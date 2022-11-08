Saudi Arabia boosts expertise on preserving its natural beauty
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has boosted its local expertise to manage and promote the country’s unique natural beauty with training from UN specialists.
The Ministry of Culture trained a dozen Saudis in UNESCO’s “Global Geoparks” program, an initiative that seeks to recognize and protect landscapes across the world.
Dr. Elsa Sattout, a UNESCO specialist in ecology and earth sciences, led the training in Riyadh. The program also welcomed one student from Oman.
Students were briefed on the basic concepts and history of the Global Geoparks program and how new applications are assessed and granted status.
Sattout ran sessions on preserving and documenting geological heritage and promoting geo-tourism. She also covered entrepreneurship, the preservation of geological diversity and the management of geological heritage.
The sessions were part of the Culture Ministry’s “Experts” initiative to train 30 Saudis on UNESCO programs during 2021-2022, enhance the country’s expertise in cultural and natural heritage and promote its natural assets internationally.
UNESCO describes “Global Geoparks” as single, unified geological areas of international significance. A total of 177 areas in 46 countries, mostly in Europe and Asia, have been granted the status since the system was launched in 2015.
The organization awards the designation to areas that are managed to “enhance awareness and understanding of key issues facing society, such as using our earth’s resources sustainably, mitigating the effects of climate change and reducing natural hazard-related risks.”
Updated 13 min 23 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: As part of Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Strategy, authorities are planning expansions of 12 strategic industrial sectors in which opportunities have been identified for growth and increased competition at the regional and international levels, Osama Al-Zamil, the deputy minister of industry and mineral resources, said on Tuesday.
He was speaking on the opening day of “A Renewed World,” a two-day conference organized by Johnson Controls Arabia, the joint regional arm of Johnson Control International, which specializes in smart heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, fire safety and security systems, along with building management and control systems, in the Middle East and North Africa.
Organizers said the aim of the event is to promote national dialogue on the vital role of innovation and the development of smart and carbon-neutral buildings in sustainability efforts. Local and international experts in the energy and industry sectors stressed the important role of partnerships between the private and public sectors in Saudi Arabia, especially in terms of innovation, in achieving the Kingdom’s sustainability goals.
Al-Zamil said the 12 sectors targeted for expansion are aerospace, automotive, maritime, renewables, chemicals, machinery and equipment, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food processing, building materials, mining industries, and military industries.
“Modern technology, innovation and digitization is creating disruptive transformation in the future of doing business and investments,” he told delegates.
“Hence, when we looked at the Kingdom’s potential we discovered that it has enormous untapped technical potential as well as a predominantly young population with a passion for, and understanding of, the technological revolution and how to keep up with the latest technologies.”
The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has therefore launched a “Factories of the Future” program, “which will result in a dramatic shift in the manufacturing sector,” Al-Zamil added.
“The goal of today’s industry and mineral resources ecosystem is to develop a technological and innovative manufacturing sector,” he said. “This will significantly improve our national industry and create locally competitive products, as well as increase industrial enterprises’ contribution to the national economy.
“It will also take advantage of the Kingdom’s unique geographical location, which allows it to connect regional and international markets. Furthermore, the Kingdom boasts cutting-edge industrial infrastructure in over 36 industrial cities across the country. The Kingdom’s emphasis on industry is an inevitable choice, as evidenced by the leadership’s support for this strategic sector.”
Al-Zamil highlighted the launch of Ceer, a Saudi electric vehicle company, by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a few days earlier.
“Ceer will be an important addition that will significantly contribute to driving and enhancing the manufacturing sector in the region, being the first Saudi brand for electric vehicles in the Kingdom,” he said.
George Oliver, the CEO of Johnson Controls, told Arab News: “As a global leader in smart and sustainable buildings, we are part of this world and we have the responsibility to help address some of the pressing issues the world is facing, such as climate change.
