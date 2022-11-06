You are here

Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title against Phillies

Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title against Phillies
The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP)
Updated 06 November 2022
AP

Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title against Phillies

Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title against Phillies
  • Alvarez’s homer cleared the batter’s eye in straightaway center, the backdrop that extends 40 feet above the field
  • The 73-year-old Baker, who had been to the World Series twice before as a skipper, is the oldest championship manager in any of the four major North American sports
Updated 06 November 2022
AP

HOUSTON: Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.

Alvarez blasted a three-run drive in the sixth inning immediately after Phillies starter Zack Wheeler was pulled with a 1-0 lead. As Alvarez’s 450-foot drive disappeared, Astros starter Framber Valdez jumped and wildly screamed in the dugout as fans in the crowd of 42,948 went into a frenzy waving their orange rally towels.

“When I was rounding second base, I felt the whole stadium moving,” Alvarez said through a translator.

Baker finally got his first title in his 25th season as a manager, the past three since being hired by the Astros to help the team regain credibility after the sign-stealing scandal that cost manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs, and made Houston the most reviled team in baseball.

The 73-year-old Baker, who had been to the World Series twice before as a skipper, is the oldest championship manager in any of the four major North American sports. It came 20 years after a near-miss, when came within five outs of winning the championship while guiding the San Francisco Giants.

“What’s next? I said if I win one, I want to win two,” Baker said afterward.

Houston’s coaching and training staffs circled around Baker after Nick Castellanos flied out to end it, jumping up and down, and chanting “Dusty! Dusty! Dusty!” in the dugout before they joined the players on the field.

Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña was the World Series MVP after getting another key hit, a single to set up Alvarez’s drive.

The 25-year-old star born in the Dominican Republic also won a Gold Glove award and AL Championship Series MVP — Peña is the first hitter to win those three awards in a career, and he did it all in his first season, per OptaSTATS.

Alvarez’s homer cleared the batter’s eye in straightaway center, the backdrop that extends 40 feet above the field. It was the first time the Cuban slugger connected since the first two games this postseason.

“This time what I did, I just tried to stay a little bit calm, select a good pitch to swing at,” he said. “And that’s what I did.”

Christian Vázquez added an RBI single later in the inning to make it 4-1.

Valdez earned his second win of this Series. He had been in the dugout only a few minutes after throwing his 93rd and final pitch while striking out nine over six innings.

But the lefty had walked off the mound with the wild-card Phillies up 1-0 on Kyle Schwarber’s homer leading off the sixth.

Schwarber, who hit his third homer in the past four games, rounded the bases waving his raised empty hand in the same motion as the fans with their towels.

But by the time Schwarber batted in the eighth, the NL’s home run leader was reduced to bunting, trying for a hit to stir a dormant Phillies offense. His bunt went foul with two strikes, resulting in a strikeout.

In the sixth, Houston got two runners on base against Wheeler for the first time in the game, when Martín Maldonado was hit by a pitch, Jose Altuve grounded into a forceout and Peña singled.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson went to left-handed reliever José Alvarado to face the lefty slugger for the fourth time in the series — Alvarez had popped out twice and been hit by a pitch the first three times.

“I thought Wheels still had really good stuff. It wasn’t about that. It was just I thought the matchup was better with Alvarado on Alvarez at that time,” Thomson said.

And Alvarado had allowed only three homers to lefty hitters in his six big league seasons, until his 2-1 pitch, when Alvarez crushed the 99-mph sinker.

“It’s kind of a dirty inning and I thought, I mean, going into the series it was always kind of Alvarado on Alvarez,” Thomson said. “It was the sixth inning and I felt like the normal back end of the bullpen guys could get through it.”

Alvarez hadn’t homered since Game 2 of the AL Division Series against Seattle, when his two-run shot in the sixth inning put them up to stay. That came after his game-ending, three-run shot in Game 1 for an 8-7 win.

