Humanity’s shared long-term future doesn’t lie in fossil fuels: Top official at COP27

RIYADH: Humanity’s shared long-term destiny does not lie in fossil fuels as the planet needs to fight climate change seriously to ensure a better future, according to Alok Sharma, the outgoing president of COP.
Speaking at the UN Change Conference, known as COP27, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Sharma reiterated that humans have made great progress in meeting climate change targets, but there is much more to be done.
Sharma also handed over the COP presidency to Sameh Hassan Shoukry, a diplomat who has been the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt since 2014.
“The Secretary-General has been clear. Our shared long-term future does not lie in fossil fuels. And I agree with him, wholeheartedly. Every major report published this year underscores the point that progress has been made,” said Sharma.
He added: “Despite all the progress, I fully recognize the scale of challenges still in front of us. Just as every report says, we are making some progress, which equally clearly says there is so much more to be done in this critical decade.”
Sharma also noted that despite the implementation of net zero targets, planet earth is heading toward 1.7 degrees warming by the end of this century, and not 1.5.
He further pointed out that the ongoing war in Ukraine has resulted in a global crisis.
“Global headwinds have tested our ability to make progress. Putin’s brutal and illegal war in Ukraine has precipitated multiple global crises; energy, food and security, inflationary pressures, and deaths. These crises have compounded existing climate vulnerabilities and the scarring effects of the pandemic,” he said.
He added that several companies and financial institutions in the world have also committed to net zero for a better tomorrow.
“Countries and companies are making tangible sectoral progress and are accelerating the rollout of renewable energy across the world,” he further said.
Sharma further pointed out that emissions in 2030 are expected to be around 6 gigatons lower, which is equivalent to 12 percent of today’s global annual emissions.
Mideast’s first RO membrane plant expected to contribute $1.14bn to Saudi GDP
Updated 16 sec ago
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL
RIYADH: The Middle East’s first reverse osmosis membrane plant that is set to come up in Dammam in two years will contribute $1.14 billion to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product by 2030, it was revealed during the plant signing ceremony in Riyadh on Nov. 5.
Reverse osmosis is a water purification process that uses a semi-permeable membrane to filter out unwanted molecules such as chlorine, salt, and dirt from drinking water.
To be developed in joint cooperation between Saudi-based developer Abunayyan Holding and Japanese manufacturer Toray Industries, the project is expected to hire around 135 employees, while creating around 5000 indirect jobs by 2035.
“They could start producing in late 2024, and they might have the factory able to produce the full 250,000 components within a year,” Abdullah Al Abdulkarim, head of the Saudi government-run Saline Water Conversion Corporation, told Arab News.
He said SWCC will be acting as a facilitator, while the plant will be fully developed and operated by the private sector.
The governor expects Saudi Arabia to witness a 6 percent annual growth in RO membrane components demand, amounting to SR1 billion ($375 million) by 2030, compared to SR575 million this year.
“There is water scarcity everywhere, and the demand (for RO membrane components) is increasing by 6 percent in Saudi Arabia, and by 5 percent around the world, annually,” Al Abdulkarim said.
The project is expected to export 30 percent of its production to regional, and global markets.
Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to invest $550m in current fiscal
Updated 43 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Egyptian state-owned Suez Canal Authority is expected to make an investment of 13.1 billion Egyptian pounds ($550 million) in the current fiscal year 2022/2023, Emirates News Agency reported, citing Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Saeed.
This comes as the authority – which owns and operates the Suez Canal – is targeting to increase the production rates to 120.3 billion pounds in 2022/2023, up from 103.9 billion pounds in 2021/2022.
Among the other objectives of the Suez Canal sector is to boost the country’s gross domestic product by 7 percent to 107.6 billion pounds, up from 100.5 billion pounds, according to a report released outlining the goals and objectives of the sector in the current fiscal year.
The revenue of Suez Canal increased in the third quarter of this year by 23.5 percent year-on-year to hit $2.1 billion — the highest figure ever recorded, the official data has revealed.
This increase is supported by the unprecedented jump in revenues during the month of August which hit a historical record of $744.8 million, according to a release from the Egyptian Prime Minister's Information Center on Friday.
As many as 6,252 ships crossed the canal from July to September, with a total net payload of 372.7 million tons.
The authority expects the canal's revenues to rise by about $700 million annually, as the transit fees for all types of ships will be increased by 15 percent by January 2023, the chairman and managing director told CNBC Arabia.
