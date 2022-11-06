You are here

Caroline Garcia tops Daria Kasatkina for final spot in semis of WTA Finals

Caroline Garcia returns a shot against Daria Kasatkina in their women's singles group stage match at the 2022 WTA Finals at Dickies Arena on Nov. 05, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
AP

  • The sixth-ranked Frenchwoman became the first in 30 matches this season to beat Kasatkina after losing the first set to the No. 8 player
AP

FORT WORTH, Texas: Caroline Garcia claimed the last spot in the semifinals of the season-ending WTA Finals with a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) round-robin victory over Daria Kasatkina on Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Frenchwoman became the first in 30 matches this season to beat Kasatkina after losing the first set to the No. 8 player.

A tense third set that included a nine-deuce game in which Kasatkina finally held serve for a 5-4 lead ended in the tiebreaker when a scrambling Kasatkina put a volley into the net.

Garcia and Kasatkina played the winner-take-all match after both lost to top-ranked Iga Swiatek and beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff in group play.

Swiatek had already clinched the top spot in the group. She and Gauff were set to wrap up singles play Saturday night.

Fifth-ranked Maria Sakkari and No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka are the other singles qualifiers from the eight-player field on the indoor hard court at Dickies Arena. The event was moved to Texas from China.

Garcia has reached the semifinals in both WTA Finals appearances. The first was in 2017.

S. Korea confirm successful Son surgery but World Cup still in balance

Updated 06 November 2022
AFP

  • The Tottenham Hotspur forward sustained the nasty injury —  reportedly multiple fractures to his eye socket — during a Champions League win over Marseille this week
AFP

SEOUL: South Korean superstar Son Heung-min has undergone successful surgery following a facial injury, the country’s football federation said on Saturday, but declined to say if he will be ready for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward sustained the nasty injury —  reportedly multiple fractures to his eye socket — during a Champions League win over Marseille this week.

Worried South Korean fans have since been waiting nervously for updates on Son’s condition, fearing their World Cup would be ruined without the talismanic national captain.

“We’ve been informed by Spurs that the surgery went well and was successful,” said a Korea Football Association (KFA) official.

“We think it’s not the time to talk about Son’s status for the World Cup. We are not saying it’s impossible, we are just saying now is not the time to discuss.”

Son’s World Cup fate dominated the sports pages of South Korean newspapers on Friday, including one that featured a detailed diagram of a human skull to show where he was injured.

South Korea will begin their campaign in Qatar against Uruguay on Nov. 24, also facing Ghana and Portugal in Group H.

Son, who shared last season’s Premier League golden boot with Liverpool’s Mohamad Salah, has a huge fan base in South Korea.

He is considered critical to South Korea’s chances of making it to the knockout stages at the World Cup, having scored 35 goals in 104 internationals  —including nine in his last 14.

Though he is yet to lift a trophy at club level, he led South Korea to gold at the 2018 Asian Games.

Asian football boss urges support, not ‘cynicism’ for World Cup

Updated 06 November 2022
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Asia’s football chief has called for support for the Qatar World Cup despite the “deep undercurrents of cynicism” that have marked the build-up to the event.

Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa praised Qatar’s “extraordinary efforts” in hosting the tournament, and said a successful World Cup is “the need of the hour ... in these challenging times.”

“There are deep undercurrents of cynicism due to a combination of factors,” the Asian Football Confederation president said in a statement.

“But no other sport has the unique power to bring us all together in a positive spirit of joy, excitement and optimism.”

Sheikh Salman said the AFC “pledges its full support and unwavering commitment” to the host country, a member of the 47-member confederation.

“Now more than ever, it is crucial for all of us to wholeheartedly complement their efforts by offering our full support to the tournament,” he said.

The World Cup, the first major global sporting event with fans since the pandemic, starts on Nov. 20.

Green Falcons complete final training session ahead of Iceland World Cup warm up match

Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

  • The match against Iceland on Sunday will be the fourth friendly for Saudi Arabia
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia’s national football team concluded their preparations for their friendly match against Iceland on Sunday at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The match forms part of the third phase of the Green Falcons’ preparatory program for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which begins later this month.

The match against Iceland on Sunday will be the fourth friendly for Saudi Arabia, before a fifth and final match against Panama.

It follows three other friendlies, which included a win over North Macedonia and draws with Albania and Honduras.  

Saleh Al-Shehri, Sultan Al-Ghannam and Nasser Al-Dosari continued their special training program, accompanied by the medical staff, in their bid to be fit and ready for the World Cup opener against Argentina.

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas again, faces Rune in Paris final

