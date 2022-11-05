You are here

Firebomb attack on UK immigration center ‘motivated by terrorist ideology’: police

People thought to be migrants talk to the police outside the Manston immigration short-term holding facility near Thanet, Kent, England, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (File/AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

  • No one was hurt in the attack
  • The perpetrator was later found dead
LONDON: The firebombing of a UK migrant processing center last week was “motivated by a terrorist ideology,” counter terrorism police said on Saturday.
“Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), who have been working with Kent Police since the initial notification of this incident, have recovered evidence that indicates the attack at an immigration center in Dover on Sunday, 30 October 2022, was motivated by a terrorist ideology,” the body said in a statement.
No one was hurt in the attack. The perpetrator was later found dead.

Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military

Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military

Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military
  • Launches detected from from Tongrim, North Pyongan Province, to the West Sea
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the western sea on Saturday morning, said South Korean military, adding the missiles flew about 130 kilometers at an altitude of about 20km.

North Korea has launched a series of missiles this week, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), drawing condemnation from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo and raising speculation it could be readying for the resumption of nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

Saturday’s launch, fired between 11:31 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. KST, comes as the United States and South Korea wrapped up a six-day Vigilant Storm exercise that began on Oct. 31.

The joint military exercise involved some 240 military aircraft and two US strategic bomber B-1B, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This is the first time the B-1B has been deployed in US-South Korean drills since 2017, which shows “the combined defense capabilities and determination of the Republic of Korea and the US to resolutely respond to any provocations from North Korea, and the will of the US to implement a strong commitment to extended deterrence,” JCS said in a statement.

Pyongyang on Friday demanded that the United States and South Korea halt “provocative” air exercises. South Korea said it scrambled warplanes in response to 180 North Korean military flights near the countries’ shared border on Friday.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired a daily record 23 missiles, with one landing off the coast of South Korea for the first time.

In recent years the UN Security Council has been split on how to deal with North Korea and in May, China and Russia vetoed a US-led push to impose more UN sanctions in response to North Korean missile launches.

China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says

China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says

China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says
  • China’s current strategy is still able to control COVID-19 despite the high transmissibility of COVID-19 variants and asymptomatic carriers
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

SHENZHEN, China: China will not waver in preventing a rebound of COVID-19 and in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ of cases as soon as they emerge, a spokesperson for the China National Health Commission said in a press conference on Saturday.

China’s current strategy is still able to control COVID-19 despite the high transmissibility of COVID-19 variants and asymptomatic carriers, a health official added.

China has a zero COVID-19 policy, which includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing, aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Fire kills 13 at bar in Russian city of Kostroma

Fire kills 13 at bar in Russian city of Kostroma
Updated 05 November 2022
AFP

Fire kills 13 at bar in Russian city of Kostroma

Fire kills 13 at bar in Russian city of Kostroma
  • Up to 250 people were evacuated from the building when it caught fire at night in the city
  • Kostroma is one of Russia’s oldest cities and is famous for its medieval architecture and monasteries
Updated 05 November 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: A fire Saturday killed at least 13 people at a restaurant and bar housed in a warehouse in the Russian city of Kostroma, local authorities said.
“According to preliminary information, 13 people fell victim to the fire,” local governor Sergei Sitnikov said on Telegram.
Russian news agencies reported that 250 people were evacuated from the building when it caught fire at night in the city around 300 kilometers (180 miles) northeast of Moscow.
Sitnikov said that the blaze at the restaurant, called Poligon, was put out at around 07:30 a.m. (0430 GMT).
At least five other people were injured, he said, but they did not need to be hospitalized.
Local emergency services said they received reports of the fire at around 02:00 a.m., and that the blaze had spread out over 3,500 square meters.
On its website, Poligon describes itself as a typical Russian “stolovaya” — a casual restaurant that serves traditional food and is popular with workers.
It says it is housed in a “distribution center” and is popular with traffic police.
State television showed images of dozens of emergency workers fighting a huge fire that engulfed the one-story building.
The sign “Poligon” was visible amid the flames raging on its roof.
One fire fighter told regional state television that it took 50 people to extinguish the fire and that they had used 20 fire engines.
He said the fire was especially difficult to put out because of the risk of the building collapsing.
Kostroma, a city on the Volga river of around 230,000 people, is one of Russia’s oldest cities and is famous for its medieval architecture and monasteries.

