Online petition urges Elon Musk to ban Ali Khamenei from Twitter

Online petition urges Elon Musk to ban Ali Khamenei from Twitter
Users from around the world have been calling on Twitter for years to ban Khamenei. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Iran leader spreads 'hate, propaganda'
27k sign up amid ongoing calls by activists

Online petition urges Elon Musk to ban Ali Khamenei from Twitter
  • Iran leader spreads ‘hate, propaganda’
  • 27k sign up amid ongoing calls by activists
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Twitter users have launched an online petition calling on Elon Musk, who recently bought the platform, to ban Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from Twitter.

Emily Schrader, an Israeli-American journalist and CEO of digital marketing agency Social Lite Creative, and other Twitter users, started the online petition on Change.org.

In an open letter to Musk, she wrote: “When it comes to technology, the Ayatollah’s regime has filtered the internet for its own public, banning social media platforms such as Twitter in their entirety, yet the Ayatollah himself uses the platform to spread blatant calls to violence which are then carried out by his own proxies, as well as Holocaust denial and other forms of conspiratorial hate.”

She added: “Unfortunately, these are not just words of a random Twitter user, they are calls to action from a world leader. The Ayatollah oversees the Islamic regime forces, including cyber forces, which have been repeatedly proven to use bots to target and harass activists who speak out against the regime outside of Iran. This is a stark violation of Twitter’s existing policies.”

Users from around the world have been calling on Twitter for years to ban Khamenei. Now, with Musk’s takeover of the platform, many are turning to him directly.

Peter Singer, a bioethics professor, questioned Musk: “How is it that Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei, who has banned 83 million people from Twitter himself can freely post his messages denigrating women on that platform?”

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad is also among those demanding Khamenei’s ban from the platform

Several other users are asking for the same.

 

 

 

Khamenei is notorious for using his Twitter accounts to incite hate, violence and disinformation. Yet his many accounts in multiple languages still exist on the platform.

In January last year, an account linked to Khamenei’s personal office posted a graphic threatening “revenge” while appearing to depict former President Donald Trump under the shadow of a looming airstrike, which was retweeted by one of Khamenei’s personal accounts. Following a public backlash, Twitter suspended the account that posted the tweet but not the personal account.

It said it suspended the account due to a violation of its policy against fake accounts.

“The justification that Twitter reportedly gave for why it shut down that particular account but not others was not just unpersuasive, it was preposterous,” David Weinberg, Washington director for international affairs of the US-based Anti-Defamation League, told Arab News, at the time.

In the petition, Schrader asserted: “Any leader who bans a platform for his own citizens shouldn’t be able to use that platform as a tool to promote antisemitism, violence and extremism — especially that which leads directly to violence against innocent people.”

Over 27,000 people had signed the petition at the time of writing this article.

Topics: Twitter Iran

Volkswagen amplifies '#NotWomensFootball' campaign in MidEast ahead of World Cup in Qatar

Volkswagen amplifies ‘#NotWomensFootball’ campaign in MidEast ahead of World Cup in Qatar
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

The campaign focuses on the common use of the term "women's football" to describe matches played by female teams

Volkswagen amplifies ‘#NotWomensFootball’ campaign in MidEast ahead of World Cup in Qatar
  • The campaign focuses on the common use of the term “women’s football” to describe matches played by female teams
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Volkswagen Middle East has rolled out a regional version of its global “#NotWomensFootbal” campaign, which aims to empower women in the sport and demonstrate support for increased diversity and equal opportunities.

The global #NotWomensFootball campaign debunks the stereotypes associated with women’s football, highlighting that both women and men play the sport equally.

The regional version will carry the same message and will be rolled out across all digital and social media channels.

“We are very excited about launching a regional adaptation to the global #NotWomensFootball campaign that launched earlier this year with the UEFA Women’s Championship, at a relevant time in the Middle East,” said Anja Petrovski, marketing and PR director for Volkswagen Middle East.

 

 

The campaign focuses on the common use of the term “women’s football” to describe matches played by female teams. The addition of the word “women’s” to describe the sport gives the impression that it is an inferior or different type of football, while men’s matches are simply referred to as “football.”

