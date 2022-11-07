Saudi national team resumes preparatory program

You are here

The Saudi national team resumed on Monday its preparatory program in Abu Dhabi. (supplied)
The Saudi national team resumed on Monday its preparatory program in Abu Dhabi. (supplied)
The Saudi national team resumed on Monday its preparatory program in Abu Dhabi. (supplied)
  • This comes as part of the third phase of the preparatory program for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which begins on Nov. 20
The Saudi national team resumed on Monday its preparatory program in Abu Dhabi after its friendly match with Iceland on Sunday.

This comes as part of the third phase of the preparatory program for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which begins on Nov. 20.

An MRI scan of the player Salman Al-Faraj confirmed that he has a shoulder joint injury and will continue his treatment with the team’s medical staff. 

Meanwhile, the trio Saleh Al-Shehri, Sultan Al-Ghannam and Nasser Al-Dosari continued their fitness exercises on the field.

The national team’s coach Herve Renard granted the players a free period after the end of the training session.

On Tuesday, the team will continue preparations with a training session at 5 p.m., Saudi time, at the Emirates Palace Stadium.

Topics: Qatar World Cup 2022 The Green Falcons #football

