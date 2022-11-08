You are here

  • Home
  • French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces ‘Play Girl’ world tour  

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces ‘Play Girl’ world tour  

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces ‘Play Girl’ world tour  
Lolo Zouai’s album “Play Girl” features 13 songs. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gapgp

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces ‘Play Girl’ world tour  

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces ‘Play Girl’ world tour  
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai has announced that she is going on tour in 2023 to celebrate the launch of her latest album “Play Girl.”  

“It’s so cool to see how exited everybody is about the ‘Play Girl’ tour. I am also that excited,” she told her 287,000 followers on Instagram Stories.  

The singer’s last tour was almost four years ago.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

“I think it’s time that we party and dance. It going to be amazing,” she said. “I’m so excited to reunite with all my Lo-riders & Playgirls around the world and sing together next year (sic).” 

Zouai, who divides her time between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, might also be coming to the Middle East. After fans asked the star to visit the Arab world, she commented on her post saying: “I see you Asia, Australia, MENA and South America! Stay tuned.”  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

The music sensation’s tour starts on March 8, 2023, in London. She will visit cities in the US, France, Canada, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.  

Her tour, which features more than 30 stops, will end in May 2023.  

The singer’s fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the announcement.  

“Lolo Zouai is going on tour!! So excited to see her again,” wrote one user.  

“I’m seeing The Rose, Rina Sawayama AND Lolo Zouai next year!!!!!!! They are literally half my playlist (sic),” another user wrote, referencing a Korean band and a Japanese British singer in addition to Zouai. 

“Play Girl,” which features 13 songs, is Zouai’s second album.  

After the album’s release in October, the singer was featured on a billboard in New York’s Times Square. 

She shared a video of herself posing in front of the billboard with her fans. “I always said that one day, I would be on a billboard in Times Square. Today is that day,” she said in the short clip.  

“Manifestation and hard work works,” she added.  

Zouai garnered support from her fans, including British hitmaker Dua Lipa, who shared a picture of the album’s cover image on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Lolo’s new album is out! Go streaaaam! So proud of you playgirl (sic).”  

Zouai’s celebrity friends, including actress Shay Mitchell and model Devin Brugman, also congratulated the singer on her milestone.  

Topics: Lolo Zouai Play Girl

Gigi Hadid makes a splash at CFDA Fashion Awards in New York

Gigi Hadid makes a splash at CFDA Fashion Awards in New York
Updated 50 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Gigi Hadid makes a splash at CFDA Fashion Awards in New York

Gigi Hadid makes a splash at CFDA Fashion Awards in New York
Updated 50 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Model Gigi Hadid attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday in New York wearing an ensemble by Thom Browne, who was nominated for American Menswear Designer of the Year. 

The annual CFDA Fashion Awards honor American fashion talent across various categories, including menswear, womenswear and accessories. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by cfda (@cfda)

 

Hadid wore a white cropped button-down shirt, a tweed jacket and a plaid check vest. She completed the ensemble with pinstripe pants, which included a casual roped belt, and pointed-toe black boots. 

The 27-year-old added a touch of grunge with a pair of gemstone stud earrings, a nose ring and smokey blue lip color. 

Topics: Gigi Hadid CFDA Fashion Awards

Climate conference to be held on sidelines of Red Sea International Film Festival

Climate conference to be held on sidelines of Red Sea International Film Festival
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Climate conference to be held on sidelines of Red Sea International Film Festival

Climate conference to be held on sidelines of Red Sea International Film Festival
  • RSIFF will take place from 1 to 10 December, under the slogan “Film is Everything”
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah will host a climate conference next month, it was announced on Monday.

The “Climate, and Sustainable Living” event, hosted by Paris-based Better World Fund, will take place over two days on December 6 and 7 at the Jeddah Hilton and Hayy Jameel.

Attendees at the event will discuss the importance of protecting biodiversity and natural resources, notably within the context of global warming, organizers said on Monday.

RSIFF will take place from 1 to 10 December, under the slogan “Film is Everything,” and will feature 131 feature and short films, including 23 Saudi short films, 28 international short films, and seven feature films.

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) Saudi Arabia UAE

Related

British director Guy Ritchie to be honored at Red Sea film festival
Lifestyle
British director Guy Ritchie to be honored at Red Sea film festival
Red Sea International Film Festival partners with MBC Group for its second edition
Media
Red Sea International Film Festival partners with MBC Group for its second edition

Egyptian Montenegrin actress Tara Emad talks representation and dream roles 

Egyptian Montenegrin actress Tara Emad talks representation and dream roles 
Updated 08 November 2022
Hams Saleh

Egyptian Montenegrin actress Tara Emad talks representation and dream roles 

Egyptian Montenegrin actress Tara Emad talks representation and dream roles 
Updated 08 November 2022
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Hard work and persistence are the keys to success for Egyptian Montenegrin actress Tara Emad, who is the first Middle Eastern star to score a campaign with Chanel Beauty.  

The actress, who fronted a campaign with Cartier in the past, told Arab News the opportunity is not one she takes lightly.  

“It makes me feel that I have a role now. Growing up, I always wanted to see representation,” she said, adding that she feels “incredibly grateful” for the chance to serve as that representation for other young women around the world. “It’s rewarding, it’s humbling,” she said.  

Having started her career at 14 as a model, the now-29-year-old has a number of films and advertorials under her belt. Born to an Egyptian father and a Montenegrin mother, Emad told Arab News that she was always fascinated by the camera as a child and was comfortable being in the spotlight.  

“I felt that this is where I belong, in front of the camera. My mother noticed how much I loved being photographed and how much I loved posing in front of the camera…It was always the joke in the family that ‘Tara is always camera ready’, no matter what or where. 

“I was fascinated by the fact that I could do roles and live other people’s lives through characters and be them for a certain amount of time,” she added. “It’s incredibly daring. It’s beautifully demanding.”  

 

Emad nabbed her first role at the age of 15, but her breakout role came at 20 when she starred alongside renowned Egyptian actor Adel Imam in the 2014 comedy show “Saheb El-Sa’ada” that aired during Ramadan.   

“Given that opportunity, I was not aware…how much it was going to reflect later on in my life and how big of a step it was. I was not aware until the series was airing,” she said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it has changed everything that came afterward.”   

Despite her stellar portfolio, the actress is yet to star in an action film.  

“I would love to do action,” she said. “I don’t think — especially in the Arab world — we have enough roles that are written for lead women (in action movies). There might be some action sequences, but there is not a (female-led) action movie…So I would love to do that.” 

Topics: Tara Emad

Supermodel Gigi Hadid among latest celebrities to quit Twitter

Supermodel Gigi Hadid among latest celebrities to quit Twitter
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Supermodel Gigi Hadid among latest celebrities to quit Twitter

Supermodel Gigi Hadid among latest celebrities to quit Twitter
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian Dutch model Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to quit Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.

On Sunday, Hadid shared a statement from a former Twitter employee on her Instagram Story, adding that she “deactivated” her account on the platform.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry,” she wrote, “and it’s not a place I want to be a part of.”

Hadid apologized “to the fans, who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter,” but she added that she has no regrets about her decision otherwise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm,” the 27-year-old added.

Hadid is not alone in the sentiment. Several other celebrities have claimed they’re quitting Twitter in the last week.

“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” tweeted “Grey’s Anatomy” creator and producer mogul Shonda Rhimes to her 1.9 million followers

Singer Sara Bareilles tweeted to her 2.8 million followers: “Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me.”

Hadid, along with her supermodel sister Bella Hadid, also took time out this weekend to wish their father Mohamed Hadid a happy birthday. “Happy birthday baba. Love you so much,” Gigi posted on Instagram Story, along with a throwback picture.

Bella also posted a collage of pictures featuring their father, writing, “Happy birthday baba babinooo.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Meanwhile, Gigi also recently unveiled the latest collection for her new brand, Guest in Residence.

