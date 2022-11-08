What We Are Reading Today: The Philosophy of Modern Song

You are here

Author: Bob Dylan

The Philosophy of Modern Song is Bob Dylan’s first book of new writing since 2004’s Chronicles: Volume One — and since winning the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.

The book offers commentaries on a range of music, written in the singer’s unmistakable lyrical style.

Dylan, who began working on the book in 2010, offers his extraordinary insight into the nature of popular music. 

He writes over 60 essays focusing on songs by other artists, spanning from Stephen Foster to Elvis Costello, and in between ranging from Hank Williams to Nina Simone. 

He analyzes what he calls the trap of easy rhymes and breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song.

These essays are written in Dylan’s unique prose. They are mysterious and mercurial, poignant and profound, and often laugh-out-loud funny.

The Philosophy of Modern Song is nearly the size of a coffee-table book.

 It has been art-directed to its back teeth.

 

Author: Julia Boorstin

This book offers a deep dive into the benefits of having more women in leadership positions.
Julia Boorstin, the debut author of When Women Lead, has herself worked in a highly power-imbalanced environment as a reporter at CNBC.
Boorstin profiles many women, from those leading startups to publicly traded company CEOs.
For this book, she interviewed various women in business about the discrimination they faced and how their leadership changed things. Workplace discrimination is not limited to the boardroom alone; it is in fact the reflection of the pervading gender norms in the world.
The book is divided into three sections: first, how and why women tend to build strong companies, then how they tackle complex problems, and finally looking at the new patterns women leaders are creating to break free from old male-dominated systems.
Featuring new interviews with Katrina Lake, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jenn Hyman, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Lena Waithe, Shivani Siroya, Julia Collins, and more, When Women Lead is a radical blueprint for the future of business.

 

Author: Andrew K. Diemer

This is a fascinating, in-depth account of the life of William Still. 

Andrew Diemer does a magnificent job presenting Still’s life to the reader.

Through meticulous research and engaging writing, Vigilance establishes Still in his rightful place in American history as a major figure of the abolitionist movement.

Born free in 1821 to two parents who had been enslaved, Still was drawn to antislavery work from a young age. Hired as a clerk at the Anti-Slavery office in Philadelphia after teaching himself to read and write, he began directly assisting enslaved people who were crossing over from the South into freedom.

Andrew Diemer captures the full range and accomplishments of Still’s life, from his resistance to Fugitive Slave Laws and his relationship with John Brown before the war, to his long career fighting for citizenship rights and desegregation until the early twentieth century.

Despite Still’s disappearance from history books, during his lifetime he was known as “the Father of the Underground Railroad.” 

This is a great history read and also gives more insight into black culture and their own history, said a review on goodreads.com.

Author: Joseph Silk 

Just over half a century since Neil Armstrong first stepped foot on the lunar surface, a new space race to the Moon is well underway and rapidly gaining momentum.

Laying out a vision for the next fifty years, Back to the Moon is astrophysicist Joseph Silk’s persuasive and impassioned case for putting scientific discovery at the forefront of lunar exploration.

The Moon offers opportunities beyond our wildest imaginings, and plans to return are rapidly gaining momentum around the world.

Author: Emmanuel Kreike

The environmental infrastructure that sustains human societies has been a target and instrument of war for centuries, resulting in famine and disease, displaced populations, and the devastation of people’s livelihoods and ways of life.

Scorched Earth traces the history of scorched earth, military inundations, and armies living off the land from the 16th to the 20th century, arguing that the resulting deliberate destruction of the environment—environcide—constitutes total war and is a crime against humanity and nature.

Authors:  Michal Lyons and Theo Schilderman 

The devastating impact of disasters on the world’s population is on the increase, influenced by climate change, urbanization, and persistent high levels of poverty, among other factors.

There is a growing demand for reconstruction at scale. This book asks whether large-scale reconstruction can be participatory and developmental; can rebuilding be truly people-centred, contributing to breaking the cycle of poverty and dependence? Can reconstruction reduce people’s vulnerability to disasters and other shocks?

The book examines the context for reconstruction, and shows how developments in the fields of housing, participation and livelihoods have changed and enriched approaches to reconstruction, according to a review on goodreads.com.

It explores the practice of implementing large-scale reconstruction of programs in Asia.

The book informs policy, program design, practice and evaluation.

 

