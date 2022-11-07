Sabalenka stuns No. 1 Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title

You are here

Aryna Sabalenka, above, ended top-ranked Iga Swiatek’s 15-match winning streak against top-10 opponents. (AFP)
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

  • Sabalenka did not make it to the semifinals with the No. 1 ranking in the eight-player event last year
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

FORT WORTH, Texas: Aryna Sabalenka ended top-ranked Iga Swiatek’s 15-match winning streak against top-10 opponents, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 on Sunday night for a spot in the championship of the WTA Finals.

The stunner put Sabalenka in the final against Caroline Garcia, who beat Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2 and has a chance to be just the second Frenchwoman to win the title at the season-ending event.

Swiatek, the French Open and US Open champion and runaway leader with eight tour victories, cruised through three round-robin victories, losing just 13 games to give her the longest winning run against top-10 opponents since Steffi Graf won 17 straight in 1987.

Just like that, it was over when the 21-year-old from Poland lost the last five games against a player she had beaten in all four meetings this season.

Sabalenka didn’t make it to the semifinals with the No. 1 ranking in the eight-player event last year. She was in as the seventh-ranked player, and showed how comfortable she was on the temporary indoor hard court at Dickies Arena. Nine of her 10 career victories have come on hard courts.

“I just want to make sure that every time she plays against me, she knows that she really has to work hard to get a win,” Sabalenka said. “Only because of this thinking, I was able to play at this amazing level tonight.”

Swiatek fell behind one break in the final set with two wide forehands before another one put her down two breaks.

Defending doubles champs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova also advanced to the title match with a 7-6(5), 6-2 semifinal victory over Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko.

Just 24 hours after beating Daria Kasatkina in a tense 80-minute third set to secure the last spot in the semifinals out of group play, Garcia needed just 74 minutes total for a career-best fourth victory over a top-five opponent this season.

Garcia never trailed, dominating the fifth-ranked Sakkari in winners (21-8) and aces (6-0). Amelie Mauresmo (2005) is the only woman from France to win the WTA Finals.

“I don’t know,” Garcia said when asked where she found the energy to dominate after the quick turnaround. “Yesterday, I was a little bit tired, but it was nothing unusual after such a big match.”

Garcia has advanced out of group play in both WTA Finals appearances. The 29-year-old lost in the semifinals in the eight-player event five years ago, which also was the most recent time a player older than Garcia reached the semis (Venus Williams).

“I guess I’m five years older, maybe five years wiser,” said the sixth-ranked Garcia, who was No. 74 about this time last year. “You try to learn from everything. I’ve got a good team behind me, supporting me when I was a little bit doubting myself.”

Sakkari also was among the five players who have reached the semis their first two times since the round-robin format was reintroduced in 2003. She lost in the semis last year.

Garcia used a 120 mph ace to help erase a break chance for Sakkari and extend her lead to 4-0 in the second set.

Garcia’s sixth and final ace — and tournament-leading 14th — answered a double fault that gave Sakkari another break point. Garcia closed out that game for a 5-1 lead on the way to a 3-0 career record against Sakkari.

Sakkari had three straight-set victories in the tournament after coming in with just one win over a top-10 opponent this season.

The 27-year-old from Greece never recovered after dropping her first set of the week, finishing with 11 more unforced errors (19) than winners.

“Not taking away anything from her, I played a very average match from my side,” said Sakkari, who didn’t qualify for the WTA Finals until the final event of the regular season. “I wasn’t sharp. I wasn’t energized.”

The event was moved to Texas from China over concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault. Coronavirus restrictions also played a part in the decision. It’s the first WTA Finals in the US since 2005.

Topics: tennis Aryna Sabalenka

RIYADH: Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice-president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, on Sunday honored the winners of the fencing, handball and climbing competitions.

Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, awarded the medalists of the fencing, athletics, para-athletics and climbing competitions.

Meanwhile, Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Motorsports Company and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, as well as Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Musaed Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Shooting Federation, honored the medalists of the men’s skeet competitions.

The women’s chess medalists were awarded by Princess Rihem bint Saif Al-Islam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, while Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud awarded the male and female boxing medalists.

Finally, Abdulaziz Al-Mesad, secretary of sports and youth at the Saudi Ministry of Sport, honored the karate medalists.

FENCING

The fencing medalists took part in the men’s épée individual category and the women’s sabre individual category.

The event was held in the Al-Riyadh Club, where fencer Ruba Mohammed Al-Masri won the gold medal and Danah Mohammed Al-Qassem won the silver, followed by a joint bronze for Al-Hasna Abdulrahman Al-Hammad and Ahad Al-Muammar.

