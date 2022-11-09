You are here

Review: ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ is an honest look at her darkest moments

‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' is now streaming on Apple TV+. (Supplied)
Updated 09 November 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Although Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” seems like an honest look at the life of one of entertainment industry’s brightest stars — and someone who has been open about her mental health struggles — it is intriguing that director Alek Keshishian does not elaborate on the actress’s work, or her much publicized relationship with ex-partner Justin Bieber.   

Perhaps most famous for his 1991 work “Madonna: Truth or Dare,” which became a gold standard for celebrity-focused documentaries, Keshishian’s latest film comes off as lacking in balance due to its failure to mention Gomez’s much-nominated portfolio of TV series and music, including Hulu’s lauded “Only Murders in the Building.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A more rounded take on the star outside her illnesses, including a look at her distinguished career, could have lifted the film from what it is — a trifle too dark.  

What the director does focus on is the former Disney star’s ability to bounce back after a series of health issues, including her lupus diagnosis, a kidney transplant and bipolar disorder. Here is a young woman who consistently fought depression, even getting into psychiatric care, but who never lost the spark of optimism and the documentary’s portrayal of her determination is astounding.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Much of the film’s meat is contained in the first 15 minutes, out of a runtime of about 90 minutes, as the then-23-year-old gets ready for a world tour of her 2015 album, “Revival.” The tour was meant to discard her of her Disney image and project Gomez as an bona fide performer. We see her mentally exposed here — her lack of confidence, panic and tears reveal what she was going through. 

Sadly, the “Revival” tour was called off after 55 performances when she entered a psychiatric institution and the documentary does a fine job at conveying a sense of trauma and angst.   

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A Grammy-nominated artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion music streams globally. However, the film's emphasis is defined less by her artistry than her ability to be empathetic, which is a meaningful take. 

Topics: Selena Gomez Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

‘Dune 2’ star Timothée Chalamet shares snap from Jordan desert

US actor Timothée Chalamet leads the cast of 'Dune 2.' (File/AFP)
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

‘Dune 2’ star Timothée Chalamet shares snap from Jordan desert

DUBAI: US actor Timothée Chalamet is in Jordan, according to a snap posted on the Oscar-nominated star’s Instagram account, and eager fans are sharing hopes that it is for the filming of sci-fi epic “Dune 2.”

The sequel to the Academy Award-winning film “Dune” is set to shoot in the Middle East, with Jordan and the UAE slated to host the cast and crew.

“All the Dune fans (right now),” Chalamet posted on Instagram, alongside a trio of eye emojis.

Fans gathered in the comments section to theorize that the star is in Jordan, Petra to be specific, for the filming of the sequel.

Written by Villeneuve along with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, the “Dune” franchise was adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 book by the same name.

Chalamet returns to lead the cast as Paul Atreides. The Golden Globe winner will once again be joined by Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem, among others.

New cast additions include “Elvis” star Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub.

In November, the cast will head to the desert of Abu Dhabi, which will once again feature as the iconic setting of the desert planet Arrakis.

The action-adventure movie will film at the Liwa desert for over a month.

 “Dune has again provided us with an exciting opportunity to associate the emirate with another global movie franchise which will allow us to entice enthusiastic fans and audience members to visit the landscapes which they have seen on screen,” chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and twofour54 Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, said in a previously released statement.

World-renowned Italian fashion school debuts at Dubai Design Week

Polimoda alumni Lisa Mara Batacchi’s installation is called “Shamal. Sand, Stone, Stars." (Supplied).”
Updated 09 November 2022
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

World-renowned Italian fashion school debuts at Dubai Design Week

DUBAI: Installations focused on a sustainable future are on show at the latest edition of Dubai Design Week, running until Nov. 13.

Exhibitors from around the world have descended on the UAE city for the event and participating for the first time is world-renowned Italian fashion school Polimoda with alumni Lisa Mara Batacchi’s installation, “Shamal: Sand, Stone, Stars.”

Polimoda alumni Lisa Mara Batacchi’s installation is called “Shamal. Sand, Stone, Stars." (Supplied)

Polimoda director, Massimiliano Giornetti, told Arab News: “I found Dubai Design Week to be an opportunity to widen our horizon.

“We are looking into new bridges and cultural exchanges, and I believe Dubai is a natural hub in which different cultures, influences, and inspirations are melted together.”

The former creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo and ex-Polimoda student now brings his vast experience into shaping the future of the design school.

“I feel that as a creator, there is a moment in which you need to give back your knowledge, experience, and know-how to the younger generation of creatives. I really believe that is a natural transition.”

Giornetti expressed pride about showcasing an alumni’s creation at Dubai Design Week. Curated by Federica Forti, Batacchi’s large-scale installation was inspired by Zoroastrian architecture and aims to highlight the upheavals of nature and the tumultuous times of the present day.

