Gnabry hits hat-trick as Bayern thrash Bremen

Gnabry hits hat-trick as Bayern thrash Bremen
VfL Wolfsburg’s Lukas Nmecha celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates during their Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund at the Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago

Gnabry hits hat-trick as Bayern thrash Bremen

Gnabry hits hat-trick as Bayern thrash Bremen
  • Bayern's win ensured they will finish the midweek round of matches in top spot
  • Dortmund slipped six points behind Bayern in fourth place
Updated 10 sec ago

WOLFSBURG, Germany: Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich moved four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a dominant 6-1 win against Werder Bremen on Tuesday.
Bayern’s win ensured they will finish the midweek round of matches in top spot, although a first-half injury which forced Sadio Mane from the field took the shine off the victory.
The reigning champions are four points above second-placed Freiburg who visit RB Leipzig on Wednesday.
Mane, who will be hoping to play a key role for Senegal at the upcoming Qatar World Cup, went down after just 15 minutes clutching his knee and was replaced by Leroy Sane after receiving treatment on the pitch.
With goals from Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka alongside two from Gnabry, Bayern led 4-1 after just 28 minutes, before taking their foot off the pedal against an outclassed Bremen.
In the dying stages, Bayern again turned up the heat, with Gnabry scoring his third on 82 minutes and French teenager Mathys Tel adding another with five minutes remaining.
Earlier on Tuesday, goals from defender Micky van de Ven and Germany hopeful Lukas Nmecha helped Wolfsburg end Borussia Dortmund’s three-match Bundesliga winning streak with a 2-0 victory.
Dortmund slipped six points behind Bayern in fourth place.
Wolfsburg — who are unbeaten in their last eight games dating back to October 1 — dominated the opening exchanges, taking the lead in the sixth minute when Van de Ven, 21, headed in a corner unmarked at the far post.
Dortmund eventually found their feet toward the end of the first half, with defender Niklas Suele hitting the post just before the break.
Dortmund roared out of the blocks in the second period, with teenage striker Youssoufa Moukoko forcing a reflex save from Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels.
Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham fell to the turf in the second half clutching his shoulder and required treatment, but was able to continue and finish the game.
With Dortmund pushing forward in injury time, Wolfsburg hit the visitors on the counter, with Nmecha scoring to seal his side’s third straight win.
The goal was Nmecha’s fourth of the campaign, with the former England youth international taking his final chance to impress Germany coach Hansi Flick ahead of Thursday’s squad announcement.
The loss was the visitors’ fourth defeat from seven away games this season, while for Wolfsburg it was their first win over Dortmund in their last 15 meetings.

World Cup has 3 women set to referee matches in Qatar

World Cup has 3 women set to referee matches in Qatar
Updated 08 November 2022
AP

World Cup has 3 women set to referee matches in Qatar

World Cup has 3 women set to referee matches in Qatar
  • Yamashita is aware that her selection put the focus on Japan’s low ranking on most measures of equal pay for women, and in global studies of gender equality
Updated 08 November 2022
AP

TOKYO: Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita knows that being one of three women picked to officiate matches at the World Cup — the first time a woman will be in charge on the game’s biggest stage — is not simply about soccer.

Stephanie Frappart of France and Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda must be of the same mind. They are in a pool of 36 referees listed for Qatar — the rest are all men. FIFA has also named three female assistant referees in a pool of 69: Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt of the US.

Yamashita is aware that her selection put the focus on Japan’s low ranking on most measures of equal pay for women, and in global studies of gender equality.

“I would be very happy if women could play an active role in sports in this way, and if sports and especially soccer could lead this,” Yamashita said in an interview with The Associated Press. “In Japan, there is still a long way to go in the world of soccer (regarding participation of women), so it would be great if this could connect to the promotion of female participation in different ways, not only in soccer or in sports.”

All three have worked men’s matches, and their World Cup debut comes in a Middle Eastern country where the role of women is closely prescribed.

Frappart is the best known and has already worked men’s games in World Cup qualifying, and the Champions League. She also handled the 2019 Women’s World Cup final, and refereed this year’s men’s French Cup final.

Yamashita has worked games in Japan’s men’s league, and has also been in charge of the Asian equivalent of the men’s Champions League. She was also a referee at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this year, Mukansanga became the first woman to referee an Africa Cup of Nations match, leading an all-female officiating team.

“As always, the criteria we have used is ‘quality first’ and the selected match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide,” said FIFA referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina, who worked the 2002 World Cup final. “In this way, we clearly emphasize that it is quality that counts for us and not gender.

“I would hope that in the future the selection of elite women’s match officials for important men’s competitions will be perceived as something normal and no longer as sensational.”