Updated 05 November 2022
AP

  • The 21-time Grand Slam champion next faces unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune, who downed 8th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime to stay on course for the biggest title of his career
PARIS: Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the eighth straight time, edging an entertaining semifinal 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4) to stay on track for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title on Saturday.
The 21-time Grand Slam champion next faces unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune, who has never been in a Masters final.
Tsitsipas was 15-40 down on his serve in the ninth game of the deciding set but saved two break points — the second with a sublime one-handed backhand drop shot following a long rally — and held for 5-4.
“Some incredible points toward the end,” Djokovic said. “I’m just really glad to overcome this challenge.”
The sixth-seeded Djokovic trailed 4-3 in the tiebreaker but won the next two points to go 5-4 up, and with two serves to come against the fifth-seeded Greek.
After a weak second serve, he used great defense to edge a rally when Tsitsipas patted a forehand volley into the net to give Djokovic a first match point. He took it with a smash at the net, cupped a finger to his ear and yelled “Come on!” to the crowd at the Bercy Arena.
“It’s very sweet when you win matches like this against one of the best players in the world,” Djokovic said. “I thought I started the match very well, again, great hitting like yesterday. I had chances early on in the second. The momentum shifted, the crowd got into it. I think he elevated his level of tennis.”
Djokovic is also aiming for a record-extending 39th Masters title, a fifth title this season and a 91st career overall to move one behind 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic improved to 9-2 in matches against Tsitsipas, who won two of their first three but now hasn’t beaten Djokovic since the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals in October 2019.
Earlier Saturday, an inspired Rune downed eighth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 to stay on course for the biggest title of his career.
Rune, who won both of his career titles this year, reached his fourth straight final of the season.
Contesting his first Masters semifinal, he won 86 percent of his points on first serve and faced no break points.
“It was an unbelievable match from my side today. I really was sticking to the game plan for the whole match and just taking every chance I got,” Rune said. “Putting Felix under pressure, that’s what my game plan was all about, and I managed to do it almost perfectly. I am super proud how I handled everything.”
He ended Auger-Aliassime’s 16-match winning run and the 22-year-old Canadian’s bid for a fourth straight title.
Auger-Aliassime beat Rune last Sunday in the Swiss Indoors final.
Man City celebrations underline tension in title race

Updated 05 November 2022
AP

  • Erling Haaland celebrated like Sergio Aguero
  • Brentford boss Thomas Frank said his goalkeeping coach was injured after a pre-match altercation with a Nottingham Forest groundsman
MANCHESTER, England: Pep Guardiola celebrated like Manchester City had won the Premier League title.
Erling Haaland celebrated like Sergio Aguero.
It is early November and this was a 2-1 home win against Fulham – but the reaction from the reigning champions underlined the sense of relief within the Etihad Stadium on a day of high tension.
While the top of the table was at stake, and not discounting the late drama of Haaland’s stoppage- time penalty for 10-man City, these are early days in the season. It is unlikely two dropped points would be too damaging to Guardiola’s ambitions.
But, to him, this was the latest evidence that his players are ready to go again.
With only one more round of league games to go before the start of the World Cup, his team ran the risk of losing ground on early pace-setter Arsenal.
This was also the chance to take advantage in a weekend when rivals are destined to drop points, with Arsenal facing Chelsea and Tottenham taking on Liverpool on Sunday.
It was perhaps with that in mind that City’s manager reacted so emotionally – embracing Kevin De Bruyne on the field and ordering his players to thank the fans.
Moments earlier Haaland swung his shirt in the air after converting his penalty to bring back memories of Aguero’s celebrations after firing City to their first Premier League title 10 years ago.
“We didn’t win the Premier League today, of course,” said manager Guardiola. “But in this moment it makes sense of our job for all of us.
“To see the faces of the crowd when we were on the pitch, it was really good.”
Guardiola has spoken in recent weeks of maintaining the levels his team has set over a five-year period in which he has won four Premier League titles.
Down to 10 men from the 26th minute, when Joao Cancelo was sent off for a professional foul on Harry Wilson, his players provided an emphatic response, dominating the play throughout and pushing for a late winner.
It also helps to have the talent of Haaland to bring off the bench when in search of a game-changer.
The Norwegian striker, who missed the previous two games with a foot injury, was summoned after 64 minutes and City’s threat level immediately increased.
So did the atmosphere, with Haaland’s arrival sparking almost as big a cheer as Julian Alvarez’s 17th-minute goal that put the home team in front.
Haaland was needed after Cancelo’s foul on Wilson saw Fulham awarded a penalty, which Andreas Pereira converted.
City look a completely different team with Haaland at the point of attack, and he soon had the ball in the back of the net when heading in De Bruyne’s cross from close range. But VAR cut the celebrations short.
Ultimately, it only added to the sense of drama, with Fulham defender Antonee Robinson succumbing to the pressure of trying to keep City at bay and bringing down De Bruyne in the box deep into time added on.
Haaland converted, even if goalkeeper Bernd Leno got a touch.
“The penalty was not the best penalty I have seen in my life,” said Guardiola. “But he hit it strong.
“If it’s soft it’s 50-50. If it’s strong it’s 75-30...mathematics is not my strong point.”

Frank complains after coach’s altercation with groundsman
Brentford boss Thomas Frank said his goalkeeping coach was injured after a pre-match altercation with a Nottingham Forest groundsman.
Frank claimed Manu Sotelo had marks on him after an argument with a member of the groundstaff before kick-off in the 2-2 draw.
PA Sport reports the Football Association is aware of the incident and will await referee Andre Marriner’s report.
Frank said: “It surprised me a little bit, not that I am an experienced Premier League manager, but in all my time in football and especially all my time in the Premier League I have never, ever, ever seen a groundsman walking around in the middle of our warm-up doing things.”

Wolves to hit the market
New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has been told he needs new recruits to turn the season around.
Caretaker boss Steve Davis made his assessment after his team lost 3-2 to Brighton, with Pascal Gross hitting a late winner.
“If I was in his shoes I would be looking to increase the numbers with some quality,” he said on the day Lopetegui’s appointment was announced.

Leeds believe
Jesse Marsch hailed Leeds’ spirit after a dramatic 4-3 win against Bournemouth.
Crysencio Summerville’s 84th-minute goal settled a thrilling contest that swung from end to end.
It ensured back-to-back wins for Leeds after last week’s victory against Liverpool.
“From my first day here, what you see is real belief and real commitment and a real understanding that it takes every ounce of our being to compete and be good in this league,” said manager Marsch. “We still have a long way to go to consistently be the team that I want us to be, but in the meantime we know that we have commitment.”

