Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
Video footage and images that circulated on social media showed the plane almost fully submerged. (Social media/NTV)
Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
TBC said 15 people had been rescued so far but it was unknown how many passengers were on board the Precision Air plane. (Social media)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

DAR ES SALAAM: A passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday while attempting to land at an airport in Bukoba, state-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported.
TBC said 15 people had been rescued so far but it was unknown how many passengers were on board the Precision Air plane or whether there were any fatalities.
The aircraft, which had departed from the capital, Dar es Salaam, “fell in the Lake Victoria this morning due to storm and heavy rains,” TBC reported.
Video footage and images that circulated on social media showed the plane almost fully submerged, with only its green and brown-colored tail visible above the water line.
Rescue boats were deployed and emergency workers were continuing to rescue other passengers trapped in the plane, TBC added.
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for calm as the rescue operation continued.
“I have received with sadness the news of the accident involving Precision Air’s plane,” she tweeted. “Let’s be calm at this moment when rescuers are continuing with the rescue mission while praying to God to help us.”
Bukoba Airport lies on the shores of Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest lake.
Precision Air is Tanzania’s largest privately owned airline.

Arab and Muslim candidates key to outcome of US midterm elections

Arab and Muslim candidates key to outcome of US midterm elections
Updated 43 min 54 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Arab and Muslim candidates key to outcome of US midterm elections

Arab and Muslim candidates key to outcome of US midterm elections
  • Republicans bid to take House and Senate from Democrats
  • Celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz could become first Muslim senator
Updated 43 min 54 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: For President Joe Biden, a Democrat, the midterm elections are crucial and challenging. Traditionally, the party that controls the White House at this stage usually loses control of the House and the Senate. Now the Republicans are perched to take both from the Democrats in Tuesday’s elections.

Arab and Muslim Americans will play an important role in helping to define the outcome, reinforcing congressional seats they now control while expanding their community’s role in local state and municipal offices.

Here is an overview of some of the important contests to watch:

In Pennsylvania’s US Senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Muslim TV medical personality of Turkish heritage, is the Republican candidate. He faces Democrat John Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor since 2019. Polling shows Oz leading Fetterman in the election, although Fetterman this week received an endorsement from TV powerhouse Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey originally helped Oz launch his own career as a TV personality when he first appeared on her show in 2004. Oz began hosting “The Dr. Oz Show” in 2009.

If Oz wins, he will become the first Muslim US senator. Five Arab Americans have served in the US Senate. All five are of Lebanese heritage although one was part Palestinian, and three Republicans.

According to the US Census, there are at least 84,472 residents who identify as Arab who come from Egypt, Iraq and Morocco, and 83,817 who identify as Muslim from the Arab world and Asia. Pennsylvania is one of six states including Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin and Nebraska that Donald Trump won in 2016 but that flipped for Biden in 2020.

Arab and Muslim Americans will have a strong say in Tuesday’s elections in races for Congress, state legislator and local municipal contests.

 

Since the 1950s, there have been 28 Arab Americans who have or continue to serve in the US House of Representatives. The majority have been Lebanese.

 

In California’s new 48th District, Republican incumbent Congressman Darrell Issa faces a challenge from newcomer Democrat Stephen Houlahan. Issa is expected to retain his seat. Issa served from 2001 until 2019 but came out of retirement to win the office, defeating fellow Arab American Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in 2020.

Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, a Democrat who is Christian Assyrian, is seeking reelection in California’s new 16th District. She faces a challenge from Republican Rishi Kumar.

In Michigan, Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, elected in 2019, is facing a minor challenge in the newly drawn 12th District from Republican Steven Elliot and Working Class Party candidate Gary Walkowicz. Tlaib is Palestinian.

As Michigan has the second-largest concentration of Arab Americans, voter excitement will be focused on local state legislative and municipal contests. They include several candidates running for the Michigan State House including several Democrats, Alabas Farhat in the 3rd District, Ghassan (Gus) Tarraf in the 4th District, Bilal Hammoud in the 15th District, Abraham Aiyash in the 9th District and Aisha Farooqi in the 57th District. The 3rd, 4th and 15th districts include parts of Dearborn. Aiyash is seeking reelection and is the first American of Yemeni origin to hold a legislative seat there.

Pollster and political consultant Dennis Denno is running with the backing of the Democratic Party for a vacancy on the eight-member Michigan State University board of trustees. There are also many school board candidates including Nadia Berry and Hassan Beydoun for full terms, and Danielle Elzayat and Hassan Nasser for partial terms on the Crestwood school board.

In Illinois, Republican Congressman Darin LaHood, who is Lebanese American, is expected to easily hold his seat in the new 16th District against Democratic challenger Elizabeth Haderlein.

Harvard graduate Abdelnasser Rashid defeated a veteran Democratic incumbent to win the party nomination for the 21st House District which covers the influential southwest suburban region of Chicago, which has one of the largest concentrations of Palestinian Americans. Democrat Nabeela Syed is running for the Illinois House 51st District legislative seat and is being challenged by Republican Chris Bos.

