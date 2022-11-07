TASI gains on strong earnings; MIS drops despite 69% profit leap in Q3: Closing bell 

You are here

The Tadawul All Share Index gained 0.67 percent to end at 11,598, while the parallel market, Nomu, declined 0.58 percent to finish at 19,500. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended Monday in green, thanks to strong performance as earnings season nears an end. 

The Tadawul All Share Index gained 0.67 percent to end at 11,598, while the parallel market, Nomu, declined 0.58 percent to finish at 19,500. 

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. declined 4 percent, despite posting a 69 percent leap in third-quarter profits to SR25 million ($6.6 million), boosted by revenue growth. 

In an interview with Argaam, the information technology giant’s CEO said the third quarter’s revenues are largely derived from contracts with government agencies, which contribute 65 percent of revenue.   

In the third quarter of 2022, the value of under-way projects hit SR2.4 billion, Abdullah AlGhamdi said, expecting new projects to be worth SR400-500 million in the fourth quarter. 

The top official said that the results show significant and continuous improvements in the company's business, and predicted this growth and improvement to continue as the company is able to turn a strong share of business and contracts into revenues to improve efficiency. 

In connection with the research cooperation project and technical patents with NEOM, AlGhamdi said that the project aims to provide proposals, consultations and auditing services to the research institutions, as well as establishing applied research cooperation. 

Its outputs will support NEOM's goals in emerging technologies, cognitive computing, and artificial general intelligence.   

The CEO predicted strong business growth and performance for the fourth quarter compared to previous quarters. 

Due to the strong growth of the Saudi economy and the robust demand for communications and information technology, this pattern will continue until 2023, he added. 

As far as performance of other companies is concerned, Arabian Drilling Co. surged 23 percent to lead the gainers, after it made its debut on Tadawul on Nov. 7. 

The company offered 26.7 million shares, or 30 percent of its capital, on the main market for SR100 each, of which 90 percent was allocated to participating parties and 10 percent to individual investors. 

The value of orders placed totaled SR2 billion, with 816 percent of subscriptions covered. 

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 0.29 percent lower, almost a week after announcing that its profit had surged 39 percent in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts. 

Profits at the most profitable oil company in the world hit SR159 billion after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion. 

Taiba Investment Co. gained 1.44 percent, after turning to profits of SR98 million for the first nine months of 2022, against a net loss of SR53 million in the same period a year earlier. 

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, increased 1.37 percent, while the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, gained 0.94 percent. 

Methanol Chemicals Co. added 0.16 percent, after it signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to co-invest in the manufacture of methyl diethanolamine for SR450 million with a company owned by a number of industrial entities and a government fund. 

‘The future looks safer’: MGI summit lauded as turning point in region’s climate change fight

‘The future looks safer’: MGI summit lauded as turning point in region’s climate change fight
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

‘The future looks safer’: MGI summit lauded as turning point in region’s climate change fight

‘The future looks safer’: MGI summit lauded as turning point in region’s climate change fight
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-instigated Middle East Green Initiative summit has been hailed a turning point in the region’s battle against climate change, as Gulf country leaders met in Egypt. 

Held alongside the UN’s Climate Change Conference — COP27 — the second MGI summit saw figures from the Middle East and beyond meet face-to-face to discuss how to tackle the growing environmental challenges. 

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the impact of climate change was already evident across the Middle East, citing “dust storms across the gulf, the fires in Algeria, and the floods in Lebanon.”  

“All of this in a region already dangerously vulnerable to extreme weather,” he added. 

Reflecting on the role the MGI is playing in the fight against climate change, he said: “Because of the green initiatives, the future looks safer and a little brighter.” 

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said his country plans to become carbon neutral by 2050, and will carry out new projects to increase green spaces by afforestation, increasing cover, and establishing natural reserves. 

“The launch of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit by Saudi Arabia is significant due to the fact that it marks a turning point in climate action for the middle east region as It serves also as a foundation for regional cooperation,” Al-Sabah said. 

“‎The Green Middle East Initiative achieves many aspirations regionally and internationally,” he added. 

Kuwait is also dedicated to collaborating with the UN to implement environmental projects to deal with climate challenges, according to Al-Sabah. 

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi used his speech at the summit to encourage Arab countries to seize the opportunities for technical and financial collaboration presented by the initiative. 

“The Arab region is suffering more than others from the negative impacts of climate change in the quality of agricultural lands, fertility of the soil, the increase in temperature, and the phenomenon of droughts and floods,” El-Sisi said. 

He added that Arab nations have taken necessary steps toward tacjling climate change and that Egypt has already begun a huge transition into renewable energy whether through solar or wind. 

The President also praised the efforts put in by the Saudi crown prince in creating a collaborative environment between Arab nations to combat climate change. 

