Thailand proposes cooperation plan as Saudi investment delegation visits Bangkok

A Saudi delegation led by Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih at the Thai-Saudi Investment Forum in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 7, 2022. (Thai Eastern Economic Corridor Office)
Updated 08 November 2022
Ryn Jirenuwat

  • Saudi investment minister leads delegation of state-owned, private businesses
  • Plan to be signed during expected visit of Saudi crown prince in Bangkok
BANGKOK: Authorities in Thailand on Tuesday proposed a bilateral cooperation plan to strengthen the country’s newly restored relations with Saudi Arabia, a government spokesperson said, as a high-profile investment delegation from Riyadh arrived in Bangkok.

A Saudi delegation of 150 representatives of state-owned and private enterprises led by Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih participated on Monday in the Thai-Saudi Investment Forum organized in Bangkok by the Thai government.

A similar forum was held by Saudi authorities in Riyadh in May, following the resumption of bilateral relations earlier this year.  “Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has proposed a draft of a plan to strengthen bilateral relations between Thailand and Saudi Arabia in 2022 to 2024. The plan was submitted to the Cabinet and the Cabinet approved it,” Thai government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said in a press conference.

“The mobilization to strengthen the relations between Thailand and Saudi Arabia has been happening since the time the Thai prime minister paid an official state visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

“There have been mobilizations of cooperation in trade, investment, and Thai labor export to Saudi Arabia. These have been happening continuously.”

She added that the cooperation plan would be signed with Saudi Arabia during an expected visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman this month.

The crown prince has been invited as a special guest by the Thai leadership to attend the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Nov. 18 and 19.

“The two nations will sign a memorandum of understanding between the government of the Kingdom of Thailand and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the establishment of the Saudi-Thai Coordination Council,” Thanadirek added.

“This will be a structure for coordination, consultation, and discussion on the topics that both Thailand and Saudi Arabia are interested in.”

Ties between Saudi Arabia and Thailand stalled in the 1980s and were renewed in late January, following Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Riyadh, on the invitation of the crown prince.

It was the first top leadership meeting between the two kingdoms in more than three decades.

Since the restoration of ties, many agreements and official visits have followed. The two governments have also signed a series of cooperation deals.

The current plan to strengthen relations covers the areas of politics, security, visa procedures, as well as energy cooperation, exports of petrochemicals, food, construction, and consumer products, and cooperation in e-sports and sports tourism.

“These will be highly beneficial to Thai business owners,” Thanadirek said.

Visit Limlurcha, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, who attended the Thai-Saudi Investment Forum on Monday, told Arab News that Saudi Arabia’s dependence on food imports presented opportunities for Thai producers.

Although Saudi Arabia is one of the most food-secure countries in the world, it relies heavily on imports, through which it meets about 80 percent of its food needs.

“Food is one of Saudi Arabia’s main imported goods. They really do focus on importing foods,” said Limlurcha, who also serves as the chairman of Thailand’s Processed Food and Future Food Committee.

“We have a lot of food products, apart from halal food that can serve the needs of Saudi Arabia.”

He saw export potential also in other sectors such as auto parts, cosmetics, and jewelry.

The investment that Saudi Arabia may attract from Thailand — which has long-established expertise in tourism promotion — is in the hospitality sector.

“The industry that Saudi Arabia wants Thailand to invest more is tourism and hotels. Saudi Arabia has been trying to open up their country and wants more people to visit,” Limlurcha said.

Monday’s forum, he added, gave Thai businesspeople an opportunity to do business-matching with their Saudi partners.

He said: “The atmosphere at the forum yesterday was bustling.

“The resumption of relations will give great opportunities to businesspeople in both Thailand and in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has a lot of businesspeople, who are willing to invest.

“The state of relations before made trade difficult, but now the opportunities come knocking on our door,” he added.

  • The chamber is now divided 50-50 between the two major parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote
  • A runoff would mean another month of Warnock hammering Walker, a sports celebrity turned politician, as unqualified and Walker assailing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for the White House
ATLANTA: Georgia voters are ready to settle one of the nation’s marquee midterm contests as they choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to his first full term or replace him with Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Yet the state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with polls suggesting a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass the 50 percent threshold. That would set up a four-week blitz ahead of a Dec. 6 runoff that, depending on the outcomes in other Senate contests, could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two Senate runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for partisan control of the Senate.
The chamber is now divided 50-50 between the two major parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote.
A runoff also would mean another month of Warnock hammering Walker, a sports celebrity turned politician, as unqualified and Walker assailing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for the White House.
“Raphael Warnock votes with Joe Biden 96 percent of the time,” Walker tells voters again and again. “He’s forgotten about the people of Georgia.”
Warnock, who is also the senior minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, answers that Walker is “not ready” and “not fit” for high office. That’s an allusion to Walker’s rocky past, from allegations of violence against his ex-wife to accusations by two women Walker once dated that he encouraged and paid for their abortions despite his public opposition to abortion rights.

Both approaches highlight the candidates’ most glaring liabilities.
Amid generationally high inflation and with Biden’s popularity lagging in Georgia, Warnock wants voters to make a localized choice, not a national referendum on Democrats as a whole. Georgia’s first Black US senator, Warnock pitches himself as a pragmatist who cuts deals with Republicans when they’re willing and pushes Democratic-backed cost-cutting measures when they’re not. Among the top accomplishments Warnock touts: capping the cost of insulin and other drugs for Medicare recipients.
“I’ll work with anybody to get things done for the people of Georgia,” Warnock said.
Walker, meanwhile, denies that he’s ever paid for an abortion. And glossing over a cascade of other stories — documented exaggerations of his business record, academic achievements and philanthropic activities; publicly acknowledging three additional children during the campaign only after media reports on their existence — Walker touts his Christian faith and says his life is a story of “redemption.”
Through the scrutiny he calls “foolishness,” the Republican nominee has campaigned as a cultural and fiscal conservative. Walker, who is also Black, pledges to “bring people together” while framing Warnock as a divisive figure on matters of race and equality. Walker justifies his attack using snippets of Warnock’s sermons in which the pastor-senator discusses institutional racism.
Republicans used similar tactics against Warnock ahead of his runoff victory on Jan. 5, 2021. Warnock won that contest by about 95,000 votes out of 4.5 million cast. More than 2 million Georgia voters have cast ballots ahead of Election Day.

Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News Japan

  • Saudi Arabia is “very keen on promoting and strengthening this strategic partnership with Japan as a reliable partner,” said Khalid Al-Fatih, Minister of Investment
  • He congratulated Japan on its progress made for Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, adding that Saudi Arabia is actively working on hosting Expo 2030 in Riyadh
TOKYO: The Sixth “Saudi-Japan Vision 2030” Ministerial Meeting was held in Tokyo on Tuesday under the auspices of the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
On the Japanese side, Nishimura Yasutoshi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, and Yamada Kenji, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, participated in the meeting, with Nishimura making the opening speech.
On the Saudi side, Khalid Al-Fatih, Minister of Investment, gave an opening address, and was joined at the meeting by the Saudi ambassador to Japan, Naif Al Fahadi.
The minister said that Saudi Arabia is “very keen on promoting and strengthening this strategic partnership with Japan as a reliable partner.”
Al-Fatih said that the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 meeting came just before Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s state visit to Japan from Nov. 19-21.
The minister said that 89 of the initiatives from the vision are “being materialized, with some already completed.” He added that it was important to not only to ensure the quantity of these initiatives, but to also emphasize their quality.
Al-Fatih said Saudi Arabia aims to be one of the world’s fifteen largest economies by the end of this decade. “The Saudi economy is already expanding at 10.2 percent in the first three quarters of 2022,” he explained. “That is the fastest growing rate among the G20 economies.”
“We now have over 40 industrial cities, already developed and many of them are hosting Japanese who are doing very well in the industrial sector,” he said. Al-Fatih added that Japanese companies can invest in virtually all sectors of Saudi Arabia.
When it comes to space exploration, the Saudi minister said that the Kingdom has developed a new space strategy to join the “top ten space nations by 2030 and become a global space champion.”
“We will prioritize commercial returns from our space program, and bolster your competitiveness and increase our share of the space market and we would love to see the Japanese aerospace exploration agency JAXA participate in our space program,” he added.
Al-Fatih told the audience at the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 meeting that Saudi Arabia plans to significantly increase gas production capacity including producing and exporting LPG, which is key to the Japanese economy.
“We are investing here in Japan with Showa Shell initially, now with Idemitsu, But we will also invest in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Blue and green hydrogen are also important for Saudi Arabia’s agenda, Al-Fatih said. “Blue and green hydrogen are being invested in in Saudi Arabia at a scale nobody else is doing, and we started the discussion with our Japanese counterparts more than ten years ago.”
Al-Fatih said he signed an MOU when he was last in Japan and helped join forces with the Japanese led hydrogen council to signify and ARAMCO.
“In NEOM, the world’s largest hydrogen project is being built and ARAMCO is investing to produce 11 million ton of blue hydrogen that is being done in coordination and consultation with Japanese companies,” he explained.
Al-Fatih congratulated Japan on its progress made for Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, adding that Saudi Arabia is actively working on hosting Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
Nishimura, who is also chairman of the Japan-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship League, welcomed the Saudi delegation and emphasized the importance of the two countries’ relationship.
“For Japan, which imports approximately 40 percent of its crude oil from Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia is the most important partner in terms of energy security,” he said in his opening remarks. “I would like to once again express my gratitude for the stable supply of crude oil over the long term. I also expect Saudi Arabia to take a leadership role in stabilizing the international crude oil market as the situation in Ukraine makes the global energy supply and demand uncertain.”
“In addition, the socio-economic reforms and mega-projects promoted by Saudi Arabia’s leadership have become even more important as new growth drivers for the Middle East and for realizing the global trend toward carbon neutrality. Japan will contribute to the economic and social reforms of Saudi Arabia through the Japan-Saudi Vision. Together with the people of Saudi Arabia, we will further accelerate and further expand our efforts.”
Nishimura explained that since the Fifth Ministerial Meeting two years ago, “steady progress” has been made. He went through some of the representative initiatives which included cooperation in the field of clean energy.
“[Clean energy] is important for the oil-free reform that Saudi Arabia is aiming for. Last month, JOGMEC and Saudi Aramco signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement in the field of hydrogen and ammonia. We will accelerate cooperation toward the realization of a sustainable society,” he said.
Nishimura added that demand for housing construction is “strong in Saudi Arabia.”
“A Japanese building materials company has started a project to manufacture and supply houses in Saudi Arabia using a concrete 3D printer in cooperation with a Saudi conglomerate,” he said.
The Japanese minister said they are proceeding with a plan to establish an R&D center in Namie Town, Fukushima Prefecture, to accept and train around 100 Saudi engineers annually. He added that they will “contribute to the realization of a digital society with Japanese technology in specific fields such as construction.”
Another representative initiative includes cooperation in new fields that capture the social reforms of Saudi Arabia.
In the entertainment field, e-sports competitions between the two countries were held in both Japan and Saudi Arabia. Also, at the 2nd Saudi Anime Expo held in Riyadh last month, many Saudi and Japanese cosplayers dressed as Japanese anime characters such as ‘Dragon Ball’ and ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’.
“It is a great pleasure that Japan’s content industry is contributing to economic and social reform, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will continue to support this field,” he said.
“Finally, I would like to express my respect for the leadership of everyone in attendance and the efforts of all the organizations involved in supporting the project, ‘Shukran Jazeelan‘ (thank you very much)” Nishimura concluded by thanking his guests in Arabic.
The event was concluded by Minister Nishimura’s closing remarks, whereupon the delegations moved to another room for signing of agreements and the exchange of gifts.
 

Updated 08 November 2022
Reuters

  • The union said the full strike dates would take place on Nov. 24, 25 and 30
LONDON: More than 70,000 university staff at 150 British universities will strike for three days in November over pay, working conditions and pensions, the University and College Union (UCU) said on Tuesday.
“Campuses across the UK are about to experience strike action on a scale never seen before,” the UCU general secretary Jo Grady said in a statement on the union’s website.
“This dispute has the mass support of students because they know their learning conditions are our members’ working conditions,” Grady added.
The union said the full strike dates would take place on Nov. 24, 25 and 30.

Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

  • ‘The government’s actions cruelly expose survivors of abuse in Libya to potential further harm’
  • UN: ‘Reasonable grounds’ to believe ‘crimes against humanity committed against migrants in Libya’
LONDON: Human Rights Watch has criticized Italy for refusing entry to two NGO rescue vessels carrying hundreds of people from Libya, labeling the move a “violation” of the European country’s human rights obligations.
Last weekend, the two ships — Humanity 1 and Geo Barents — docked in the port of Catania in Sicily.
But following the entry refusal, the vessels were ordered to move back to international waters, though large numbers of passengers were allowed to disembark following vulnerability assessments. In total, 144 people left Humanity 1 and 357 people disembarked Geo Barents.
However, HRW said the assessments conducted by authorities only involved two doctors and risked overlooking large numbers of vulnerable passengers.
Following the incident, two people on the ships collapsed and were medically evacuated by Italian authorities.
Giulia Tranchina, Europe and Central Asia researcher at HRW, said: “The government’s actions cruelly expose survivors of abuse in Libya to potential further harm, and deny them their right to seek asylum in defiance of Italian and international law.
“No one should be deliberately exposed to degrading conditions, and everyone should be allowed to disembark and have their claims for international protection fairly processed.
“Trapping people on ships or stranding them at sea is not serious immigration policy: It’s just inhumane and unlawful theater.
“Rather than violating people’s rights and alienating European partners, Italy should be advocating a predictable system for people to disembark and the resumption of state-led European search and rescue operations, alongside an equitable system for sharing responsibility for migrants and asylum seekers.”
The captains of both vessels have refused to follow the Italian exit order, and both ships remain in Italian waters.
Since Oct. 20, NGO vessels have rescued about 1,000 people, mainly hailing from Libya.
The UN warned in June that there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that “crimes against humanity are being committed against migrants in Libya.”
A report by the organization warned that migrants face “murder, enforced disappearance, torture, enslavement, sexual violence, rape and other inhumane acts.”

Updated 08 November 2022
Reuters

  • A lower court rejected Juan Carlos' bid for immunity in March, but he was given the go-ahead to challenge part of that ruling in July
  • His lawyers told the Court of Appeal in London on Tuesday that he emphatically denies Sayn-Wittgenstein’s claims
LONDON: Former Spanish king Juan Carlos asked a London court on Tuesday to block part of a harassment case brought against him by his ex-lover, arguing allegations made by her against him and Spanish intelligence are covered by state immunity.
The 84-year-old ex-monarch faces a lawsuit from Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who says Juan Carlos directed a campaign of harassment against her from 2012 that is still ongoing.
A lower court rejected Juan Carlos’ bid for immunity in March, but he was given the go-ahead to challenge part of that ruling in July.
Juan Carlos’ lawyers told the Court of Appeal in London on Tuesday that he emphatically denies Sayn-Wittgenstein’s claims. He argues that any alleged harassment before his abdication in 2014 is covered by immunity.
But Sayn-Wittgenstein’s lawyers say the acts of harassment were private acts which were performed in the service of the former sovereign’s “hidden agenda.”
Timothy Otty, representing Juan Carlos, told the court: “Immunity says nothing about the lawfulness or morality of conduct alleged.”
He said Sayn-Wittgenstein’s allegation that the then-head of Spain’s CNI intelligence agency, General Sanz Roldán, coordinated a covert operation to search her Monaco apartment in 2012 was covered by state immunity.
Otty argued it is impossible for his client’s “alleged private motives” to be separated from “the public office that gave the defendant the status and ability to exert influence over public officials.”
James Lewis, representing Sayn-Wittgenstein, said in written arguments that Sayn-Wittgenstein wants to rely on new information, including the “close relationship” between Juan Carlos and Roldán.
Sayn-Wittgenstein also argues that the harassment took place after Juan Carlos used her to hide “substantial sums of money” from the Spanish authorities and that the harassment was designed to control her so he could access it.
Once revered for his role in Spain’s transition to democracy, Juan Carlos was forced to abdicate in 2014 following a series of scandals including his affair with Sayn-Wittgenstein and is now seen as a liability for his son, King Felipe.
Spanish prosecutors dropped two investigations into alleged fraud in the former king’s business dealings in March after failing to find sufficient evidence of criminal activity, following a similar move by Swiss prosecutors last December.

