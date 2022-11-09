Cybersecurity undermined by leading nations confronting each other: Ex-India foreign sec

RIYADH: Cybersecurity developments that are needed as a new breed of quantum computers dominate the globe is being undermined by countries facing-off against each other, former foreign secretary of India Shyam Saran has warned.

Speaking at a panel titled ‘Rethinking the global cyber order, Why?’ at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, on Nov. 9, Sharan said that the advancements in technology are posing challenges for security.

He warned that global collaboration and a healthy diplomatic framework are necessary to ensure cybersecurity.

“We are living in a very difficult geopolitical situation. Countries that could lead (cybersecurity) collaboration are actually confronting each other. If they are not going to lead, who will lead?” said Saran.

He further pointed out that decision-makers should be also educated regarding challenges surrounding cyber threats, as an informed decision-maker can execute the right regulatory policies to create a safe online space.

His comments came as fellow panelist Michio Kaku claimed future generations would see digital computers as little more than abacuses.

He warned that people should be educated to combat the challenge of dealing with artificial intelligence and quantum computers, as several AI programs can mimic human behavior, which could ultimately result in a security breach.

Kaku added that humans should create advanced trapdoor functions to make it difficult for a criminal to penetrate security apparatus.

“We need new layers of trapdoor functions. We need quantum to fight quantum. We have to rethink the whole thing. We will in fact become obsolete when quantum computers get rolled out,” Kaku noted.

“People used to say it is impossible to create a quantum computer that can compete with a digital supercomputer. Three years ago, the impossible happened; not one, but two quantum computers from the US and China exceeded the ability of a super digital computer,” the futurist added, also noting the quantum computer created by China exceeded the capability of a modern-day digital computer by 100 trillion times.

He went on: “These quantum computers are initiating a new era of cyber insecurity. These quantum computers can evade every single known security protocol. This is called chaos. Realizing that we are entering a new era, the age of Silicon Valley is coming to a close, as quantum computers begin to take over.”

He further noted that the quantum era is something unavoidable even though it may not happen very quickly, but gradually in another few years.

Mary Aiken, an expert in cyberpsychology — the study of the impact of technology on human behavior — said that the unanimity factor which is available in online spaces is one of the main threats faced in the modern world.

“Young people take risks online that they will not do in the real world. The Internet was created on the principle that all users are equal. This is not true. Some users are vulnerable, especially children and women,” said Aiken.