You are here

  • Home
  • Six killed in Syria’s shelling of tent settlement – war monitor

Six killed in Syria’s shelling of tent settlement – war monitor

Six killed in Syria’s shelling of tent settlement – war monitor
Above, an aerial view of the newly-established Maram camp for internally displaced people in the village of Kafr Jales in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province in November 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c5gjn

Updated 06 November 2022
AP

Six killed in Syria’s shelling of tent settlement – war monitor

Six killed in Syria’s shelling of tent settlement – war monitor
  • Shelling is the latest violation of a truce reached between Russia and Turkey in March 2020
Updated 06 November 2022
AP

IDLIB, Syria: Syrian government forces shelled a tent settlement housing families displaced by the country’s conflict in the rebel-held northwest early Sunday, killing at least six people and wounding more than a dozen, opposition war monitors said.
The shelling is the latest violation of a truce reached between Russia and Turkey in March 2020 that ended a Russian-backed government offensive on Idlib province that is the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria.
The truce has been repeatedly violated over the past two years killing and wounding scores of people.
The tent settlement, known as the Maram camp, is just northwest of the provincial capital of Idlib.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that government forces fired about 30 rockets toward rebel-held areas, including the Maram camp Sunday morning killing six and wounding 15. It said the dead included two children and one woman.
Other opposition activists also reported that six people were killed and more than 30 wounded.
The pro-government Sham FM radio station said Syrian government forces shelled positions of the Al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group, the most powerful militant group in Idlib. It said Syrian and Russian warplanes also attacked the areas.
Syria’s conflict broke out in March 2011 and has since killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million and left large parts of Syria destroyed.

Topics: Syria

Related

Russian strikes on Syria’s Idlib province kill 7: monitor
Middle-East
Russian strikes on Syria’s Idlib province kill 7: monitor
Special UN green light for aid to Idlib puts miseries of Syria’s war into stark relief graphic
Middle-East
UN green light for aid to Idlib puts miseries of Syria’s war into stark relief

Four Iranian police killed in strife-torn southeast: state media

Four Iranian police killed in strife-torn southeast: state media
Updated 06 November 2022
AFP

Four Iranian police killed in strife-torn southeast: state media

Four Iranian police killed in strife-torn southeast: state media
Updated 06 November 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Four Iranian police officers have been killed in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province, the scene of other recent deadly violence, official media said.
“The incident, at a traffic police station on the Iranshahr-Bampour highway, caused the martyrdom of police officers,” regional police chief Major Alireza Sayyad told IRNA news agency, adding that an investigation was underway.
Iran has been rocked by more than seven weeks of nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Masha Amini while in the custody of the Tehran morality police.
Alongside that unrest clashes also broke out in Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, sparked by the alleged rape of a local teenage girl by a police chief.
On September 30 in Zahedan, the provincial capital, dozens of protesters and six members of the security forces were killed, according to the authorities.
Poverty-stricken Sistan-Baluchistan has long been a flashpoint for clashes with rebels from the Baluchi minority, Sunni Muslim extremist groups and drug smuggling gangs.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Tens of thousands ride bikes on typically busy Dubai highway

Tens of thousands ride bikes on typically busy Dubai highway
Updated 06 November 2022
AP

Tens of thousands ride bikes on typically busy Dubai highway

Tens of thousands ride bikes on typically busy Dubai highway
  • The annual Dubai Ride saw bikes race down Sheikh Zayed Road
Updated 06 November 2022
AP

DUBAI: For a few brief hours on Sunday, the skyscraper-lined superhighway that cuts through the center of Dubai emptied of the cars always clogging it to give way to tens of thousands of bicyclists.

The annual Dubai Ride saw bikes race down Sheikh Zayed Road, a 10-lane asphalt jungle that gives drivers a view of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and other sites such as the Museum of the Future.

This year’s ride began before sunrise in Dubai. As dawn broke, bicyclists posed for photographs along the highway and cheered as they zipped along.