 In Iowa, Democrat Sami Scheetz is running to become the state’s first Arab American state representative, in the 78th District.

In Minnesota, Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar in the 5th District and Betty McCollum in the 4th District, some of the most effective voices in championing Arab and Muslim American issues in Congress, are not expected to easily defeat their challengers. Omar is being challenged by Republican Cicely Davis, and McCollum is being challenged by Republican May Lor Xiong.

However, recent polling shows Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison may lose his reelection bid to his Republican challenger Jim Schultz. Ellison is the state’s first Muslim attorney general and first to win a statewide office there.

In Louisiana, Congressman Garret Graves, a Republican of Lebanese heritage, is seeking reelection in the 6th District, challenged by Republican Brian Beizer and Libertarian Rufus Craig. No Democrat is running.

China posts six-month high COVID-19 count as it sticks with strategy

China posts six-month high COVID-19 count as it sticks with strategy
Updated 06 November 2022
Reuters

China posts six-month high COVID-19 count as it sticks with strategy

China posts six-month high COVID-19 count as it sticks with strategy
  • 4,610 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, of which 588 were symptomatic and 4,022 were asymptomatic
  • Still, the annual Beijing marathon took place on Sunday morning under strict COVID-19 protocols
Updated 06 November 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: China on Sunday reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in six months, a day after health officials said they were sticking with strict coronavirus curbs, likely disappointing recent investor hopes for an easing.
China recorded 4,610 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, of which 588 were symptomatic and 4,022 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said, the most since May 6 and compared with 3,837 new cases a day earlier, of which 657 were symptomatic.
While case numbers are extremely low by global standards, China has stuck with a zero-COVID approach nearly three years into the pandemic that involves lockdowns, quarantines, frequent testing and a drastic decrease in inbound travel.
At a news conference on Saturday, health officials reiterated their commitment to the “dynamic-clearing” approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they emerge.
China’s anti-COVID-19 measures are “completely correct, as well as the most economical and effective,” said disease control official Hu Xiang. “We should adhere to the principle of putting people and lives first, and the broader strategy of preventing imports from outside and internal rebounds.”
Chinese stocks soared last week on rumors of a possible easing of the COVID-19 curbs, and media reports that some tweaks to policy could be coming soon.
However, many analysts have said they do not expect significant easing to begin until after China’s annual parliamentary session in March.
Goldman Sachs analysts said Saturday’s announcement showed “the government still needs to keep its zero-COVID-19 policy until all preparations are done. This may take a few months, in our view,” they wrote, saying their “baseline” expectation was for a reopening in the April-June quarter.
The southern city of Guangzhou continued to report rising infections, with 66 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 1,259 asymptomatic cases, compared with 111 symptomatic and 635 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.
China’s capital Beijing reported 43 symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases, compared with 37 symptomatic and five asymptomatic cases the previous day.
Still, the annual Beijing marathon took place on Sunday morning under strict COVID-19 protocols, after being canceled the previous two years.
Some 26,000 participants registered for the event that began under smoggy skies in central Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Runners were required to take PCR tests for the three days leading up to the race and not to leave Beijing for seven days.

Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine

Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine

Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine
  • Alexander Nikulin had been injured late on Friday in the town of Vuhlehirsk
  • Doctors assessed Nikulin to be in a serious but stable condition
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

DONETSK, Ukraine: Ukrainian attackers shot and seriously injured a judge in an eastern Russian-controlled region of Ukraine who sentenced three foreigners to death in June, a pro-Moscow official said on Saturday.
Denis Pushilin, the administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, said Alexander Nikulin had been injured late on Friday in the town of Vuhlehirsk to the north east of the city of Donetsk.
“The Ukrainian regime continues to display its vile terrorist methods,” Pushilin wrote on Telegram.
Doctors assessed Nikulin to be in a serious but stable condition, he added.
In June, Nikulin passed death sentences on two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine, ruling they had tried to overthrow local authorities.
The three men, who Pushilin described as “Nazi war criminals,” were released in September as part of a major prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.
A number of Russian-installed officials have been killed and injured in recent months in apparent assassination attempts.

Pakistan minister accuses Imran Khan of inciting violence in wake of ‘assassination’ attempt

Pakistan minister accuses Imran Khan of inciting violence in wake of ‘assassination’ attempt
Updated 05 November 2022

Pakistan minister accuses Imran Khan of inciting violence in wake of 'assassination' attempt

Pakistan minister accuses Imran Khan of inciting violence in wake of ‘assassination’ attempt
  • Demand for PM Shehbaz Sharif to resign ‘ridiculous,’ Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb says
  • Khan blames Sharif, interior minister and counterintelligence chief for shooting
Updated 05 November 2022
BAKER ATYANI

DUBAI: Pakistan’s information minister on Saturday accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of inciting violence after his political party called for a nationwide protest in response to his being shot.

