Who’s Who: Aliya Al-Sabti, general manager of the National Address Unit at Saudi Post

Updated 13 sec ago
She oversees the national address across Saudi Arabia and improves its transformational journey as one of the pioneer women leaders in SPL.

Al-Sabti leads the transformation by enabling a contactless delivery experience and has been instrumental in launching the short address for over 7.5 million addresses with 100 percent coverage of the Kingdom.

Moreover, the NAU has built multiple strategic partnerships with map platforms such as Google to enable address accessibility and navigation. As a result, its adoption has shown remarkable growth, enhancing the delivery experience and service quality across industries.

Al-Sabti ensures improving user experience and maintaining its standards to meet customer needs regularly.

Additionally, she has worked closely with leading companies such as Aramex, Jahez and Noon to improve the end-to-end delivery experience in logistics, food delivery and e-commerce.

Before SPL, Al-Sabti worked in digital consulting as a digital transformation advisory manager at Ernst & Young Middle East. She managed several digital transformation projects for the public sector and contributed to setting up the Digital Experience Maturity Index for government services.

Before that, she worked as a data and artificial intelligence senior consultant at IBM Services Middle East. She managed mega portfolios with over SR300 million ($79.86 million) revenue and developed data and AI solutions for the telecommunication and banking industries.

Al-Sabti earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University in 2012. She later completed her IBM Consulting by Degrees program as a certified design thinking practitioner and a certified artificial intelligence or IBM Watson developer.

She was recognized as IBM’s top performer in 2013 and 2014. Al-Sabti is the founding member of the Saudi Data Community and IBM Female Business Resources Group. She is also co-founder of the IBM Saudi Blue Leap Program.

 

Topics: Who's Who

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK Riyadh concert tickets go on sale from Tuesday

RIYADH: Fans are eagerly awaiting ticket sales for the girlband’s first-time performance in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season’s third edition. The concert will be held on Jan. 20, 2023 at Mrsool Park in Riyadh.

BLACKPINK has sparked global interest since its launch in 2016. The iconic group’s music style is an eclectic mix of pop, hip-hop and trap.

Concert tickets will be released in two phases, the first being on Nov. 8 for FANCLUB members and the second on Nov. 11 for all visitors through Live Nation.

The band’s participation in Riyadh Season is part of its third world tour “Born Pink,” set to be performed in cities such as Manila, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

Fans from all over the world are expected to attend as the band seeks to connect with its fanbase in these cities.

BLACKPINK, comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, is the first music group and Korean female act to have five music videos accumulate 1 billion views each on YouTube. The band also has the most subscribers on the platform at over 80 million.

Riyadh Season has numerous local and international events in store, including concerts, plays, festivals, dining experiences and competitions throughout its 15 entertainment zones.

Riyadh Season, which took off on Oct. 21, has already amassed 2 million visitors to its “Beyond Imagination” activities.  

So far, it has hosted an Anime Expo and the largest WWE Crown Jewel event in the Middle East.

During November, seven entertainment zones will open: The Groves, Riyadh Sky, Little Riyadh, Qariat Zaman, Riyadh Zoo, Fan Festival and Boulevard World.

This month’s activities will also include Mohammed Abdu’s concert, the Black Hat event and the Rush Gaming Festival.

Since its launch, Riyadh Season’s tickets have sold out for a number of events, and it has become the most prominent entertainment event in the region.

 

Topics: Blackpink K-pop

Saudi crown prince sends cable of thanks to Egyptian president

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of thanks to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday.

The crown prince sent the cable on leaving Egypt after co-hosting the Middle East Green Initiative Summit with El-Sisi.

Prince Mohammed expressed “gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality” that he and his accompanying delegation received.

“I would like to thank you for hosting the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in its second edition, which stems from your belief in the importance of its objectives that will be achieved through concerted efforts and active participation from countries in the region, and which will lead to further prosperity for our peoples,” the crown prince said.
Prince Mohammed also met with various leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

He held a meeting with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during which efforts made to confront climate change and bilateral relations were discussed.

He also met with his Tunisian counterpart Najla Bouden and the two ministers discussed efforts to reduce emissions and preserve the environment.