“Advancing the national conversation of energy sustainability by having subject-matter experts, business leaders and policymakers talking about sustainable living and the need for more innovation in energy consumption is an important outcome of this event.
“At Johnson Controls International we believe sustainable innovation is all about meeting the needs of present generations without compromising the needs of future generations. It requires all actors to actively incorporate climate change and carbon neutrality into their innovation processes.”
Oliver said that buildings are currently responsible for nearly 40 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.
“So, as a global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, Johnson Controls is committed to lead the fight against carbon emissions and climate change,” he said.
“Johnson Controls is no stranger to the region generally or Saudi Arabia specifically. As part of its Vision 2030, the Saudi government has put plans in place to increase the country’s manufacturing and local content footprint. This is where the objectives of the Saudi government and Johnson Controls converge.
“As a global leader in building technologies, we would like to be part of the incredible economic transformation that is happening in Saudi Arabia. As Saudi Arabia is going through a massive economic transformation, where it intends to spend $7 trillion in 10 years, much of that relates to renewable energy and sustainable living.”
Mohannad Al-Sheikh, the CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia, emphasized the importance of innovative solutions that “enhance standards of efficiency and sustainability in buildings, with ambitious plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions in the Kingdom.”
He added: “The Kingdom plays a leading role in facing climate change and we, at Johnson Controls Arabia, are keen to support the visionary goals of the local environment by promoting sustainable living standards in the region.”
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The second annual light and art festival Noor Riyadh, which began on Nov. 3, is bringing together four major Saudi artists and four charities to raise funds for an online charity auction this month.
Noor Riyadh has selected established artists Ahmed Mater, Moath Alofi, Rashed Al-Shashai and Saad Al-Howede and asked them to collaborate with the charities Aleradah Organization, Saudi Alzheimer’s Disease Association, International Rehabilitation Team and Al-Nahda, respectively, to create artworks that will then be sold at the auction.
All proceeds from the auction will go toward enhancing the organizations’ ongoing art programs, which will enrich the lives of beneficiaries through creative expression.
A total of eight artworks, two for each artist, were produced in October during dedicated workshops between the artists and the charity beneficiaries. The completed pieces range in materials and form, incorporating elements of painting, sculpture and light art.
The works will be on view to the public at Warehouse H04 in the JAX District until Nov. 19, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. (except for Nov. 9, when the exhibition will be closed for a private function).
The artworks will then go on sale online through the Saudi-based art market platform Atrum from Nov. 14-15. Individuals can register and place a bid on their artwork of choice. After the auction closes, the platform will automatically close the bidding and the artworks will go to the highest claim. A minimum bid of SR50,000 ($13,302) has been set for each lot.
Al-Shashai said: “I am delighted to participate in this special Noor Riyadh initiative, which increases the awareness of these notable charitable causes and is as important as the numerous cultural activities that the festival offers. Through the online charity auction, Noor Riyadh is ensuring more people than ever can stay surrounded by art and enrich their lives through the powerful possibilities that art offers.”
Al-Shashai’s piece, “Amenin,” the Arabic word for “secure,” features LED light mounted on canvas and speaks to the artist’s personal vision for the country’s future, one that embraces inclusivity and community participation. For the initiative, the artist collaborated with the International Rehabilitation Team, which provides daycare services to the severely disabled.
His second work, “Layan’s Vehicle,” a mixed media installation of a cleaved bumper car with a vibrant pink light attached, was inspired by an encounter with a young girl named Layan during the workshops. Struck by the child’s lighthearted spirit despite her physical limitations, Al-Shashai created the work as a tribute to her and other individuals who remain resilient in the face of adversity.
Mater said: “I invite everyone to view the outstanding work of the creators in the online charity auction organized by Noor Riyadh. I am delighted to be part of such a purposeful initiative alongside other distinguished Saudi Arabian artists.”
Mater’s works include “Hope,” which comprises toy gun caps transformed into a wall-mounted installation that spells a message of aspiration and unity. The artist’s “Guncaps” series from 2012 utilized the popular toy gun caps as a way to reframe their symbolism from negative to positive.
