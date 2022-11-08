You are here

Global leaders set to discuss ways to safeguard cyberspace at GCF 2022

Global leaders set to discuss ways to safeguard cyberspace at GCF 2022
In its third edition, the annual forum is inviting global leaders from different sectors to contribute to the safeguarding of global cyberspace under the theme ‘Rethinking the Global Cyber Order.’ (Shutterstock)
Nour El-Shaeri

Global leaders set to discuss ways to safeguard cyberspace at GCF 2022

Global leaders set to discuss ways to safeguard cyberspace at GCF 2022
  • Event will host over 4,500 attendees from over 110 countries to discuss day-to-day cyber issues
CAIRO: Cybersecurity’s evolution, economic impact, and accessibility are the key pillars of the Global Cybersecurity Forum 2022 to be held in Riyadh on Nov. 9 and 10.

In its third edition, the annual forum is inviting global leaders from different sectors to contribute to the safeguarding of global cyberspace under the theme “Rethinking the Global Cyber Order.”

The event will host over 4,500 attendees from over 110 countries and convene more than 120 speakers to discuss day-to-day cyber issues.

Divided into five subthemes, the GCF will discuss “geo-cyber evolution” to highlight the evolving international cyberspace and explore geopolitical opportunities as its first theme.

The event’s second subtheme will be “disruption frontier”which is set to map out cybersecurity threats and harness future technologies as solutions.

The third subtheme will be “cyber economics” as global leaders will initiate sessions to look at economic-based dynamics that influence behavior in cyberspace.

The third theme will also explore the proactive actions that can be taken from the public and private sectors to innovate in cybersecurity and analyze the psychology of cybercriminals.

Touching on human dimensions and the intersection with the workforce, the fourth theme will feature sessions on how to attract, retain and foster highly skilled professionals through understanding challenges and incentivization of competitions under the title “future of cyber work.”

“No one left behind” is the name of the final subtheme as it seeks to bridge the gap in cybersecurity and ensure that all people and societies can benefit from a cyber-safe world. 




The opening session is called ‘Rethinking the global cyber order, why?’ and will host former foreign secretary of India, Shyam Saran, alongside renowned futurist and professor of theoretical physics at City University of New York, Dr. Michio Kaku, and global cyberpsychology expert, Dr. Mary Aiken.

The final theme will include sessions to identify key challenges that women face in cybersecurity and address root causes, foster diversity, and ensure children can benefit from cyberspace.

The opening session is called “Rethinking the global cyber order, why?” and will host former foreign secretary of India, Shyam Saran, alongside renowned futurist and professor of theoretical physics at City University of New York, Dr. Michio Kaku, and global cyberpsychology expert, Dr. Mary Aiken.

The first day will also host Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in a session titled “Securing the Energy’s Supply Chain.”

Other prominent speakers include Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Managing Director of World Economic Forum Jeremy Jurgens and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha.

Al-Swaha will be discussing how and why nations should accelerate cyber security development in a talk titled “No Nation Left Behind” with South Africa’s Minister of Communications Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Secretary-General Elect at International Telecommunication Union Doreen-Bogdan Martin.

The first day will also include the discussion “The Future is Female”which aims to highlight the unique benefits of gender diversity in the cybersecurity workforce.

“The Race for Quantum Supremacy’ and ‘Geo-technological Competition and Conflict” along with other sessions are also part of the first day’s agenda.

The second day will kick off with the same discussion “Rethinking the Global Cyber Order, Why?” by Ian Goldin, professor of globalization and development at Oxford University and former vice president and head of policy at World Bank, alongside Andreas Ekstrom, award-winning journalist author and digital futurist.

Day two will hold the session ‘AI for Child Protection’ which will explore the importance of child protection through multi-stakeholder collaborations.

Moreover, the second day will include sessions that revolve around women in cybersecurity, global collaboration, cybercriminal psychology, financial technology, and cyber awareness.

The GCF 2021 saw a huge downturn due to the pandemic as this year’s event is set to lead the way for global cybersecurity.

Last year’s event was a virtual dialogue titled “Cyberspace: What now, What next?” which was called upon to discuss the great urgency for cybersecurity in a digital world.

The event was three hours of online discussions with 27 total speakers including industry leaders, representatives from government, academia, and civil society.

