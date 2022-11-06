You are here

Saudi Games update: medals in fencing, karting, women's futsal

MS Stable team secured the gold medal, followed by Al-Shoumough with silver, and Al-Khayyala team with bronze.
MS Stable team secured the gold medal, followed by Al-Shoumough with silver, and Al-Khayyala team with bronze.
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Games update: medals in fencing, karting, women's futsal

MS Stable team secured the gold medal, followed by Al-Shoumough with silver, and Al-Khayyala team with bronze.
  • The crowds of SAOC Complex were in for an amazing show as they attended the men’s volleyball finals
  • The KSU Arena hosted the men’s and women’s karate competitions, which included the men’s kumite -60 and -67 categories and the women’s kumite open category
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice-president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, on Saturday honored the athletics medalists and the men’s 10-meter air pistol medalists.

Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, honored the equestrian medalists who took part in the endurance category finals, as well as the women’s futsal medalists.

Meanwhile, Princess Rihem bint Saif Al-Islam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz honored the fencing medalists.

Finally, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Motorsports Company and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, honored the karting event medalists.

ATHLETICS

The event took off at Al-Riyadh Club. Many categories concluded on Saturday, including the men’s 110-meter hurdles, 100 meters, javelin throw, long jump and shot put.

The star of the men’s 100 meters was Abdullah Mohammed, who placed first and won the gold medal, followed by Mahmoud Ibrahim, who earned a silver medal, and Ahmed Majrashi, who won the bronze.

As for the 110-meter hurdles, Atiah Al-Shamrani secured first place and won a gold medal, while Shaker Al-Salem won silver and Munier Al-Hashim received bronze.

In the shot put competition, Mohammed Tolo received a gold medal, followed by Ali Al-Mubarak with silver and Ameen Al-Aradi with bronze.

Moving on to the long jump event, Homoud Al-Wani earned a gold medal, while Ahmed Marzouq won silver and Abdurahman Sharaheli won bronze.

Lastly, in the javelin throw final, Ali Al-Abdulghani received a gold medal, followed by Waleed Al-Ahmad with silver and Murtada Al-Ahmad with bronze.

SHOOTING

The finals, which took place at the City Public Security Training Shooting Range, saw Atallah Al-Anazi take gold. The silver medal was awarded to Mohammed Al-Amri, while bronze was won by Ali Mohammed Al-Ghamdi.

EQUESTRIAN

The event concluded with the MS Stable team coming out on top and securing the gold medal, followed by Al-Shoumough with silver, and Al-Khayyala team with bronze.

FUTSAL

The games concluded at the KSU Arena with Al-Hilal winning gold after playing a tough match against Al-Yamamah and winning 3-2.

In the third-place match, Al-Shabab took bronze after beating Al-Nassr 4-3.

Turning to the men’s finals, Al-Eitifaq took gold after defeating Al-Nassr 3-1.

Winning bronze was Musadaa after beating Al-Ardh 3-2.

FENCING

The competitions carried on for a second day at Al-Riyadh Club.

In the women’s épée individual category, fencer Fawzia Al-Khibiri secured the gold medal, while Nada Abed received silver, followed by a joint bronze for Shooq Al-Jazzar and Dana Al-Qassem.

In the men’s foil individual, fencer Mohammed Al-Dakhil placed first and secured a gold medal. The silver medal was awarded to Mahdi Al-Qaros, followed by a joint bronze for Ali Al-Binali and Mohammed Al-Dalkhil.

KARTING

The competition’s finals took place at Dirab Park.

Securing the gold medal was racer Fahad Al-Mugla, followed by Fahad Al-Dhufairi with silver. The bronze medal was secured by Prince Saud bin Al-Musta’sim bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

BOXING

Continuing at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, the boxing semifinals determined who is heading to the finals tomorrow.

Kulthum Hantol faces Sarah Al-Sharani in the Women’s -50 kg category, while Khadeja Al-Mahi is set to meet Sarah Yahya in the Women’s -54 kg category.

Finally, Raghad Al-Nuami will take on Hadil Ashour in the Women’s -60 kg category.

Turning to the Men’s categories, Abdulaziz Al-Oteibi will compete with Mohammed Azebi in the Men’s -54 kg, while Mohammed Al-Keidis faces Zied Al-Majrashi in the Men’s -60 kg.