The campaign also highlights how much women contribute to the sport around the world, using the footballers of the football club VfL Wolfsburg over the years as an example and includes German Football Association (Deutscher Fußball-Bund) players Alexandra Popp, Svenja Huth and Nicole Ayomi.

Regionally, the campaign will engage women on social media by encouraging them to show their juggling skills using the hashtag #NotWomensJuggling. The brand will also run a series of polls debunking myths about women’s football, such as rule changes or smaller pitches.

As part of the initiative, Volkswagen also sponsored the Future Leaders in Football Summit — Female Edition which took place in Jordan and Qatar. The educational program, in partnership with the German Football Association, aims to support young leaders already involved in different roles in the sport and to promote a sustainable and diverse future for football.

A total of 22 young women from across the MENA region participated in the five-day workshop, which includes hands-on sessions both on and off the pitch, with several lectures by inspirational figures.

The campaign is part of the brand’s social commitment to diversity and inclusion for a sustainable future, said Petrovski.

Topics: Volkswagen Women's Football Mideast World Cup 2022

TikTok's Project Unicorn connects MENA startups with VCs

TikTok’s Project Unicorn connects MENA startups with VCs
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

TikTok’s Project Unicorn connects MENA startups with VCs

TikTok’s Project Unicorn connects MENA startups with VCs
  • Initiative highlight how startups can benefit from platform, achieving 44 percent incremental reach, according to TikTok data
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: TikTok’s Project Unicorn, which was launched in May in the MENA region, is gaining significant momentum across the region, connecting start-ups in the MENA region with venture capitalists from around the world.

Designed as a holistic program, Project Unicorn aims to catalyze the growth of the region’s VCs and start-ups across key digital sectors such as fintech, crypto, convenience services, educational technology and health technology.

Startups from these areas have seen significant growth on TikTok, with those from the fintech area witnessing a 252 percent increase in video views and those from the crypto sector seeing a massive 2,940 percent increase in video views.

The Project Unicorn Hub provides access to industry insights and market intelligence, empowers start-ups to connect with global experts, gain access to useful video content and to join exclusive conferences and thought leadership programs.

It also provides support from TikTok experts to activate campaigns and build partnerships with creators.

“Since the launch of Project Unicorn in May, TikTok has engaged and connected with more than 80 startups in the MENA region, delivering more than 20 bespoke consultancy workshops by TikTok for business, on how to succeed on our platform as a startup,” said Joanne Chehab, head of business partnerships for managed services, global business solutions, MENA at TikTok.

Project Unicorn highlights how start-ups on TikTok can benefit from the platform, achieving 1.6 times more on their return on ad spend and 44 percent incremental reach compared to other digital channels, according to TikTok data.

According to TikTok, STC Pay, a digital wallet by telecom provider STC, used the platform to drive awareness about STC Pay in the Kingdom. The campaign saw a 69 percent uplift in brand relationship, a 46 percent uplift in purchase intent, 13.6 million video views and a reach of 4.9 million.

“From helping forge real connections to offering all the benefits of the Creator Marketplace and the TikTok Ads Manager, Project Unicorn is our step-by-step guide to steer the region’s start-ups on the road to becoming the next unicorn,” Chehab said.

Topics: TikTok unicorn MENA startups

Snapchat and Strava launch augmented reality workouts

Snapchat and Strava launch augmented reality workouts
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Snapchat and Strava launch augmented reality workouts

Snapchat and Strava launch augmented reality workouts
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Snapchat has teamed up with the fitness company Strava to unveil an augmented reality system that allows health buffs to share their favorite workouts with friends.

The Strava Activity Lens allows users to publish their routines on Snapchat through the Strava app, or find others to try for themselves. The service covers running, cycling or hiking.

The lens will reflect personalized fitness progress and update in real-time as users track their new workouts on Strava.

Chosen workouts will automatically appear on the main camera, which can be used to create a Snap or Story on Snapchat. A link back to the Strava workout will be attached for friends and family to join in.

