Saudi national team resumes preparatory program

Plenty of winners on penultimate day of Saudi Games 2022

RIYADH: Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice-president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, on Sunday honored the winners of the fencing, handball and climbing competitions.

Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, awarded the medalists of the fencing, athletics, para-athletics and climbing competitions.

Meanwhile, Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Motorsports Company and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, as well as Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Musaed Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Shooting Federation, honored the medalists of the men’s skeet competitions.

The women’s chess medalists were awarded by Princess Rihem bint Saif Al-Islam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, while Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud awarded the male and female boxing medalists.

Finally, Abdulaziz Al-Mesad, secretary of sports and youth at the Saudi Ministry of Sport, honored the karate medalists.

FENCING

The fencing medalists took part in the men’s épée individual category and the women’s sabre individual category.

The event was held in the Al-Riyadh Club, where fencer Ruba Mohammed Al-Masri won the gold medal and Danah Mohammed Al-Qassem won the silver, followed by a joint bronze for Al-Hasna Abdulrahman Al-Hammad and Ahad Al-Muammar.

Turning to the men’s épée individual competitions, fencer Jawad Ali Al-Dawood secured first place with a gold medal, while Zakaria Abdullah Al-Dawood won silver, followed by a joint bronze for Faisal Abed and Hussain Al-Taweel.

SHOOTING

The event concluded on Sunday at the City Public Security Training Shooting Range, where Saeid Al-Mutairi took first place. He was followed by Majed Al-Tamimi with silver and Fahad Al-Harbi with bronze.

KARATE

The competition took place at the KSU Arena.

In the men’s kumite -60 kg category, Emad Al-Malki won gold, and Saud Al-Bashir won silver, followed by a joint bronze for Musafar Al-Dosari and Yasser Al-Barqi.

In the kumite -67 kg category, Omar Al-Azmi earned a gold medal, while Fahad Al-Khatami took silver. This was followed by a joint bronze for Badr Al-Otaibi and Mishary Al-Zaabi.

In the kumite -75 kg category, Raif Al-Turkestani won the gold medal, while Khaled Al-Sheikhi took silver, followed by a joint bronze for Taha Naitah and Ali Barnawi.

As for the kumite -84 kg category, Saleh Al-Quwai won a gold medal, and Mohammed Al-Maliki won silver, followed by a joint bronze for Faraj Al-Nashiri and Mohammed Al-Asiri.

In the kumite +84 kg category, Sanad Sufyani received gold, and Said Qaffas won a silver medal, followed by a joint bronze for Amjad Masoud and Abdulrahman Faisal.

In the women’s kumite open, Wajen Al-Shehri placed first with a gold medal. Maryam Al-Salah won silver, followed by a joint bronze for Lama Al-Saeed and Najlaa Al-Otaibi.

CHESS

The competition concluded at the Arkan Sport Complex.

Chess player Dalia Abdullah Al-Thumairi secured the gold medal, followed by Asma Obeid Al-Jabri with silver and Boudour Mohammed bin Shalesh with bronze.

The men’s classic final also concluded on Sunday with Mohammed Haddouche winning the gold medal, followed by Abdullah Al-Rahaily with silver and Ahmed Al-Thebaiti with bronze.

ATHLETICS

Taking place at the Al-Riyadh Club, the athletics included the men’s 400 meters, the women’s 100 meters, the men’s high jump, and the men’s pole vault.

In the women’s 100 meters, Yasmeen Al-Dabbagh won gold, and Lujain Alwaan secured silver, followed by Yara Abo Al-Jadaeil with bronze.

In the men’s 400 meters, Mazin Al-Yassien secured first place with a gold medal, while Yousef Masrahi won silver, and Ibrahim Futaini won bronze.

In the men’s high jump, Ahmed Al-Tarouti placed won the gold medal, followed by Hussain Al-Duhaim with silver and Khaled Oqbi with bronze.

For the men’s pole vault event, Hussain Al-Hizam secured the gold medal, followed by Ali Al-Qassab with silver and Ahmed Al-Yassien with bronze.

PARA-ATHLETICS

Also featured at the Al-Riyadh Club was the para-athletics event, which included the 100-meter wheelchair racing and men’s shot put.

In the men’s shot put F57, Sultan Al-Habashi won gold, followed by Haidar Sallami with silver, and Abdullah Al-Ghazi with bronze.

In the 100-meter wheelchair racing finals, Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi secured first place and won the gold medal, while Jumaan Al-Zahrani won silver, and Al-Baraa Al-Qurni won bronze.

BOXING

The competition took place at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

In the women’s -50 kg category, Sarah Al-Shahrani secured gold, while Kulthum Hantol won silver. Both Amel Qassem and Manahel Al-Otaibi won a joint bronze.

As for the -54 kg category, Khadeja Al-Mahi won gold, and Sarah Yahya won silver, followed by a joint bronze for Manal Bamaoda and Seta Al-Salem.

In the -60 kg category, Hadil Ashour won the gold medal and Raghad Al-Nuaimi won the silver, followed by a joint bronze for Reham Kamal and Noura Hantol.

As for the men’s -60 kg category, boxer Mohammed Al-Keridis won gold, and Ziad Al-Majrashi won silver, followed by a joint bronze for Rashid Mohammed and Thamer Al-Matrafi.

In the -67 kg category, Rakan Al-Thaqafi secured first place winning the gold, while Mohammed Salem won silver. A joint bronze went to Hassan Kaabi and Hussein Hawsawi.

Moving to the -80 kg category, Salman Hamada won the gold medal, while Mohammed Al-Subhi won the silver medal. Taking a joint bronze was Mostafa Nada and Abdulaziz Al-Khazim.

HANDBALL

In a gripping final match at the KSU Arena, Al-Khaleej beat Al-Hilal with a close call of 38-34 and won the gold medal. Al-Noor won against Al-Taraji with a score of 35-34, taking bronze.

SPORT CLIMBING

The event concluded at the Fan Zone in Al-Nakheel Mall.

In the women’s lead, Rowaida Al-Erwi secured first place and won the gold medal, followed by Fatmah Qari with silver, and Sarah Al-Qunaibet with bronze.

Turning to the men’s lead, Abdulrahman Abu Ghazalah won the gold medal, while Nidal Degnah received a silver, and Abdullah bin Laden won bronze.

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

The wheelchair basketball games continued on Sunday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium Paralympics Court, where Al-Riyadh beat Al-Jouf with a score of 61-33, and Jazan won against Al-Madinah with a score of 42-23.

COMING UP

The Saudi Games 2022 concludes on Monday, Nov. 7, with the final competitions of athletics, jiujitsu, para-athletics, sailing, triathlon, table tennis, and wheelchair basketball.