Polimoda alumni Lisa Mara Batacchi’s installation is called “Shamal. Sand, Stone, Stars." (Supplied)

Batacchi has attempted to translate this via an image of a sandstorm – Shamal – the hot wind blowing from the northwest over the Arabian Peninsula. Batacchi wishes for the rebirth of humanity for the sake of greater spirituality and harmony.

Tapestries titled “Meditating on Earth” and “The World Is So Far Reversed” dominate. Hand-woven by the artist using raw and naturally dyed yarns and some vintage 1930s lacquer silks, their irregular texture was inspired by the sand continuously changing its form.

Giornetti said: “Shamal as an installation has a symbolic meaning – the necessity of collaboration between people and the possibility to interweave cultures, to reconnect with nature, to open a gate between earth and sky.

“The sense of absence of color is a deep and radical approach to a design that looks into the surfaces and textures more than decoration.

“Shamal is in my concept an ideal city of the future, in which the humans are connected through emotions.”

Topics: Dubai Design Week

Actress Lyna Khoudri’s latest film to screen in France ahead of worldwide cinema debut 

Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Actress Lyna Khoudri’s latest film to screen in France ahead of worldwide cinema debut 

DUBAI: French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri’s film “Nos Frangins,” or “Our Brothers,” is set to screen in France this weekend ahead of its international cinema debut in December — and the star will be in attendance at the event.  

The hotly anticipated film by three-time Oscar-nominated director Rachid Bouchareb will screen on Nov. 12 at a movie theater in the Parisian neighborhood of Saint-Denis called Cinéma l'Écran de Saint-Denis.  

The movie tells the harrowing true story of French Algerian student Malik Oussekine who died in police custody in 1986 following several weeks of student protests against a university reform bill. Khoudri plays the role of his sister. 

Khoudri stars alongside a stellar cast that includes fellow French Algerian actor Reda Kateb, Raphael Personnaz, Samir Guesmi and newcomer Adam Amara. 

Khoudri, Kateb and Guesmi will all attend the premiere this weekend.   

“Nos Frangins” had its global premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It launched in the Cannes Première section.   

At the “Nos Frangins” photocall in Cannes, the 29-year-old evoked casual-cool wearing a glittering silver shirt and a red miniskirt by Chanel.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She attended the red carpet premiere, alongside her castmates Guesmi and Kateb, wearing a sheer black embroidered dress from Chanel’s spring 2022 couture collection. 

“The French Dispatch” actress has had a busy year.  

She is currently filming “The Three Musketeers.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Her film “Novembre” also had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.  

In “Novembre,” which tells the story of the terrorist attacks in Paris on the night of Nov. 13, 2015, the actress takes on the role of Samia, a charitable young woman who volunteers at a homeless camp. Her flat mate is bankrolling her cousin, one of the terrorists. 

Alongside acting, Khoudri also has an interest in fashion.  

She is a Chanel brand ambassador and made her runway debut at the Chanel 2023 cruise show that took place in May in Monaco.  

Staged by famed directors Sofia and Roman Coppola, Khoudri was featured alongside models Blesnya Minher, HyunJi Shin, Mariam de Vinzelle and Vivienne Rohner. 

Topics: Lyna Khoudri Nos Frangins

Turkish actress Birce Akalay dedicates award to slain Iranian women

Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

Turkish actress Birce Akalay dedicates award to slain Iranian women

  • “Women are being killed only for what they wear,” Akalay said
  • She won the International Actress of the Year Award at DIAFA 2022 in Dubai
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Turkish actress Birce Akalay has dedicated an award won at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards to the women killed during recent government crackdowns in Iran.

Akalay won the International Actress of the Year Award at DIAFA 2022 in Dubai last week.

Wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder navy gown with a ruched bodice and pleated skirt, Akalay expressed her dismay at events in Iran. She said: “Women are being killed only for what they wear,” Iran International reported.

Anti-government demonstrations in Iran erupted in September after the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic’s strict dress codes.

One of the biggest challenges to Iran’s clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the nationwide demonstrations have continued for eight weeks despite a tough security crackdown and severe warnings from security forces.

People from all walks of life have taken part in the protest movement, with students and women playing a prominent role, waving and burning headscarves.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Birce Akalay Mahsa Amini Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards

Tiffany Trump to tie the knot with Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos in Florida this weekend 

Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

Tiffany Trump to tie the knot with Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos in Florida this weekend 

DUBAI: Former US President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany Trump is set to get married this weekend. 

The 29-year-old – who will tie the knot with her Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos at the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida – was celebrated over the weekend with a bridal shower thrown by her sister, Ivanka Trump. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ivanka shared a photo of herself posing with the bride-to-be, who was dressed in a traditional white lace dress, and their sister-in-law Lara, who is married to Eric Trump. 

“Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, kind and brilliant sister @tiffanytrump at her bridal shower,” Ivanka tweeted alongside the photo. 

Boulos, of Lebanese and French descent, grew up in Lagos, Nigeria where his father, Massad, runs Boulos Enterprises and is the CEO of SCOA Nigeria. 

Topics: tiffany trump Donald Trump michael boulos