In another work, Mater reappropriates bullet rings and removes their associations with violence, replacing them with uplifting expressions of culture and craftsmanship contributed by the participants. For the initiative, the artist collaborated with Aleradah Organization, which supports gifted people with disabilities.
Alofi said: “Art has always been an umbrella for discussion and a bridge to communicate. With Noor Riyadh, the bridge has been extended further.”
Alofi, who collaborated with the Saudi Alzheimer’s Disease Association, considered how the condition affects both the patients and their loved ones. In “A Novel Light,” Alofi pays homage to the caregivers, drawing from their experiences and turning their stories into emotive symbols.
His second work, “Hands on Memory,” was produced through sharing and cooperation, with the handprints of participants filling a canvas that has been overlaid with a hand-shaped neon LED. For the artist, the hand represents a human tool that has enabled our development but also allows us to wield creativity and connection.
Al-Howede said: “As an artist, I look at the human experience. I have tried to offer everything I can to help people and the participants of this initiative to get the support they need and to carry their lessons through life.”
In Al-Howede’s “The High Sky,” towering light sculptures of flowers speak to underappreciated talents that could rise and bloom if recognized within an open and inclusive society. The aesthetic of the work is inspired by a drawing from one of the participants from the charity Al-Nahda, which aims to empower beneficiaries through its program.
“Ascent,” meanwhile, is based on another participant’s drawing, which the artist has used as the background base for numerous light tubes that illuminate various symbols of diversity and harmony in society.
Noor Riyadh and the online charity auction are part of the larger initiative Riyadh Art, which runs multiple programs that seek to enhance the city’s artistic and cultural landscape with public art projects, events, exhibitions and workshops.
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Red Sea Global has launched Amerah Souq, the first local market to bring together the city’s farmers, artisans and local, family-owned businesses under one platform.
The initiative aims to assist farmers and upskill local businesses. It is also geared toward international visitors to highlight the culture and authentic products of Umluj.
Located at Al-Hawrah, a historical port along the coastal strip of the city of Umluj, the market will be receiving visitors every Friday for 12 weeks starting from November and running until January 2023, from 4 to 10 p.m. It will feature live shows, music, activities for kids and cooking workshops.
Ahmad Ghazi Darwish, chief administrative officer at RSG, tweeted: “We opened a new window in front of local products through #Amerah_Souq @souqamerah with the support of #RedSeaGlobal, we support the people of the region and display the treasures of Umluj and its products to everyone, with its unique culture and heritage.”
Amerah Souq will allow farmers and artisans to showcase their different products, including food, merchandise, crafts, and other products in a lively and entertaining atmosphere.
No entry fees are required, and vendors can register and set up their booths for free.
RSG tweeted: “We’re excited to be launching #SouqAmerah a weekly market that reveals the local treasures and products of #THEREDSEA; apply now for the chance to be a vendor @souqamerah: http://ms.spr.ly/6019di06R”
Vendors must follow some rules and regulations, which include listing all the products they plan to sell and not selling any product outside of that list. They also must be knowledgeable about their products and be able to convey information about them when questioned by the public.
Food business owners are required to follow Saudi Food and Drug Authority regulations as well as safety precautions.
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The second edition of the Global Cybersecurity Forum will kick off in Riyadh on Wednesday with participation from 120 international speakers and attendees from more than 100 countries.
The two-day forum, titled “Rethinking the global cyber order,” is a leading global platform for sharing knowledge on cybersecurity topics and building the foundations of cooperation.
The National Cybersecurity Authority is organizing the event, and international decision-makers and experts will address the most pressing challenges in cyberspace.
More than 30 dialogue sessions will take place at the forum, dealing with a range of topics including how to address the most pressing challenges in cyberspace.
The forum will also address the importance of international cooperation, practical solutions to bridging the cyber gap globally, the future of cybersecurity and achieving it for all societies.