Titled “Varsity Funk,” the limited-edition collection features a color palette of sage, baby blue, orange and yellow and plays on American high school uniform design elements. From bomber jackets in cashmere to similarly soft rugby shirts, the new line is comfort dressing at its most chic.

The cashmere knitwear brand was founded in New York by the supermodel, who took to Instagram in September to share what prompted her to start her own label.

“Over the last handful of years, I didn’t want to be backed into starting my own line just because there was an offer on the table or a deal to be made,” the US Dutch Palestinian model wrote to her 76.2 million followers.

Topics: Gigi Hadid Twitter Bella Hadid

REVIEW: In ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ Sherlock’s sister sleuths in swashbuckling style

REVIEW: In ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ Sherlock’s sister sleuths in swashbuckling style
Updated 07 November 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

REVIEW: In ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ Sherlock’s sister sleuths in swashbuckling style

REVIEW: In ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ Sherlock’s sister sleuths in swashbuckling style
Updated 07 November 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The character at the center of Arthur Conan Doyle’s masterful 19th century creation, Sherlock Holmes, has a sister, Enola, as we found out in Netflix’s 2020 film “Enola Holmes,” released during the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic. While purists might have shaken their heads at the spinoff, the streaming giant is firmly out to give us a franchise, with “Enola Holmes 2” now just out.

Determined to give her more sought after and reputed brother a run for his sleuthing, Enola, played with a delightful zing by bubbly Millie Bobby Brown, has opened her own agency, but is dismayed at the disappointment shown by her prospective clients (You are a girl! Is Sherlock Holmes not free?). Adapted from a six-part novel series written for young adults by Nancy Springer in 2006, Enola may not be particularly appealing to those used to Sherlock’s sedate ways of cracking a case.

Set in the gas-lamp-lit London of the late 1800s, “Enola Holmes 2” takes us through the nefarious activities of a matchstick factory that places profit before people. The young women who work there succumb to sulphur poisoning but the deaths are cannily passed off as typhoid related. When the little sister of a worker, Sarah Chapman (Hannah Dodd), comes to Enola for help, she discovers a vicious and larger conspiracy. And, of course, Sherlock (Henry Cavill) also gets involved.

There is never a dull moment in the film as we follow Enola, wrongly accused of murder, being chased by police in horse carriages through handsomely reconstructed streets of 19th century London. Also seen are death-defying acrobatic fights with Enola, a master of martial arts, giving her pursuers a tough time.

Doyle loyalists might let out a long sigh, although the author had previously established his hero as an accomplished boxer and swordsman. I would presume Enola fulfills this with her swashbuckling style.

Returning director Harry Bradbeer and playwright-screenwriter Jack Thorne keep the narrative racing with a simple mystery, which takes inspiration from the real 1888 matchgirls’ strike.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

Brown is quite good but may appear a bit exaggerated in some scenes. And it is Cavill who is striking, and strangely carries the work.

Also part of this raucous party is a brilliant David Thewlis as the evil Scotland Yard commissioner, who just hates the sight of Enola.

With more parts in the offing, “Enola Holmes 2” introduces a little romance and, more significantly, Dr. Watson (Sherlock’s sounding board and eternal companion), who steps into 221B Baker Street as the end credits roll.
 

Topics: Enola Holmes 2 Millie Bobby Brown Henry Cavill

Latest updates

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces ‘Play Girl’ world tour  
French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces ‘Play Girl’ world tour  
Saudi Arabia’s minister of tourism meets Jordanian counterpart
Saudi Arabia’s minister of tourism meets Jordanian counterpart
Record number of foreigners repatriated from Daesh camps in Syria this year
Record number of foreigners repatriated from Daesh camps in Syria this year
Jordan launches witness protection program for corruption cases
Jordan launches witness protection program for corruption cases
ACWA Power unit to buy $400m in cash bonds to reduce debt  
ACWA Power unit to buy $400m in cash bonds to reduce debt  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.