-year term that ended with the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by his followers, then two years during which he has continued to claim falsely that his election defeat was the result of fraud.
Trump currently faces a raft of investigations, including a Justice Department probe into classified documents he took from the White House after leaving office, some of which prosecutors say have not yet been recovered.
And the Reuters/Ipsos poll late last month showed that just 41 percent of Americans view Trump favorably.
The Thanksgiving holiday is on Nov. 24, providing Trump a two-week window after the elections to make his announcement should he wish to do so.
Trump has kept up a steady pace of political rallies since leaving office, during which he has regularly flirted with possibility that he would contest the presidency again.
He is expected to host family and friends at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday night to celebrate expected victories among candidates he backed in the midterms.
In a direct challenge to Trump, several major Republican figures are considering whether to seek the party’s presidential nomination in 2024.
Trump is keeping a close eye on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to win his re-election race on Tuesday against Democrat Charlie Crist. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, are also seen as being among potential rivals.
Announcing his re-election campaign soon could help propel Trump in the early voting states of Iowa — where he is due to appear at a rally on Thursday — and South Carolina while his rivals are still working on their own 2024 plans, the senior adviser said.

Topics: US Donald Trump

Related

Tax fraud trial of Trump family business set to begin in New York
World
Tax fraud trial of Trump family business set to begin in New York
Trump ordered to testify in Capitol assault probe
World
Trump ordered to testify in Capitol assault probe

Russia signals retreat in southern Ukraine but Kyiv fears trap

Russia signals retreat in southern Ukraine but Kyiv fears trap
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

Russia signals retreat in southern Ukraine but Kyiv fears trap

Russia signals retreat in southern Ukraine but Kyiv fears trap
  • Photos showing Russia’s flag no longer flying atop main administrative building in Kherson city sparks speculation of Russian pullout
  • Ukrainian troops on the front line last week said they saw no evidence Russian forces were withdrawing and believed they were in fact reinforcing
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

 

KYIV: A Russian-installed official in southern Ukraine said Moscow will likely pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson and urged civilians to leave, possibly signalling a retreat that would be a setback to Russia’s war.
There was silence from senior officials in Moscow. The Kyiv government and Western military analysts remained cautious, suggesting Russia could be setting a trap for advancing Ukrainian troops.
“Most likely our units, our soldiers, will leave for the left (eastern) bank,” Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator of the Kherson region, said in an interview on Thursday with Solovyov Live, a pro-Kremlin online media outlet.
The area includes Kherson city, capital of the region of the same name, and the only major city Russia has captured intact since its invasion in February. It also includes one side of a dam across the Dnipro which controls the water supply to irrigate Crimea, the peninsula Russia has occupied since 2014.
Previously, Russia had denied its forces were planning to withdraw from the area.
In lengthy comments on Thursday night on a program organized by RT television, Stremousov was somewhat more equivocal, saying “we have to take some very difficult decisions now. Whatever our strategy might be. And some people might be afraid to recognize things.
“But for me it is very important to try to say at the moment — People, please go over to the east bank. You will be in a far safer position,” Stremousov said.
At another point, Stremousov said he hoped “that we will not leave Kherson” and if that were to happen, “it will be a big blow not only in terms of the image of us all, but a big blow for people who could stay here.”
Speculation swirled over whether Russia was indeed pulling out, after photos circulated on the Internet showing the main administrative building in Kherson city with Russia’s flag no longer flying atop it. Ukraine said those images could be Russian disinformation.
Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, said it could be a Russian trap.
“This could be a manifestation of a particular provocation, in order to create the impression that the settlements are abandoned, that it is safe to enter them, while they are preparing for street battles,” she said in televised comments.

More attacks, power cuts
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched three missile and 16 air strikes on Ukrainian targets as well as more than 40 shelling episodes, the Ukrainian military said in a statement on Thursday night.
On the southern front, Russian fire hit more than 35 towns and there were more than 30 reconnaissance missions by drones, the statement said.
Ukrainian aircraft made 12 strikes on eight Russian-occupied areas where men and equipment were concentrated, hitting four anti-aircraft units, the military said. Ukrainian artillery also struck three areas with men and equipment and two ammunition depots, it said.
Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.
A Ukrainian foreign ministry statement accused the Russian authorities of carrying out “mass forced movement of residents” in Kherson and Zaporzhzhia provinces in the south and Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east “to the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea or to the Russian Federation.”
Ukraine has accused Russian forces of war crimes during the eight-month-long war, charges that Moscow rejects. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, though the conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions and destroyed cities and towns.
Its attacks in the past few weeks on Ukrainian energy and water supplies have hit civilians hard as winter approaches, the Kyiv government says. As of Thursday night, 4.5 million Ukrainians in the capital Kyiv and 10 other regions were temporarily without power, the latest outages caused by Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address.
Temperatures can fall far below freezing in winter, now just weeks away.