United Arab Emirates resident Maria Guillerma Imboy said Dubai Ride is the largest cycling event she’s taken part in so far in the UAE.

“We’ve always done this biking routine where we go to Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, but this is my first time going in this kind of festive Dubai Ride, this is the biggest that I joined, the biggest so far.”

Resident Saikoushik Parasa said he couldn’t miss the opportunity.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to ride on this Sheikh Zayed Road. It’s always a busy road but then for this event they actually blocked the road off and then gave us the opportunity to ride on this main road of Dubai and of course I would never miss this opportunity to come for this ride,” he said.

Topics: Dubai UAE

Related

Sheikh Hamdan leads the way as cyclists get freedom of Dubai
Lifestyle
Sheikh Hamdan leads the way as cyclists get freedom of Dubai
Abu Dhabi starts imposing fines on violations of bicycles, electric bike regulations
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi starts imposing fines on violations of bicycles, electric bike regulations

Taif Agreement is best solution to Lebanon crisis, Saudi Arabia stands by us: Mikati

Taif Agreement is best solution to Lebanon crisis, Saudi Arabia stands by us: Mikati
Updated 06 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Taif Agreement is best solution to Lebanon crisis, Saudi Arabia stands by us: Mikati

Taif Agreement is best solution to Lebanon crisis, Saudi Arabia stands by us: Mikati
  • France has no intention of reviewing or amending the pact, says Saudi ambassador
Updated 06 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister and the Saudi ambassador in Beirut underlined the importance of the Taif Agreement at a conference on Saturday.

Ambassador Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari organized a forum at the UNESCO Palace in Beirut that brought together over 1,000 political, economic, diplomatic, and academic figures.

It included those who participated in drafting the Taif Agreement, veteran diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi, who played an important role in reaching the pact, Walid Jumblatt, the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, MPs from the Free Patriotic Movement and presidential candidate Suleiman Franjieh.

Thirty-three years since the signing of the agreement, which ended 15 years of civil war in Lebanon, under Arab and international sponsorship, Saudi Arabia, the main player in reaching the agreement, reaffirmed its keenness on national reconciliation in Lebanon.

The forum was held against the backdrop of a campaign launched against the Taif Agreement by Hezbollah and its ally, the FPM.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the forum is proof that Saudi Arabia still stands by Lebanon, and the large attendance shows that everyone agrees that the agreement is still the best one to implement.

Bukhari reiterated the keenness of Saudi Arabia and its leadership on Lebanon’s security, stability, and unity.

“We urgently need to embody the formula of coexistence addressed by the Taif Agreement, i.e. preserving the irrevocable Lebanese entity and conserving Lebanon’s identity and Arab belonging.”

Speaking about the French initiative to hold a national dialogue between the Lebanese parties, Bukhari noted that France, headed by President Emmanuel Macron, stressed that there is no French intention to review the Taif Agreement or amend the constitution.

Meanwhile, Brahimi praised the former Lebanese speaker, Hussein El-Husseini, for his role in reaching the agreement, and former Lebanese President Rene Mouawad, who was elected after the agreement was signed and was assassinated before he could carry out his duties.

He also recalled former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and the late Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud Al-Faisal “who were the heroes of the Taif Agreement.”

Brahimi said: “The Taif Agreement paved the way for the Lebanese to build their new state. We had pinned hopes on the tripartite committee that was formed to accompany the Taif implementation process, and this was the will of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz and other Arab leaders, but Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait halted the committee’s work.”

Lebanon’s former premier, Fouad Siniora, said: “Electing a president that believes in the Taif Agreement is the most important thing to complement constitutional authorities and this requires good intentions from everyone.”

Walid Jumblatt said that “before looking into amending the Taif Agreement as proposed by some people, we should implement its terms, as well as other annexed terms, and eventually abolish political sectarianism according to a plan included in the agreement,” calling for the formation of a committee for this matter.

“All of this is meaningless as long as we don’t elect a president and subsequently form a credible government that implements the necessary reforms leading to economic and financial recovery.”