This will be followed by Rakan Al-Thaqafi and Mohammed Salem in the Men’s -67 kg category.

Finally, Mohammed Al-Subhi will go against Salman Hamada in the Men’s -80 kg category.

VOLLEYBALL

The crowds of SAOC Complex were in for an amazing show as they attended the men’s volleyball finals.

Al-Ahli won their final match against Al-Hilal and received a gold medal after scoring 3-2.

The champions were followed by Al-Hilal, who placed second and won the silver medal. Finally, after battling for third place, Al-Etihad won their match against Al-Ibtisam and were awarded the bronze medal after achieving a score of 3-0.

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

The paralympic court, located at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, witnessed two wheelchair basketball games, where Al-Jouf won against Al-Madinah with a score of 59-14, while Jeddah beat Jazan 67-27.

TABLE TENNIS

The table tennis event took off at the Leaders Development Institute in the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex.

KARATE

The KSU Arena hosted the men’s and women’s karate competitions, which included the men’s kumite -60 and -67 categories and the women’s kumite open category.

Topics: Saudi Games 2022 fencing equestrian

Gabriel sends Arsenal top as Chelsea crash again

Gabriel sends Arsenal top as Chelsea crash again
Updated 15 sec ago

Gabriel sends Arsenal top as Chelsea crash again

Gabriel sends Arsenal top as Chelsea crash again
  • Mikel Arteta’s side made it 11 wins from 13 league games thanks to a close-range finish from Brazilian defender Gabriel in the second half at Stamford Bridge
  • The Gunners are two points clear of second-placed Manchester City after the champions briefly took pole position with a win against Fulham on Saturday
Updated 15 sec ago
LONDON: Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League as Gabriel Magalhaes sealed a gritty 1-0 win against Chelsea after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s revenge mission fell flat on Sunday.
Mikel Arteta’s side made it 11 wins from 13 league games thanks to a close-range finish from Brazilian defender Gabriel in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
The Gunners are two points clear of second-placed Manchester City after the champions briefly took pole position with a win against Fulham on Saturday.
With only one round of games remaining before the World Cup brings the Premier League to a halt, Arsenal have emerged as genuine contenders to end City’s grip on the tite.
After beating Tottenham and Liverpool at home earlier this season, winning in west London was another significant statement from Arsenal as their unexpected challenge gathers pace.
This was an even sweeter victory than their other landmark successes this term as it came at the expense of former Arsenal star Aubameyang.
Aubameyang was anonymous in his first meeting with his old team since he was stripped of the captaincy and sold to Barcelona in January after Arteta lost patience with the Gabon forward’s repeated disciplinary issues.
Exiling Aubameyang has proved an inspired move by Arteta as Arsenal look a far more unified and determined group without the sulking striker.
Booed by the traveling Arsenal fans, Aubameyang was so underwhelming that it might not be long before he becomes unwelcome at Chelsea as well.
Chelsea boss Graham Potter might also be feeling the heat soon after his side’s winless league run extended to four games with a second successive top-flight defeat, prompting jeers from Blues fans at full-time.
Seventh-placed Chelsea lacked Arsenal’s urgency and now trail the leaders by 13 points, with even a top four finish far from certain.
Arsenal have not won the title since Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles in 2004, but no Gunners team has amassed more points at this stage in the Premier League era.
Facing the latest test of their title credentials, Arteta’s men were quickly into their stride, probing the Chelsea defense with authority and intent.
Ben White fired narrowly wide from the edge of the area after a flowing move cut through the Blues rearguard.
Snapping tigerishly at Chelsea, Arsenal were first to every 50-50 ball.
Gabriel Jesus robbed Ruben Loftus-Cheek and the Brazilian’s menacing run took him into the Chelsea area before Thiago Silva snuffed out the danger with a superbly-timed sliding tackle.
Aubameyang struggled to make any impact and lost his cool with a reckless lunging foul on White that earned a booking from Michael Oliver.
Gabriel Martinelli was a constant threat and his floated cross picked out the unmarked Jesus, whose face was a picture of frustration after his diving header missed the target from just six yards.
Aubameyang’s booking had raised the temperature in an increasingly fractious encounter.
Bukayo Saka was accused of diving by Potter after failing to win a foul when he went to ground after a shoulder barge from Marc Cucurella.
Arteta joined a furious exchange between the two coaching staffs and Saka responded by scything down Cucurella moments later as the Arsenal star was booked.
Having managed just four touches in the first half, Aubameyang finally had a sight of goal after William Saliba’s miskick but the Arsenal defender recovered to block the shot.
Played in by Saka’s deft pass, Jesus forced a good save from Edouard Mendy and from the resulting corner Arsenal took the lead in the 63rd minute.
Chelsea’s defending was woeful as Saka’s delivery was missed by three Chelsea players before Gabriel reacted fastest to poke home on the goal-line.
The sight of Aubameyang being substituted moments after Gabriel’s goal only added to the glee among the Arsenal fans crammed into one corner of the Shed End as they start to dream of title glory.