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
  • Churches opened their doors to serve as shelters for those whose homes were impacted
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

POWDERLY, Texas: Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins.
Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county’s emergency manager, confirmed one death although he didn’t immediately provide details.
The small town of Idabel saw a church, medical center and a school torn apart.
“There was total destruction on the south and east sides of Idabel,” Steven Carter, an emergency management coordinator for McCurtain County, told the Texarkana Gazette.
Carter told the paper people were still trapped late Friday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said search-and-rescue teams and generators were being sent to the Idabel area.
“Praying for Oklahomans impacted by today’s tornadoes,” Stitt tweeted.
Keli Cain of the Oklahoma Emergency Management Office said at least three other counties were also hit by storms, with flash flooding in some areas.
The National Weather Service said tornadoes also were reported in Texas and Arkansas and a storm system was heading toward Louisiana.
In Texas, authorities in Lamar County said at least 50 homes were damaged or destroyed and 10 people were treated at one hospital, including two with critical injuries. No deaths were immediately reported.
Judge Brandon Bell, the county’s highest elected official, declared a disaster in the area, a step in getting federal assistance and funding. Bell’s declaration said at least two dozen people were injured across the county.
One community hit hard was Powderly, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Idabel and about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. Both Powderly and Idabel are near the Texas-Oklahoma border.
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management said the tornado touched down shortly after 4 p.m. and traveled north-northeast through the communities of Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek and Powderly.
Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, told The Paris News newspaper that she wasn’t aware anyone had been killed but knew of injuries.
“It’s going to take a long time to get this cleaned up, but the community came together,” Johnson said. “It’s really heartbreaking to see.”
Churches opened their doors to serve as shelters for those whose homes were impacted.

Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report — think tank

Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report — think tank
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report — think tank

Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report — think tank
  • First time such a train movement had been observed on the route in several years
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A train crossed from North Korea into Russia on Friday, two days after the US said it had information indicating Pyongyang is covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, a Washington think tank said, citing commercial satellite imagery.
The 38 North project, which monitors North Korean developments, said it was the first time such a train movement had been observed on the route in several years, although Russia’s veterinary service reported on Wednesday that a train had crossed the border into North Korea carrying horses.
“It is impossible to determine the purpose of the train from the imagery, but the crossing comes amid reports of arms sales from North Korea to Russia and a general expectation of the resumption of trade between the two countries,” 38 North said.
It said North Korea closed the 800-meter (yard) Tumangang Friendship Bridge (Korea-Russia Friendship Bridge), the only land link between the countries, in February 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report said that at 10:24 a.m. local time (0124 GMT) a three-car set of enclosed railcars was visible on the Korean side of the border, and by 1:10 p.m. local time (0410 GMT) it appeared to be in Russia behind a locomotive, about 200 meters (yards) from the end of the railway bridge.
At 2:29 p.m. (0529 GMT) the locomotive and three railcars were visible on tracks at Russia’s Khasan Station, approximately 2 km (1.2 miles) from the border, and three smaller covered railcars, or possible containers on flatcars, were parked alongside the newly arrived train on an adjacent track.
“Whether a transfer of material was in progress could not be determined, and the parked locations of these train sets may have been unrelated,” the report said.
The White House said on Wednesday that Washington had information indicating North Korea was covertly supplying Russia with a “significant” number of artillery shells for its war in Ukraine and was attempting to obscure the shipments by funneling them through countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
North Korea said in September it had never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so.
According to a statement from Russia’s state veterinary service on Wednesday, Russia and North Korea restarted train travel for the first time since the pandemic with a cargo of 30 grey thoroughbred “Orlov Trotter” horses into North Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is known as a keen horseman. He was shown in 2019 by North Korean media trekking through mountain snows astride a white stallion. Russian customs data shows North Korea has spent thousands of dollars on thoroughbred horses from Russia in previous years.