Turning to the men’s épée individual competitions, fencer Jawad Ali Al-Dawood secured first place with a gold medal, while Zakaria Abdullah Al-Dawood won silver, followed by a joint bronze for Faisal Abed and Hussain Al-Taweel.

SHOOTING

The event concluded on Sunday at the City Public Security Training Shooting Range, where Saeid Al-Mutairi took first place. He was followed by Majed Al-Tamimi with silver and Fahad Al-Harbi with bronze.

KARATE

The competition took place at the KSU Arena.

In the men’s kumite -60 kg category, Emad Al-Malki won gold, and Saud Al-Bashir won silver, followed by a joint bronze for Musafar Al-Dosari and Yasser Al-Barqi.

In the kumite -67 kg category, Omar Al-Azmi earned a gold medal, while Fahad Al-Khatami took silver. This was followed by a joint bronze for Badr Al-Otaibi and Mishary Al-Zaabi.

In the kumite -75 kg category, Raif Al-Turkestani won the gold medal, while Khaled Al-Sheikhi took silver, followed by a joint bronze for Taha Naitah and Ali Barnawi.

As for the kumite -84 kg category, Saleh Al-Quwai won a gold medal, and Mohammed Al-Maliki won silver, followed by a joint bronze for Faraj Al-Nashiri and Mohammed Al-Asiri.

In the kumite +84 kg category, Sanad Sufyani received gold, and Said Qaffas won a silver medal, followed by a joint bronze for Amjad Masoud and Abdulrahman Faisal.

In the women’s kumite open, Wajen Al-Shehri placed first with a gold medal. Maryam Al-Salah won silver, followed by a joint bronze for Lama Al-Saeed and Najlaa Al-Otaibi.

CHESS

The competition concluded at the Arkan Sport Complex.

Chess player Dalia Abdullah Al-Thumairi secured the gold medal, followed by Asma Obeid Al-Jabri with silver and Boudour Mohammed bin Shalesh with bronze.

The men’s classic final also concluded on Sunday with Mohammed Haddouche winning the gold medal, followed by Abdullah Al-Rahaily with silver and Ahmed Al-Thebaiti with bronze.

ATHLETICS

Taking place at the Al-Riyadh Club, the athletics included the men’s 400 meters, the women’s 100 meters, the men’s high jump, and the men’s pole vault.

In the women’s 100 meters, Yasmeen Al-Dabbagh won gold, and Lujain Alwaan secured silver, followed by Yara Abo Al-Jadaeil with bronze.

In the men’s 400 meters, Mazin Al-Yassien secured first place with a gold medal, while Yousef Masrahi won silver, and Ibrahim Futaini won bronze.

In the men’s high jump, Ahmed Al-Tarouti placed won the gold medal, followed by Hussain Al-Duhaim with silver and Khaled Oqbi with bronze.

For the men’s pole vault event, Hussain Al-Hizam secured the gold medal, followed by Ali Al-Qassab with silver and Ahmed Al-Yassien with bronze.

PARA-ATHLETICS

Also featured at the Al-Riyadh Club was the para-athletics event, which included the 100-meter wheelchair racing and men’s shot put.

In the men’s shot put F57, Sultan Al-Habashi won gold, followed by Haidar Sallami with silver, and Abdullah Al-Ghazi with bronze.

In the 100-meter wheelchair racing finals, Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi secured first place and won the gold medal, while Jumaan Al-Zahrani won silver, and Al-Baraa Al-Qurni won bronze.

BOXING

The competition took place at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

In the women’s -50 kg category, Sarah Al-Shahrani secured gold, while Kulthum Hantol won silver. Both Amel Qassem and Manahel Al-Otaibi won a joint bronze.

As for the -54 kg category, Khadeja Al-Mahi won gold, and Sarah Yahya won silver, followed by a joint bronze for Manal Bamaoda and Seta Al-Salem. 

In the -60 kg category, Hadil Ashour won the gold medal and Raghad Al-Nuaimi won the silver, followed by a joint bronze for Reham Kamal and Noura Hantol.

As for the men’s -60 kg category, boxer Mohammed Al-Keridis won gold, and Ziad Al-Majrashi won silver, followed by a joint bronze for Rashid Mohammed and Thamer Al-Matrafi.

In the -67 kg category, Rakan Al-Thaqafi secured first place winning the gold, while Mohammed Salem won silver. A joint bronze went to Hassan Kaabi and Hussein Hawsawi.

Moving to the -80 kg category, Salman Hamada won the gold medal, while Mohammed Al-Subhi won the silver medal. Taking a joint bronze was Mostafa Nada and Abdulaziz Al-Khazim.