WWE fan frenzy in Riyadh as Logan Paul loses to Roman Reigns in Crown Jewel bout

WWE fan frenzy in Riyadh as Logan Paul loses to Roman Reigns in Crown Jewel bout
Updated 06 November 2022
Hussam Al-Mayman & Ghadi Joudah

WWE fan frenzy in Riyadh as Logan Paul loses to Roman Reigns in Crown Jewel bout

WWE fan frenzy in Riyadh as Logan Paul loses to Roman Reigns in Crown Jewel bout
  • Longest-reigning champ retains his title
  • Top box office draw sees Lesnar defeat Lashley
Updated 06 November 2022
Hussam Al-Mayman & Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: In a matchup that had fans in a frenzy here on Saturday, Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul by pinfall with the spear to retain his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in the much-anticipated Crown Jewel bout.

As part of Riyadh Season, WWE fans were kept on their feet at Mrsool Stadium, with the Premium Live Event offering some of wrestling’s best action of the year.

Paul’s fans had been excited about his matchup with Roman Reigns, the WWE’s longest-reigning champion. Saif Al-Sayegh told Arab News: “I’ve been a fan of Logan Paul since the very beginning of his social media presence. He’s a legend and he is bound to be the WWE future undefeated champion.”

Abdulaziz Al-Tayyar told Arab News: “Logan Paul is the best out there. This whole experience is unreal. This is an absolute dream for me and all Saudis.”

Jake Paul, who tended to his brother after the match, told Arab News: “It’s surreal and doing it back-to-back, just last weekend then coming here and seeing my brother perform in this iconic moment makes me super proud. It feels just like the start somehow.”

The evening started with the battle of the powerhouses in the biggest box office draw in WWE history, as Brock Lesnar defeated the All Mighty Bobby Lashley by reversing a Hurt Lock into a pin for the win.

After the match, an incensed Lashley put Lesnar in the Hurt Lock again and choked him until his face turned purple.

In the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss by pinfall, after Kai delivered the lateral press on Bliss.

In a cage match, Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross after being maced in the face. McIntyre was able to climb out of the cage for the win.

The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor) defeated the OC (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) by pinfall with a Coup de Grace from Finn Balor on AJ Styles.

The showdown of the giant monsters between Braun Strowman and Omos was one match that the ring could barely contain. Braun Strowman won by pinfall after delivering a running powerslam on Omos.

Bianca Belair won the first Last Woman Standing match in Saudi when her opponent Bayley could not answer the standing-10 count, retaining the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

 

Topics: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel

UAE Pro League review: Late goals boost Al-Ain and Al-Wasl

UAE Pro League review: Late goals boost Al-Ain and Al-Wasl
Updated 06 November 2022
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League review: Late goals boost Al-Ain and Al-Wasl

UAE Pro League review: Late goals boost Al-Ain and Al-Wasl
  • Al-Bataeh’s Caio Zanardi’s and Al-Nasr’s Thorsten Fink shown the exit door after latest defeats
Updated 06 November 2022
Matt Monaghan

ADNOC Pro League title hopefuls Al-Ain and Al-Wasl were grateful for late goals, while defeat spelt doom for two head coaches, in an eventful matchweek nine.

Unstoppable Togo hit man Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba produced his leading 10th strike this term — plus, an inventive UAE Flag Day celebration — to complete champions Al-Ain’s 2-1, comeback victory against Khor Fakkan in the 80th minute.

Meanwhile, UAE forward Fabio De Lima converted a 100th-minute penalty in the round’s dramatic final act when Al-Wasl came from behind to down Ajman 2-1.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club’s 6-0 thumping of new boys Al-Bataeh brought an end to Caio Zanardi’s reign and former Bayern Munich midfielder Thorsten Fink was replaced at 12th-placed Al-Nasr by Goran Tomic after a 2-0 home loss against Al-Jazira.

