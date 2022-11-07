Who’s Who: Aliya Al-Sabti, general manager of the National Address Unit at Saudi Post

She oversees the national address across Saudi Arabia and improves its transformational journey as one of the pioneer women leaders in SPL.
Al-Sabti leads the transformation by enabling a contactless delivery experience and has been instrumental in launching the short address for over 7.5 million addresses with 100 percent coverage of the Kingdom.
Moreover, the NAU has built multiple strategic partnerships with map platforms such as Google to enable address accessibility and navigation. As a result, its adoption has shown remarkable growth, enhancing the delivery experience and service quality across industries.
Al-Sabti ensures improving user experience and maintaining its standards to meet customer needs regularly.
Additionally, she has worked closely with leading companies such as Aramex, Jahez and Noon to improve the end-to-end delivery experience in logistics, food delivery and e-commerce.
Before SPL, Al-Sabti worked in digital consulting as a digital transformation advisory manager at Ernst & Young Middle East. She managed several digital transformation projects for the public sector and contributed to setting up the Digital Experience Maturity Index for government services.
Before that, she worked as a data and artificial intelligence senior consultant at IBM Services Middle East. She managed mega portfolios with over SR300 million ($79.86 million) revenue and developed data and AI solutions for the telecommunication and banking industries.
Al-Sabti earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University in 2012. She later completed her IBM Consulting by Degrees program as a certified design thinking practitioner and a certified artificial intelligence or IBM Watson developer.
She was recognized as IBM’s top performer in 2013 and 2014. Al-Sabti is the founding member of the Saudi Data Community and IBM Female Business Resources Group. She is also co-founder of the IBM Saudi Blue Leap Program.