Houston won an American League-best 106 games and reached its fourth World Series during a span in which it made it to the AL Championship Series six seasons in a row. The Astros made their only other World Series appearance in 2005, while still in the National League, and were swept in four games by the Chicago White Sox.

This was their third ALCS and second consecutive World Series since former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers revealed after the 2019 season, when he had gone from Houston for two years since being part of their 2017 championship, that the team had used a camera in center field to steal signs and signal hitters on which pitches to expect by banging on a garbage can.

Philadelphia was 22-29 when Joe Girardi was fired in early June and replaced by bench coach Thomson, the 59-year-old baseball lifer getting his first chance a big-league manager — he was on the Yankees big league staff for 10 seasons with Girardi, and was part of their last World Series and title in 2009.

The Phillies finished the regular season 65-46 under Thomson, their 87 wins good for the sixth and final spot in the NL playoffs, on the way to their first World Series since 2009.

Valdez became the only left-hander other than Sandy Koufax in 1963 to strike out five consecutive batters in a World Series game. He fanned the side in the third, then Bryce Harper swung and missed a 97-mph sinker to start the fourth before Castellanos’ 10-pitch at-bat that ended with him taking a 96-mph pitch on the inside corner — and clearly disagreeing with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale.

When Wheeler was on the mound in between that, he broke at least three Houston bats in the bottom of the third, and had to make one play while a shattered bat flew over his head and around him. The barrel of Chas McCormick’s bat landed short of second base and then slid all the way to the outfield grass.

After midseason addition Trey Mancini singled for his first career postseason hit, a pitch after having to change bats, McCormick’s second bat of the plate appearance was shattered at the handle by a 97-mph sinker, with the barrel finally landing short of second base and then sliding to the edge of the outfield grass. Wheeler made the play, and threw to second baseman Jean Segura for the force with the bat still moving between him and Mancini running toward the base.

Wheeler gave up three doubles and two runs in his first four pitches in losing Game 2. His first four pitches a week later resulted in a strikeout of Altuve, and the right-hander matched a career best needing only seven pitches to get out of the first inning.

Wheeler finished with 70 pitches, allowing two runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one.

UAE Pro League review: Late goals boost Al-Ain and Al-Wasl

UAE Pro League review: Late goals boost Al-Ain and Al-Wasl
Updated 06 November 2022
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League review: Late goals boost Al-Ain and Al-Wasl

UAE Pro League review: Late goals boost Al-Ain and Al-Wasl
  • Al-Bataeh’s Caio Zanardi’s and Al-Nasr’s Thorsten Fink shown the exit door after latest defeats
Updated 06 November 2022
Matt Monaghan

ADNOC Pro League title hopefuls Al-Ain and Al-Wasl were grateful for late goals, while defeat spelt doom for two head coaches, in an eventful matchweek nine.

Unstoppable Togo hit man Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba produced his leading 10th strike this term — plus, an inventive UAE Flag Day celebration — to complete champions Al-Ain’s 2-1, comeback victory against Khor Fakkan in the 80th minute.

Meanwhile, UAE forward Fabio De Lima converted a 100th-minute penalty in the round’s dramatic final act when Al-Wasl came from behind to down Ajman 2-1.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club’s 6-0 thumping of new boys Al-Bataeh brought an end to Caio Zanardi’s reign and former Bayern Munich midfielder Thorsten Fink was replaced at 12th-placed Al-Nasr by Goran Tomic after a 2-0 home loss against Al-Jazira.

Caio’s 87th-minute spot-kick pushed first-placed Sharjah past struggling Al-Dhafra 1-0 in returning boss Aleksandar Veselinovic’s second debut, Joao Pedro struck twice when Al-Wahda beat bottom-placed Dibba Al-Fujairah 3-0 in a match that finished with 10 men apiece, and dark horses Ittihad Kalba kept in the mix courtesy of their 2-1 downing of Baniyas.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and talking points from the latest action.