Caio’s 87th-minute spot-kick pushed first-placed Sharjah past struggling Al-Dhafra 1-0 in returning boss Aleksandar Veselinovic’s second debut, Joao Pedro struck twice when Al-Wahda beat bottom-placed Dibba Al-Fujairah 3-0 in a match that finished with 10 men apiece, and dark horses Ittihad Kalba kept in the mix courtesy of their 2-1 downing of Baniyas.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and talking points from the latest action.

Player of the week — Harib Abdalla (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

It took nine matchweeks, but the UAE’s brightest prospect has finally arrived for 2022-23.

Harib Abdalla was tipped for greatness from the moment he completed a sensational solo goal in September 2020’s AFC Champions League clash with Shahr Khodro. The teenager’s burgeoning reputation was further boosted by a nerveless winner against South Korea that ensured the UAE’s World Cup 2022 qualifying progression on the third round’s final day.

A star looked poised to turn into a supernova for this season, especially with Leonardo Jardim, a noted incubator of talent, hired by Shabab Al-Ahli.

However, reality had fallen well short of expectations. A disappointing return of zero goal contributions in eight, forgettable top-fight outings did not reflect the innate ability of a forward linked repeatedly with European suitors in pre-season.

That was before Friday’s visit to floundering Bataeh. Abdalla’s cute pass split the home defense for Igor Jesus’ opener, while his scoring instincts guaranteed he was in the right spot to tap in a rebound on the hour mark, and he sent experienced Portuguese center-back Artur Jorge flying with a flamboyant faked shot for his eye-catching second.

The 19-year-old has the potential to match the exploits of the preceding “golden” generation’s finest in Omar Abdulrahman, Ahmed Khalil and Ali Mabkhout.

A standard has been set. Abdalla must ensure he meets it weekly.

Goal of the week — Fabio De Lima (Al-Wasl)

Al-Wasl cannot be accused of being boring.

Another epic contest turned in their favor deep into injury time. Their talisman, De Lima, was at the heart of things.

Zabeel Stadium, stung by the prior collapse on home soil to 2-2 against Kalba, held its breadth in the 94th minute when a handball was awarded against their former center-back Abdullah Al-Junaibi for an outstretched arm on the slide.

A lengthy pause for VAR checks only ramped up the tension. That is, seemingly, for everyone but De Lima.

The tranquil 29-year-old blocked out the noise and fired straight down the middle. That is now seven goals and three assists in eight run-outs, healing memories of a 2021-22 repeatedly derailed by serious injury.

How different the UAE’s qualifying playoff could have been against limited Australia if he had featured.

The Brazil-born attacker’s efforts are helping Al-Wasl cling on in fourth.

With inconsistent Baniyas up next, and their direct rivals facing exacting fixtures, Juan Antonio Pizzi’s entertainers could yet top the table headed into the five-week international break.

Coach of the week — Aleksandar Veselinovic (Al-Dhafra)

Defeat for Al-Dhafra, but one imbued with hope about better days to come.

The Western Knights, belatedly, lived up to their nickname in a combative clash with star-studded Sharjah. Only Khalid Al-Darmaki’s late foul denied them a morale-lifting point.

A key influence on this sturdier display came from the touchline.

Nebojsa Vignjevic departed in the wake of 5-0 defeat to Baniyas. This humbling granted them a ruinous return of 27 goals conceded in eight games.

An emergency call was made to Veselinovic. The 52-year-old oversaw 12 league matches in 2020-21, returning 15 points — an average that, if replicated, should comfortably ensure safety.

His new troops responded positively. Their season-high 16 fouls disrupted Sharjah’s momentum, with center-backs Claudio and Leonard Amesimeku producing essential goal-line clearances.

Winger Mohamed Rayhi exemplified this dogged approach with three interceptions, one clearance and a 100 percent tackle success rate.

Dhafra remain mired in relegation worries for the third-successive season. But victory over Khor Fakkan could see them claw out of the drop zone.

Blockbuster matchweek 10 is perfectly poised

A season that promised so much is set for a grandstand finale, heading into World Cup 2022’s sizeable stoppage.

From a top seven within three points of each other, Jazira and Wahda meet on Friday, with no love lost between the Abu Dhabi neighbors.