This year’s forum will include solutions design sessions, pavilions, interactive exploration, panel discussions, one-on-one dialogues, case studies, and fireside chats.

Cybersecurity has become a serious issue as the world transitions from offline to online cyber threats and attacks have increased dramatically.

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, the annual global cost of cybercrime is estimated to be $10.5 trillion by 2025 and will grow by 15 percent over the next five years.

In 2021, the average number of cyberattacks and data breaches increased by 15 percent from the previous year, according to Forbes.

Forbes also reported that cybercrime cost US businesses more than $6.9 billion in 2021 and only 43 percent felt that they were financially prepared to face a cyberattack in 2022.

Other statistics state that ransomware attacks happen every 10 seconds and 85 percent of cybersecurity breaches are caused by human error.

The Global Cybersecurity Forum is established by Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority. The NCA serves as the national authority on regulatory and operational functions related to cybersecurity in the Kingdom.

The entity also launched the National Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign in October which aims to prompt the values of preserving national security and raise awareness of cybersecurity.

The campaign included physical and digital events with 12 sessions from national authorities that addressed safety measures to prevent cyberattacks.

Topics: Global Cybersecurity Forum 2022 Global Cybersecurity Forum cyberspace

Saudis are increasingly worried about their devices being hacked: Cisco

Saudis are increasingly worried about their devices being hacked: Cisco
  • Survey shows that 54 percent said corporate cybercrime has made them think their personal data is more at risk now
RIYADH: Ahead of the Global Cybersecurity Forum that will be held in Riyadh, Cisco has revealed the results of its recent consumers’ security survey in Saudi Arabia which shows that 73 percent of Saudis are worried about their connected devices being hacked or attacked.

The study shows that 54 percent said corporate cybercrime has made them think their personal data is more at risk now than 12 months ago.

“There is an exponential rise in cyberattacks, some researchers estimate that every 39 seconds there is a cyberattack taking place somewhere around the globe,” Fady Younes, cybersecurity director at Cisco, told Arab News.

Any technology is exposed to risk. Risk that the device will become inoperable or lost, risk that there are vulnerabilities in the software, risk that attackers will exploit these vulnerabilities to attack the device or our data. As our reliance on technology increases, so does our exposure to risk.

Fady Younes, Cybersecurity director at Cisco

According to the study, 69 percent of Saudi-based users primarily use their personal phone for work tasks and 61 percent have used unsecured public networks for basic work tasks.

The survey consisted of responses from over 8,000 consumers from eight countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa of which 1,006 general consumers were polled in Saudi Arabia during August 2022.

Only 35 percent of the study group in the Kingdom have never chatted about work tasks on their personal device or worked on a business document.

“Any technology is exposed to risk. Risk that the device will become inoperable or lost, risk that there are vulnerabilities in the software, risk that attackers will exploit these vulnerabilities to attack the device or our data. As our reliance on technology increases, so does our exposure to risk,” Younes said.

Under the theme “Rethinking The Global Cyber Order,” GCF will bring together international decision makers and experts to inspire new perspectives, approaches, and action, whilst charting a path forward for those most vulnerable in cyberspace.

The forum, founded by Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority, is returning for its 2022 edition on November 9, and is bringing together the industry’s experts to advance the global cybersecurity agenda.

The MFA factor

According to Cisco, usernames and passwords have never been a particularly effective technique for keeping cyber threats away, adding a multi-factor authentication, or MFA, to accounts, is a valid method for adding a strong extra layer of protection to system access.

MFA is an authentication method that requires the user to provide two or more verification factors to gain access to a resource such as an application, online account, or a virtual private network.

Rather than just asking for a username and password, MFA requires one or more additional verification factors, which decreases the likelihood of a successful cyberattack, according to Onelogin, a provider of online identity solutions and access management.

However, about 29 percent people in the Kingdom do not use or do not know what MFA is, according to Cisco’s report.

“As nearly every smartphone now has a fingerprint or facial scanner, consumers are choosing to use biometrics instead of passcodes to unlock and log in to applications on their personal devices,” the report stated.

“This trend will continue, as technology is increasingly becoming vital to our daily lives. Few of us could manage our current lives without a smartphone for example,” Younes added.

Data breaches

According to a study issued in August by the US-tech giants IBM, the Middle East ranked second on the list of data breach losses after the US.