Player of the week — Harib Abdalla (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

It took nine matchweeks, but the UAE’s brightest prospect has finally arrived for 2022-23.

Harib Abdalla was tipped for greatness from the moment he completed a sensational solo goal in September 2020’s AFC Champions League clash with Shahr Khodro. The teenager’s burgeoning reputation was further boosted by a nerveless winner against South Korea that ensured the UAE’s World Cup 2022 qualifying progression on the third round’s final day.

A star looked poised to turn into a supernova for this season, especially with Leonardo Jardim, a noted incubator of talent, hired by Shabab Al-Ahli.

However, reality had fallen well short of expectations. A disappointing return of zero goal contributions in eight, forgettable top-fight outings did not reflect the innate ability of a forward linked repeatedly with European suitors in pre-season.

That was before Friday’s visit to floundering Bataeh. Abdalla’s cute pass split the home defense for Igor Jesus’ opener, while his scoring instincts guaranteed he was in the right spot to tap in a rebound on the hour mark, and he sent experienced Portuguese center-back Artur Jorge flying with a flamboyant faked shot for his eye-catching second.

The 19-year-old has the potential to match the exploits of the preceding “golden” generation’s finest in Omar Abdulrahman, Ahmed Khalil and Ali Mabkhout.

A standard has been set. Abdalla must ensure he meets it weekly.

Goal of the week — Fabio De Lima (Al-Wasl)

Al-Wasl cannot be accused of being boring.

Another epic contest turned in their favor deep into injury time. Their talisman, De Lima, was at the heart of things.

Zabeel Stadium, stung by the prior collapse on home soil to 2-2 against Kalba, held its breadth in the 94th minute when a handball was awarded against their former center-back Abdullah Al-Junaibi for an outstretched arm on the slide.

A lengthy pause for VAR checks only ramped up the tension. That is, seemingly, for everyone but De Lima.

The tranquil 29-year-old blocked out the noise and fired straight down the middle. That is now seven goals and three assists in eight run-outs, healing memories of a 2021-22 repeatedly derailed by serious injury.

How different the UAE’s qualifying playoff could have been against limited Australia if he had featured.

The Brazil-born attacker’s efforts are helping Al-Wasl cling on in fourth.

With inconsistent Baniyas up next, and their direct rivals facing exacting fixtures, Juan Antonio Pizzi’s entertainers could yet top the table headed into the five-week international break.

Coach of the week — Aleksandar Veselinovic (Al-Dhafra)

Defeat for Al-Dhafra, but one imbued with hope about better days to come.

The Western Knights, belatedly, lived up to their nickname in a combative clash with star-studded Sharjah. Only Khalid Al-Darmaki’s late foul denied them a morale-lifting point.

A key influence on this sturdier display came from the touchline.

Nebojsa Vignjevic departed in the wake of 5-0 defeat to Baniyas. This humbling granted them a ruinous return of 27 goals conceded in eight games.

An emergency call was made to Veselinovic. The 52-year-old oversaw 12 league matches in 2020-21, returning 15 points — an average that, if replicated, should comfortably ensure safety.

His new troops responded positively. Their season-high 16 fouls disrupted Sharjah’s momentum, with center-backs Claudio and Leonard Amesimeku producing essential goal-line clearances.

Winger Mohamed Rayhi exemplified this dogged approach with three interceptions, one clearance and a 100 percent tackle success rate.

Dhafra remain mired in relegation worries for the third-successive season. But victory over Khor Fakkan could see them claw out of the drop zone.

Blockbuster matchweek 10 is perfectly poised

A season that promised so much is set for a grandstand finale, heading into World Cup 2022’s sizeable stoppage.

From a top seven within three points of each other, Jazira and Wahda meet on Friday, with no love lost between the Abu Dhabi neighbors.

This is followed a day later by the consequential clash between leaders Sharjah and holders Al-Ain. Heavy hitters abound on the pitch, with Paco Alcacer, Kostas Manolas and Miralem Pjanic battling against Laba, Soufiane Rahimi and Andriy Yarmolenko.