Prince Mohammed also met with the Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, and the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

Topics: COP27 Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

UK one of ‘most important regions’ in Saudi bid to enhance pilgrim experiences: Hajj minister

LONDON: The UK was “one of the most important regions” for Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom embarked on a journey to enrich the experiences of Umrah pilgrims, the minister of Hajj and Umrah said on Sunday.

Speaking at the Umrah+ Connect event in London during his first visit to Britain in the ministerial role, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah noted that the Kingdom was “now focused on creating seamless experiences for visitors to Saudi Arabia.”

He said: “It is this spirit which led to the design of Nusuk, launched (in September) by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.”

Nusuk is a unified government platform through which pilgrims can plan and book their visits to Makkah and Madinah, and is among the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to better the quality of services provided and enrich the religious and cultural experience of pilgrims.

“The UK is home to more than 3 million Muslims and one of the most important regions for us as we embark on our journey to enrich and enable the spiritual and beautiful experience of Umrah for Muslims across the globe,” the minister told the Umrah+ Connect audience.

(L to R) Nusuk Managing Director Fahd Hamidaddin, MP for Bolton South East Yasmin Qureshi, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, and CBHUK CEO Rashid Mogradia. (Mohammed Rashid)

Umrah+ Connect is an annual business-to-business event, this year jointly hosted by the Council of British Hajjis (CBHUK) and the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hajj and Umrah.

Al-Rabiah pointed out that serving pilgrims from around the world was an honor for the Kingdom that had witnessed an “unprecedented rise” in the number of people visiting Makkah and Madinah this year.

He said this was a “direct result” of efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure to enrich visitors’ experiences.

Guests listen to a presentation being delivered at the Umrah+ Connect event on Sunday. (Mohammed Rashid)

“We have a goal to continue advancing technological tools, or to use more advanced technological tools to provide solutions, services, and visas that will create seamless experiences to make the pilgrim visit easier than ever before,” he added.

The minister said that among steps taken to make the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah more accessible to pilgrims, COVID-19 and age restrictions had been lifted, the duration of Umrah visas had been extended from 30 to 90 days, and the need for a male guardian no longer existed.

“Saudi Arabia is eager to serve the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims from all over the world and this is why we have also worked to digitize the process for all visa types,” Al-Rabiah added.

Guests listen to a presentation being delivered at the Umrah+ Connect event on Sunday. (Mohammed Rashid)

Chief executive officer of CBHUK, Rashid Mogradia, said it was an honor to host Al-Rabiah at the Umrah+ Connect event.

“We saw over 250 travel and tour operators and service providers from the Kingdom and around the world gather in the heart of London for a productive day of learning, networking, and providing solutions for challenges faced by the Umrah industry,” he added.

The CEO of CBHUK Rashid Mogradia delivers a speech at the Umrah+ Connect event on Sunday. (Mohammed Rashid)

And he noted that the team at Umrah+ Connect was “ready to deliver on the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in enriching and enhancing pilgrim experiences and numbers.”

During the event council officials signed memoranda of understanding with Shomukh Aviation, and the Saudi Company for Visa and Travel Solutions.

A memoranda of understanding is signed at the event. (Mohammed Rashid)

Mogradia said: “We are creating partnerships and connecting with partners in Saudi Arabia that can offer value and service for British pilgrims.

“We’re looking at ways to develop products and initiatives that will enhance the pilgrimage experience in line with Vision 2030.

“Today we got to learn more about the Nusuk brand, what it means, and how it is an enabler for both the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets and complements traditional businesses who offer Umrah packages,” he added.

Topics: Umrah+Connect Ministry of Hajj and Umrah London Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah

Initiative to nurture Saudi, UAE student talent given green light

JEDDAH: An ambitious initiative to help nurture student talent in Saudi Arabia and the UAE has been given the green light.

The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the UAE’s Sharjah Education Council on Sunday signed a cooperation agreement to support gifted students in the two countries.