“Many countries have joined the initiative which shows the level of seriousness paid by our Arab region to face climate change whether at the transformation of renewable energy or at the level of taking effective measures for adaptation for the negative impacts of climate change,” El-Sisi said. 

“Arab Countries are exerting efforts within the framework of the initiative and the hosting of the next COP in the United Arab Emirates is evidence of the role played by the countries with regard to climate change and the commitment of their collaboration,” he added. 

El Sisi stated that the initiative is creating great opportunities for countries to mobilize new investments and provide new mechanisms for innovative financing into new technologies to face climate challenges. 

He added that a proper framework was provided by the initiative to enhance technical collaboration linking research centers from different countries to fulfill technological integration to ease climate combat. 

“Our conference today represents an opportunity for the leaders of the world towards a giant goal which is the necessity for urgent action and effective measures to be taken to tackle climate change. Time is not in our favor. The gaps in emissions are important to mitigate and to adapt mechanisms to take urgent executive actions and measures,” El-Sisi stated. 

Tunisia’s prime minister pledge that her country will fully support the Middle East Green Initiative with financing mechanisms. 

Najla Bouden said Tunisia has adopted the strategic orientation into its national objectives for the coming years. 

“The goals of the Middle East Green Initiative match with our national strategic objectives in Tunisia and hence we would like to reiterate the support of the country and its engagement with the initiative to achieve all economic financing mechanisms for the success of this initiative,” Bouden said. 

“We adopted this strategic orientation into our national reform for the coming years to depend on our resources and expertise to have inclusive partnerships at a bilateral regional level by supporting the role of women and youth to match the necessities of the green economy needs and to benefit from green financing mechanisms,” she added. 

Bouden emphasized that the plan is a landmark for humanity as the march for global environmental sustainability needs more effort. 

“Environmental disasters are multiplying and aggravating while international communities are still moving slowly toward the practical implementation of all pledges and commitments,” she said. 

Jordan's Crown Prince used the summit to call for cooperation to establish the policies, programs, and creative fixes necessary to assure a future that is both green and sustainable for the current and future generations. 

Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II made note of plans to modernize the economy by partnering with private and public sectors, locally, regionally, and globally, and involving youth and women in the process. 

 

Africa fighting for climate resilience despite low carbon emission record: African Union chairperson

Africa fighting for climate resilience despite low carbon emission record: African Union chairperson
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Africa fighting for climate resilience despite low carbon emission record: African Union chairperson

Africa fighting for climate resilience despite low carbon emission record: African Union chairperson
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Riyadh: African countries need to be compensated for the environmental damage done by industrial nations, the chairperson of the African Union group of nations has insisted. 

Speaking at the UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27, Macky Sall, who is also president of Senegal, said his continent is seeing the impact of climate change “every day” thanks to extreme weather events. 

He said countries must implement the Paris Agreement, and pointed to the work Africa has done in this regard through its Great Green Wall initiative which brought together 11 states in the Sahel-Sahara region.    

“Although we contribute less than 4 percent of greenhouse gases, Africa is behind low carbon development; we’re fighting for climate resilience. We think this must be a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by a reasonable timeframe,” Sall said.   

“Every day, we are seeing extreme weather events — (a) testimony to climate change. Now, more than ever, we must act to save our planet,” he added.  

Sall highlighted that Africa contributes little to generate greenhouse gases, yet it has been undertaking activities to restore land and woods to encourage a forest-based economy and livestock activities.   

Pointing to the Congo Basin Forest, Sall described the country as one of the planet’s rare “green lungs.”   

“We favor a green and equitable transition instead of taking decisions that harm our development processes, including universal access to electricity which still deprives 600 million Africans,” he said.   

“That’s what remains in terms of tropical forests. For our planet, it means that we host one of the rare green lungs of our planet. And, of course, all these can sequester carbon,” Sall added.   

Calling to action to adapt to climate change, he said that debt is often used to create green development.   

“The implementation of adaptation is something that grants and donations should fund as per agreed conventions,” he said.   

“We have our adaptation fund and partner countries, and together in September, we launched a call for action to implement the program to speed up adaptation in Africa,” he added.   

Climate change dangers target everybody with no exception: UAE president

Climate change dangers target everybody with no exception: UAE president
Updated 07 November 2022
Dana Alomar

Climate change dangers target everybody with no exception: UAE president

Climate change dangers target everybody with no exception: UAE president
Updated 07 November 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that the world is facing intricate and complex challenges including climate change which impacts global stability and security.

In his speech at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Sheikh Mohamed stressed that communities must cooperate to tackle climate change and use it as an opportunity for innovation, problem-solving, and fostering economic diversity. 

Sheikh Mohamed emphasized that the risks and dangers of climate change target everybody with no exception.