HANDBALL

In a gripping final match at the KSU Arena, Al-Khaleej beat Al-Hilal with a close call of 38-34 and won the gold medal. Al-Noor won against Al-Taraji with a score of 35-34, taking bronze.

SPORT CLIMBING

The event concluded at the Fan Zone in Al-Nakheel Mall.

In the women’s lead, Rowaida Al-Erwi secured first place and won the gold medal, followed by Fatmah Qari with silver, and Sarah Al-Qunaibet with bronze.

Turning to the men’s lead, Abdulrahman Abu Ghazalah won the gold medal, while Nidal Degnah received a silver, and Abdullah bin Laden won bronze.

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

The wheelchair basketball games continued on Sunday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium Paralympics Court, where Al-Riyadh beat Al-Jouf with a score of 61-33, and Jazan won against Al-Madinah with a score of 42-23.

COMING UP

The Saudi Games 2022 concludes on Monday, Nov. 7, with the final competitions of athletics, jiujitsu, para-athletics, sailing, triathlon, table tennis, and wheelchair basketball.

Topics: Saudi Games 2022 fencing chess karate

Topics: Saudi Games 2022 fencing chess karate

“Football changed my life.”

It is not rare to hear that refrain, very often from players who have overcome adversity to make a living out of the sport.

For Indonesia’s Ajis Pirmansyah it is particularly poignant. It is the beautiful game that had a transformative effect on his life after a freak accident saw him lose a leg, and caused him to slump into a depressive state for several months.

Amputee football is a volunteer-led sport in which players are either born with a limb difference or have undergone an amputation. Their stories are inspiring, and the players showcase how their determination in life is replicated on the pitch when representing their countries at a World Cup.

The sport is growing in popularity across the world, promoting pride and self-confidence in those with these challenges.

Established in March 2018, the FIFA Foundation has been promoting social inclusion through football, including activities in the area of amputee football, as well as numerous grassroots initiatives that drive social development in underprivileged communities around the world, in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

While participation in amputee football may be growing in certain countries, many people are still unaware of the sport’s existence, making it a challenge for teams to secure funding and investments to continue growing or scout for new players.

However, through the use of short-form videos and social media platforms in recent times, amputee football has been able to find new audiences and realize unique opportunities for engagement with the sport.

Viewers have been drawn to the motivational and emotional aspects of the game played by these people with disabilities, which have helped drive support and recognition across the globe.

Pirmansyah, an amputee who plays for the National Indonesian Football Team, or the Garuda INAF national team, and hails from the Sumedang Regency, has made a name for himself on the social media platform Likee under the moniker Jissjoss11.

After having his leg amputated, he rediscovered his passion for football, and started filming short videos to showcase his talents and share his knowledge of amputee football with viewers in a creative and engaging way.

Pirmansyah started playing the game at a young age, but suffered a serious injury when he collided with a goalpost in 2015. The accident caused considerable swelling in his foot for a long time, and he was subsequently diagnosed with having a tumor. Despite undergoing treatment, he was advised to have his leg amputated.

“After the amputation, Ajis went through a difficult time, where he had to undergo a period of physical and psychological healing,” said his father, Pipit Ibunda. “During this period, he didn’t socialize with others too much and it was only after seven months of being encouraged by his friends and family around him that Ajis got up and wanted to return to his normal activities.”

Pirmansyah was determined to play football again, and after being introduced to the world of amputee football, made his way through the ranks to represent his country on the left wing.

His journey of recovery reached new heights when he recently took part in the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup that was held in Turkey from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9.

Regional qualifications were held to trim the 48 initial entrants to the 24 teams that traveled to Turkey.

The World Cup was particularly memorable for Pirmansyah and his colleagues as it marked Indonesia’s first-ever participation at this level.

Indonesia were placed in a tough group with Argentina, the US and England, and although they would finish fourth in the standings, their performances prompted a message of praise and thanks from the country’s president Joko Widodo.

Hosts Turkey emerged triumphant with a 4-1 victory over defending champions Angola at Galatasaray’s Nef Stadium.

But the impact of the 2022 Amputee World Cup goes far beyond medals and trophies.

Thanks to the inspiring stories of Pirmansyah, and many others, amputee football is helping reduce the stigma associated with disability and is transforming attitudes in Indonesia and around the world.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Indonesia

NEW YORK: Evans Chebet completed a brilliant Kenyan clean sweep of the world’s major marathons on Sunday with a superb victory in the New York City marathon as compatriot Sharon Lokedi took the women’s crown in her first race over the distance.

Chebet — who also won the Boston Marathon in April — patiently waited for Brazilian front-runner Daniel do Nascimento to implode before hitting the front at the 20 mile mark.