“The size of the share that will be offered from the channel will range from 10 percent to 15 percent,” Osama Rabie said.
The decision to increase the transit fees was taken to deal with the impact of global inflation.
Currently, the Suez Canal is mainly responsible for receiving global massive ships and vessels while promoting trade flow, according to Saeed.
Oil Updates — Crude up; US drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in four
Updated 06 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Oil prices settled up by more than 5 percent on Friday amid uncertainty around future interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, while a looming EU ban on Russian oil and the possibility of China easing some COVID restrictions supported markets.
Though fears of global recession capped gains, Brent crude futures settled up $3.99 to $98.57 per barrel, a weekly gain of 2.9 percent.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $2.96, or 5 percent, at $92.61, a 4.7 percent weekly gain.
US drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in four: Baker Hughes
US energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third time in four weeks as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 2 to 770 in the week to Nov. 4, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Friday.
Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 220 rigs, or 40 percent, over this time last year.
US oil rigs rose 3 to 613 this week, their highest since March 2020, while gas rigs fell 1 to 155, their lowest since late July 2022.
Even though the rig count mostly increased over the past two years, weekly increases have been in the single digits in recent months and oil production remains below record levels seen before the pandemic as many companies focus more on returning money to investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output.
US crude production was on track to rise from 11.3 million barrels per day in 2021 to 11.8 million bpd in 2022 and 12.4 million bpd in 2023, according to federal energy data. That compares with a record 12.3 million bpd in 2019.
But with oil prices still up about 22 percent so far this year after soaring 55 percent in 2021 — and pressure from the government to produce more — several energy firms have said they plan to boost spending for a second year in a row in 2022 after cutting drilling and completion expenditures in 2019 and 2020.
Biden says meeting with oil companies has not been set up
US President Joe Biden said on Friday a meeting with oil companies has not been scheduled, after earlier saying he was planning to talk to the firms to complain about their record profits while gas prices remain high.
There is more to Saudi Arabia than the Arabian Nights
Since 2008, Saudi Arabia has had no fewer than six significant sites inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage list
Updated 06 November 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
RIYADH: Saudi cultural backgrounds are the primary advantages the Kingdom can rely on to become a global tourism hub, according to Amira El-Adawi, founder and managing partner of Amira & Co., a London-based boutique management consulting firm.
“The advantage can be sustained indefinitely, and the Kingdom already has a captive market for this,” she told Arab News.
“However, this has to be done right. It must be authentic and cater to tourists who value authentic heritage and history,” El-Adawi added.
Since 2008, Saudi Arabia has had no fewer than six significant “outstanding universal value” sites inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage list.
Each of the six world heritage sites plays a crucial role in opening up the Kingdom as a destination for cultural tourists worldwide.
One of the UNESCO properties is the ancient city of Hegra, the southern capital of the Nabataeans, who also built Petra in modern-day Jordan.
Hegra archaeological site is a significant destination of more than 22,000 sq. km of AlUla region, with its lush oasis valley and towering mountains.
Dawn of a civilization
Saudi Arabia’s other UNESCO sites include the historic Jeddah, inscribed by the UN agency in 2014, which was established in the seventh century as the major port on the Red Sea and grew rapidly as the gateway for pilgrims to Makkah who arrived by sea.
Jeddah, which developed into a thriving multicultural center, was characterized by a distinctive architectural tradition, including tower houses built in the late 19th century by the city’s mercantile elites, many of which can still be seen today.
Among other heritage sites is Al-Ahsa, listed by UNESCO in 2018.
Al-Ahsa is home to the world’s largest and oldest oasis, a sprawling collection of 2.5 million palm trees scattered over 85 sq. km.
It preserves material traces representative of all the stages of the oasis’s history, from its origins in the Neolithic to the present.
Finally, the Turaif district of Diriyah, considered the birthplace of the Kingdom, was listed by UNESCO in 2010.
Diriyah is now the center of one of Saudi Arabia’s largest giga-projects developed by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority.
The $50 billion plan to transform Diriyah into a global historical, cultural and lifestyle destination will create 55,000 job opportunities and attract 27 million visitors annually.
Staying ahead of the game
Another area where the Kingdom could compete would be hosting sports events.
Recent reports showed that the Kingdom is talking with sports chiefs in Egypt and Greece over an audacious joint bid to host the 2030 football World Cup finals.
In addition, the country was chosen on Oct. 4 to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at Trojena, a year-round winter sports complex built in the northwest of the Kingdom as part of the futuristic NEOM megacity.
Trojena, due to be completed in 2026, is in an area of NEOM where winter temperatures drop below zero and year-round temperatures are generally 10 degrees cooler than the rest of the region.
“Secondary advantages can be created around desert activities —the West has built entire industries and cities around snow and skiing. No one has yet created enough traction around sand sports and desert activities,” El-Adawi said.
The complex will have year-round skiing, chalets, mansions, ultra-luxury hotels and a five-meter-deep artificial lake filled with desalinated seawater.
“This needs innovation and ingenuity to be created from scratch, but KSA has the geography and the funding to do it,” El-Adawi added.
Saudi Arabia has also been hosting the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah.
The race was held in the Kingdom as part of a 15-year partnership between the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and Formula One.
Regaling tourists with culture
El-Adawi believes that entertainment can be a secondary attraction. If people discover the Kingdom’s history, they can also be drawn to explore the variety of Saudi culture, arts and crafts across the Kingdom.
“Once some anchor products are created to draw tourists in, you can have a lot of secondary attractions and adventures that help diversify the visit experience,” she said.
According to El-Adawi, the key to sustainable tourism is to find differentiating elements rather than try and compete with existing offerings from other countries that have been at it longer.
“Saudi Arabia, today, is a market that was never available before. It has an unknown or mysterious factor about it, and a ‘peek behind the curtain’ can be used effectively in marketing to foreigners who have never considered visiting the Kingdom before,” she said.
Therefore, the Kingdom is showcasing its heritage and culture in many aspects, revolving around its esteemed giga-projects accordingly.
Saudi Arabia sees tourism contribute $1.86 trillion, up to 15 percent of the gross domestic product by 2030.
The world’s largest oil exporter aims to attract 100 million visitors annually by 2030 as it plans to move away from oil.
How the GCC countries have fared on their net-zero commitments so far
Four out of the six Gulf states have pledged net-zero by at least 2060, with others greatly reducing carbon emissions
They have begun to transition to renewables, implement afforestation initiatives and adopt carbon removal projects
Updated 06 November 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
RIYADH: According to the UN, net-zero emissions can be achieved by balancing carbon dioxide emissions with removal or by eliminating emissions.
Net-zero emissions are also referred to as carbon neutrality or becoming climate neutral. This specific climate goal is key to reducing global warming under the 2015 Paris Agreement. The agreement calls for countries to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
For the oil and gas dominated Gulf Cooperation Council countries, this means translating net-zero emissions ambitions into tangible action.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. The country has undertaken $1 billion in climate change initiatives as part of the Saudi Green Initiative program, which seeks to establish a regional carbon capture and storage center, an early storm warning center and cloud seeding programs as part of its efforts to create a greener future.
The Kingdom will also join the Global Methane Pledge to cut global methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030 to deliver a cleaner, greener future.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the Kingdom will plant 450 million trees and rehabilitate 8 million hectares of degraded lands by 2030, reducing 200 million tons of carbon emissions with additional initiatives to be announced in the years to come.
According to the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, the Kingdom will achieve this ambition through numerous programs and initiatives, which include energy efficiency, renewable energy, hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage.
Saudi Arabia established the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center in 2010 and launched the Saudi Energy Efficiency Program in 2012.
“Since then, the program has led to many actions to improve energy efficiency. For example, insulation standards for buildings were introduced, the minimum energy efficiency levels for appliances like air conditioners were increased, fuel economy standards for cars were launched and various awareness campaigns were implemented,” Anwar Gassim, a researcher at KAPSARC, told Arab News.
Saudi Arabia launched and built several major renewable energy projects, taking advantage of its natural potential in solar and wind. For example, there is the Sakaka solar power plant, the first “utility-scale” solar power project in Saudi Arabia, with 1.2 million solar panels arranged in an area of over 6 sq. km. and a capacity of 300 MW.
“This project, which is fully operational, has set a new world record for the lowest solar power generation cost,” Gassim said.
Another example is Dumat Al Jandal, Saudi Arabia’s first utility-scale wind project. “With a capacity of 400 MW, Dumat Al Jandal is the largest wind farm in the Middle East,” he added.“Furthermore, Saudi Arabia very recently announced five new renewable energy projects, with a combined capacity of 3,300MW,” he said.