The report showed that the Middle East registered an average total data breach cost of $7.45 million between March 2021 and March 2022, a 7.6 percent increase over $6.93 million booked over the same period in the earlier year.

“The consequence of this is that businesses not only need to worry about safeguarding the security and privacy of their data but also ensure they are cyber resilient,” IBM consulting leader for Saudi Arabia, Dina Abo-Onoq, told Arab News.

The consequence of this is that businesses not only need to worry about safeguarding the security and privacy of their data but also ensure they are cyber resilient.

Dina Abo-Onoq, IBM consulting leader for Saudi Arabia

She further added that the financial sector was among the most affected sectors by data breaches in the Middle East, followed by health and energy.

According to Younes, organizations should have robust processes in place, not only to prevent attacks but to know exactly what steps they need to take when they discover and need to mitigate an attack.

“Investment in cyber protection is also helping make systems more resilient in case of natural disaster or accidental damage to systems or data,” he added.

Economic burden

Younes believes that criminals have developed and refined business models to make money from attacking systems.

This loss to crime represents an economic burden, as organizations must spend money to recover from breaches and must invest to prevent attacks from succeeding.

“This cost may also be perceived as a burden since it is money that is not being invested,” he added.

Based on IBM’s report, organizations are raising their prices to cover the cost of data breaches by nearly 60 percent, making the consumers pay the difference for the goods and services they offer.

“Consumers always carry the burden,” Abo-Onoq said.

In October 2017, Saudi Arabia launched the NCA to protect public and private entities against cyber threats.

One of NCA’s top priorities is to train and hire national cadres by building partnerships with global entities.

In July 2022, IBM revealed that it would train 100,000 young people in artificial intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity over the next five years.

”We are committed to holding 100 workshops over the next five years with the government agencies,” Abo-Onoq added.

Topics: Cisco Cybersecurity Saudis Global Cybersecurity Forum

World 'burning up faster' than it can recover: Pakistan PM

World ‘burning up faster’ than it can recover: Pakistan PM
World ‘burning up faster’ than it can recover: Pakistan PM

World ‘burning up faster’ than it can recover: Pakistan PM
  • "The world is burning up faster than our capacity for recovery," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned
  • "Raging torrents" from melting glaciers in northern Pakistan ripped up thousands of kilometres of roads and railway tracks, Sharif added
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt: Climate change is outpacing the capacity of developing nations to cope with its devastating impacts, the Pakistani premier told COP27 on Tuesday, as his country reels from historic floods.
Talks at the UN climate conference in Egypt have been dominated by calls for wealthier nations to fulfil pledges to financially help poorer nations green their economies and build resilience.
“The world is burning up faster than our capacity for recovery,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned in his speech before the summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
“The current financing gap is too high to sustain any real recovery needs of those on the frontlines of climate catastrophe.”
Sharif argued Pakistan exemplifies the extreme vulnerability of nations in the developing world struggling to grow their economies while confronting a perfect storm of inflation, soaring debt and energy shortages — all compounded by global warming.
Catastrophic floods in Pakistan in August coming on the heels of a crippling two-month heat wave earlier in the year upended the lives of 33 million people and inundated a third of the country, he said.
“Raging torrents” from melting glaciers in northern Pakistan ripped up thousands of kilometers (miles) of roads and railway tracks, Sharif added.
The floods, which also swamped vast areas of key farmland, incurred damages exceeding $30 billion, according to the World Bank.
Pakistan, already facing a cost-of-living crisis, a nose-diving rupee and dwindling foreign exchange reserves, saw inflation surge after the floods.
“We have redirected our meagre resources to meet basic needs of millions of households affected by these devastating floods,” Sharif said. “And this all happened despite our very low carbon footprint.”
Rich nations historically responsible for rising temperatures have fallen short on delivering climate finance on several fronts, the prime minister said.
A 12-year old pledge made at COP15 to provide $100 billion a year to poorer countries by 2020 has still not been met and is $17 billion short.
A lightening-rod issue at COP27 is whether or not wealthy nations should commit to a separate financial facility for unavoidable impacts — from storms, heat waves and sea level rise, for example — known as “loss and damage.”
“How on earth can one expect from us that we will undertake this gigantic task on our own?” Sharif said.
At a Monday meeting with Sharif, UN chief Antonio Guterres said the world needs to rethink the international financial system to provide debt relief to countries battered by climate impacts.
“Pakistan deserves massive support directly from the international community,” Guterres said.

Topics: COP27 Egypt Pakistan Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

MBC-backed Al Arabia's profit jumps 43% on stronger client base

MBC-backed Al Arabia’s profit jumps 43% on stronger client base
MBC-backed Al Arabia’s profit jumps 43% on stronger client base

MBC-backed Al Arabia’s profit jumps 43% on stronger client base
RIYADH: Outdoor advertising provider Arabian Contracting Services Co., known as Al Arabia, has posted a 43 percent surge in its profit during the first nine months of 2022.

The Riyadh-based firm, partly owned by media giant MBC group, saw its net profit rising to SR194 million ($52 million) from SR136 million during the same period last year, a bourse filing revealed.

Economic recovery, along with a continued digitization push in the Kingdom, led to a 64 percent increase in revenues year-on-year to SR809 million.

The digital transformation led to an expansion in its client base in the current year to include new sectors, which, in turn, propelled solid first nine-months figures.

It added that the results were bolstered by the company's efforts to enhance regional expansion and enter new projects and strategic partnerships.

During the third quarter of the year, Al Arabia saw its profits jump 15 percent to reach SR66 million, compared SR57 million it made in the same period of last year.

 

 

Topics: Al Arabia

Saudi developer KEC sees losses widen by 317% despite higher revenue 

Saudi developer KEC sees losses widen by 317% despite higher revenue 
Saudi developer KEC sees losses widen by 317% despite higher revenue 

Saudi developer KEC sees losses widen by 317% despite higher revenue 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Knowledge Economic City has widened losses by 317 percent in the first nine months of 2022 despite recording higher revenues.

The company’s net losses expanded to SR11 million ($3 million) during the first nine-months period, compared to losses SR3 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The losses were attributed to the liquidation of one contractor's letter of guarantee amounting to SR25.8 million, the company said.

Despite incurring losses, revenues went up 18 percent to SR15.7 million for the same period to reach SR40 million.

For the third quarter of the year, KEC returned to profitability of SR5 million, compared to losses of SR2.5 million it made in the same period of 2021.

The third-quarter results were helped by 579 percent leap in revenue to SR10 million. 

KEC, based in Madinah, is a publicly-traded company that was established to execute Knowledge Economic City projects.

Topics: Knowledge Economic City

COP27: Arab countries' development undermined by climate change, leaders tell UN

COP27: Arab countries’ development undermined by climate change, leaders tell UN
COP27: Arab countries’ development undermined by climate change, leaders tell UN

COP27: Arab countries’ development undermined by climate change, leaders tell UN
RIYADH: Arab leaders warned of growing agricultural challenges caused by global warming as they urged for more support from richer nations during the UN’s Climate Change Conference.

Addressing heads of state and other delegates at the meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Libyan President Mohamed Al-Menfi said scarce rainfall and reduced water resources over the past few years are causing severe droughts that are accelerating due to the soil becoming drier and the topsoil getting lost.

He added: “Climate change undermines the opportunities of development and investment and curbs economic growth, particularly in the developing countries that are agricultural-based, that is due to the difficulty to make up for the loss of natural resources.” 

Al-Menfi said the Presidential Council of Libya is aspiring to build a nation-state that opens up to the world and is committed to international instruments.

“Despite the political transition in Libya, we have not been idle, we have activated the National Committee for Climate Change and raised awareness about further engagement with the international community to mitigate the negative impact of climate change,” he added.

Similarly, the President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, said: “What is evident is that there is no equity and fairness in global climate, as the nations that produce greenhouse gas emissions pay the highest price twice.”

Speaking of the challenge facing his continetnt, he said that in 2022 over 800 million people — the majority from Africa — face food insecurity. 

With regards to Somalia, around 7 million cannot meet their basic food needs and require urgent humanitarian assistance, he explained. 

Mohammed Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of Palestine, reasserted the importance of international assistance from richer countries.

“Aid from rich countries, even if it is small, has a significant impact. The world’s poor are paying the price for emissions in rich countries.”

Shtayyeh said that emission reduction needs to be financed and the investment in clean energy needs many times the amount of funding now available.

“It seems the world is still far from achieving the goals set by the Paris Climate Conference because the change doesn't happen overnight as the signatories have not reduced emissions from their lands,” he said. 

Topics: COP27