The 33-year-old looked in total control over the closing stages, holding off the challenge of Ethiopia’s Shoura Kitata comfortably to win in a time of 2hr 08min 41sec.

Kitata trailed home in second place, 13 seconds adrift of the lead, while Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands was third.

Chebet’s win means Kenyan runners have won all six of this year’s major marathons — the first time that has happened since the circuit expanded in 2013 with the addition of the Tokyo Marathon.

“Boston was actually harder but it was good preparation for the win in New York,” Chebet told ESPN through an interpreter following his win.

The men’s race had seen a dramatic start with Brazil’s do Nascimento surging clear of the field early on in what always looked like an unsustainable pace.

The 24-year-old from Sao Paulo crossed halfway in a blistering pace of 1:01:22 — putting him firmly on track for a course record.

Yet although he led by more than two minutes at the 15-mile mark, he began to slow as Chebet separated himself from the chasing pack to set off in pursuit.

Do Nascimento took a portable toilet break at the 18-mile mark which cost him 18 seconds and then cracked in the 20th mile, stopping and walking before collapsing to the ground where he required treatment from paramedics.

Chebet passed the Brazilian as he lay stricken and never looked back to seal victory, becoming the first man to win the Boston and New York Marathons in the same season since 2011.

As well as the sweep of the men’s races, Chebet’s victory also completed a Kenyan double in New York after debutant Lokedi took the women’s race.

Lokedi produced a superb tactical performance to win in a time of 2:23:23.

The 28-year-old bided her time after breaking away alongside 2022 world champion Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia and world championships bronze medalist Lonah Salpeter of Israel with a few miles to go.

After Gebreslase was dropped going through Central Park it became a duel between Lokedi and Salpeter.

Lokedi ramped up the pace in the final mile to build a gap of around 20 meters before surging home to take the tape.

“I’m just out of words, so happy, really excited — I just won,” Lokedi said afterwards.

“I don’t even know what to say. So happy that I did it here — it’s just a great day, great race. The course was amazing, the cheers, everything, I’m just thankful.”

Salpeter finished second in 2:23:30 with Gebreslase taking third place.

This year’s New York City Marathon is the first time the race has been held at full capacity since 2019, with an estimated 50,000 runners taking part.

The race was scrapped in 2020 due to the pandemic and downsized significantly in 2021.

Topics: New York City Marathon

LIVERPOOL, UK: Jessica Gadirova claimed gold for Britain in the women’s floor to seal the hosts’ best-ever medal haul on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool on Sunday.

The 19-year-old scored 14.2 points to beat the USA’s Jordan Chiles on 13.8, with Jade Carey and Rebeca Andrade sharing bronze with 13.7.

Victory made Gadirova only the fifth British world champion in history and lifted the host nation’s final tally to a record-breaking six medals from the championships.

Gadirova said she had struggled to focus before her performance as her twin sister Jennifer, who finished seventh in the same event, was also competing.

“I like to focus on myself and stay calm, so it did hurt me a little bit because I wished I could have seen her performance and scream for her as well,” said Gadirova.

“When I focus on the dance it takes my mind away from the crowd and the tumbles and the leaps, and it makes me feel alive.

“That’s what I am, I love to perform and floor is one of my favorite pieces to do.”

Japan’s Hazuki Watanabe produced the shock of the day as she won gold on the beam having initially only been named as a reserve for the championships.

“At first, I was the reserve for the team, but when there was an injury they changed it and I got a chance to come to the World Championships,” said Watanabe.

“That was my first surprise. Now I have a medal too. It is all a bit surprising.”

Canada’s Elsabeth Black took silver ahead of Japan’s Shoko Miyata.

China’s Zou Jingyuan was described as “not human” after claiming gold in the men’s parallel bars.

The Olympic champion produced an almost flawless display despite raising the difficulty of his routine.

Lukas Dauser claimed Germany’s first medal of the week with silver, while Carlos Yulo collected his second medal in quick succession with bronze after silver in the vault.

“He’s not human. How he does p-bars is not equal to anyone,” said the Philippines’ Yulo. “He’s the only one doing that.”

Yulo was second to Armenia’s Artur Davtyan in the vault with Ukraine’s Igor Radivilov claiming bronze.

Brody Malone ensured the US ended the championships on top of the medal table as he bounced back from difficult day in qualifying to win the horizontal bar competition.

Malone narrowly missed out on the podium with a fourth-placed finish in the all-around final on Friday but bounced back to claim his first world title.

Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto took silver with Brazil’s Arthur Mariano in third.

The Americans and China finished level on three golds each with the USA’s eight medals in total putting them on top of the table.

Japan finished third with two golds among their eight medals.

Topics: World Gymnastics Championship Liverpool Jessica Gadirova