The derby between Shabab Al-Ahli and Nasr is given greater intrigue by the presence of Tomic in the visitor’s dugout. The 45-year-old was named the Croatian top flight’s manager of the year for 2021-22 when leading Rijeka to fourth.

There is even a tantalising clash between last season’s top two from First Division League, when winless Dibba welcome managerless Bataeh.

What a fitting way to stand down.

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series
  • Slovenian golfer clinched her second career title at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club
  • Aramco Team Series returns to Jeddah for final leg of golf’s global series
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Slovenian superstar Pia Babnik will once again tee it up in the Aramco Team Series at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, aiming to defend the individual title she won in 2021 after birdieing the 18th hole to win by one shot.

Babnik, 18, is one of the game’s brightest talents, having secured two career titles already and finished third in the Chevron Championship in April. She currently sits 65th in the world rankings and will be looking to go back-to-back in King Abdullah Economic City on Nov. 10-12.

The Slovenian will compete against the likes of Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Bronte Law, Alison Lee and Suzann Pettersen for the individual title, as the Aramco Team Series returns to Jeddah for the conclusion of golf’s global series.

The 18-year-old will be joined by Olivia Cowan, Anne Van Dam, Annabel Dimmock and Marianne Skarpnord, among others, and November’s event will be the 32nd stop on the Ladies European Tour Race to Costa del Sol and fifth and final edition of the Aramco Team Series for 2022.

Babnik has been a stalwart of the various Aramco Team Series events since its inception and is also an ambassador for the tournament and believes it is doing incredible things for the continued growth of the female game.

She said: “These events are so fun to be a part of, and all the players love being involved in these tournament weeks. We get to travel to some really great places around the world and play some world-class golf courses, all while getting treated incredibly.

“The Aramco Team Series is providing life-changing prize funds to the Ladies European Tour and growing the game of golf both in Saudi Arabia and around the world. It is a pleasure to represent the tournament and be one of their ambassadors as the series continues to go from strength to strength.”

Careem expands fleet by 50%, offers intercountry rides for Qatar World Cup

Careem expands fleet by 50%, offers intercountry rides for Qatar World Cup
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

Careem expands fleet by 50%, offers intercountry rides for Qatar World Cup

Careem expands fleet by 50%, offers intercountry rides for Qatar World Cup
  • Football fans from Saudi Arabia can travel from Dammam and Al-Ahsa
  • 1,000 more cars in Doha and neighboring cities
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

DOHA: Saudi football fans will now be able to travel to World Cup matches by car with Careem’s new intercountry service from Dammam and Al-Ahsa to Doha.

Careem, the region’s leading multiservice app, has expanded its fleet in Qatar by more than 50 percent ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

To cater for the expected influx of football fans traveling to attend the global event, Careem added 1,000 cars to its service over several months.

Meanwhile, fleets in neighboring cities, including Dubai, have also been growing in tandem.

The intercountry rides between the Kingdom and Qatar will allow a more affordable and hassle-free travel experience. Customers can book a day in advance, for a car that can accommodate up to three passengers.

Careem cars at Doha International Airport and Hamad International Airport will provide direct access to all eight World Cup stadiums and have dedicated pickup lanes. City-to-city rides are also available to those attending multiple matches, and customers in Qatar can take advantage of exclusive packages that allow them to book multiple rides at a discounted price.

“We applaud the decision to allow all Qatari residents to sign up to Careem using their private cars during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This will increase the supply of transport options for visitors while also creating even more flexible earning opportunities for residents,” said Antonio Al-Asmar, Careem’s general manager in the GCC.

Careem was proud to support the region’s first World Cup, he added.

Moreover, customers will be offered a zero-wait-time solution using a One-Time-Password code at all eight stadiums. Customers can request their OTP code when adding their pickup spot on the app and will need to provide the code to a Careem “Captain” by the pickup lane.