This is followed a day later by the consequential clash between leaders Sharjah and holders Al-Ain. Heavy hitters abound on the pitch, with Paco Alcacer, Kostas Manolas and Miralem Pjanic battling against Laba, Soufiane Rahimi and Andriy Yarmolenko.

The derby between Shabab Al-Ahli and Nasr is given greater intrigue by the presence of Tomic in the visitor’s dugout. The 45-year-old was named the Croatian top flight’s manager of the year for 2021-22 when leading Rijeka to fourth.

There is even a tantalising clash between last season’s top two from First Division League, when winless Dibba welcome managerless Bataeh.

What a fitting way to stand down.

Topics: football UAE UAE Pro League

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series
  • Slovenian golfer clinched her second career title at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club
  • Aramco Team Series returns to Jeddah for final leg of golf’s global series
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Slovenian superstar Pia Babnik will once again tee it up in the Aramco Team Series at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, aiming to defend the individual title she won in 2021 after birdieing the 18th hole to win by one shot.

Babnik, 18, is one of the game’s brightest talents, having secured two career titles already and finished third in the Chevron Championship in April. She currently sits 65th in the world rankings and will be looking to go back-to-back in King Abdullah Economic City on Nov. 10-12.

The Slovenian will compete against the likes of Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Bronte Law, Alison Lee and Suzann Pettersen for the individual title, as the Aramco Team Series returns to Jeddah for the conclusion of golf’s global series.

The 18-year-old will be joined by Olivia Cowan, Anne Van Dam, Annabel Dimmock and Marianne Skarpnord, among others, and November’s event will be the 32nd stop on the Ladies European Tour Race to Costa del Sol and fifth and final edition of the Aramco Team Series for 2022.

Babnik has been a stalwart of the various Aramco Team Series events since its inception and is also an ambassador for the tournament and believes it is doing incredible things for the continued growth of the female game.

She said: “These events are so fun to be a part of, and all the players love being involved in these tournament weeks. We get to travel to some really great places around the world and play some world-class golf courses, all while getting treated incredibly.

“The Aramco Team Series is providing life-changing prize funds to the Ladies European Tour and growing the game of golf both in Saudi Arabia and around the world. It is a pleasure to represent the tournament and be one of their ambassadors as the series continues to go from strength to strength.”

Topics: tennis Aramco team Series

Careem expands fleet by 50%, offers intercountry rides for Qatar World Cup

Careem expands fleet by 50%, offers intercountry rides for Qatar World Cup
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

Careem expands fleet by 50%, offers intercountry rides for Qatar World Cup

Careem expands fleet by 50%, offers intercountry rides for Qatar World Cup
  • Football fans from Saudi Arabia can travel from Dammam and Al-Ahsa
  • 1,000 more cars in Doha and neighboring cities
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

DOHA: Saudi football fans will now be able to travel to World Cup matches by car with Careem’s new intercountry service from Dammam and Al-Ahsa to Doha.

Careem, the region’s leading multiservice app, has expanded its fleet in Qatar by more than 50 percent ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

To cater for the expected influx of football fans traveling to attend the global event, Careem added 1,000 cars to its service over several months.

Meanwhile, fleets in neighboring cities, including Dubai, have also been growing in tandem.

The intercountry rides between the Kingdom and Qatar will allow a more affordable and hassle-free travel experience. Customers can book a day in advance, for a car that can accommodate up to three passengers.

Careem cars at Doha International Airport and Hamad International Airport will provide direct access to all eight World Cup stadiums and have dedicated pickup lanes. City-to-city rides are also available to those attending multiple matches, and customers in Qatar can take advantage of exclusive packages that allow them to book multiple rides at a discounted price.

“We applaud the decision to allow all Qatari residents to sign up to Careem using their private cars during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This will increase the supply of transport options for visitors while also creating even more flexible earning opportunities for residents,” said Antonio Al-Asmar, Careem’s general manager in the GCC.

Careem was proud to support the region’s first World Cup, he added.

Moreover, customers will be offered a zero-wait-time solution using a One-Time-Password code at all eight stadiums. Customers can request their OTP code when adding their pickup spot on the app and will need to provide the code to a Careem “Captain” by the pickup lane.

Dedicated “Captains” will be waiting at the lanes outside all eight stadiums.

Topics: football Careem Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup

