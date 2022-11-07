You are here

Saudi Arabia commits $2.5bn to Middle East green initiative: Crown Prince

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was hosting the summit, being held in tandem with the ongoing COP27 summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, alongside Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was hosting the summit, being held in tandem with the ongoing COP27 summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, alongside Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. (Screenshot)
Arab News

  Prince Mohammed said the Kingdom would contribute $2.5 billion to the green initiative in the Middle East over the next 10 years
Arab News

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: The second edition of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit convened leaders from across the world in Egypt on Monday.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the summit discussed climate challenges facing the region, and updated leaders on progress since the inaugural summit in 2021, while also announcing new programs accelerating climate action.

The crown prince was hosting the summit, being held in tandem with the ongoing COP27 summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, alongside Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.  

Prince Mohammed said the Kingdom would contribute $2.5 billion to the green initiative in the Middle East over the next 10 years, and host its headquarters.

The crown prince also said the kingdom's Public Investment Fund would aim for net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Middle East Green Initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions from regional hydrocarbon production by more than 60%.

It also plans to plant 50 billion trees across the Middle East and restore an area equivalent to 200 million hectares of degraded land. The initiative will help reduce global carbon levels by 2.5%.

Saudi Arabia plans to rely on renewables for 50% of its electricity generation by 2030, the prince said, removing 44 million tonnes of carbon emissions by 2035, the prince said.

Saudi Arabia had said last year it aimed to contribute 15% of the $10.4 billion required for the fund's clean energy projects.

* With Reuters

Topics: COP27 Egypt Saudi Arabia Middle East Green Initiative Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Riyadh: African countries need to be compensated for the environmental damage done by industrial nations, the chairperson of the African Union group of nations has insisted. 

Speaking at the UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27, Macky Sall, who is also president of Senegal, said his continent is seeing the impact of climate change “every day” thanks to extreme weather events. 

He said countries must implement the Paris Agreement, and pointed to the work Africa has done in this regard through its Great Green Wall initiative which brought together 11 states in the Sahel-Sahara region.    

“Although we contribute less than 4 percent of greenhouse gases, Africa is behind low carbon development; we’re fighting for climate resilience. We think this must be a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by a reasonable timeframe,” Sall said.   

“Every day, we are seeing extreme weather events — (a) testimony to climate change. Now, more than ever, we must act to save our planet,” he added.  

Sall highlighted that Africa contributes little to generate greenhouse gases, yet it has been undertaking activities to restore land and woods to encourage a forest-based economy and livestock activities.   

Pointing to the Congo Basin Forest, Sall described the country as one of the planet’s rare “green lungs.”   

“We favor a green and equitable transition instead of taking decisions that harm our development processes, including universal access to electricity which still deprives 600 million Africans,” he said.   

“That’s what remains in terms of tropical forests. For our planet, it means that we host one of the rare green lungs of our planet. And, of course, all these can sequester carbon,” Sall added.   

Calling to action to adapt to climate change, he said that debt is often used to create green development.   

“The implementation of adaptation is something that grants and donations should fund as per agreed conventions,” he said.   

“We have our adaptation fund and partner countries, and together in September, we launched a call for action to implement the program to speed up adaptation in Africa,” he added.   

Topics: COP27 Senegal President Macky Sall African Union

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that the world is facing intricate and complex challenges including climate change which impacts global stability and security.

In his speech at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Sheikh Mohamed stressed that communities must cooperate to tackle climate change and use it as an opportunity for innovation, problem-solving, and fostering economic diversity. 

Sheikh Mohamed emphasized that the risks and dangers of climate change target everybody with no exception.

“Since we only have one planet is it essential that we bring together our efforts to address this challenge by engaging in climate action,” he said. 

Sheikh Mohamed underlined that the UAE will continue to be a reliable producer of energy as long as needed, saying “The UAE is known as a responsible supplier of energy and will continue to play this role for as long as the world needs oil and gas.” 

He added: “We will focus on lowering carbon emissions emanating from this sector.” 

The UAE is not undertaking this effort for the first time, he said.  

For decades, the UAE has followed the footsteps of its founder Sheikh Zayed Al-Nahyan to diversify the economy and to develop renewable and clean energy capacities to promote economic and social development.  

The UAE has announced a strategic initiative for carbon neutrality by 2050, following the example set by the former president.  

In addition, the UAE president touched on the recent USUAE agreement to invest $100 billion in clean energy and produce 100 gigawatts of clean energy in various parts of the world, saying: “The UAE continues its efforts to build bridges of cooperation and communication with members of the international community.” 

The UAE will focus on supporting the implementation of the outcomes of the previous COPs as they prepare for COP28 in Dubai in 2023, he added.  

All communities are invited to cooperate in finding practical solutions that can contribute to addressing loss and damage, Sheikh Mohammed said.  

“We need peace, we need dialogue, and we need the war to stop,” he said.   

Topics: COP27 COP27 UN Climate Change Conference Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

Saudi cement volumes see annual surge of 9.8% in Q3

Saudi cement volumes see annual surge of 9.8% in Q3
Updated 07 November 2022
REEM WALID 

Saudi cement volumes see annual surge of 9.8% in Q3

Saudi cement volumes see annual surge of 9.8% in Q3
Updated 07 November 2022
REEM WALID 

Saudi cement volumes have surged 9.8 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2022 , according to a statement by Riyadh-based leading financial services company Al Rajih Capital. 

The increase in cement volumes in the Kingdom is mainly attributed to the drop in prices of construction materials as well as the consistent offtake of new residential loans which amounted to over SR10 billion ($2.66 billion) as of September of this year. 

Between 2021 and 2023, residential mortgages are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18 percent. That said, new residential mortgages are projected to reach SR10 billion monthly in 2022 and around SR7 billion per month in 2023. 

The cement sector in the Kingdom amounts for between 5 percent and 15 percent of construction expenditure. 

Increasing inflation and the increase in interest rates respectively are expected to hinder some of the short-term gains in the sector. Nonetheless, the long-term outlook on the industry remains positive. 

Cement inventory levels stood at 10.7 million tons in 2019, 8.7 million tons in 2020, and 7.4 million tons in 2021. As demand continues to increase, inventory figures are projected to continue to drop as well.

Meanwhile, Saudi-based building material firm Yamama Cement is set to spend as much as SR830 million in efforts to transfer its old line to a new factory and raise its capacity by 50 percent. The new facility – which is expected to start commercial production in Nov. 2022 – will allow the firm to charge depreciation, thus boosting its sales and support cement prices in the process. 

Saudi Arabia’s local cement sales hit 1.45 million tons during Q3 of 2022, up from 1.43 million tons in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to Southern Province Cement Co.’s CEO Aqeel Kadasah. 

The financial results in the three months leading to October indicate the cement sector’s recovery in the Kingdom Kadasah said. 

Given the pipeline of projects in the country, local demand is set to increase, thus improving cement’s selling price, he revealed. 

Cement prices are anticipated to further improve to reach an average of SR180 per ton in 2023. 

Last month, the Kingdom issued a total of 281 licenses to export iron and cement since a ban on the exportation of the commodities was lifted six years ago, the Ministry of Commerce told Al Eqtisadiah.

The Saudi government imposed a ban on cement exports in 2008 to push prices down and accommodate demand from large government-funded infrastructure projects. 

 

Topics: COP27 UN Climate Change Conference COP27

Saudi developer Al-Akaria bounces back to profit of $7m on 158% revenue growth 

Saudi developer Al-Akaria bounces back to profit of $7m on 158% revenue growth 
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi developer Al-Akaria bounces back to profit of $7m on 158% revenue growth 

Saudi developer Al-Akaria bounces back to profit of $7m on 158% revenue growth 
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based real estate developer Al-Akaria returned to profitability in the first nine months of 2022, bolstered by a 158 percent jump in revenues. 

Saudi Real Estate Co., as the firm is formally known, reported SR28 million ($7.5 million) in net profits, recovering from SR38 million in losses a year earlier, according to a bourse filing. 

The company attributed the results to higher sales of land and residential units, which yielded SR1.3 billion in revenues, up from SR487 million in the first nine months of 2021. 

Al-Akaria also incurred less expenses during the nine-month period, thanks to a drop in selling and marketing costs by SR8.4 million. 

Established in 1976, Al-Akaria is one of the Kingdom’s leading real estate firms with a track record of delivering residential, retail, and commercial projects. 

Topics: Saudi real estate Profit Tadawul

Egypt seeks shift to green economy, President El-Sisi tells COP27 

Egypt seeks shift to green economy, President El-Sisi tells COP27 
Updated 07 November 2022
Waffa Wael 

Egypt seeks shift to green economy, President El-Sisi tells COP27 

Egypt seeks shift to green economy, President El-Sisi tells COP27 
Updated 07 November 2022
Waffa Wael 

RIYADH: Egypt is set to increase investment in renewable energy, the country’s president told world leaders gathered in Sharm El-Sheikh as he urged for more progress towards tackling climate change. 

Speaking on the second day of the the UN Climate Change Conference, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for action that would produce tangible impacts on global warming. 

“From this rostrum, I urge you to become the model that the world hopes,” said the Egyptian leader. 

El-Sisi highlighted that humans across this planet have a shared future, as well as “one goal and one hope, that same hope we cherish also here." 

During his remarks, he urged the leaders to take more significant steps to reduce emissions and launch new ambitious projects that would inspire all stakeholders to provide funding. 

“Trust will be the best guarantee of our success and progress and achieving our goals,” said El-Sisi. 

He added tha Egypt is now determined to focus on and “increase investments in these key green areas.”  

The Egyptian President underlined the need for strong will to move on with a goal of preventing temperature increases of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. 

He noted that the poor countries, which are currently suffering more than other nations from the effects of these crises, need the necessary financing to be secured in order for them to take realistic initiatives to cut emissions effectively. 

According to a UN Climate Change report released in advance of COP27, although countries are bending the global greenhouse gas emission curve downward, efforts are still insufficient to keep the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. 

COP27, which will run until Nov. 18, is the largest annual gathering on climate action involving heads of state, ministers and negotiators, along with climate activists. 

The event will focus on securing separate “loss and damage” funds, or compensation payments to climate-vulnerable countries already suffering from climate-related weather extremes, Wael Aboulmagd, special representative to the COP27 president, told Reuters. 

Last May, Egypt announced its intention to position itself as an impartial arbiter while hosting this year’s summit, as it pushes other nations to act on climate pledges while promoting the interests of the developing world, a senior Egyptian official told Reuters. 

“In this particular year it is in the interest of the process that a perception of impartiality and equal distance from everyone is maintained,” Aboulmagd said. 

Topics: COP27 COP27 UN Climate Change Conference Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