The deal was inked by Mawhiba secretary-general, Dr. Amal Al-Hazzaa, and SEC chairman and executive council member, Dr. Saeed Musabeh Al-Kaabi, during a ceremony held at the foundation’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Under the terms of the accord, Al-Hazzaa said Mawhiba would be able to exchange its experiences with the SEC while helping to boost the contribution of Emirati talent toward the nation’s ongoing development.

And she lauded the council’s efforts to improve education in Sharjah through a variety of initiatives and programs.

Al-Hazzaa told Arab News that investment in talent helped bring about the innovations of the future.

“Societies should take the utmost care of their young people of both genders and not waste their talents by not working on discovering and nurturing them,” she added.

Al-Kaabi said: “By signing this agreement, we will work on discovering and nurturing the gifted school students in Sharjah and empower, refine, and even support them through their journey to excellence and innovation, in light of the support the UAE’s leadership and the Emirate of Sharjah are providing to the people with superior mental abilities.”

As part of the deal, Mawhiba and the SEC will organize exhibitions, symposiums, and conferences on creativity and innovation, while the Saudi foundation will carry out schemes in UAE schools.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE

Misk Global Forum 2022 aims to spark intergenerational dialogue that inspires change

RIYADH: The Misk Global Forum gets underway at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh on Wednesday, with the theme for this year’s event “multigenerational dialogue to break barriers and inspire change.”

“We’re excited to kick-start the biggest Misk Global Forum yet,” Amani Alkhiami, senior research manager at the Misk Foundation, told Arab News.

“We expect to connect and convene thousands of youth leaders, innovators, inventors, entrepreneurs and creatives across 120 sessions and eight unique activations to deliver an event that is for youth, by youth.”

The two-day Misk Global Forum 2022 on Nov. 9 and 10 will bring together industry experts, new and established leaders, entrepreneurs and creators to discuss innovative ways of meeting the challenges associated with change. It will focus on four main areas: skills, leadership development, communities and entrepreneurship.

Organizers said this year’s event aims to bridge the generation gap through effective discussions designed to drive transformations around the world.

Notable guest speakers include health and wellness podcaster Jay Shetty; model and activist Halima Aden; stand-up comedian and producer Mo Amer; professional tennis player Ons Jabeur; Abdul Aziz Al-Loughani, the chairman and CEO of Kuwait-based flower and gift delivery service Floward; and Sara Sabry, who was the first Arab women in space and is the founder of the Deep Space Initiative, a nonprofit group that aims to increase accessibility to space research.

“The Misk Global Forum is one of the world’s biggest youth-led events and we’re pleased to have received more than 40,000 registrations this year,” Omar Najjar, chief program officer at Misk Foundation, told Arab News.

“We will bring thousands of people together in a hybrid format under the theme of ‘Generation Transformation.’

“We believe that what we share is greater than what divides us. And in a fast-changing and complex world, a transformative mindset is vital. It’s a mindset characterized by the conviction that multigenerational dialogue can create lasting positive change on a global scale, one that transforms society and creates a better future for youth.”

Discussions will cover an array of topics, including the Gen Z and millennial mind, embracing transformation, sports for all, gender equality, quality education, philanthropy, happiness, and money.

The forum will open with a live performance by Saudi singer Tamtam at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by an official opening presentation on “Generation Transformation” hosted by senior presenter Sara Murad and keynote speaker Badr Al-Badr, the CEO of Misk Foundation.

“We have a diverse international lineup of global speakers coming to Riyadh, including Time magazine’s 2020’s Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao (a Colorado teenager who invented a mobile device to test for lead in drinking water), award-winning podcaster Jay Shetty, and Ons Jabeur, a professional tennis player ranked second in the world,” Alkhiami said.

“Through a wide range of inspiring sessions, we hope to host impactful dialogues that break barriers and inspire collective action to address what matters most to youth today.”

The panel discussions and lectures during the event aim to encourage meaningful conversations that lead to positive change in local communities worldwide, organizers said.

The Misk Global Forum was launched in 2016 to inspire dialogue that breaks barriers, inspires change and raises awareness of issues worldwide and across industries. It is the flagship initiative of the MISK Foundation, the mission of which is to create opportunities for societal development through business, literature, culture and science and technology incubators.

 

Topics: MISK MISK ACADEMY