Priest Boulos Matar, representing the Maronite Patriarchate, said: “Christians and Muslims constitute one nation in the Taif Agreement. In Lebanon, we are brothers in nationalism, Arabism and humanity, so I urge the Lebanese to put their conflicts under the roof of fraternity.

“The political system is subject to change based on a dialogue that should not cease.”

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka said the Taif Agreement is reaffirmed by international resolution 1701 in many clauses. This agreement set a frame to end sectarianism and strengthen peaceful coexistence. It also established a new political system that meets the aspirations of the Lebanese. Efforts should be made to implement the agreement in a way that guarantees the stability of Lebanon.”

Former MP Boutros Harb, who played a role in the Taif Agreement, said: “It is easy to criticize the agreement today but the killing and bombing that Lebanon had witnessed back then weren’t easy. The new formula required everyone’s compromise for Lebanon’s benefit.

Former MP Edmond Rizk said that “the essence of the agreement is a civilized partnership in a free system. There is no coercion in patriotism and the issue is not the text of the agreement.”

Former MP Talal Merhebi said that “many people talk about amending the Taif Agreement without reading it ... there’s no such thing as Troika in the agreement and any meetings held outside Lebanon to turn against the Taif Agreement are a conspiracy against the country.”

Researcher Nizar Younes criticized turning Lebanon into a sectarian quota state through post-Taif practices and by replacing the Arab identity with populist identities.

He said: “If we don’t implement the Taif Agreement, we cannot preserve Lebanon.”

Topics: Taif Agreement Lebanon crisis Najib Mikati Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari

Related

Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi. (AFP)
Middle-East
Lebanese cleric seeks implementation of Taif Agreement
Special Arab League assures Lebanon of full support in hour of crisis
Middle-East
Arab League assures Lebanon of full support in hour of crisis

Egypt steps up work on unified national emergency network

Egypt steps up work on unified national emergency network
Updated 06 November 2022
Mohammad Shamaa

Egypt steps up work on unified national emergency network

Egypt steps up work on unified national emergency network
  • Government agencies participating in the network include ambulance services, police, health care, petroleum, electricity, traffic and civil defense
Updated 06 November 2022
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: The Egyptian government is creating a unified network to deal with national emergencies.

The system aims to reduce the response time of emergency agencies handling disasters and crises in the country.

Government agencies participating in the network include ambulance services, police, health care, petroleum, electricity, traffic and civil defense. 

The network is one of the largest of its kind in the Middle East and Africa.

One of the engineers in charge of establishing the system told Arab News that the network is based primarily on receiving citizens’ reports on 112, the unified telephone number for emergency services.

The aim is to reduce response times for emergency situations, solving problems as soon as possible and averting disasters.

The engineer, who preferred not to be named, said the system aims to connect the communications networks of each government agency with a secure network that supports secure digital transformation and protects Egyptian state data.

The system provides accurate data and information to decision-makers at all levels, leading to rapid responses.

The network includes a wireless task distributor system, a wireless video conference system, a wireless smart monitoring system, an automated notification system, and an initial evaluation system for patients inside ambulances, a source familiar with the services said.

The source added that the unified national emergency network was implemented in the cities of the Canal, east of Cairo, and Luxor and Aswan in the first phase.

The Egyptian Ministry of Local Development held meetings in other governorates to determine the demand for unified control centers for the network.

Designs have already been handed over to 15 governorates and a timeline set for completion of the construction work for those centers, the source said.