Users can also share a slideshow of photos from their routine.

The Lens can be accessed and used in three different ways: from the Strava app, from Snapchat, or from a friend’s Snap on Snapchat.

The Lens is live on iOS and Android platforms for both Strava and Snapchat users. Users must have accounts on both Snapchat and Strava.

Topics: snapchat Strava

Twitter asks some laid off workers to come back

Elon Musk arrives at Baron Investment Conference at the Metropolitan Opera House, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP/File)
Elon Musk arrives at Baron Investment Conference at the Metropolitan Opera House, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP/File)
Updated 07 November 2022
Reuters

Twitter asks some laid off workers to come back

Elon Musk arrives at Baron Investment Conference at the Metropolitan Opera House, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP/File)
  Tweets by staff of the social media company said teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those gutted, as were some product and engineering teams
Updated 07 November 2022
Reuters

CALIFORNIA: After Twitter Inc. laid off roughly half its staff on Friday following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, the company is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake. Others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the report said citing people familiar with the moves.
Twitter recently laid off 50 percent of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team, the company’s head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth said in a tweet earlier this week.
Tweets by staff of the social media company said teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those gutted, as were some product and engineering teams.
Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple’s App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Musk’s first major revision of the social media platform.
Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.  

 

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Saudi TV host Lojain Omran crowned Dubai Bling favorite by fans on social media

Saudi TV host Lojain Omran crowned Dubai Bling favorite by fans on social media
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi TV host Lojain Omran crowned Dubai Bling favorite by fans on social media

Saudi TV host Lojain Omran crowned Dubai Bling favorite by fans on social media
  Many compared the Netflix series to reality show"Real Housewives of Dubai," albeit Dubai Bling has actual housewives, and reflects the UAE's Arab identity
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: As the Arab world salons, Twitter spaces and cafés run abuzz with both praise and criticism of Netflix’s latest show “Dubai Bling”, one thing’s for certain so far — Saudi TV host and star Lojain Omran is the bling’s brightest.

The banker-turned-television personality began her career in Bahrain at Visa before shifting gears to the silver screen — which is where she made her mark on the world.

Following a stint of successful gigs as a host on several shows on Bahrain TV and Rotana Khalejia, Omran stood out as the familiar face the Arab world would wake up to in MBC’s Sabah Al-kheir ya Arab (Good Morning Arabs!).

While Omran’s cast mates may more suitably fit the stereotypical reality tv star, her own experience and background prove her to be the outlier. Her influence across the region has earned her the appointment of ambassador of the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Tolerance, as well as being celebrated as 2018’s Arab woman of the year by the Arab Women’s Foundation in London.

 

 

And with other Dubai Bling-ers flaunting their lavish lifestyles and personal lives on social media, Omran has won hearts by showing how much she cares for her family members.

The show itself and many of thr show’s millionaires, however, has seen mixed reactions from critics.
One Twitter user, Khawla Al-Fahim, criticized both “Dubai Bling” and “Real Housewives of Dubai” for being “trivial” and “superficial”.

 

 

Washington Post journalist Sarah Dadouch said: “Need someone to write an analytical deep dive on the addictive garbage fire that is Dubai Bling.”

 

 

Several users took to social media to discuss their favorite and least-favorite characters.

 

 

 

 

DJ Bliss, one of the people on the show, even took to Twitter to address the negative comments against some of his co-stars.

He tweeted: “There have been some false, unfounded and distasteful comments on social media about a dear friend of mine. We are lucky enough to live in a peaceful and tolerant country like the UAE. Why can’t we learn from its tolerance and rise above hateful harassment and online bullying?”

 

 

Others compared it to reality show“Real Housewives of Dubai,” which paled in comparison to “Dubai Bling”. Of course, one way to look at is is that Dubai Bling actually has real housewives, and reflects more of Dubai’s Arab identity.

 

 

 

 

Others, of course, can’t get enough of it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Love it or hate it, one thing’s for sure: you can’t ignore it.

 

 

Topics: Lojain Omran dubai bling UAE Netflix

