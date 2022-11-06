Saudi Games update: medals in fencing, karting, women’s futsal

RIYADH: Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice-president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, on Saturday honored the athletics medalists and the men’s 10-meter air pistol medalists.

Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, honored the equestrian medalists who took part in the endurance category finals, as well as the women’s futsal medalists.

Meanwhile, Princess Rihem bint Saif Al-Islam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz honored the fencing medalists.

Finally, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Motorsports Company and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, honored the karting event medalists.

ATHLETICS

The event took off at Al-Riyadh Club. Many categories concluded on Saturday, including the men’s 110-meter hurdles, 100 meters, javelin throw, long jump and shot put.

The star of the men’s 100 meters was Abdullah Mohammed, who placed first and won the gold medal, followed by Mahmoud Ibrahim, who earned a silver medal, and Ahmed Majrashi, who won the bronze.

As for the 110-meter hurdles, Atiah Al-Shamrani secured first place and won a gold medal, while Shaker Al-Salem won silver and Munier Al-Hashim received bronze.

In the shot put competition, Mohammed Tolo received a gold medal, followed by Ali Al-Mubarak with silver and Ameen Al-Aradi with bronze.

Moving on to the long jump event, Homoud Al-Wani earned a gold medal, while Ahmed Marzouq won silver and Abdurahman Sharaheli won bronze.

Lastly, in the javelin throw final, Ali Al-Abdulghani received a gold medal, followed by Waleed Al-Ahmad with silver and Murtada Al-Ahmad with bronze.

SHOOTING

The finals, which took place at the City Public Security Training Shooting Range, saw Atallah Al-Anazi take gold. The silver medal was awarded to Mohammed Al-Amri, while bronze was won by Ali Mohammed Al-Ghamdi.

EQUESTRIAN

The event concluded with the MS Stable team coming out on top and securing the gold medal, followed by Al-Shoumough with silver, and Al-Khayyala team with bronze.

FUTSAL

The games concluded at the KSU Arena with Al-Hilal winning gold after playing a tough match against Al-Yamamah and winning 3-2.

In the third-place match, Al-Shabab took bronze after beating Al-Nassr 4-3.

Turning to the men’s finals, Al-Eitifaq took gold after defeating Al-Nassr 3-1.

Winning bronze was Musadaa after beating Al-Ardh 3-2.

FENCING

The competitions carried on for a second day at Al-Riyadh Club.

In the women’s épée individual category, fencer Fawzia Al-Khibiri secured the gold medal, while Nada Abed received silver, followed by a joint bronze for Shooq Al-Jazzar and Dana Al-Qassem.

In the men’s foil individual, fencer Mohammed Al-Dakhil placed first and secured a gold medal. The silver medal was awarded to Mahdi Al-Qaros, followed by a joint bronze for Ali Al-Binali and Mohammed Al-Dalkhil.

KARTING

The competition’s finals took place at Dirab Park.

Securing the gold medal was racer Fahad Al-Mugla, followed by Fahad Al-Dhufairi with silver. The bronze medal was secured by Prince Saud bin Al-Musta’sim bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

BOXING

Continuing at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, the boxing semifinals determined who is heading to the finals tomorrow.

Kulthum Hantol faces Sarah Al-Sharani in the Women’s -50 kg category, while Khadeja Al-Mahi is set to meet Sarah Yahya in the Women’s -54 kg category.

Finally, Raghad Al-Nuami will take on Hadil Ashour in the Women’s -60 kg category.

Turning to the Men’s categories, Abdulaziz Al-Oteibi will compete with Mohammed Azebi in the Men’s -54 kg, while Mohammed Al-Keidis faces Zied Al-Majrashi in the Men’s -60 kg.

This will be followed by Rakan Al-Thaqafi and Mohammed Salem in the Men’s -67 kg category.

Finally, Mohammed Al-Subhi will go against Salman Hamada in the Men’s -80 kg category.

VOLLEYBALL

The crowds of SAOC Complex were in for an amazing show as they attended the men’s volleyball finals.

Al-Ahli won their final match against Al-Hilal and received a gold medal after scoring 3-2.

The champions were followed by Al-Hilal, who placed second and won the silver medal. Finally, after battling for third place, Al-Etihad won their match against Al-Ibtisam and were awarded the bronze medal after achieving a score of 3-0.

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

The paralympic court, located at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, witnessed two wheelchair basketball games, where Al-Jouf won against Al-Madinah with a score of 59-14, while Jeddah beat Jazan 67-27.

TABLE TENNIS

The table tennis event took off at the Leaders Development Institute in the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex.

KARATE

The KSU Arena hosted the men’s and women’s karate competitions, which included the men’s kumite -60 and -67 categories and the women’s kumite open category.