Topics: Middle East Egypt

Related

Saudi Arabia celebrates arts and crafts at Cairo’s ‘Turathna’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia celebrates arts and crafts at Cairo’s ‘Turathna’
Cairo airport customs seize 10 gold bars from passenger
Middle-East
Cairo airport customs seize 10 gold bars from passenger

US reaffirms commitment to two-state solution in phone call with Abbas

US reaffirms commitment to two-state solution in phone call with Abbas
Updated 06 November 2022
AFP

US reaffirms commitment to two-state solution in phone call with Abbas

US reaffirms commitment to two-state solution in phone call with Abbas
Updated 06 November 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the State Department said.
The move came as Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has not endorsed the two-state idea, sealed his return to power following Tuesday’s election and launched negotiations on forming what could be the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.
In a call with Abbas, Blinken “further reaffirmed our commitment to a two-state solution,” the State Department said in a statement.
Blinken and Abbas also discussed “joint efforts to improve the quality of life for the Palestinian people and enhance their security and freedom.”
The election result came against the backdrop of soaring violence between Israel and the Palestinians.
The Israeli army said its fighter jets early on Friday targeted a rocket manufacturing site in the blockaded Gaza Strip, in response to several rockets fired toward Israel.

FASTFACT

President Mahmoud Abbas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and also discussed ‘joint efforts to improve the quality of life for the Palestinian people and enhance their security and freedom.’

On Thursday four Palestinians, including an assailant, were killed by Israeli forces in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.
Blinken “underscored his deep concern over the situation in the West Bank, including heightened tensions, violence, and loss of both Palestinian and Israeli lives, and emphasized the need for all parties to de-escalate the situation urgently,” according to the State Department.
Palestinian analyst Noor Odeh said the differing ideological positions expressed by Israeli politicians over the future of the occupied territories made little difference to policy, which was always dictated by the security fears of Israelis.
“In terms of policy, being opposed to statehood, seeking annexation (of the occupied West Bank), whether de facto or not, they are all reading from the same playbook, because they are all catering to the same far-right public opinion,” he said.
Odeh voiced concern over the role of the far right in a future Netanyahu-led government.
The former premier’s return to power came largely thanks to a surge in support for his far-right ally, the Religious Zionism bloc, whose co-leaders Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich now expect to be rewarded with key ministries.
The two men have said they want the public security and defense portfolios, although Israeli analysts have said Netanyahu is likely to resist that.
But even without those ministries, the far right is expected to wield unprecedented influence.
The difference between Netanyahu and defeated centrist incumbent Yair Lapid is like the difference “between Pepsi and Coca Cola,” said Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh soon after the result of Tuesday’s election was confirmed.
Few Palestinians were shedding tears over Lapid’s departure.
“At least, with Lapid gone, we can stop pretending that the Israelis are interested in peace,” said Ahmad Saadi, a 31-year-old market stallholder, as he left afternoon prayers in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
“Maybe now the world will see that Netanyahu is not the exception, he represents the true feelings of Israelis, and they are not interested in peace.”
Gazans also remember the three-day war which Lapid launched against militants in August, in which 49 Palestinians died, 17 of them children.
“I am afraid that Netanyahu and the right will cancel the permits for workers from Gaza,” said construction worker Sohail Mohammed, 54, who recently managed to get one of the 17,000 Israeli work permits made available under Lapid.
“I only just got the permit that gave me and my family hope for a better life,” he added.
For Mohammed Al-Hindi, 27 and unemployed, it was “a boring repetition of the same scenario”.
“The repercussions on us in Gaza are not important, because what matters to them is the security of Israel,” he said.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel Biden

Related

Update Biden restates backing for two-state solution but offers no way forward video
Middle-East
Biden restates backing for two-state solution but offers no way forward
OIC calls for two-state solution despite cease-fire announcement
Middle-East
OIC calls for two-state solution despite cease-fire announcement

Latest updates

Saudi RPM launches ambulance center to scale up its KSA operation   
Saudi RPM launches ambulance center to scale up its KSA operation   
WWE fan frenzy in Riyadh as Logan Paul loses to Roman Reigns in Crown Jewel bout
WWE fan frenzy in Riyadh as Logan Paul loses to Roman Reigns in Crown Jewel bout
Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts 21% profit jump in first 9 months
Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts 21% profit jump in first 9 months
COP27 puts climate compensation on agenda for first time
COP27 puts climate compensation on agenda for first time
UK ramps up mosque visits in immigration crackdown
UK ramps up mosque visits in immigration crackdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.