Yamashita said the difference in the men’s and women’s game was, of course, speed. But not simply that some men might run faster.

“It’s the speed, but not just the players’ speed,” she told the AP. “Not the ball speed. It’s just the game speed. It means for me I have to make quicker decisions — more speed.”

Then there’s the stress, the largest stage, and the attention she is certain to generate at the World Cup.

“Of course, I think the pressure is huge,” she said, “and I think I have a lot of responsibility. But I am really happy to take this duty and pressure, so I try to take it positively and I try to be happy.”

Though it’s likely that all three will be in charge of games, it’s not a given. They could also be used as “fourth referees” on the sideline. However, they cannot be used as assistants.

Like many referees, Yamashita said her job was to stay out of the way and let the game shine.

“One of the big goals as a referee is to bring out the the attractiveness of soccer,” she said. “I do my best for that, and I will do what I should at that time toward that end. So if I need to communicate with the players, I will do that. If I need to show a card, I will show a card. Rather than control, I’m thinking about what to do toward the big goal of bringing out the appeal of soccer.”

Yamashita conducted most of the interview with the AP in Japanese, but said she would use English and “facial gestures, body gestures” when communicating with players in Qatar.

“Usually when I give a card, I say nothing,” she said, shifting to English. “But when I give a warning, I just tell them I’m not happy. They understand.”

Ecuador keep World Cup spot as CAS confirms Castillo eligibility

Ecuador keep World Cup spot as CAS confirms Castillo eligibility
Updated 08 November 2022
Reuters

Ecuador keep World Cup spot as CAS confirms Castillo eligibility

Ecuador keep World Cup spot as CAS confirms Castillo eligibility
  • Ecuador will, however, get a three-point deduction at the start of the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup
  • They must also pay a fine of $101,605 for the "use of a document containing false information", CAS said
Updated 08 November 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Ecuador will play at this year’s World Cup in Qatar after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday said Byron Castillo, whom Chile claimed was ineligible to play during the qualifiers, was deemed an Ecuadorean national.
Ecuador will, however, get a three-point deduction at the start of the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup and must also pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss Francs ($101,605.36) for the “use of a document containing false information,” CAS said.
“Since the nationality of a player with a national association is determined by national laws (subject to time limits in case of a change of sporting nationality, which was not the case here), Byron Castillo was eligible to play ... in the preliminary round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” CAS said in a statement.
CAS, sport’s highest court, added that the decision was based on the fact that the Ecuadorean authorities acknowledged Castillo as an Ecuadorean national.
Ecuador have been drawn in Group A alongside Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands at the finals and the South American team will play the hosts in the opening match of the tournament when the World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20.
In September, FIFA had dismissed Chile’s appeal following their original complaint that Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia in 1995 and not in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas in 1998, as stated on his official documents.
However, CAS said the Ecuadorean Football Federation (FEF) violated Article 21 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code for the use of a document containing false information.
“While the player’s Ecuadorean passport was indeed authentic, some information provided therein was false,” CAS added.
“In particular, the panel was comfortably satisfied that the player’s date and place of birth were incorrect since the player was actually born in Tumaco, Colombia, on 25 June 1995.”
Castillo played in eight of Ecuador’s qualifying games — including twice against Chile — for the World Cup as they finished fourth to secure a place at the finals.
Ecuador have always denied that the player was ineligible.
Peru finished fifth in South American qualifying, missing out on the last automatic spot for Qatar, while Chile finished seventh.
Regarding the points deduction imposed on Ecuador in the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup, CAS said:
“The panel determined that the three-point deduction should not be imposed in the present preliminary competition to the FIFA World Cup, but rather in the next edition, considering that the player was eligible to play in the preliminary competition to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Top women golfers set for Aramco Series Challenge in Jeddah

Top women golfers set for Aramco Series Challenge in Jeddah
Updated 08 November 2022
SALEH FAREED

Top women golfers set for Aramco Series Challenge in Jeddah

Top women golfers set for Aramco Series Challenge in Jeddah
  • Previous winners are back, including Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Olivia Cowan and reigning individual champion Pia Babnik
  • The event will include an individual 54-hole stroke play tournament and a 36-hole team contest
Updated 08 November 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: A world-class field of 108 women golfers from 26 countries will contest this weekend’s Aramco Team Series in Jeddah. 

Previous winners are back, including Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Olivia Cowan and reigning individual champion Pia Babnik.

They will be joined by this year’s Aramco Team Series London individual winner, Bronte Law, and 2021 Aramco Team Series Sotogrande individual winner, Alison Lee.

