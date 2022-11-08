French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces ‘Play Girl’ world tour  

DUBAI: French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai has announced that she is going on tour in 2023 to celebrate the launch of her latest album “Play Girl.”

“It’s so cool to see how exited everybody is about the ‘Play Girl’ tour. I am also that excited,” she told her 287,000 followers on Instagram Stories.

The singer’s last tour was almost four years ago.

“I think it’s time that we party and dance. It going to be amazing,” she said. “I’m so excited to reunite with all my Lo-riders & Playgirls around the world and sing together next year (sic).”

Zouai, who divides her time between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, might also be coming to the Middle East. After fans asked the star to visit the Arab world, she commented on her post saying: “I see you Asia, Australia, MENA and South America! Stay tuned.”

The music sensation’s tour starts on March 8, 2023, in London. She will visit cities in the US, France, Canada, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Her tour, which features more than 30 stops, will end in May 2023.

So excited to see her again — James G. (@qsuzbd) November 8, 2022

The singer’s fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the announcement.

“Lolo Zouai is going on tour!! So excited to see her again,” wrote one user.

aaaahh im seeing the rose, rina sawayama AND lolo zouaï next yr!!!!!!! they are literally half my playlist now i just need ptg to announce a world tour so that i can see them too — elisa(@lovesjinho) November 7, 2022

“I’m seeing The Rose, Rina Sawayama AND Lolo Zouai next year!!!!!!! They are literally half my playlist (sic),” another user wrote, referencing a Korean band and a Japanese British singer in addition to Zouai.

“Play Girl,” which features 13 songs, is Zouai’s second album.

After the album’s release in October, the singer was featured on a billboard in New York’s Times Square.

She shared a video of herself posing in front of the billboard with her fans. “I always said that one day, I would be on a billboard in Times Square. Today is that day,” she said in the short clip.

“Manifestation and hard work works,” she added.

Zouai garnered support from her fans, including British hitmaker Dua Lipa, who shared a picture of the album’s cover image on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Lolo’s new album is out! Go streaaaam! So proud of you playgirl (sic).”

Zouai’s celebrity friends, including actress Shay Mitchell and model Devin Brugman, also congratulated the singer on her milestone.