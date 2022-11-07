You are here

Liverpool owner FSG prepared to sell shares in EPL club

Liverpool owner FSG prepared to sell shares in EPL club
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain, Nov. 6, 2022. (Reuters)
  • Fenway Sports Group: ‘FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders’
  • Jurgen Klopp has spoken publicly of the difficulty in challenging Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City in the transfer market
MANCHESTER, England: The owner of Liverpool confirmed on Monday that it is open to selling shares in the Premier League club amid reports it is inviting offers from potential buyers.
Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said in a statement that it remains committed to the club, which it bought in 2010 and has guided to a new era of success.
Responding to a report by the Athletic, which claimed Liverpool had been put up for sale, FSG said it would consider new shareholders.
“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumors of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool,” it said in a statement. “FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.
“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”
Liverpool has re-established itself as one of the leading clubs in Europe under FSG and won its first league title in 30 years in 2020.
Manager Jurgen Klopp has also helped the club win the Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and League Cup since being hired in 2015.
But he has spoken publicly of the difficulty in challenging Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City in the transfer market.
“Nobody can compete with City in that,” Klopp said last month. “You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker (Erling Haaland) on the market. No matter what it costs, you just do it ... What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It’s not possible.”

Saudi national team resumes preparatory program

Saudi national team resumes preparatory program
The Saudi national team resumed on Monday its preparatory program in Abu Dhabi. (supplied)
  • This comes as part of the third phase of the preparatory program for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which begins on Nov. 20
Arab News Riyadh

The Saudi national team resumed on Monday its preparatory program in Abu Dhabi after its friendly match with Iceland on Sunday.

This comes as part of the third phase of the preparatory program for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which begins on Nov. 20.

An MRI scan of the player Salman Al-Faraj confirmed that he has a shoulder joint injury and will continue his treatment with the team’s medical staff. 

Meanwhile, the trio Saleh Al-Shehri, Sultan Al-Ghannam and Nasser Al-Dosari continued their fitness exercises on the field.

The national team’s coach Herve Renard granted the players a free period after the end of the training session.

On Tuesday, the team will continue preparations with a training session at 5 p.m., Saudi time, at the Emirates Palace Stadium.

Tunisian football team holds training camp in Dammam

Tunisian football team holds training camp in Dammam
Tunisian football team is holding a training camp in Dammam from Nov. 6-14. (SPA)
  • Tunisia is part of the World Cup Group D, which includes France, Australia and Denmark
DAMMAM: The Tunisian football team is holding a training camp in Dammam from Nov. 6-14 in preparation for its participation in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Yasser Hassan Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, welcomed the Tunisian delegation, wishing them good luck and a great stay in Dammam.

He expressed his hope that the training camp would achieve its goals and that the Tunisian team would present an honorable image of Arab football, along with the Saudi, Moroccan and Qatari teams.

Tunisia is part of the World Cup Group D, which includes France, Australia and Denmark. The Tunisian team will kick off its participation by facing Denmark, followed by Australia. It will conclude its group-stage matches by facing France, the champion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Liverpool handed Real Madrid rematch in Champions League last 16, PSG draw Bayern