“Since we only have one planet is it essential that we bring together our efforts to address this challenge by engaging in climate action,” he said. 

Sheikh Mohamed underlined that the UAE will continue to be a reliable producer of energy as long as needed, saying “The UAE is known as a responsible supplier of energy and will continue to play this role for as long as the world needs oil and gas.” 

He added: “We will focus on lowering carbon emissions emanating from this sector.” 

The UAE is not undertaking this effort for the first time, he said.  

For decades, the UAE has followed the footsteps of its founder Sheikh Zayed Al-Nahyan to diversify the economy and to develop renewable and clean energy capacities to promote economic and social development.  

The UAE has announced a strategic initiative for carbon neutrality by 2050, following the example set by the former president.  

In addition, the UAE president touched on the recent USUAE agreement to invest $100 billion in clean energy and produce 100 gigawatts of clean energy in various parts of the world, saying: “The UAE continues its efforts to build bridges of cooperation and communication with members of the international community.” 

The UAE will focus on supporting the implementation of the outcomes of the previous COPs as they prepare for COP28 in Dubai in 2023, he added.  

All communities are invited to cooperate in finding practical solutions that can contribute to addressing loss and damage, Sheikh Mohammed said.  

“We need peace, we need dialogue, and we need the war to stop,” he said.   

Saudi cement volumes see annual surge of 9.8% in Q3

Saudi cement volumes see annual surge of 9.8% in Q3
Updated 07 November 2022
REEM WALID 

Saudi cement volumes see annual surge of 9.8% in Q3

Saudi cement volumes see annual surge of 9.8% in Q3
Updated 07 November 2022
REEM WALID 

Saudi cement volumes have surged 9.8 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2022 , according to a statement by Riyadh-based leading financial services company Al Rajih Capital. 

The increase in cement volumes in the Kingdom is mainly attributed to the drop in prices of construction materials as well as the consistent offtake of new residential loans which amounted to over SR10 billion ($2.66 billion) as of September of this year. 

Between 2021 and 2023, residential mortgages are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18 percent. That said, new residential mortgages are projected to reach SR10 billion monthly in 2022 and around SR7 billion per month in 2023. 

The cement sector in the Kingdom amounts for between 5 percent and 15 percent of construction expenditure. 

Increasing inflation and the increase in interest rates respectively are expected to hinder some of the short-term gains in the sector. Nonetheless, the long-term outlook on the industry remains positive. 

Cement inventory levels stood at 10.7 million tons in 2019, 8.7 million tons in 2020, and 7.4 million tons in 2021. As demand continues to increase, inventory figures are projected to continue to drop as well.

Meanwhile, Saudi-based building material firm Yamama Cement is set to spend as much as SR830 million in efforts to transfer its old line to a new factory and raise its capacity by 50 percent. The new facility – which is expected to start commercial production in Nov. 2022 – will allow the firm to charge depreciation, thus boosting its sales and support cement prices in the process. 

Saudi Arabia’s local cement sales hit 1.45 million tons during Q3 of 2022, up from 1.43 million tons in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to Southern Province Cement Co.’s CEO Aqeel Kadasah. 

The financial results in the three months leading to October indicate the cement sector’s recovery in the Kingdom Kadasah said. 

Given the pipeline of projects in the country, local demand is set to increase, thus improving cement’s selling price, he revealed. 

Cement prices are anticipated to further improve to reach an average of SR180 per ton in 2023. 

Last month, the Kingdom issued a total of 281 licenses to export iron and cement since a ban on the exportation of the commodities was lifted six years ago, the Ministry of Commerce told Al Eqtisadiah.

The Saudi government imposed a ban on cement exports in 2008 to push prices down and accommodate demand from large government-funded infrastructure projects. 

 

Saudi developer Al-Akaria bounces back to profit of $7m on 158% revenue growth 

Saudi developer Al-Akaria bounces back to profit of $7m on 158% revenue growth 
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi developer Al-Akaria bounces back to profit of $7m on 158% revenue growth 

Saudi developer Al-Akaria bounces back to profit of $7m on 158% revenue growth 
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based real estate developer Al-Akaria returned to profitability in the first nine months of 2022, bolstered by a 158 percent jump in revenues. 

Saudi Real Estate Co., as the firm is formally known, reported SR28 million ($7.5 million) in net profits, recovering from SR38 million in losses a year earlier, according to a bourse filing. 

The company attributed the results to higher sales of land and residential units, which yielded SR1.3 billion in revenues, up from SR487 million in the first nine months of 2021. 

Al-Akaria also incurred less expenses during the nine-month period, thanks to a drop in selling and marketing costs by SR8.4 million. 

Established in 1976, Al-Akaria is one of the Kingdom’s leading real estate firms with a track record of delivering residential, retail, and commercial projects. 