Dedicated “Captains” will be waiting at the lanes outside all eight stadiums.

Los Angeles FC claim 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union

Los Angeles FC claim 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union
Updated 06 November 2022
AP

Los Angeles FC claim 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union

Los Angeles FC claim 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union
  • Gareth Bale tied the score 3-3 on a dramatic header in the eighth minute of extra-time stoppage time
  • The afternoon ended with an LA celebration including confetti and movie stars, capping this expansion team’s five-year journey to the pinnacle of Major League Soccer
Updated 06 November 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: A weary Carlos Vela reluctantly checked out of the MLS Cup final in the 97th minute, giving way to Gareth Bale in a tense 2-2 game.

Los Angeles FC’s first player and longtime captain had no idea this epic final had only begun to exhaust him and everybody else involved in the most dramatic championship game in Major League Soccer’s 27-year history.

“For the first 10, 15 minutes, it was a Halloween movie,” Vela said. “And then we finish with a Hollywood movie.”

Bale tied the score 3-3 on a dramatic header in the eighth minute of extra-time stoppage time, backup goalkeeper John McCarthy stopped two Philadelphia shots in the shootout, and LAFC beat the Union 3-0 on penalty kicks to claim their first MLS Cup championship in spectacular fashion Saturday.

The afternoon ended with an LA celebration including confetti and movie stars, capping this expansion team’s five-year journey to the pinnacle of Major League Soccer. The final step in that journey was wilder and longer than anybody could have expected, but LAFC was strong enough to finish.

“The game had a little bit of everything, for sure,” said LAFC’s Kellyn Acosta, who scored the first goal. “Goals galore. PKs. It was a roller coaster. It was crazy. It was an incredible game. It was a collective effort. We’re proud of this moment, but we really earned it, and we’re excited.”

The two late second-half goals that forced extra time were soon followed by the two very latest goals in league history — the first by Philadelphia’s Jack Elliott in the 124th minute, and the second by Bale to snatch the title from the Union’s grasp.

Bale equalized even with LAFC down to 10 men after goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau badly injured a leg while committing a red-card foul on Cory Burke — a foul that might have saved a goal, but which also is likely to force the Canadian to miss the World Cup.

“I saw his face, and we saw his emotion,” said McCarthy, who won the MLS Cup MVP award. “To me, that’s the play of the game. If he slides and misses, then it’s 3-2 and who knows how the game is going to end. He made a big-time decision by coming out and making that play. I’m devastated for him, because it’s a serious injury and it looks like he is going to miss the World Cup. You are not coming out of this game for a Band-Aid.”

McCarthy, the Philadelphia native and former Union keeper who had exactly one previous game of MLS action for LAFC this season, was forced into action — and he performed flawlessly. McCarthy didn’t allow a goal on the Union’s three attempts, watching Gazdag slip and sky Philadelphia’s first attempt over the crossbar, then diving to make saves on José Martínez and Kai Wagner.

“To be a Philly kid and play against my hometown team is something special,” McCarthy said. “I would root for them any day of the week except that one.”

After Cristian Tello was saved by Andre Blake, Denis Bouanga, Ryan Hollingshead and Ilie Sanchez converted penalty kicks for LAFC in the shootout.

“You feel for their goalkeeper when he gets stretchered off,” Union coach Jim Curtin said. “(McCarthy is a) great kid, a Philly kid who did great things in Philadelphia. Soccer gods have a funny way of working. I half-joked on the bench that I can’t believe Johnny is going to be there, and it’s probably going to go to penalty kicks.”

Sánchez sealed the victory and led his teammates off to celebrate in front of LAFC’s roiling North End of standing supporters at Banc of California Stadium. The rest of the ecstatic, black-clad home crowd included everyone from LAFC fans Justin Bieber and Colin Hanks to team co-owners Will Ferrell and Magic Johnson.

LA became the eighth team in MLS history to win both the Supporters’ Shield as regular-season champion and the MLS Cup playoff tournament.