Counter-offensive
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he believed Ukrainian forces could retake Kherson, in perhaps his most optimistic comments on the counter-offensive to date.
A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said some Russian military commanders had rebased across the river to the east.
“We would assess that in Kherson, it’s likely that most echelons of command have withdrawn now across the river to the east, leaving pretty demoralized and often in some cases leaderless troops to face off Ukrainians on the other side,” the official said.
Russia has fought for months to hang on to the pocket of land it holds on the west bank at the mouth of the Dnipro River that bisects Ukraine.
Ukraine has attacked the main river crossings for months, making it difficult for Russia to supply its force on the west bank. Ukrainian troops have been advancing along the river since the start of October, although their advance had slowed in recent days.
Ukrainian troops on the front line last week, visited by Reuters, said they saw no evidence Russian forces were withdrawing and believed they were in fact reinforcing.
Michael Kofman, a US expert on the Russian military who has just returned from the Ukrainian side of the Kherson front, said Moscow’s intentions were unclear.
“The situation in Kherson is clear as mud,” tweeted Kofman, director of Russia studies at the Center for Naval Analyzes.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kherson

Related

Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia: US defense chief
World
Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia: US defense chief
Iran plans to supply Russia with arms ‘unacceptable’: NATO chief
Middle-East
Iran plans to supply Russia with arms ‘unacceptable’: NATO chief

China says US must ‘take responsibility’ for breakdown in climate ties

China says US must ‘take responsibility’ for breakdown in climate ties
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

China says US must ‘take responsibility’ for breakdown in climate ties

China says US must ‘take responsibility’ for breakdown in climate ties
  • Beijing blames breakdown of bilateral discussions with the US on climate change on the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Climate change diplomacy between China and the United States cannot be separated from broader political tensions between the two sides, and Washington must take responsibility for the breakdown in talks, China’s foreign ministry said.
Nearly 200 countries are about to gather in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt for another round of global climate negotiations, but diplomatic tensions between the two biggest sources of climate-warming greenhouse gas have threatened to overshadow the meeting, known as COP27.
Agreements and joint declarations by Beijing and Washington helped drive through the landmark Paris Agreement in 2015, but China suspended all bilateral discussions in August following the visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China claims.
“China and the United States previously developed good cooperation in the area of climate change, working together to get the Paris Agreement reached and brought into effect,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement late on Thursday.
“At the same time, China-US climate cooperation cannot be separated from the broad climate of bilateral ties,” the spokesperson added, noting that Pelosi’s “serious breach of Chinese sovereignty” in Taiwan had left China with no choice but to suspend the talks.
“The United States side must take responsibility for this.”
China has not suspended cooperation with other countries, and would continue to support the multilateral climate negotiation process, the spokesperson said, adding that China was “willing to communicate and coordinate with all parties” to ensure COP27 was successful.
Expectations ahead of COP27 were already low amid global concerns about energy supplies brought about by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the worsening China-US relationship has driven those expectations even lower, experts said.
“The US-China collaboration on climate commitments is something that has really helped in the past,” said Frank Jotzo, director of the Center for Climate and Energy Policy at Australian National University.
“It just doesn’t exist any longer, and there’s really not much prospect of it reappearing,” he said at a Thursday briefing.

Topics: COP27 climate change Taiwan Nancy Pelosi

Related

UN calls on nations to ‘urgently’ boost climate funds
World
UN calls on nations to ‘urgently’ boost climate funds
Egypt calls for pledge fulfillments at climate conference
Middle-East
Egypt calls for pledge fulfillments at climate conference

Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia: US defense chief

Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia: US defense chief
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia: US defense chief

Ukraine capable of retaking Kherson from Russia: US defense chief
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian forces can retake the strategic southern city of Kherson from Russian troops, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, in what would be a major defeat for Russia in its invasion of its neighbor.
Austin’s remarks coincided with a Russian-installed official in Kherson region saying Moscow was likely to pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, signaling a significant retreat, if confirmed.
Ukraine said it was still fighting in the area and was wary of the occupying Russian forces setting a trap.
Austin did not answer a question about whether Russian forces were preparing to leave. But, in perhaps his most optimistic comments yet on the Ukrainian counter-offensive, expressed confidence in their ability to beat back Russian forces.
“On the issue of whether the Ukrainians can take the remaining territory on the west side of the Dnipro river and in Kherson, I certainly believe that they have the capability to do that,” Austin told a news conference at the Pentagon.
“Most importantly, the Ukrainians believe they have the capability to do that. We have seen them engage in a very methodical but effective effort to take back their sovereign territory.”
The region’s capital and river port Kherson is the only big city Russia has captured intact since its invasion began on Feb. 24.
The area the Ukrainians are seeking to retake on the west bank of the river also includes one side of a huge dam across the Dnipro which controls the water supply to irrigate Crimea, the peninsula Russia has occupied since 2014.
A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity, assessed Russia was planning to retreat from their bridgehead on the west side of the river to the east side, where it could better defend its forces.
“We think that that planning is almost certainly well advanced,” the official said.
The official said some Russian military commanders had rebased to the other side of the river.
“We would assess that in Kherson, it’s likely that most echelons of command have withdrawn now across the river to the east, leaving pretty demoralized and often in some cases leaderless troops to face of Ukrainians on the other side,” the Western official said.
Russia has fought for months to hang on to the pocket of land it holds on the west bank at the mouth of the Dnipro river that bisects Ukraine. Moscow had sent tens of thousands of troops to reinforce the area, one of its biggest battlefield priorities.
Ukraine has targeted the main river crossings for months, making it difficult for Russia to supply its huge force on the west bank. Ukrainian troops have been advancing along the river since bursting through the Russian frontline at the start of October, although their advance had slowed.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

No sign of ‘undeclared nuclear activities’ in Ukraine: IAEA
World
No sign of ‘undeclared nuclear activities’ in Ukraine: IAEA
Russia’s Wagner group facing UK court action over Ukraine ‘terrorism’
World
Russia’s Wagner group facing UK court action over Ukraine ‘terrorism’

Latest updates

New Delhi to shut schools as toxic smog chokes India’s capital
New Delhi to shut schools as toxic smog chokes India’s capital
Saudi Arabia GDP highest among G20 in Q3 
Saudi Arabia GDP highest among G20 in Q3 
Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
UAE men and women claim four more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
UAE men and women claim four more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
Saudi Aramco lowers December Arab Light crude prices to Asia
Saudi Aramco lowers December Arab Light crude prices to Asia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.