Solheim Cup Captain Suzann Pettersen is also among the names, as are Moroccans Maha Haddioui and Lina Belmati.

The event will include an individual 54-hole stroke play tournament and a 36-hole team contest. Each has a prize pool of $500,000 (SR1.9 million).

Maha Haddioui. (Supplied)

Speaking in Jeddah on Tuesday, Georgia Hall, the English winner of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International held in the city in March, said: “I am very excited to be back to one of my favorite golf courses and looking forward to another challenge.”

Meanwhile, German golfer Cowan said she was looking forward to replicating her recent success as winner of this year’s Hero Women’s Indian Open  

“I don’t think I am under any pressure after my win In India. I had a good weekend there and came up on the top,” she said. “What I want to do this weekend here in Jeddah is just enjoy playing and see what happens.”

Both Hall and Cowan said that Saudi Arabia was doing great things promoting golf in the region.

Haddioui, the first Arab woman with playing privileges on the Ladies European Tour, said she was looking forward to her fifth consecutive year in Jeddah.

“To be part of the Aramco Series Challenge is incredible. I’m always happy to play in Saudi Arabia and hope to make a good result this weekend,” she said, adding other players were looking forward to competing in the Kingdom.

Lina Belmati. (Supplied)

Her fellow countrywoman Lina Belmati, who is returning to Jeddah for the second year in a row, said that she was ready for an exciting weekend.

“This is my second year and it has been a great experience to play among the best in Europe,” she said. “Hopefully I and Maha Haddioui, the only Arab golfers to play, will make a good impression and make our Arab world proud.

“I am very happy with the development of golf in the Arab countries. I hope for a better future and for Arabs to participate in golf. I thank the Aramco Team Championship Series for giving us this opportunity and providing the best possible organization for the championship.”

The Aramco Team Series is a new concept and the first team event series on any professional tour, where the world’s best compete in concurrent team and individual contests. This year’s event takes place between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11 at the Royal Green Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia to host Spanish Super Cup for 3rd time

Saudi Arabia to host Spanish Super Cup for 3rd time
Saudi Arabia is to host the Spanish Super Cup for the third time in a row as part of this year’s Diriyah season celebrations.
Updated 08 November 2022
Khaled Al-Arafah

Saudi Arabia to host Spanish Super Cup for 3rd time

Saudi Arabia to host Spanish Super Cup for 3rd time
Updated 08 November 2022
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to host the Spanish Super Cup for the third time in a row as part of this year’s Diriyah season celebrations, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Sports announced on Tuesday.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Real Betis will take part in the tournament, set to run from Jan. 11 to 15 at Riyadh’s King Fahd Stadium.

Spanish league champions Real Madrid will play Valencia while Spanish Cup champions Real Betis will take on rivals Barcelona, with the winners of each game competing for the Spanish Super Cup.

The cup competition was first hosted by the Kingdom in 2020 in Jeddah, where Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid in the final.

The second tournament was staged in Riyadh at the beginning of this year, and saw Real Madrid again lift the trophy after defeating Athletic Bilbao.

In addition, Diriyah season will see Al-Hilal contest the Diriyah Season Cup against English Premier League side Newcastle United at Riyadh’s Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Dec. 8.

And the Italian Super Cup clash between Italy’s league champions AC Milan and cup winners Inter will also be staged in the Saudi capital, on Jan. 18.

Saudi Arabia hosts 3×3 Basketball World Tour Nov. 11-12

Saudi Arabia hosts 3×3 Basketball World Tour Nov. 11-12
Saudi Arabia is hosting the 3×3 Basketball World Tour competitions in Diriyah from Nov. 11-12.
Updated 08 November 2022
Khaled Al-Arafah

Saudi Arabia hosts 3×3 Basketball World Tour Nov. 11-12

Saudi Arabia hosts 3×3 Basketball World Tour Nov. 11-12
  • This is the fourth time this tour is held in Saudi Arabia and will witness the participation of elite athletes from teams across the world
Updated 08 November 2022
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is preparing to host the 3×3 Basketball World Tour competitions in Diriyah from Nov. 11-12, as part of the activities of the second Diriyah Season 2022.

With the participation of 14 international teams, the competition is organized by the Ministry of Sports, in cooperation with the Saudi Basketball Federation, and supervised by the International Basketball Federation.  

President of the Saudi Basketball Federation Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi praised the Kingdom’s hosting of this and other international sporting events, which help establish the country as an important destination for major competitions.

He acknowledged the support shown by the Saudi leadership in this regard, including that of Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

This is the fourth time this tour is held in Saudi Arabia and will witness the participation of elite athletes from teams across the world.