Moreover, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. has been pioneering the capture and storage of carbon dioxide to enhance oil recovery from its fields. At its plant in Hawiyah, Saudi Aramco can capture 45 million standard cubic feet of the gas, which they pump and store in an oil reservoir, leading to increased oil production.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp. has built one of the largest CCUS plants, which uses the captured gas to produce liquified carbon dioxide that can be used in the food and drink industry. It also uses the captured gas to produce valuable chemicals like urea and methanol.
The Kingdom aims to become the world’s leading hydrogen producer and exporter in hydrogen production and has already taken the first step globally. Saudi Aramco and SABIC, in partnership with the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan, announced in 2020 the world’s first blue ammonia shipment from the Kingdom to Japan.
“Ammonia, a form that makes transporting hydrogen easier, is obtained by combining hydrogen with nitrogen,” Gassim said.
“The blue ammonia was shipped to Japan to be used in zero-carbon power generation,” he added.
Furthermore, NEOM announced its plans to build one of the world’s largest green hydrogen plants.
Saudi Arabia also announced its ambition to generate 50 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030, with the remaining 50 percent coming from natural gas.
The UAE
According to the state’s government portal, the UAE was the first country in the Middle East to establish the Net-Zero by 2050 strategy, pledging to cut carbon emissions by 23.5 percent, equal to 70 million tons by 2030.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy announced new clean energy generation projects focusing on solar and nuclear sources to help meet these goals. In addition, the Dubai Future Council of Energy released a detailed path to establishing a carbon-free economy.
The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has also pledged $400 million to a new energy transition program to finance renewable energy projects in developing countries that would otherwise be unable to raise funds.
The deployment and use of clean energy solutions are one of the main pillars of the UAE’s model of addressing the challenge of climate change and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
The UAE government portal reported that the country began financing clean energy projects more than 15 years ago and has invested over $40 billion in the sector to date.
Current trends predict the production capacity of clean energy, including solar and nuclear, to reach 14 GW by 2030, up from about 100 MW in 2015 and 2.4 GW in 2020.
The country has also invested in renewable energy ventures worth around $16.8 billion in 70 countries, focusing on developing nations.
It has also provided more than $400 million in aid and soft loans for clean energy projects.
Qatar
Qatar, which has the highest carbon intensity per capita in the world, reaching 34.3 tons of carbon dioxide per capita in 2021, has created a national climate change action plan to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030 and liquefied natural gas facility carbon intensity by 25 percent by the same year.
Qatar is the world’s largest producer of liquefied natural gas and aims to expand its production to 127 million tons annually by 2027.
It says its gas production helps combat climate change globally because it can help the world shift from high-polluting fuels like oil and coal to renewable energies.
The plan pledged to intensify efforts at carbon capture and storage at its gas production facilities, Reuters reported.
Kuwait
Kuwait has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7.4 percent by 2035.
The country estimates greenhouse gas emissions at around 142 tons of carbon by 2035, 65 percent more than in 2016. The 7.4 percent cut would limit GHG emissions by nearly 11 tons to 132 tons.
Most of the reduction in GHG emissions would come from an oil-to-gas substitution in energy production, according to Enerdata intelligence and consultant.
In 2016, fuel combustion activities accounted for 95 percent of the country’s total GHG emissions, amounting to 86 tons, followed by industrial processes and product use 2 percent and waste 2 percent.
In 2018, Kuwait implied a commitment following the Paris Agreement to transitioning to a low-carbon economy without a quantitative target, Enerdata reported.
Bahrain
Bahrain committed to net-zero emissions by 2060 and pledged a 30 percent reduction by 2035, including investments in renewable energy, carbon removal solutions and afforestation.
The state’s action plan includes an integrated strategic plan for afforestation, aesthetic landscaping and green patches in all parts of the country.
More than 120 public parks and gardens have already been constructed all over the governorates in addition to a series of construction projects underway in which it has been observed that they should satisfy the housing, urbanization needs in each region, according to the UK-based Climate Action platform.
Oman
Oman is the latest country to commit to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, announcing its plan recently. The target involves reaching zero routine flaring by 2030 and a 7 percent reduction in emissions by that year.
According to media reports, renewable energy and energy efficiency efforts are among the country’s interim goals, aiming to generate 20 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2027.
In October, Oman also established the state’s Sustainability Center to supervise and follow up on zero-carbon emission plans and programs.
The 2021 UN Climate Change Conference in Paris agreement, signed by 192 countries, including Oman, requires states to balance anthropogenic emissions by sources and removals by sinks of greenhouse gases in the second half of this century, The National reported.