“This place deserves this,” said first-year coach Steve Cherundolo, who engineered the huge turnaround by a team that missed the postseason last year. “These fans are amazing. They deserve a Cup, and they got it.”

Acosta scored in the first half for LAFC on a free kick that deflected off Jack McGlynn’s head, and Philadelphia top scorer Daniel Gazdag tied it early in the second. Jesús David Murillo headed home a tiebreaking goal for LAFC in the 83rd minute off a corner from Vela, but Elliott evened it again two minutes later.

McCarthy yielded Elliott’s second goal of the game to put Philadelphia ahead — but in the eighth of a scheduled nine minutes of stoppage time, the 33-year-old Bale drilled home a thrilling header off Diego Palacios’ excellent cross for the Welsh superstar’s third MLS goal and first in three months.

Bale, who left Real Madrid during the summer with an eye on preparation for Wales’ World Cup appearance later this month, was getting his first minutes with LA since Oct. 2. His next match figures to be Wales’ World Cup opener against the US on Nov. 21.

“It’s Gareth being Gareth,” Cherundolo said. “Big qualities and makes big plays. Let’s hope he doesn’t do it in the first World Cup game. He makes a difference in games. I wish he was 24.”

US Olympian Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold

US Olympian Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold
Updated 06 November 2022
AP

US Olympian Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold

US Olympian Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold
  • Carey’s average score of 14.516 for her two vaults was just enough to edge teammate and fellow 2020 Olympian Jordan Chiles
Updated 06 November 2022
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: Jade Carey’s rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships.

The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women’s vault final on Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the US women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.

Carey’s average score of 14.516 for her two vaults was just enough to edge teammate and fellow 2020 Olympian Jordan Chiles. Chiles’ 14.350 average was good enough for silver, just ahead of Coline Devillard of France at 14.166.

The victory helped ease the sting from a terrifying trip down the vault runway at the 2020 Olympics when a sticky patch of carpet caused her to trip and cost her a shot at a medal. Carey recovered quickly to win a surprising gold on floor exercise the next day but arrived in England eager to showcase her dynamic skills on an event where her combination of power and precision thrives.

“I ended up getting eighth (in Tokyo), so here today actually completing both vaults successfully and landing both on my feet felt like an amazing feeling,” Carey said. “I’m proud of myself for bouncing back.”

Chiles, part of the US team that claimed silver in Tokyo, earned her first individual world championship medal with two excellent vaults that would have won a lot of meets, just not one with Carey also in the field.

“This is only my second final ever as a senior so to come back with a silver is awesome,” said Chiles, who later added, “In my mind, my second is a first because Jade is a phenomenal vaulter.”

Shilese Jones of the US added a third medal at the world championships by earning a silver on uneven bars to go with the team gold and a silver in the all-around. Jones’ set scored a 14.766, trailing only two-time world champion Wei Xiaoyuan of China at 14.966 and just ahead of Olympic champion Nina Derwael of Belgium at 14.700.

“I have worked so hard for this and I’m just super stoked and super proud,” Jones said. “I know what I’m capable of so there was no doubt in my mind.”

Giarnni Regini-Moran of Britain gave the hosts their first gold medal at the world championships in men’s floor exercise with a score of 14.533, followed by world and Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan. Hashimoto’s teammate Ryosuke Doi earned the bronze.

Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland gave his country its first gold medal at a world championship by winning pommel horse with a score of 15.300. Ahmad Abu Al-Soud’s silver medal was the first medal of any color by a men’s gymnast from Jordan. Harutyun Merdinyan of Armenia, at 38 the oldest athlete in the field, captured the bronze.

Adem Azil of Turkey won gold in men’s still rings. Azil’s 14.933 was just enough to edge Zou Jingyuan of China at 14.866 and Courtney Tulloch of Britain at 14.733.

The meet concludes Sunday with the event finals on balance beam, women’s floor exercise, men’s vault, high bar and parallel bars.