Liverpool handed Real Madrid rematch in Champions League last 16, PSG draw Bayern
  • Emilio Butragueno: ‘They (Liverpool and Real Madrid) are two historic teams and the tie is going to be electric, fascinating for the fans’
  • Butragueno: ‘The World Cup is going to condition the whole season; we will see how the players are when they return’
PARIS: Liverpool will have the chance to avenge last season’s Champions League final defeat at the hands of Real Madrid after Jurgen Klopp’s side were drawn on Monday to face the holders again in the last 16.
Meanwhile, the other standout tie saw Paris Saint-Germain drawn to play Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 2020 final which was won by the German club.
Liverpool won five of their six group games but missed out on top spot to Napoli after losing 4-1 when the sides met in Italy.
The Anfield club also lost the 2018 Champions League final to Real, who won their group ahead of RB Leipzig.
“They are two historic teams and the tie is going to be electric, fascinating for the fans,” said Emilio Butragueno, a great former Real player who is now the director of institutional relations for the 14-time European champions.
Current domestic form suggests Real should be favorites, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side unbeaten in La Liga while Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League despite winning away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
However, both clubs will lose key players to the World Cup and Butragueno acknowledged much can change in the three months before the Champions League returns.
“The World Cup is going to condition the whole season. We will see how the players are when they return,” he said.
PSG only missed out on topping their group because Benfica scored more away goals across all matches after the sides remarkably finished level on points, goal difference, goals scored and head to head.
That left the Qatar-owned club exposed to a tough draw, a year on from their painful exit in the first knockout round at the hands of Real.
In terms of form they could not have got tougher than Bayern, who were the only side to win all six group matches, despite being in a section with Barcelona and Inter Milan.
The 2020 final was played behind closed doors in Lisbon at the height of the pandemic, with Bayern triumphing 1-0. PSG gained revenge the following season by beating the Bavarians in the quarter-finals.
Like PSG, Manchester City have never won the trophy but are also one of the leading contenders to do so this season.
Pep Guardiola’s side will be expected to dispose of Leipzig, who they faced in the group stage a year ago and beat 6-3 at home before a 2-1 defeat in Germany, by which time they had already secured first place in the section.
Chelsea, who defeated City in the 2021 Champions League final, also drew German opposition in the shape of Borussia Dortmund, with the clubs set to meet for the very first time in a competitive game in the first leg at the Signal Iduna Park.
After topping their group thanks to a last-gasp winner away to Marseille last week, Tottenham Hotspur were given a tough draw against Italian champions AC Milan.
They have met at this stage of the competition before, with Spurs winning 1-0 on aggregate in 2010/11 thanks to a solitary goal at San Siro by Peter Crouch.
Inter will play Porto and last season’s Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt take on Napoli, while Benfica’s reward for winning their group was a tie against tournament outsiders Club Brugge of Belgium.
The first legs of all last-16 ties will be played in February with the return matches in March.
The final of this season’s Champions League will be held in Istanbul on June 10 next year.
The Turkish city was supposed to host the final in 2020 and again 2021, only for the game to be moved on each occasion to Portugal due to the pandemic.

Hail Toyota International Rally begins on Thursday

Hail Toyota International Rally begins on Thursday
Cars, lightweight vehicles, trucks, quads and bikes will be involved. (SPA)
  • Cars, lightweight vehicles, trucks, quads and bikes will be involved
RIYADH: Drivers are preparing for the three-day Hail Toyota International Rally beginning on Thursday. The first stage will pass by Jubbah, while the second passes by Farhaniya.

The event forms the seventh round of the 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and is the third round of the Saudi Toyota Championship.

Cars, lightweight vehicles, trucks, quads and bikes will be involved, the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation said.

The Hail rally is one of the strongest events of its kind in the Middle East and among the most distinguished in the world, attracting a large number of international drivers.

Super League Triathlon Championship season comes to successful end in NEOM

Super League Triathlon Championship season comes to successful end in NEOM
  • Plans by Saudi Triathlon Federation established in April, competition ran for 7 months
RIYADH: The Super League Triathlon Championship season has concluded in NEOM after seven months of competition.

Planning for the season started in April after the Saudi Triathlon Federation was invited to NEOM to attend a venue-scouting expedition along with Super League Triathlon and members of the NEOM Beach Games organizing committee, under the sports sector in the northwest Saudi city.

Following the collaborations of the three organizations and action plan was put in place.

This included the participation of a Saudi delegation in Super League Arena Games London, in April, and Arena Games Singapore, at which triathletes Arwa Al-Amoudi and Faisal Al-Harith took part alongside professional athletes in the Arena Games season finale.

Another outcome was the graduation of the first technical officials’ cohort in the Kingdom who were approved to officiate in the Super League NEOM 2022 Championship.

The technical official delegation was represented by Yousuf Alluhaydan, Fatimah Radhi, Sawsan Shaker, and Faisal Alfayez. All four were present at athlete briefings and familiarizations and worked alongside SLT race officials to ensure events ran smoothly.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the STF comprised of seven young triathletes – Toleen Alrashid, Ameera Sharahilil, Yara Abdlaal, Ahmed Ali, Abdullah Al-Marri, Abdulrahman Adawi, and Elyas Albattat – recently spent a weekend in NEOM shadowing, training, and interacting with some of the best professional triathletes in the world under a program called Stars of Tomorrow.

Pride of place went to Saudi athletes Faisal Al-Harith and Abdulrahman Al-Ghamdi, who raced alongside international athletes under the Saudi flag.

In addition, a school triathlon clinic took place on Oct. 30 in Jeddah hosting more than 40 students from around the country and achieving the objective of introducing participants to the sport of triathlon, and providing them with the opportunity to meet, greet, train, and learn from some of the world’s top professional triathletes.

The STF is the governing and regulatory body under the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee mandated to oversee the sport of triathlon, duathlon, and aquathlon in the Kingdom. Its chief executive officer and board of directors were appointed in November 2021.