Khan was shot in the leg on Thursday as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container while leading a protest march to Islamabad from Lahore to pressure the government into announcing an early election.

Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was removed from office in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April and has since frequently said his ouster was part of a US-backed “foreign conspiracy.” Washington and Khan’s opponents, who are now in power, deny the claim.

Since the shooting, Khan has held three officials responsible: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Inter-Services Intelligence director-general for counterintelligence Maj. Gen. Faisal Naseer.

He has not, however, provided evidence to support his accusations, which the government and military have described as baseless and irresponsible.

After Khan’s party called on supporters to mobilize across the country on Saturday to protest against what they say was an assassination attempt and demand Sharif’s resignation, Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the former leader wanted “chaos in the country.”

“It’s absurd, it’s ridiculous to the max,” she told Arab News in a phone interview on Saturday.

“How is the prime minister connected to this incident? Mr. Khan is inciting violence in Pakistan and instigating hate in Pakistan.”

 

As the attack took place in Punjab province, which is ruled by the PTI, Aurangzeb said Khan had everything he needed — administration, police and intelligence — to conduct an investigation, but had yet to file even a first information report, which is the first step in the legal process for starting an inquiry.

“It is a fact that it has been 48 hours since the incident and the FIR report has not been registered in any police station in Punjab,” she said, adding that if he wanted, Khan could ask an international agency, such as the UK’s Scotland Yard, to assist in the investigation.

 

The Pakistani government called for a probe right after the attack, Aurangzeb said.

“The moment this incident happened, the prime minister of Pakistan called the interior minister and immediately asked for an initial report from the chief secretary of Punjab and the IG (Inspector General) in Punjab,” she said.

“And the interior minister was instructed to give all recourses, all assistance to the Punjab government for any investigation they want, for any security they want.”

But at a press briefing at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore on Friday, Khan, sitting in a wheelchair with his legs bandaged, questioned the possibility of an impartial probe.

“Three people made the plan,” he told reporters, as he named Sharif, Sanaullah and Nasser.

“Until these three people resign, how will there be an investigation?”

French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen

French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen

French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen
  • Jordan Bardella’s election a symbolic changing of the guard that comes at a crucial time for the resurgent National Rally
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

PARIS: Jordan Bardella was elected Saturday to replace Marine Le Pen as president of France’s leading far-right party, a symbolic changing of the guard that comes at a crucial time for the resurgent National Rally.
Bardella, an ambitious 27-year-old and outspoken member of the European Parliament, won an internal party vote with 85 percent support, according to results announced at a party congress in Paris. He becomes the first person to lead the anti-immigration party who doesn’t have the Le Pen name since it was founded a half-century ago.
The National Rally is seeking to capitalize on a breakthrough showing in legislative elections this year and growing support for far-right parties elsewhere in Europe, notably in neighboring Italy. It’s also facing broad public anger over a racist comment this week by a National Rally member in parliament that cast doubt on years of efforts to soften the party’s image.
Marine Le Pen has said she wants to focus on leading the party’s 89 lawmakers in the National Assembly. She’s still expected to wield significant power in party leadership, and run again for the presidency in 2027.
Bardella had been the interim president of the National Rally since Le Pen entered the presidential race last year. He beat out rival Louis Aliot, 53, the mayor of Perpignan and a senior official of the National Rally for two decades. Alliot, who is a fervent supporter of Le Pen’s rise and a former romantic partner of hers, won 15 percent of the party vote.
Le Pen lost to Emmanuel Macron on her third bid for the presidency this year, but won 44 percent of the national vote, her highest score yet. Two months later, her party won its most seats to date in the lower house of parliament.
Le Pen has gone to great lengths to remove the stigma of racism and antisemitism that clung to the far-right party, to soften its image and to broaden her audience. She has notably distanced herself from her now ostracized father Jean-Marie Le Pen, who co-founded the party then called the National Front.
“Bardella is part of a generation of young, very young, people who engaged themselves behind Marine Le Pen in the 2010s and who probably wouldn’t have joined the National Rally during Jean-Marie Le Pen’s era,” political scientist Jean-Yves Camus told The Associated Press.
Bardella supports the anti-immigration and protectionist line of the party.
“Progress today is called localism. It’s called defending borders. It’s called protectionism,” he told the AP in 2019, ahead of European elections, rejecting what he called “massive immigration.”
On the other hand, Aliot, vice president of the party, argued that the National Rally needs to reshape itself to make it more palatable to the mainstream right.
According to Camus, the party vote won’t question Le Pen’s leadership.
“The first impact of this election is that Le Pen won’t have to deal with the party and can focus on the most important thing, leading the party’s lawmakers in the National Assembly,” he explained.
For the past few months, 40,000 members of the party voted online to elect the new head of the party.

